Bollywood Roundup: Sonam Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and more…

Sonam Kapoor: ‘My mother exposed me to the world of fashion’

Mumbai– Fashionista and actress Sonam Kapoor credits her mother Sunita Kapoor, for instilling an inherent sense of style and fashion in her.

The actress said it was her mother who encouraged her passion for style which has propelled her to become the fashion icon that she is today.

The ‘Neerja actress said: “You know, being born in the film industry, you are so used to seeing beautiful people in and out of your house, and I feel films have such a big hand in dictating trends, especially in a country like India. I feel that was one of the reasons that I got so much into film and fashion.”

“My Mom – she was a model, and then she became a very successful fashion designer, and now she is a jewellery designer.”

Sonam added: “I grew up around Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla, Tarun Tahiliani, Anamika Khanna, Anuradha Wakil, and all these amazing fashion designers, and they taught me a lot about textiles, international fashion, embroidery, and cuts. Especially my mother, she was collecting old Zari pieces, Jamawar and old Zari Sarees!”

The ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’ actress further added: “Those things were ingrained in me since I was a young girl. She also exposed me to the world of fashion, to a lot of international designers, not only French and Italian designers, but also to Japanese designers and other Asian designers as well, which gave me worldwide exposure.”

“Her passion was also in fashion; being a designer, she was also a retailer, so understanding that came from my mother.”

On the work front, Sonam will be seen in two tentpole projects starting next year, one being Battle For Bittora and the other has been kept under wraps.

Anupam Kher visits Bala Hanuman Temple in new episode of his series ’21 Hanuman Mandir’

Mumbai– Veteran actor Anupam Kher apart from his work in movies is also doing his own series titled ’21 Hanuman Mandir’. The series dives into the history and importance of 21 of the biggest, most sacred temples dedicated to Lord Hanuman. In the latest episode, the actor detailed the significance of the Hanuman temple in Jamnagar, better known as the Bala Hanuman Temple.

Taking to his Instagram account, he posted a lengthy note and wrote: “Do you know that this temple situated in Jamnagar is a temple of Lord Hanuman which is actually mentioned in the Guinness Book.As part of our ’21 Hanuman Mandir’ series, we will now talk about this precious monument in Jamnagar. For over 59 years there has been a constant practice of the Akhand Kirtan ceremony. It is because of this practice that this sacred structure has earned itself a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records”.

The ‘Ghost’ actor also went to the temple of Panki in the city of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. Here, the veteran actor went on to give historical details about this venerated monument.

Panki temple is also famous by the name of Panchmukhi Hanuman ji, with mythological writings saying that this temple may be older than 1,000 years and is in fact a sign of Hanuman’s reverence to Sita.

Narrating this venerated monument’s power, the ‘Kashmir Files’ actor wrote: “Established by the great Prem Bhikshu, in this venerated temple, Bajrangbali still sits in his childhood form. The rich history of this temple, and its great importance will ignite your religious, spiritual sentiments.”

Concluding his note, he wrote: “If you visit this temple once with your friends for the worship of Lord Hanuman, then you will feel his blessings coursing through you. Bala Hanuman Temple. So please watch and share this episode of our series. Jai Siya Ram! Jai Bajarangbali! #21HanumanTemplesSeries, #HanumanJi, @priyagupta999 @anupamkherstud1”.

On the work front, apart from his historical series, Anupam Kher was last seen in the Kannada film ‘Ghost’, and Vivek Agnihotri’s film ‘The Vaccine War’. He will next be seen in the Telugu film ‘The India House’, and Hindi films ‘Kaagaz 2’, ‘Vijay 69’, and ‘The Signature’ in 2024.

Priya Bapat, Nawazuddin Siddiqui to star in 1990s themed Hindi thriller film

Mumbai– Marathi actress Priya Bapat is set to go back all the way back to the glorious era of the 1990s thriller films in her upcoming as yet untitled Hindi film where she’ll be starring alongside Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The actress who is best known for her roles in her critically acclaimed and commercially successful Marathi films such as ‘Kaksparsh’, and ‘Happy Journey’, underwent a lot of rigorous prep-work for the film, undergoing many training workshops as her character is a very formidable, and powerful figure.

Detailing her role, Priya shared: “I was excited to be a part of this gripping thriller since the day I heard the narration and plus working alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui was the add on.”

She added: “The script is compelling, and the 1990s setting adds an extra layer of nostalgia. Working with Nawazuddin is an everyday learning experience, and we are eager to bring this intriguing story to life.”

Describing the chemistry of the two stars,, director Sejal Shah said, “I am thrilled Priya Bapat came on board. Priya is a fantastic actor and she uses authenticity to bring character to life. Her and Nawaz’s on-screen chemistry is fresh and unique.”

The film is already undergoing its shooting in Mumbai, with a scheduled 40-day shoot. The screenplay is crafted by National Award-winning writer Bhavesh Mandalia, and is poised to be a roller-coaster ride of suspense, drama, which will also be nostalgic for the audience.

An old-school thriller fashioned after the 1990s style thrillers with a modern day touch, the film is directed by Sejal Shah and produced by Vinod Bhanushali. A Bhanushali Studios Limited and Bombay Fables presentation, the yet-to-be-titled thriller is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Sejal Shah, and Bhavesh Mandalia.

Vir Das wins International Emmys for Best Comedy: ‘This one is for India, for Indian comedy’

Mumbai– Comedian Vir Das made India proud by winning the International Emmy for his Comedy special ‘Vir Das: Landing’ in the best comedy category and shared the award with popular British teen sitcom ‘Derry Girls’ season three.

The 51st International Emmy Awards Gala was held at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City late Monday night.

Vir said that the award is not just a recognition of his work but a celebration of the diverse stories and voices from India.

“I have immense gratitude, holding the International Emmy for Best Comedy for ‘Vir Das:Landing.’ This one is for my team and for Netflix without whom this wouldn’t have been possible,” Vir said.

He added: “This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and to win this accolade for my fifth special with Netflix feels like a culmination of passion, perseverance, and the undying support of people around the globe who have given so much love to ‘Vir Das:Landing’.”

“This award is not just a recognition of my work but a celebration of the diverse stories and voices from India. Stories that make us laugh, reflect, and, most importantly, unite. This one is for India, for Indian comedy and for the community of artists at large,” Vir concluded.

His last stand-up special ‘Vir Das: For India’ was nominated for an International Emmy in the best comedy category in 2021. Every year, the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences conducts the International Emmys with the aim to honour “the world’s best television”.

KJo narrates funny story when Varun Dhawan first came to his office

Mumbai– Director-producer Karan Johar, who hosts the streaming chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’, narrated the story of actor Varun Dhawan walking into his office for the first time.

In the upcoming episode of the show, KJo chats with two of his ‘Students’, Varun and Sidharth Malhotra, both of whom debuted with his film ‘Student of the Year’.

During the course of the episode, KJo shared a funny story when Varun along with his mom walked into the office of Karan’s Dharma productions for the first time.

The director went down the memory lane and shared his first impressions and thoughts of Varun and Sidharth when they became his assistant directors.

Talking about this, Karan said: “The journey started on ‘My name is Khan’, we know that Sid was actually doing a feature film which didn’t happen, then he decided to become an AD, the chief assistant on the film was Karan Malhotra, the director of ‘Agneepath’ and ‘Shamshera’. Varun’s story is of course famous in Dharma”.

“First I had met his mom and she said that you know, he wants to assist you. When he had come to meet me. I decided to show him the office, because he was David ji’s son. When we went in, the head of production was Manoj Mitra. We walked in together, Varun was ahead of me so Manoj stood up because he saw me but Varun said baitho baitho. Like Manoj Mitra has got up to see Varun, who no one knows.” laughed Karan

‘Koffee with Karan’ season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar. (IANS)