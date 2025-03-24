Bollywood Roundup: Shilpa Shetty, Sonam Kapoor, Zeenat Aman, and more…

- Advertisement -

Shilpa Shetty serves Monday motivation by ‘crushing her fitness goals’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra is back with some serious Monday motivation.

Known for her dedication to fitness, the ‘Dhadkan’ actress took to her Instagram handle to inspire her followers by sharing a glimpse of her workout routine and how she is “crushing her fitness goals.” On Monday, Shilpa posted a couple of her photos with text written on it: “Nothing feels as good as…the happiness of crushing your own fitness goals. What’s your #MondayMotivation?.” The actress is seen wearing a grey tank top with, “Calm is my super power written on it.”

Sharing her photos, the ‘Hungama 2’ actress wrote in the caption, “Work hard, Calm Raho #MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #FitIndia.”

The actress often shares her workout videos on social media, motivating her followers to stay active and prioritize their health. With her dedication to fitness, Shilpa inspires fans by showcasing everything from intense training sessions to yoga routines, encouraging a balanced and healthy lifestyle.

Shilpa, who is an avid social media user, had previously posted adorable photos with her furry baby Truffle. “Thankyou for choosing me to be your mumma, my baby Truffle…Love youuuuu”, she captioned the video.

In May 2021, Shilpa Shetty introduced Truffle to her family with a heartfelt social media post. Sharing an Instagram video, the actress revealed that the adorable furry friend was a birthday gift for her son, Viaan.

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video series “Indian Police Force,” where she portrayed the character of Tara Shetty IPS, the Chief of the Delhi Police Special Cell.

Shilpa will next be seen in the forthcoming actioner, “Lahore 1947,” alongside Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta. The film, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, will be produced by Aamir Khan.

Shilpa had earlier worked with Sunny Deol in films like “Indian,” “Himmat,” “Karz: The Burden of Truth,” and “Apne.”

Sonam shares glimpse of fun day with son Vayu, hubby Anand in Zurich zoo

Mumbai– Actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor shared some quality time with her husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu while holidaying in Zurich.

Sonam took to Instagram, where the three visited the Zurich zoo, considered one of the best zoos in Europe, which opened in 1929, making it the third oldest zoo in Switzerland.

The actress dropped several images from their visits. In one heartwarming moment, Anand holds little Vayu in his arms as the curious toddler gazes at an animal, while Sonam leans in slightly, her eyes filled with love as she watches her son in awe.

In another touching moment, Sonam gently holds Vayu’s tiny hand as they walk together across the overbridge. In a candid airport moment, the father-son duo is seen walking side by side, as they navigate the bustling terminal together.

The last photograph captures a moment featuring little Vayu, with his back to the camera, standing mesmerized, watching some kids joyfully swinging back and forth.

“..in the maze of imagination #VayusParents #EverydayPhenomenal,” Sonam wrote as the caption.

It was in May 2018, when Sonam and Anand got married after years of dating. They welcomed their son, Vayu, in August 2022.

On March 18, Sonam’s producer sister Rhea Kapoor took to social media to share an adorable photo of the actress and her nephew.

Sharing the heartwarming photo, Rhea expressed how much she misses her sister. Taking to her Instagram handle, Rhea posted a sweet photo featuring Sonam and her son Vayu and captioned it, “major missing.”

Earlier in this month, Sonam revealed Rhea is the only person who can ‘boss her around.’

On March 5, the ‘Khoobsurat’ actress penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her sister Rhea. Sonam shared a heartwarming video montage that highlighted her cherished memories with Rhea, from childhood to the present.

Sonam Kapoor has featured in several films produced by her sister, Rhea Kapoor, such as “Aisha,” “Khoobsurat,” and “Veere Di Wedding.”

Zeenat Aman tells why she chooses ‘jholas’ over ‘fancy designer bags’

Mumbai– Veteran Bollywood diva Zeenat Aman spent the weekend cleaning out her closet and shared that her fancy designer purses have “mostly been relegated” to the back of her wardrobe.

Zeenat took to her Instagram, where she shared some glimpses of her collection of straw hats, scarves, sunglasses and “jholas”.

She wrote: “Spent the weekend cleaning out my closet. The kids suggested I share some “outfit of the day” images, but really I had far more fun sorting through my accessories.”

The actress added: While I do love some high street brands, I’m far happier shopping at boutiques and exhibitions. In my day to day style I like to keep my clothes simple, so that I can wear my accessories out loud. @zanuski was kind enough to take beautiful pictures of a selection of my favourites to share with you”

Zeenat shared that she loves a beachside vacation, and as a result has a “terrible propensity for straw hats! This white, floral number saw me through my last visit to Goa. At the right size I find sun hats to be chic and practical.”

One thing she doesn’t leave the house without are her sunglasses.

“You’ll rarely catch me without my sunglasses. I’ll admit they’re something of my security blanket, but oh well, at least they’re incredibly stylish. While I have about 10 pairs, these are my most frequently worn sets. They’re from Burberry, Prada and Gucci.”

She shared the reasons why she loves wearing scarves.

“I wear them for all sorts of reasons – to brighten an outfit, to protect my hair, to cover my nose and mouth from dust, to keep my hair of my neck…the ones here are from markets in Cape Town, London, Taiwan, and of course India!”

“I’m a bit of a classic cliche when it comes to jewellery. Diamonds and pearls are statement enough for me,” added the actress, while talking about jewelry.

Sharing the revelation about choosing “jholas” over designer bags, Zeenat said: “My fancy designer purses have mostly been relegated to the back of my wardrobe. I’m too old for their airs! Now I just want a comfortable, large jhola or basket that can hold the 1001 things I won’t leave the house without!”

“These two lovely bags were bought from Nila in Jaipur when I was shooting for The Royals last year. So… these are a few of my baubles. Now tell me, what are your go-to accessories and why?”

Shubhangi Atre mourns the sad demise of ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ writer Manoj Santoshi

Mumbai– Actress Shubhangi Atre, best known for her role in “Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai,” expressed her sorrow over the tragic passing of the show’s writer, Manoj Santoshi.

She took to social media to pay tribute to the talented writer, recalling his contribution to the show. In an emotional tribute, Shubhangi shared her feelings, writing, “Ek Mahaan aur jaadui lekhak hum sabko Avida kehkar kisi aur duniya me chale gaye. Iss dukh aur sadme ko kabhi nahi bhulaya jaa sakta. But they say ‘life is not long, it should be big.’ You made this meaningful, Manojjii. Aap bahut yaad aayenge.”

She also shared her throwback photos with Manoj Santoshi. Santoshi’s untimely demise has left a void in the industry, and his colleagues and fans are mourning his loss.

Manoj Santoshi, the talented writer behind the hit show “Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai,” breathed his last on Monday after a prolonged battle with liver cancer. According to reports, the writer fought the disease with great courage before succumbing to it. He passed away in his hometown of Aligarh, where he was surrounded by his loved ones during his final moments. Confirming the sad news, a source shared, “Manoj passed away early morning today in his hometown Aligarh. His family was present with him.”

The news of Manoj Santoshi’s battle with liver cancer came to light last month when ‘FIR’ actress Kavita Kaushik took to Instagram, requesting fans to pray for his recovery. In her post, she highlighted the support that Santoshi had received from producer Binaifer Kohli and actress Shilpa Shinde.

“You may know him as the writer of Bhabhi ji ghar par hai, Happu paltan, jeeja ji chatth par , Madam may i come in , last few episodes of f.i.r , office office and various other comedies…. Today i ask you all to Pray for Manoj Santoshi.. as he is in the hospital with a crumbling liver, Angels like @binaiferkohli and her entire team is fighting to save him, pls pray for this wonderful human, big shout out to the amazing @shilpa_shinde_official for taking care of him,” Kavita had written in an Instagram post.

Manoj Santoshi, a well-known writer, was also behind the popular shows “Jeeja Ji Chhat Par Hain”, “May I Come In Madam,” and “Yes Boss.”

Tiger Shroff shows how he’s prepping for a ‘kickass’ week ahead

Mumbai– Actor Tiger Shroff is all set to kick off the week with his signature energy and enthusiasm.

In a recent post, the actor shared a video with his fans, showing how he’s gearing up for a ‘kickass’ week. On Monday, the ‘Baaghi’ actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a video of himself kicking his fellow. Sharing the clip, Tiger wrote, “Don’t blink. Have a kickass week, fam.”

In the video, the ‘War’ actor is seen showcasing his brilliant kick moves as he knocks the man down on the ground. Tiger also dropped a monochrome video of himself getting ready for a shoot. He captioned the post, “Tension mat le, tera bhai khada hai tere saath @amityashwant.”

Previously, the ‘Student of the Year 2’ actor posted a video of himself showing off his cool moves to the song “Ek Din Teri Raahon” by Javed Ali and Pritam Chakraborty.

Meanwhile, Tiger is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film, “Baaghi 4,” directed by A. Harsha. On March 2, the actor shared an intriguing poster from the actioner and penned a note reflecting how the ‘Baaghi’ franchise helped him establish his identity as an action hero in the industry.

For the caption, Shroff had written, “The franchise that gave me an identity and allowed me to express my eagerness to prove myself as an action hero…is now the franchise that is changing my identity. Hes def (sic) not the same this timebut i hope you guys accept him the way you did 8 years ago #grattitude #SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi4 Directed by @nimmaaharsha.”

The poster showcased Tiger in a powerful and intense new look, with blood dripping from his forehead and a cigarette in his mouth. The tagline boldly declares, “This time, he is not the same.”

“Baaghi 4,” presented by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, also stars Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa. Announced last year, the highly anticipated film is set to hit cinemas on September 5.

Who is Shahid Kapoor’s new weekend saheli?

Mumbai– Actor Shahid Kapoor took to social media to reveal his “new weekend saheli.”

Taking to his Instagram stories, the ‘Jab We Met’ actor posted his photo posing alongside Noor Wadhwani and Priya Tulshan. Alongside the image, Shahid wrote, “@Noorwadhwani @ priyatulshan thanks for making me your Saheli for the week,” followed by red heart emojis. The actor, clad in a blue outfit, is seen striking a pose with his hands placed on Noor and Priya’s shoulders.

Shahid also posted a candid click of him sitting in the car. Yesterday, the ‘Deva’ actor shared a collection of pictures from a fun-filled pool day with his wife, Mira Rajput, and their son, Zain. His brother, Ishaan Khatter, also joined the family for the day of relaxation and joy. The series of photos captures the four of them making the most of their time together. The final image added a playful twist—a coffee cup with Shahid’s photo artfully printed on the foam.

“Memories are nothing without the ones we love in em (sic). Being in the moment and taking all the happiness it has to offer. Life,” Shahid captioned the post.

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor was most recently seen in “Deva,” directed by Rosshan Andrrews. The film also featured Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati, Pravesh Rana, Kubbra Sait, and Girish Kulkarni.

The ‘Shandaar’ actor will next be seen in a Vishal Bhardwaj directorial co-starring Triptii Dimri. Speaking on the sidelines of IIFA 2025’s green carpet, Shahid shared an interesting detail about the untitled project, saying the film is currently under production and it will be released by the end of 2025.

The actor also shared his thoughts on IIFA’s recognition of digital content. He told the media, “It’s a very good thing that IIFA has started to recognize and honour digital content. Digital media has so many good artists making good stories with a message. In the past few years, digital content has seen a meteoric rise. I also did a series called ‘Farzi’ on OTT 2-3 years ago. I did the series because I love digital content, and I thought people would like to see me in a series that has good content.” (IANS)