As MITHAS Moves Into Its New Home, MIT Unveils Multidisciplinary Graduate Program in Music Technology and Computation

CAMBRIDGE, MA – As MITHAS celebrated the first concert in its newly inaugurated Thomas Tull Concert Hall, located within the Edward and Joyce Linde Music Building, the MIT School of Engineering Dean, Anantha Chandrakasan, announced the launch of a groundbreaking new graduate program in music technology and computation. (Photos: Coocon Media: Video: The Mishra Group)

“It is a true privilege to be here this evening, celebrating the first-ever MITHAS concert in this magnificent new space,” said Dean Chandrakasan. “The Thomas Tull Concert Hall, here in the Edward and Joyce Linde Music Building, marks the fulfillment of a vision that has been years in the making. When we first began discussing the need for a dedicated music facility on MIT’s campus, this evening was exactly what we hoped to one day witness.”

To watch a video story, please click here or on the image below:

MITHAS, or the MIT Hindustani and Carnatic Arts Society, is a nonprofit organization that has been a cornerstone of the Greater Boston area’s classical music scene for over three decades, particularly known for presenting concerts featuring Hindustani and Carnatic classical music and hosting world-class musicians.

The inaugural concert featured Indian classical singer Arati Ankalikar-Tikekar, a distinguished vocalist from the Jaipur-Atrauli Gharana. Ankalikar-Tikekar, a two-time National Award winner and recipient of the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, captivated the audience with her soul-stirring performance.

Guests were warmly welcomed to the concert by MITHAS Founder George Ruckert.

Before the performance began, Dean Chandrakasan took a moment to announce MIT’s new graduate program in music technology and computation.

“At MIT, music is not just an art form; it is a vital part of our culture of innovation,” said Dean Chandrakasan. “From algorithmic composition to cutting-edge acoustics research, our students and faculty are consistently exploring the intersection of technology and art. We are therefore thrilled to introduce our new multidisciplinary graduate program in music technology and computation, which combines the expertise of both the School of Engineering and the Music and Theater Arts Section within the School of Humanities, Arts, and Social Sciences. The inaugural cohort will begin their studies this fall.”

He further emphasized that none of this would have been possible without the extraordinary support from benefactors who helped make the Edward and Joyce Linde Music Building, a reality.

“This state-of-the-art concert hall is a testament to the powerful synergy between engineering and music,” Dean Chandrakasan continued. “Made possible through the generosity of Thomas Tull, a member of the School of Engineering Dean’s Advisory Council, the Thomas Tull Concert Hall is a masterpiece in both design and acoustics. The hall is highly adaptable, featuring retractable curtains, curved wall panels, and a flexible layout, making it ideal for everything from intimate solo performances to large jazz ensembles.”

The Thomas Tull Concert Hall boasts a seating capacity of 390 and was meticulously designed with acoustics in mind to create a superior listening experience. Every aspect of the building—from the concert hall to the rehearsal spaces, classrooms, and even the stainless-steel panels forming the entrance canopies—was carefully crafted to optimize sound.

Since its founding in 1993, MITHAS has played a key role in introducing the MIT community to the rich traditions of South Asian classical music.

“As we celebrate MITHAS’s new home tonight, we also celebrate a long-standing vision brought to life by a visionary partnership between Music and Theater Arts faculty member, George Ruckert, and the MIT community. Tonight’s extraordinary performance exemplifies the unique intersection of art, culture, and education that MIT has long championed,” Dean Chandrakasan remarked.

With a design that encourages dynamic performances and immersive learning, the Edward and Joyce Linde Music Building is poised to become an epicenter for music and technology at MIT, offering unparalleled opportunities for students, musicians, and innovators alike.