Bollywood Roundup: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Kunal Kemmu, Kartik Aaryan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja plays a visually-impaired key witness to crime in ‘Blind’ trailer

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, is coming back to the screens after the maternity break, will be soon seen in the upcoming crime drama ‘Blind’ in which she will essay the lead character who is visually impaired.

The trailer of ‘Blind’ was unveiled on Thursday and it presents a riveting tale of a blind girl, played by Sonam, who helps unravel a crime committed by Purab Kohli’s character.

Clocking 2 minutes in length, the trailer starts off with the reference to ‘Pulp Fiction’, as a woman named Mia Wallace goes missing. Sonam’s character goes to the authorities to report the missing woman saying that she has a strong feeling that the taxi she boarded had the girl in its boot. From there begins the cat and mouse chase with hints of Sonam’s house invasion.

‘Blind’ also stars Vinay Pathak, Lilette Dubey, and Shubham Saraf, and has been directed by Shome Makhija. It is a story of a visually impaired resilient woman (played by Sonam) who becomes a key witness to a crime. In her efforts to trace the unusual turn of events and give testimony about the incident, she is forced to confront the killer on her own.

Presented by Jio Studios, in association with RV Motion Pictures & Lead Films, a Kanai, Avma and Kross Pictures Production, ‘Blind’ will premiere on July 7 on Jio Cinema.

Kunal was more of himself as a director while working on ‘Madgaon Express’

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu, who turned director for ‘Madgaon Express’, shared that this has been therapeutic for him as he felt “different things” about himself as he stepped into the shoes of a director. He also shared that he was more of himself in the public space as a director than he is as an actor.

Kunal wrote the script of ‘Madgaon Express’ way back in 2014 and it’s now finally coming close to completion.

When asked if the plot came to him first or the character, the actor said: “When you watch so many films, you are always present on film sets and if this is what you live and breathe, you always have your own stories to tell. Eventually, when I worked on ‘Go Goa Gone’, I learnt the discipline of writing. In the process, I was also learning how to write screenplays, interact with technicians and also hear people talk about what to bring out of a story.”

He continued: “When you spend time with professionals, you’re learning on the job. In the past, I had even tried to write a few times with my writer friends but then I realised this isn’t solely my voice. And that’s when I decided to do it on my own.”

He further mentioned: “I started to work on the story of the film and then the characters began to come alive. I never knew this would be something I would eventually end up directing or even act in. I then narrated the story to some of my friends and they liked it. From there, the process moved further and more people heard it. I wrote it in 2014 and now years later, the story came back to me for direction, and now I am in that place when I am ready to do it.”

He also shared the update saying the film is currently in the post-production stage.

He said, “I didn’t want to talk about my experience of being a director until I had finished the journey. Unlike an actor, a director’s journey begins when the script comes to him. In this case, I’m also the writer, so the journey became much easier for me. Then you’ve to do pre-production which is one separate journey, then production followed by post-production, which is currently going on.”

“As a director, I wanted to first experience all of that and then talk about any of it. My journey will only be complete when I get the first copy with a full sound-design mix. That’s when I would be able to answer this more correctly. I realised I was more of myself in the public space as a director than I’m as an actor. I realised different things about me as a human being as a director,” he added.

‘Madgaon Express’ is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment.

Kartik Aaryan visits Mumbai theatre, interacts with fans

Mumbai– As part of the post-release promotion for ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, Kartik Aaryan mingled with his fans and checked out their reactions at the Gaiety Galaxy cinema here on Thursday.

Dressed in a pink shirt and denims, Kartik Aaryan interacted with his female fans and clicked pictures with them. He thanked a few elderly ladies who praised his performance in the movie. Dressed in a pink shirt and denims, Kartik Aaryan interacted with his female fans and clicked pictures with them. He thanked a few elderly ladies who praised his performance in the movie.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the romantic film reunites Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani on the big screen after their 2022 hit ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’.

The romantic drama revolves around Sattu and Katha, a couple stuck in a troubled marriage.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ has an ensemble cast that includes Rajpal Yadav, Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Siddharth Randeria, Anuradha Patel, Shikha Talsania, Bhumi Rajgor and Bhaumik Ahir.

Big B promises new avatar of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ in new promo Mumbai– Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is returning with the ever-popular game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ in a new avatar. The show recently dropped an intriguing promo in which Big B states in his inimitable voice “Badal raha hai, sab kuch badal raha hai.” ‘KBC’, which dropped the video of its 15th season on social media, shows how the world is changing thanks to digitisation – with people multi-tasking and doing the things they like, while also working. The short video shows a woman at her laptop participating in a virtual meeting, while under the table she is kicking a football, as she is playing with her little son. Another visual shows a young man at a traffic light who accepts digital money, with the QR code tattooed on his arms. Amitabh also says that people can now enjoy food with a click of their mobile phones, and also how it has brought families closer. Taking to Twitter, the makers of the show wrote: “Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, jald hi ek naye roop mein. #KBC15# KaunBanegaCrorepati # KBCOnSonyEntertainmentTelevisi on.” “Badi shaan se, bade gyan se – dekho sab kuch badal raha hai”, is the tagline of the gameshow in its new avatar. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ which started in 2000, is the Indian remake of the American game show ‘Who wants to be a Millionaire?’ with Amitabh Bachchan having been a long time associate, having presented the show for several seasons. The 15th season of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ will stream on Sony Entertainment Television. (IANS)