Bollywood Roundup: Sonalee Kulkarni, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Shetty, and more…

Sonalee Kulkarni roped in as judge for ‘Dance Maharashtra Dance’

Mumbai– Actress Sonalee Kulkarni will be seen judging the young talents in the first season of ‘Dance Maharashtra Dance Li’l Masters’.

Talking about her love for dance she said: “Dance is my first love. It enriches me as an artist, and it’s been an important part of my journey for my career.”

She added saying that this is a platform for the kids to show their talent: “It is an opportunity for the kids to showcase their talent on such a big platform.”

The actress who participated in ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 2′ as a contestant elaborated more about the show: “I can’t wait to watch the kids presenting their dancing skills because I feel today’s generation is very talented and creative. The best part of the show is that the kids’ favourite character called ‘Chinchi Chetkin’ will find contestants across Maharashtra for this show,” she concluded.

‘Dance Maharashtra Dance Li’l Masters’ is all set to air on July 27 on Zee Marathi.

Ranveer flaunts his naked self, waxes philosophical in magazine interview

New Delhi– Ranveer Singh may be having a dismal run at the box office, but he never fails to make news. From his adventures in the wild with Bear Grylis to his purchase of a Rs 119-crore mansion next to Shah Rukh Khan’s “Mannat”, Ranveer never misses his date with the headlines.

He makes news even when he accompanies wife Deepika Padukone to Cannes, or shows up with her at a Konkani conference in the United States. If he can’t do it alone, there’s always Deepika to lend him a helping hand. But now, he has done it alone — and without a stitch of clothing that defines his flamboyantly non-conformist fashion sense.

In the tradition of Milind Soman, who did it first with Madhu Sapre, and more recently by himself at a Mumbai beach, Ranveer is breaking the Internet by posing in the buff for Ashish Shah of ‘Paper’ magazine, flaunting his ripped body and toned muscles, looking straight out of an ancient Greek statue.

“My post-pandemic appetite for prolific work has become insatiable,” Ranveer says in an interview with ‘Paper’, an independent pop culture magazine published from New York and available on the Net on www.papermag.com. “I’m so hungry for work, to do, to give, to perform, to ideate, to create, to collaborate. I have a ravenous appetite for work, I’m doing 20 hours a day and I’m damn f***ing happy about it.”

“I feel like I’ve got FOMO about life,” he continues in the interview, where he talks at length about his dystopian view of time and life, and his fear of death. “Something might happen if or when I’m sleeping. It’s not sustainable, and I realise that.”

He adds: “Here’s the key. I’m in an experimental phase. I want to see how much I can push myself. I want to see how much I am capable of doing — physically, mentally, emotionally. How fast can I go?”

Anushka Shetty celebrates 17 years in film industry; tweets gratitude

Chennai– One of South India’s top actresses, Anushka Shetty, on Thursday celebrated the completion of 17 years in film industry.

The actress, who has delivered blockbusters in both Tamil and Telugu, including ‘Baahubali’, ‘Deiva Thirumagal’, ‘Arundhati’, ‘Chintakayala Ravi’, ‘Vikramarkudu’ and ‘Singam’, took to Twitter to share her joy.

Posting pictures of the cake she cut on the sets of her upcoming film, whose working title is #UV14, to celebrate the milestone, Anushka wrote, “Seventeen years of much love and constant support from the film industry, family and well-wishers. All who take out of your lives to be a part of mine — a big thank you from the bottom of my heart. My fans — words always fall short for your unconditional love and surprises, which mean a lot.”

Actor Naveen Polishetty, who is also a part of Anushka’s next film, tweeted a picture of the cake he had presented to the actress to celebrate the occasion.

He wrote: “Bribed Ms Anushka Shetty with cake. “Ee 17 years lo nene best co star anta :P” (I am her best co-star in these 17 years it seems). Congrats on an awesome journey so far. Our shoot has been going on guys. And it’s mad fun! Malli UV Creations router off ‘chese lopala’ update ‘ichesa’! (Before UV Creations switches off the router again, I have given you an update!).”

Randeep Hooda loses 15 kilos, to shed 10 more for ‘Swatantra Veer Savarkar’

Mumbai– Actor Randeep Hooda has lost fifteen kilos and is working towards losing ten more kilos for the upcoming biopic ‘Swatantra Veer Savarkar’.

The actor was at the grand premiere of ‘The Gray Man’, starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Indian star Dhanush among many others in Mumbai.

On the red carpet, Randeep spoke about his weight loss to get into the skin of the character.

“I have lost 14-16 kilos till now for Veer Savarkar and I am planning to lose 10 more kilos for the same.”

Talking about the biopic, the actor, who will be seen playing Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, said: “The preparation for Veer Savarkar has been going on and the shooting will begin soon!”

During the event, he had reunited with his 2020 Hit ‘Extraction’ producers Russo Brothers, his ‘Kick’ co-star Jacqueline Fernandes and Dhanush.

Randeep also mentioned that he found the trailer of ‘The Gray Man’ “fantastic”.

“The trailer of ‘The Gray Man’ was fantastic and I am sure the Russo’s have made a great film. I have always had admiration for their work and I am really looking forward to it.”

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film is about Savarkar, who is tagged by many as a freedom fighter, but criticised by others for his communal ideology. Savarkar was also arrested in connection with Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination but later acquitted after no evidence was found against him.

Vicky Kaushal cheers for ‘brother’ Dhanush: More power to you!

Mumbai– Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal is proud of Dhanush, who will be seen in Ryan Gosling’s upcoming high octane actioner ‘The Grey Man’.

Vicky attended the grand premiere of the film held in Mumbai, where Anthony Russo and Joseph Russo, collectively known as the Russo brothers, were present.

The ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ star shared pictures on his Instagram story to cheer for the Indian actor. In the photo, Dhanush is seen dressed in a traditional ivory Indian wear, while Vicky chose a suit.

On the picture, the Bollywood star wrote: “More power to you brother @dhanushkraja!”

Vicky then welcomed the Russo Brothers to India. He shared a picture posing with them and Dhanush. Alongside the image he wrote: “Welcome to India @therussobrothers.”

Ryan Gosling plays Sierra Six, also known as “The Gray Man”, a trained assassin who is inducted into the CIA’s top-secret Sierra black ops programme from a US federal prison. Dhanush plays a cold-blooded assassin out to get Ryan Gosling’s character.

The film is set to release on Netflix.