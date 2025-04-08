Bollywood Roundup: Sonakshi Sinha, Urvashi Rautela, Dia Mirza, and more…

Sonakshi Sinha Celebrates Wrap of Her Telugu Debut Film ‘Jatadhara’

Mumbai— Actress Sonakshi Sinha took to social media to share her excitement after wrapping up filming for her Telugu debut, Jatadhara.

On Tuesday, the Akira star posted several photos with her team, celebrating the completion of yet another shooting schedule. In the pictures, Sonakshi is seen posing with the cast and crew, expressing her joy and gratitude for being part of the project. She captioned the post with heartfelt words, thanking everyone involved and sharing her enthusiasm about stepping into the Telugu film industry.

The Dabangg actress wrote in her caption:

“Aaaaand one more down!! A film wrap for me on #Jatadhara… my first Telugu film… and my team has killed it on this one!!! Had so much fun, so many great moments… can’t wait for you all to see it!!! Thank you for the amazing shooting experience @pprernaarora @esskaygee.entertainment @zeestudiosofficial, @shilpashirodkar73 #SudheerBabu #UmeshKRBansal Arunaji, Venkat sir, Abhishek, @shivin7, Sameer sir, @akshaykejriwal @divyavij @ikussum @bhavinigoswami_ and the ENTIRE team!!! #JATADHARA.”

Previously, on March 28, the actress had wrapped up the second schedule of Jatadhara, marking the occasion with another post that read:

“Annnnnd it’s a WRAP for a power-packed second schedule of #Jatadhara!!! Can’t wait for the third sched!”

The 37-year-old actress has been deeply invested in the project, which features her in a bold and transformative role. The second schedule concluded with high-intensity action scenes and key narrative moments.

Jatadhara, a supernatural fantasy thriller, marks Sonakshi’s highly anticipated entry into Telugu cinema. On International Women’s Day, March 8, the first look of her character was revealed, presenting her in a fierce and powerful new avatar.

Directed by Venkat Kalyan, the film also stars Sudheer Babu and is produced by Umesh KR Bansal, Prerna Arora, Aruna Agarwal, and Shivin Narang under the Zee Studios banner.

Urvashi Rautela Reveals What It Takes to Be the Best Boyfriend and Husband

Mumbai– Actress Urvashi Rautela has opened up about what she believes makes someone the perfect partner in a relationship. According to her, the secret to being the best boyfriend or husband is surprisingly simple: just say sorry.

Currently promoting her upcoming project Jaat, Urvashi emphasized the importance of keeping your partner happy and maintaining harmony in a relationship through small yet meaningful gestures. While discussing her song Touch Kiya, she told IANS, “Thank you so much! It’s a simple thing—any girl in the world would love to hear her boyfriend say sorry. And if just saying sorry can make her happy, that’s a win. The lyrics of the song are very relatable. I say, ‘I’ll give you my heart, but first say sorry.’ So many girls will connect with that sentiment.”

The Sanam Re actress added, “If you want to be the best boyfriend or the best husband, just say sorry. Always keep your partner happy. I really think this song will resonate with young people, because deep down, every girl wants her partner to apologize—no matter what.”

Reflecting on her performance, Urvashi said, “In Daku Maharaj, I played a police officer and focused purely on acting. But in this song, I didn’t dance at all. There are no choreography-heavy moves—I simply embodied the character. I portrayed the spirit of a lioness, channeling fierce and powerful energy. If you watch closely and focus on my eyes, you’ll see that lioness energy come through.”

She continued, “The song has a unique vibe thanks to the composer, Thaman, who incorporated various animal sounds like a lion’s roar and a lioness’s call. The theme is bold and distinctive. The lyrics, ‘I’ll give my heart to you, but first say sorry,’ reflect a strong, empowered personality—like that of a lioness.”

On a related note, Urvashi Rautela stuns in the high-energy track Touch Kiya, where she shares screen space with the intense villain duo of Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh.

Jaat, starring Sunny Deol in the lead role, is set to hit theaters on April 10, 2025.

Dia Mirza Encourages Spending More Time in Nature on World Health Day

Mumbai– Actress and environmental advocate Dia Mirza marked World Health Day by urging everyone to reconnect with nature and experience its healing power.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the former beauty queen shared a heartwarming video of herself exploring the wilderness with her son, Avyaan. During their nature outing, the little one got the chance to witness various species rarely seen in everyday life.

Wishing her followers on the occasion of World Health Day, Dia wrote, “Happy #WorldHealthDay. Make a pledge to spend more time in Nature. Nature is a healer. ‘To walk in nature is to witness a thousand miracles’ – Mary Davis.”

Reflecting on her experience in the wild, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress added, “The crunch of dry leaves, the hum of cicadas, the countless wonders of the forest—the tracks, the patterns, and the many questions they answer.”

Dia believes it is essential for children to develop a relationship with the natural world. “Above all, this connection our kids form with nature helps them understand how deeply we are all connected. This bond fosters love, respect, and environmental responsibility. What better way to improve the health of our planet?” she concluded.

On the work front, Dia’s acclaimed 2019 web series Kaafir has now been adapted into a feature film.

Based on the true story of Shehnaz Parveen, the film follows a Pakistani woman who crosses the Line of Control into Indian territory and is imprisoned on suspicion of being a militant. During her seven years in captivity, she gives birth to a child, until an Indian journalist steps in and fights for her freedom.

Speaking about Kaafir, Dia shared, “It’s truly wonderful that people still remember the show with such fondness, even after all these years. For us, it’s a nostalgic moment to revisit this beautiful story and present it in a newer, shorter format to a wider audience. Kainaaz’s fight for justice and the emotional bond she shares with Vedant is something I’ll always hold close to my heart. I’m thrilled for viewers to experience it again.”

Gippy Grewal Opens Up About the Most Challenging Aspect of Filming ‘Akaal’

Mumbai— Punjabi actor-singer Gippy Grewal has shared insights into the most difficult part of filming his highly anticipated movie, Akaal — and it’s not what most would expect.

While many might assume that the most demanding moments involved intense war sequences or emotional performances, Gippy revealed that the real challenge was something far less obvious: working with horses.

“The toughest part was definitely the horsework,” Gippy told IANS. “Most of the actors had never ridden a horse before, so that made things really challenging. These days, it’s easy to fake it using props or CGI horses, but I didn’t want to rely on that too much. It just doesn’t have the same impact. You only get the real effect when you’re actually riding a live horse.”

Gippy went on to explain the difficulties that came with incorporating live animals into the production. “I had to convince the actors quite a bit. I even rode a horse myself for the film. It’s tricky because animals have moods—sometimes they cooperate, sometimes they don’t. There were moments when horses threw actors off, which scared them and made things even harder. It was especially tough during war scenes, where we had to ensure everyone’s safety.”

The challenges began even before the cameras started rolling. Gippy, who also wrote the film, said the process was demanding from the start.

“A lot was on my mind when I started writing the story for Akaal. It had been a long time in the making. There were so many factors to consider—what needed to be done, how to approach it. The journey was full of challenges, but that’s just part of the process, especially for a project of this scale. It’s a big-budget film, and we had to do a lot of learning along the way.”

One of the major hurdles came during the development of key scenes. Gippy explained that some pivotal sequences required a complete rethink. “There were a couple of scenes where we realized our original concept just wasn’t working. So we had to come up with alternative versions. I didn’t want anything in the film to feel off or fall short. It had to connect with the audience and leave a lasting impression.”

In Akaal, Gippy Grewal wears multiple hats—serving as the film’s star, director, and writer. The movie features an impressive ensemble cast, including Nimrat Khaira, Apinderdeep Singh, Mita Vashisht, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Nikitin Dheer, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Shinda Grewal, Ekom Grewal, and Jaggi Singh.

Akaal is set to release in theaters on April 10, 2025, and will be available in both Punjabi and Hindi.

Yamini Malhotra Calls Her Bollywood Debut in Chill Marna Bro a Dream Come True

Mumbai– Actress and model Yamini Malhotra, known for her appearance on Bigg Boss 18, is all set to make her mark in Bollywood with her debut film Chill Marna Bro.

Opening up about her excitement, Yamini described stepping into the world of Hindi cinema as a dream come true. She expressed both gratitude and enthusiasm, calling this opportunity a major milestone in her career.

“I’ve always been passionate about acting, and entering Bollywood truly feels like a dream realized,” said the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress. “The film has an exciting storyline full of comedy and unexpected twists. I can’t wait for audiences to see me in this new avatar.”

Chill Marna Bro is directed by Tejas Dattani.

Earlier this year, in January, Yamini made headlines after opening up about the challenges she faced while searching for housing in Mumbai. In a candid Instagram post, she revealed that landlords often outright refuse to rent to her once they learn about her profession.

She wrote:

“Hey guys, I just want to share something that’s been really disheartening. As much as I love Mumbai, finding a home here has been a tough journey. I’ve been asked things like, ‘Are you Hindu or Muslim?’ ‘Gujarati or Marwadi?’ And the moment they hear I’m an actor, they immediately say no. Does being an actor make me less deserving of a home? It’s shocking that these questions still exist in 2025. Can we really call this the city of dreams if dreams come with conditions?”

On the professional front, Yamini is best known for her role as Shivani Chavan in Star Plus’ popular family drama Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She exited the show after a year, with her character later portrayed by Tanvi Thakkar.

Most recently, Yamini appeared on Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan. She entered the house as the fourth wildcard contestant, joining the show after Kashish Kapoor, Digvijay Singh Rathee, and Edin Rose.

Her previous work also includes the television show Main Teri Tu Mera and the Telugu film Chuttalabbai.

Elnaaz Norouzi Breaks Silence on Viral Video with Gerard Butler

Mumbai– After weeks of speculation and online buzz, Iranian-German actress Elnaaz Norouzi has finally addressed the viral video featuring her alongside Hollywood star Gerard Butler.

The video, which surfaced online a few days ago, showed Elnaaz and Gerard spending time together, sparking rumors that the two might be vacationing together. However, Elnaaz has now set the record straight, explaining that the video was taken while they were filming Kandahar.

Speaking about the clip, the Sacred Games actress said, “I’m aware the video has been circulating. It was a personal moment from a time when Gerard and I were working together on Kandahar. I truly value the friendships and experiences that come from such projects, and I prefer to keep some memories private. I appreciate the interest, though.”

Kandahar marked Elnaaz’s Hollywood debut, and it was on the set of this action-thriller that she first met Scottish actor and producer Gerard Butler. While their connection began professionally, their friendship appears to have endured beyond the film. In an earlier statement, Elnaaz described the experience of working with Butler as “magical.”

“Working with him was magical—not just as a producer, but also as my co-star,” she shared. “He’s so much fun and genuinely nice. He made the entire filming experience incredibly enjoyable.”

On the work front, Elnaaz is continuing to make her mark in Hollywood. She will next be seen in Hotel Tehran, starring alongside Liam Neeson and Zachary Levi. The film is slated for release soon, and Elnaaz has hinted at several exciting new projects on the horizon.

Reflecting on her time filming Hotel Tehran, she said, “It was wonderful, but yes, I have a deeper relationship with Zachary since I was cast opposite him, so the bond was stronger. We played a lot of poker—he’s a great poker player. It became almost a daily ritual for us after shoots. It’s something he introduced me to, and I really enjoy playing now.”