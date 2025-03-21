Bollywood Roundup: Sonam Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Suhana Khan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Sonam Kapoor says ‘love you’ as she wishes Rani Mukerji on her birthday

Mumbai– Rani Mukerji turned 47 years old on March 21, 2025. Sonam Kapoor used social media to wish the ‘Chalte Chalte’ actress on her special day.

Sonam dropped a couple of stunning photographs with Rani, along with a heartfelt note that read, “Happy birthday, Rani! Wishing you love, joy, and all the happiness in the world. Love you!, with a red heart emoji.

Prior to this, Shilpa Shetty also wished Rani “great health, more spiritual trips, and jagrans” on her birthday.

Shilpa took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture posing with Rani. The image was accompanied by the following note, “Dearest Rani, Wishing you love, happiness, great health more spiritual trips.. jagrans and may you always stay blessed always (sic).”

Talking about Rani’s professional commitments, she is gearing up for the third installment of her popular “Mardaani” franchise. The diva will be seen reprising the role of the daredevil cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in “Mardaani 3”.

Back in December 2024, Rani revealed that the shooting of the sequel would begin in April 2025.

She added that it is always special to wear the police uniform and play a character that has only given her love.

Rani wrote on social media, “I’m proud to essay the character of this feisty cop again in Mardaani 3 as a tribute to all the unsung, brave, self-sacrificing cops who work tirelessly every single day to keep us safe.”

‘The Railway Men’ fame Aayush Gupta has provided the script of “Mardaani 3”. The project will be helmed by Abhiraj Minawala, who has assisted Aditya Chopra on various films such as “Band Baaja Baarat”, “Gunday”, “Sultan”, “Jab Tak Hai Jaan” and “Tiger 3”, among others. At the moment, Abhiraj is on board the team of “War 2” as Associate Director.

Tamannaah Bhatia opens up on nepotism debate and fans’ support at Zee Cine Awards 2025 event

Mumbai– At the Zee Cine Awards 2025 press conference, actress Tamannaah Bhatia addressed the ongoing nepotism debate, offering a candid perspective on the subject.

Reflecting on her journey in the industry, Tamannaah questioned the labels given to individuals based on their backgrounds, stating, “What do they call people like me?” She shared her thoughts on how those from a filmy background are called nepo kids and non-filmy ones are often labeled as “outsiders.” While actors like her are termed “fan-made.”

Addressing the media at an event, the Baahubali actress stated, “What do they call people like me? Those with a film background are called “nepo” kids, and those from outside are called “outsiders.” So, what do they call people like me? I’ve figured it out — they call us “fan-made.”

Speaking about the Zee Cine Awards, Tamannaah added, “It’s only the beginning of the year, but it has already been creatively exciting—balancing different industries, exploring unique roles, and breaking stereotypes. Through it all, the unwavering love from my fans has been my biggest strength. Zee Cine Awards, with FANtertainment, truly celebrates this bond between artists and their fans, and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

The press conference for the 23rd Zee Cine Awards 2025 was a star-studded event. Celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Tamannaah, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Vaani Kapoor reflected on their most cherished moments from past editions of the Zee Cine Awards.

Kartik Aaryan shared, “This year has been all about pushing my limits—be it exploring genres like biopic, or horror and comedy. Every role I take on is a chance to connect with my audience and fans, and their love is my biggest motivation. Zee Cine Awards’ FANtertainment theme is special because it truly celebrates this connection—where fans don’t just watch cinema, they live it with us. I’m excited to be here and celebrate this beautiful bond.”

Vaani Kapoor mentioned, “I am humbled and forever grateful for the unwavering love and support from my fans and audiences. With an exciting year ahead, I look forward to giving my audiences something truly special and refreshing. Zee Cine Awards’ FANtertainment celebrates the magic of cinema and the unbreakable bond between cinema and its fans. I am thrilled to be a part of this celebration and share this incredible experience with everyone.”

The grand and star-studded 23rd Zee Cine Awards 2025 will take place on 17th May at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai. The dazzling event will be broadcast live and will soon premiere on Zee Cinema, Zee TV, and ZEE5.

Suhana Khan snapped at rumored beau Agastya Nanda’s restaurant ‘Project Hum’

Mumbai– Dating rumors of Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda have been doing rounds for some time now. Adding fuel to the speculations, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter was snapped at Agastya’s restaurant ‘Project Hum’ in the Versova area of Mumbai.

Suhana was seen stepping out of the restaurant wearing a black tank top, paired with matching denim. She accessorized the look with a stylish handbag, wristwatch, and open hair.

Some time back, Suhana was captured enjoying a dinner date with Agastya in Mumbai. The speculated lovebirds were joined by Agastya’s mom, Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Numerous videos of these three leaving the restaurant circulated on social media.

The clip showed Agastya and Shweta making their way out of the restaurant and getting into their car, whereas Suhana was seen waiting for her ride.

Suhana opted for a satin dress with a watercolor print. Her outfit for the evening was completed with a delicate golden bracelet and a chic beige handbag.

Complementing Suhana, Agastya looked dapper in a beige jacket paired with a white T-shirt and blue denim. Meanwhile, Shweta was seen in a white double-breasted blazer, layered over a white top.

For those who do not know, Suhana and Agastya made their Bollywood debut together with Zoya Akhtar’s “The Archies”. The project further saw Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda as the core cast.

Released on OTT in 2023, “The Archies” is a live-action adaptation of The Archies, a fictional rock band who appeared in the 1960’s animated cartoon, “The Archie Show”.

Up next, Suhana will be sharing the screen with her father Shah Rukh Khan for the first time in Siddarth Anand’s “King”. The highly-anticipated movie will also feature Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhay Verma in key roles.

On the other hand, Agastya will star in Sriram Raghavan’s “Ikkis”. He will be seen playing the youngest recipient of Param Vir Chakra, Arun Khetarpal in his next.

Shilpa Shetty on Rani Mukerji b’day: ‘Wishing you love, more spiritual trips and jagrans’

Mumbai– On her friend Rani Mukerji’s 47th birthday on Friday, actress Shilpa Shetty penned a note and wished her “great health, more spiritual trips and jagrans.”

Shilpa took to Instagram stories, where she shared a picture posing with Rani and wrote: “Dearest Rani, Wishing you love, happiness, great health more spiritual trips.. jagrans and may you always stay blessed always (sic).”

On March 16, Shilpa shared a delightful moment from her trip to Punjab, where she relished the authentic taste of desi gud (jaggery).

The actress shared a video, where she could be heard saying, “In Punjab, in the fields of sugarcane… wow, fresh sugarcane and fresh jaggery. Can you believe this? And this is Gur Gur… oh wow, look at that, this jaggery is the real jaggery.”

“It has ajwain, fennel, sesame – there is no adulteration. Wow, I speak in Punjabi, it’s amazing, this is completely pure. We should always have this after dinner when in Punjab. Always buy jaggery from here. I’m on a jaggery high!.”

She wrote in the caption, “It’s a “Gud” day in Punjab #SundayBinge(ing) on this yummy gud#PunjabDiaries #TravelDiaries #Foodie.”

Talking about Rani, she will be seen in the third installment of the “Mardaani” franchise, where the actress is set to reprise the role of the daredevil cop Shivani Shivaji Roy.

In December, she shared that the shooting of Mardaani 3 will begin in April 2025.

She shared that it is always special to wear the police uniform and play a character that has only given her love.

“I’m proud to essay the character of this feisty cop again in Mardaani 3 as a tribute to all the unsung, brave, self-sacrificing cops who work tirelessly every single day to keep us safe.”

Aayush Gupta of “The Railway Men” fame has written the script of “Mardaani 3”. It will be directed by Abhiraj Minawala, who has also been groomed by YRF.

Minawala assisted Aditya Chopra on films like “Band Baaja Baarat”, “Gunday”, “Sultan”, “Jab Tak Hai Jaan” and “Tiger 3” to name a few. He is currently the Associate Director of “War 2”.

Ektaa Kapoor reveals who is the real culprit behind poor Indian content

Mumbai– Television and film producer, Ektaa Kapoor is not someone to mince her words. She has revealed the real culprit behind poor Indian content through her latest social media post.

Ektaa penned a long note on her IG stories that read, “When Indian creators cry that Indian content is not at par with internationally acclaimed tv series n films…I wonder if it’s ego, anger or just misplaced accusations.”

The maker stated that when critically acclaimed movies such as “Superboys of Malegoan” and “Buckingham Murders” fail to mint money at the box office, one can only blame audiences for the lack of quality content in the country.

“When Superboys of Malegoan n my dear frn @hanslmehta the Buckingham Murders don’t work in theatres can we blame the real culprits the ‘audiences’ n since it’s no fun blaming ppl in such abstract terms (can’t bring them down on social media nA so no fun) let’s just say that major part of India is in it’s evolutionary stage as far as content is concerned! U can say it’s in it’s adolescence”, Ektaa added.

She further urged creators who wish to support art to put their own money into projects.

Ektaa wrote, “Creators, I urge you to fight the system, these money, hungry, corporate studios and apps only think of money (me included) and Numbers!!!!!!! Movie making, content creation is not a business. It’s an art and I want to support art, so I urge creators to put their own money …problem solved!!!!”

Recently, Ektaa took a subtle dig at actor Ram Kapoor for his massive weight loss. She took to her IG and dropped a video asking her followers to help her zero down on weight loss options from pharmaceutical drugs like Mounjaro and Ozempic, anti-inflammatory diet, or if she should just keep quiet.

Appearing to be taking a subtle dig at Ram Kapoor, whose weight loss journey seems to have left everyone shocked, Ektaa said that she should not do anything because “Hum toh bade hi acche lagte hain”. The line is a double entendre at her plus size and the title of the television serial “Bade Achhe Lagte Hain” featuring Ram Kapoor in the lead.

Alia Bhatt in awe of the Netflix series, ‘Adolescence’, calls it ‘perfection’

Mumbai– Netflix’s latest addition “Adolescence” has managed to leave the audience awestruck. Jumping on the bandwagon, Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt has also showered praises on the miniseries.

Sharing the poster of “Adolescence” on her Instagram stories, Alia penned, “This show is truly perfection… From the writing to the staging to the EXCEPTIONAL cinematography – I wonder what it felt like when after an hour of calling action – to finally calling cut… how did the entire cast and crew feel????”.

She further applauded the entire cast of the drama for a spectacular performance. “The performances by each and every person that has walked into frame and out was ALIVE.. real raw and so so hot in the moment that the energy is very very palpable! & so moving,” the diva added.

Lauding the crew of “Adolescence”, Alia wrote, The magic of storytelling and an entire crew coming together to deliver, every department giving nothing but their heart and soul to every second on screen. I’m in awe.”

Additionally, Alia’s Jigra co-star Vedang Raina also praised

“Adolescence” through a social media post. He wrote on the photo-sharing app, “The most brilliantly acted and moving pieces of film/television I have ever seen. This is why I love cinema. I’ve never wanted to be better at what I do more than after watching this. So so so inspiring.”

Helmed by Philip Barantini, the primary cast of the show includes Graham, Erin Doherty, Owen Cooper, Faye Marsay, Christine Tremarco, Mark Stanley, Jo Hartley, and Amélie Pease.

“Adolescence” revolves around the Miller family whose life is overturned when 13-year-old Jamie is accused of murdering his classmate. The series delves into the intense investigation, exploring themes of family, truth, and justice. Each episode of the drama has been shot in one continuous take.

Written by Jack Thorn, along with Stephen Graham, the series has been jointly produced by Warp Films, It’s All Made Up Productions, Matriarch Productions, Plan B Entertainment, and One Shoe Films.

Meanwhile, Alia is presently busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Love & War”, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Ameesha Patel gives glimpse of her ‘chaotic work mode’

Mumbai– Actress Ameesha Patel has switched her work mode on and shared a glimpse of her “chaotic” shoot.

Ameesha took to her Instagram, where she posted a video. In the clip, the actress is seen sitting in her vanity van in front of the dressing table. A swarm of people from her hair and make-up team are seen getting her dolled up.

“When shoots get chaotic —- Work Mode —Shoot Mode,” she wrote as the caption, which has the song “Voyage voyage” by Kate Ryan playing in the background.

Ameesha, who made her Bollywood debut in 2000 with the blockbuster “Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai”, did not reveal what she was shooting for.

The 49-year-old actress made her Telugu debut with the 2000 film “Badri” starring Pawan Kalyan. She was later seen in the blockbuster “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha” in 2001, where she was seen paired alongside Sunny Deol,

Ameesha was also seen in “Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage”, “Humraaz”, “Yeh Hai Jalwa”, “Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai”, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa”, “Race 2” After continued fluctuations, she made a career comeback by reprising her role in the sequel Gadar 2 in 2023.

Sunny Deol-starrer “Gadar 2”, a period action drama film directed by Anil Sharma, is a sequel to the iconic cult film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. It also features Utkarsh Sharma reprising their starring roles from the previous film.

The plot revolves around the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, Tara Singh returns to India and Pakistan in order to rescue his imprisoned son Jeete.

In February, Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha’s reunion sparked a wave of excitement among fans on social media. As photos and videos from their reunion went viral, many demanded “Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai 2.”

Directed and produced by Rakesh Roshan, “Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai” marked the Bollywood debut of both Hrithik and Ameesha. The 2000 romantic thriller also featured Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil, Mohnish Bahl, Ashish Vidyarthi, Satish Shah, Farida Jalal, Asha Patel, Rajesh Tandon, and Tannaz Irani.

For Priyanka Chopra, there’s ‘nothing like home’

Mumbai– Global head-turner Priyanka Chopra has finally reached New York after weeks of shooting in India and the actress said that there’s nothing like home for her.

Priyanka took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture. The image features a cityscape with a river, high-rise buildings, and a highway with cars in motion. The foreground showcases three decorated stones placed on a windowsill.

The caption on the image reads, “Nothing like home” followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

On March 19, on her way to the airport to go back home, Priyanka had shared that she had a very inspiring day after she met a woman selling guavas on the road.

Priyanka is heard narrating the entire inspirational story and said: “So, I don’t do this very often but I was very inspired today. I was driving to Visakhapatnam airport on my way to Mumbai on my way to New York and I saw this woman selling guavas.”

“I love kaccha (raw) guavas so I stopped her and I asked her how much all the guavas are for and she said ‘Rs. 150’ so I gave her Rs 200 and she was trying to give me change and I said ‘no, please keep it. ‘“

Priyanka added: ““She obviously sold guavas for a living so she went away for a little while and before the red light changed to green she came back and she gave me two more guavas. A working woman, she did not want charity. Really moved me.”

On the work front, Priyanka is working on her highly-awaited project, “SSMB29”.

Talking about “SSMB29”, made under the direction of ‘RRR’ fame SS Rajamouli, the project will star Mahesh Babu in the lead. Touted to be a global adventure set across exotic locations, protagonist Mahesh Babu’s role in the film is believed to be inspired by Lord Hanuman.

“SSMB29” will mark Priyanka’s return to Telugu cinema after a long gap of 23 years. She last appeared in P Ravi Shankar’s 2002 romantic entertainer “Apuroopam”.

Priyanka Chopra calls hubby Nick Jonas’ ‘The Last Five Years’ ‘special’

Mumbai– Power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never miss a chance to hype each other on social media. PeeCee compiled a special social media post after witnessing husband’s Broadway musical “The Last Five Years”.

Sharing a couple of glimpses from her night out, the diva dropped an appreciation post for “The Last Five Years” team.

Calling the show ‘special’, Priyanka wrote, “I still cannot get over what I saw last night. This show is so special in such incredible ways, and they’re both so talented…Who else has seen the previews yet? @thelastfiveyears on #broadway”.

Before this, PeeCee used social media to invite fans to join her for the premiere of “The Last Five Years.” An excited Priyanka asked netizens, ‘Who is going with me?’ in the caption.

Additionally, as part of the promotion, Nick and Adrienne Warren also appeared on ‘The Tonight Show’ to talk about their next. Posting photographs from the episode on his official IG, Nick shared, “Last night on @fallontonight for @thelastfiveyears – 4 day countdown until performances start!.”

Last month, Priyanka took her ‘first theatre trip’ to see Nick’s Broadway production “The Last Five Years.” The couple was joined by their daughter Malti.

Nick shared some photos from their trip on social media. In one of the photos, little Malti can be seen pointing towards a poster of Nick. The other images flaunted the posters and hoardings of the show outside the theatre.

“Three week countdown until @thelastfiveyears opens! So special having the fam with me for our first trip to the theatre today (red heart emoji) @priyankachopra @thelastfiveyears”, Nick captioned the post.

In the meantime, Priyanka is currently busy with SS Rajamouli’s “SSMB29”, alongside Mahesh Babu.

Touted to be a global adventure set across exotic locations, the project is being shot in Odisha.

“SSMB29” will mark Priyanka’s return to Telugu cinema after a long gap of 23 years. She last appeared in P Ravi Shankar’s 2002 romantic entertainer “Apuroopam”. (IANS)