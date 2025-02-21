Bollywood Roundup: Sonam Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Saif Ali Khan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Sonam Kapoor gushes over Shanaya’s adorable childhood video

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor couldn’t help but gush over Shanaya Kapoor’s adorable childhood video, which she shared online.

The clip quickly went viral, prompting reactions from her mom, Maheep Kapoor, father, Sanjay Kapoor, and cousin Sonam, who couldn’t help but gush over the throwback moment. Taking to her Instagram handle, Shanaya shared an adorable video of herself as a little girl wearing a tiger costume and playing with her parents. In the clip, her doting mom Maheep can be heard asking her to pose for a picture, but the little girl stubbornly refuses to cooperate. Shanaya’s father, Sanjay, can also be heard saying to his little girl, “Who is that cheetah? Ohh…”

Reacting to the video, Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Cutey.” Maheep commented, “Always firing me right from the beginning.” Bhavana Pandey also posted, “Loved the firing you gave.” Sanjay Kapoor commented, “Roar.”

Meanwhile, Shanaya is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with the film “Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan,” directed by Santosh Singh. The movie, inspired by Ruskin Bond’s beloved short story The Eyes Have It, will see Shanaya playing the role of a theatre artist, alongside Vikrant Massey, who portrays a blind musician.

On January 30, Shanaya shared an update on social media, marking the completion of a filming schedule for the project. She posted a picture of a clapboard and a cake, both featuring the words “schedule wrap,” to celebrate the milestone.

Filming for “Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan” began in Mussoorie last October, with further shoots scheduled in Europe. While an official release date is yet to be confirmed, the film is expected to hit theatres in mid-2025.

Shanaya was initially set to make her debut with Karan Johar’s “Bedhadak,” alongside Lakshya and Gurfateh Parizada, but the project was reportedly shelved. Aside from “Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan,” Shanaya will also be seen in the upcoming “Student of the Year” web series, produced by Dharma Productions.

The actress also has the pan-India film “Vrushabha,” co-starring Mohanlal, in the pipeline.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha enjoy a romantic drive in Delhi

Mumbai– Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are unable to spend much time together due to their work commitments, but whenever they do, they make it count. The ‘Kesari’ actress, who is presently in Delhi dropped a sneak peek of her romantic drive with her politician husband.

Sharing a video from the car on IG, Parineeti Chopra captioned the post, “His idea of a romantic drive? Giving me a tour of Delhi’s historic spots, places of pride, and of course his workplace @raghavchadha88.”

Before this, Parineeti Chopra made a surprising revelation about the person who truly holds a special place in her life. She reposted a hilarious reel on her Instagram stories, showcasing a little girl’s excitement as her mother brings her pizza. The clip which perfectly captures the joy and enthusiasm of the child after seeing her favorite meal was captioned, “When pizza is life”.

Parineeti Chopra reshared the clip with the caption, “Exclusive footage of me.”

Talking about Parineeti Chopra’s professional commitments, the diva is currently busy with the second schedule of an untitled drama. The ‘Daawat-e-Ishq’ actress has been dropping several sneak peeks from the sets on her social media.

Over and above this, Parineeti Chopra has also been roped in for a crucial role in the highly anticipated thriller “Sanki”. Made under the direction of Anurag Singh, the project will also see Varun Dhawan as the lead.

The movie is expected to share the tale of a police officer who retires after an accident during a case investigation. After years have passed, he is forced to relive the trauma as he narrates the story to his friend’s son.

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s “Amar Singh Chamkila”, alongside Diljit Dosanjh. The drama is a cinematic adaptation of the life of musician Amar Singh Chamkila. The film featured Parineeti Chopra in the role of his second wife, Amarjot. To look the part, she underwent a massive physical transformation, gaining a significant amount of weight.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor attend their first family wedding together since the stabbing incident

Mumbai– B-town’s most loved couple, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, attended their first family wedding together since the infamous stabbing incident.

On Friday, the couple made a stylish appearance at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s grand wedding in Mumbai. In a video that has surfaced online, Saif and Bebo can be seen happily posing together for the shutterbugs. While Kareena looked stunning in an orange-colored saree, Saif complimented her in a black Pathani suit. The duo could be seen flaunting radiant smiles as they struck candid poses for the photographers.

To note, Saif Ali Khan, who had skipped family events, including the Roka ceremony, made his appearance today at the wedding.

Last month, the ‘Omkara’ actor was attacked by an assailant who barged into his Bandra house through his youngest son’s room. The actor reportedly went to the hospital on his own and was accompanied by his son Taimur. As per media reports, doctors removed the 2.5 inches of knife from his wound. The incident took place as the accused allegedly barged into their Bandra home and attacked their housekeeper and then Saif when he intervened.

Saif Ali Khan made his first public appearance following the attack at a Netflix event in Juhu, Mumbai, where he attended the trailer launch of his upcoming project, “Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins.”

Meanwhile, Aadar Jain, son of Reema Jain, will tie the knot with Alekha Advani on February 21 in a grand and star-studded ceremony. Among others who attended the wedding were Karisma Kapoor, Usha Kakade, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Randhir Kapoor and Babita also arrived in style, along with Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani. Several videos have been shared online, and one of them shows Neetu posing with her daughter Riddhima and granddaughter Samara for the shutterbugs. The Kapoor family made heads turn with their fabulous sartorial choices.

Aadar announced his engagement to Alekha Advani in September last year with a romantic seaside proposal. The couple made their relationship public in November 2023 when Aadar shared a photo of them together on social media.

Salman Khan sends heartfelt wish for the King of Bhutan

Mumbai– Salman Khan took to his official Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt birthday wish for the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

Sharing a picture of him on IG, the ‘Sultan’ actor shared, “Wishing His Majesty the Druk Gyalpo of Bhutan, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, my friend and brother, a very happy birthday!”

He also wrote, “May your special day be filled with joy and surrounded by the love of your people. I look forward to visiting soon.”

Moreover, Salman Khan recently visited Dubai to support his nephew Ayaan Agnihotri’s new song “Universal Laws”. At the song launch event, host DJ Bliss praised Salman Khan for supporting his family. Reacting to this, the ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actor said, “That’s what nepotism is.” The video of the conversation is doing rounds on social media.

Several other members of the Khan family, along with other celebs attended the event. The list included names like Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Neha Dhupia, and Angad Bedi.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is presently working on the highly-anticipated drama, “Sikandar”. Made under the direction of A.R. Murugadoss, the project features Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady opposite Salman Khan. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, “Sikandar” marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their 2014 blockbuster, “Kick”.

A few days back, the makers dropped a new poster from the drama, giving fans a glimpse of Salman Khan’s fiery new look

Acknowledging the eagerness of the fans for “Sikandar”, the production house said, “To all the amazing fans, your patience means the world to us. A little gift on #SajidNadiadwala’s birthday, after the love we’ve received on Sikandar. A big surprise awaits on the 27th Feb! Stay with us”.

The primary cast of the movie also includes Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, and Kishore in significant roles, along with others.

“Sikandar” is expected to be released during Eid 2025.

Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani celebrate 1 year of marital bliss

Mumbai– Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are celebrating 1 year of marital bliss. Celebrating their first wedding anniversary, the lovebirds took to their IG and dropped a video compilation of their precious moments together.

The clip opens with the words, “Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun”, and goes on to show adorable snippets of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s time together.

“One year, countless memories and a lifetime to go”, they penned in the caption.

Her ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ co-star Bhumi Pednekar reacted, “Love you both.”

Despite being neighbors for some time, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani came close during the lockdown. A series of chance encounters led to their connection becoming stronger. On Rakul Rakul Preet’s birthday in 2021, the couple officially confirmed their relationship. After that, these two were frequently seen together in public. They finally tied the knot on February 21, 2024, in a picturesque ceremony in Goa.

In the meantime, Rakul Preet Singh posted a mushy picture on social media on Valentine’s Day to wish her husband Jackky Bhagnani. The diva took to her Instagram stories and shared the lovey-dovey picture with her hubby. The photograph features the actress giving a sweet peck on the cheek of her “forever Valentine”.

She captioned the post, “Happpppy valentines to my forever valentine. I love youuuu”.

Work-wise, Rakul Preet Singh’s “Mere Husband Ki Biwi”, alongside Arjun Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar released in the cinema halls this Friday on February 21.

Up next, she will be a part of the much-awaited sequel, “De De Pyaar De 2”. Rakul Preet Singh will reprise her role as Ayesha Khurana in the film, while Ajay Devgn plays Ashish Mehra once again. In addition to this, R. Madhavan has also been roped in for the role of Dev Khurana, Ayesha’s father in the sequel.

Directed by Anshul Sharma, “De De Pyaar De 2” will also star Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath, and Inayat Sood in crucial roles, along with Tamannaah Bhatia and Prakash Raj doing cameo appearances.

“De De Pyaar De 2” is slated to release on 14th November 2025.

Shruti Haasan on her Bangalore performance for WPL: There are so many inspirations

Mumbai– Shruti Haasan is all set to perform at the third edition of The Women’s Premier League. The diva will be taking the stage at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium during the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians showdown.

Talking about her performance, Shruti Haasan revealed, “The performance at WPL is just a dance performance—I won’t be singing this time. But it’s a mix of all my songs through the years, and it’s been amazing. I am dancing only on stage after ages, just happy to be dancing and celebrating my own songs after so many years.”

The ‘Salaar’ actress further opened up about her inspiration for stage performances like these. She shared, “There are so many inspirations when it comes to stage performances. When I was younger, it was always Madonna, Pink, and Gwen Stefani—those were the artists I looked up to while growing up. But over time, I’ve seen so many incredible Indian musicians owning the stage and doing amazing work.”

The stunner added, “I love watching Sunidhi Chauhan on tour—she’s incredible. And the fact that Asha Ji still sings is so inspiring. There are just so many incredible women from all over the world who keep inspiring me to stay on stage.”

Shruti Haasan went on to explain how she balances working as a musician and an actor. She described, “Balancing performing on stage as a musician and acting can be a bit difficult. Acting schedules take up a lot of time—shooting a film takes much longer, and there is a lot of travel involved, and then the same goes for rehearsing with the band and touring. It’s always a balancing act, but it’s one I’m happy to be a part of. I have one life, and I’d love to do all the things I love.”

Shruti Haasan’s performance at The Women’s Premier League is expected to include bangers like “Aazma”, “Cinema Chupistha Mama”, and “Junction Lo”, along with her latest hit “Disco” from “Coolie”, composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Sonakshi Sinha shares glimpse from Salman’s nephew Ayaan Agnihotri’s album launch

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha recently shared glimpses from the album launch event of Salman Khan’s nephew, Ayaan Agnihotri.

The launch event, held in Dubai to celebrate Ayaan’s musical debut, saw several notable faces from the industry in attendance, including Sonakshi herself, who took to social media to share her excitement. On her Instagram, the ‘Akira’ actress posted a series of photos where she is seen posing with Ayaan and her husband Zaheer Iqbal. Sinha wore a stylish blue-colored outfit that she styled with statement earrings.

For the caption, the ‘Heeramandi’ actress wrote, “Flew to Dubai just to let this guy know how proud we are of him!!! @ayaanagnihotri – AGNI is here with #UniversalLaws… check it out, show lots of love.”

Interestingly, Salman Khan is also in Dubai to launch Ayaan’s debut music track, “Universal Laws,” which is released on February 20.

Ayaan, known by his stage name Agni, has made his debut as a singer, composer, and rapper with his track “Universal Laws.”A source close to the development revealed that Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Arpita Khan Sharma, Bobby Deol, and several other stars will be in attendance, making it one of the most star-studded musical launches of the year.

After its star-studded launch in Dubai, “Universal Laws” will be available worldwide on Agni’s official YouTube channel and all major streaming platforms.

Ayaan Agnihotri, the son of Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, had previously collaborated with his uncle Salman Khan on the track “You Are Mine,” composed by Vishal Mishra.

In an interview with IANS, Ayaan shared that the song had been in the works for some time with Salman and Vishal, who had even shot a music video and were nearing the final stages of its release. However, Salman felt that the track could benefit from a little extra flair before it was finalized.

He went on to reveal that Salman had called Alvira, asking if Ayaan could perform the rap for the 8-bar section of the song. “I told them that I would love to do it. So, I wrote 2 versions of rap on the 8-bar section. Mamu heard it and liked it and asked me to go and meet Vishal and meet him. I wrote both the verses in 20 minutes.”

Preity Zinta fires back at trolls questioning her opinion and choices with SRK’s iconic dialogue

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Preity Zinta recently responded to trolls questioning her marriage to Gene Goodenough by quoting Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic dialogue from their film “Veer Zara.”

While addressing the trolls questioning her opinions and decision to marry Gene Goodenough, the ‘Soldier’ actress shared an iconic SRK dialogue: “Kabhi bhi ek dost ki zarurat pade to yaad rakhiyega, ki sarhad paar ek aisa shakhs hai jo aap ke liye apni jaan bhi de dega” (“Whenever you need a friend, remember that there is someone across the border who would give their life for you.”)

In a recent post on X, the ‘Jaan-E-Mann’ actress expressed her frustration with the increasing negativity and toxicity online, highlighting how people are quick to judge celebrities based on their social media activity. She shared her experience of how her first interaction with an AI chatbot was dismissed as a mere ‘paid promotion’ stunt. Zinta also touched on the unfortunate trend of labeling supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘bhakts,’ while those who express pride in being Indian are often labeled as ‘andh bhakts.’

The ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’ actress wrote, “What’s happening to people on social media? Everyone has become so cynical. If one talks about their first chat with an AI Bot then people presume it’s a paid promotion, if you appreciate ur PM then you are a bhakt & god forbid, if you are a proud Hindu or Indian 🇮🇳then ur an Andh Bhakt ! Let’s keep it real folks & take people for who they are & not who we think they should be ! Maybe we all need to take a chill pill and just be happy to communicate with each other. Now don’t ask me why I married Gene ? I married him cuz I love him kyuki sarhad par ek aisa shaks hai, jo mere liye aapni jaan de sakta hai samjhe If you know you know …. Ting !.”

On the professional front, Preity is preparing for her comeback to the Hindi film industry with Rajkumar Santoshi’s much-anticipated directorial “Lahore 1947.” In this period drama, she will share the screen with actor Sunny Deol.

Soha Ali Khan gives a glimpse of her ‘Friday fitness’

Mumbai– Actress Soha Ali Khan kicked off her Friday with a powerful start, sharing a glimpse of her intense functional training session that set the tone for the day.

Soha took to her Instagram, where she shared a video of herself in the gym. The video begins with weighted step ups, jumps, lifting weights, arm workouts, hops, and tire flips.

“Fitness Friday – done and dusted #tgif,” she wrote as the caption.

Earlier this month, Soha, who is the sister of Saif Ali Khan, shared glimpses from her family vacation in Japan. The pictures featured her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu, and their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, exploring some of the most picturesque tourist destinations in the country.

In the photos, the family was seen posing in front of iconic landmarks, capturing the essence of their cultural journey. Soha also shared moments of them indulging in local Japanese delicacies. Some of the candid shots show Soha and Kunal posing together.

The actress had earlier dropped a heartfelt video featuring her and her family exploring Japan. Soha also added Shefali Alvares and Nikhil D’souza’s song “O gujariya.”

Alongside the clip, she wrote, “Japan and us – a ‘matcha’ made in heaven if you get my Tokyo drift.”

Prior to this, Soha Ali Khan recently shared heartwarming photos from her visit to the iconic Kiyomizu-dera temple in Japan. The family trip included a visit to the renowned Buddhist temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Kyoto.

Soha dropped a few photos on her Instagram, capturing moments of her, Kunal, and Inaaya exploring the temple’s peaceful atmosphere. The images showcase the family admiring the breathtaking architecture and scenic views that surround the historic site.

Sharing the images, Soha wrote in the caption, “Gratitude and blessings.” (IANS)