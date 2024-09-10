Bollywood Roundup: Shilpa Shetty, Kajol, Sonam Kapoor, and more…

- Advertisement -

Shilpa Shetty treats her taste buds to traditional South Indian thali delight

Mumbai– Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who was last seen in the film ‘Sukhee’, is giving a peek into her culinary delights.

On Tuesday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared a picture of a traditional South Indian thali that she indulged in.

The thali shows veggies and pulses cooked in south Indian style and Kerala parotta placed over banana leaf.

The actress wrote over the picture, “#southindianthali #dakshin”.

In another picture, the actress can be seen enjoying a serene view of the Arabian Sea with the Gateway of India in the backdrop.

The picture is taken from the heritage Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, which is also the headquarters of the Taj group of hotels, and was constructed by Jamsetji Tata. It is the same hotel where the deadly attacks of 26/11 in Mumbai took place.

Shilpa who is known for her insane fitness levels, generally never indulges in food but, this time she discounted her diet to enjoy the South Indian food.

Recently, choreographer-director Farah Khan took a flight but couldn’t enjoy the in-flight culinary experience courtesy of Shilpa. Farah shared a video of herself sitting next to Shilpa Shetty Kundra on a flight.

As the air hostess walked up to Farah and handed her a beverage, Shilpa looked at Farah angrily after which the director refused the beverage. However, Shilpa denied Farah every time the latter wanted to indulge in something.

Finally, Farah got up and asked the cabin crew to change her seats as she couldn’t take it further. She even poked fun at Shilpa and wrote in jest, “Never sit with shilpashetty on a flight!! U won’t get to eat anything and you still won’t look like her.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa is gearing up for the Kannada movie ‘KD – The Devil’ which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Jisshu Sengupta.

Kajol channels her inner Madhuri Dixit from ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kajol on Tuesday honored the legendary Madhuri Dixit, as she stepped out in a purple saree that strikingly mirrored the iconic look of the latter from the classic 1994 film ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’.

In a heartfelt tribute to the ‘OG’ diva, Kajol’s outfit paid homage to the memorable “Didi Tera Devar Deewana” song, celebrating both the timeless elegance and enduring influence of Madhuri’s unparalleled charm.

An ardent social media user, Kajol took to Instagram where she has 17.3 million followers and shared a string of photos, in which we can see her donning a purple saree with golden motifs and border. In the pleats, we can see hues of wine and green colours.

For the makeup, Kajol opted for nude lips, and highlighted cheeks. She has kept her hair open, and accessorised the look with golden necklace.

The look was similar to that of Madhuri’s in the song ‘Didi Tera Devar Deewana’.

Kajol captioned the post as: “Hum Aapke Hai Kaun… Ode to the OG Madhuri Dixit #didteradevardeewana #saree”.

In the 1990s, Bollywood’s glamour and influence seeped into every corner of Indian society, and one film that epitomised this trend was ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, and starring Salman Khan in the lead, the film became a cultural phenomenon for its impact on fashion.

Among the many trends sparked by the film, one of the most memorable was the craze for purple sarees, inspired by the film’s iconic wedding sequences. These sarees, often adorned with intricate embroidery and shimmering fabrics, became a symbol of elegance and celebration.

The purple sarees from the film were often paired with contrasting blouses and accessories. The trend quickly transcended the realm of cinema, making its way into the wardrobes of women across India.

Meanwhile, Kajol next has ‘Sarzameen’, ‘Do Patti’, ‘Maa’, and ‘Maharagni- Queen of Queens’.

Sonam Kapoor dishes out stories from her Dubai diaries

Mumbai– Actress Sonam Kapoor on Tuesday shared a glimpse of her ’36 hours’ in Dubai, along with her sister Rhea Kapoor and her friends, saying she is grateful for the barrels of laughs, happy tummies, and picture-perfect memories.

Sonam, who was recently in Dubai for a launch event, took to Instagram where she has 35 million followers and dropped a Reel video in which we can see her laughing and eating out in a fine dine restaurant.

We can see her happily twirling around in a black top and white skirt. In the video, we can see Sonam clinging on to her sister Rhea, her hair and makeup session, and some glimpses from their hotel room.

The video is captioned as: “Pack-up, jet off, laugh, eat, repeat- 36 hours in Dubai with this incredible gang for Sam’s restaurant opening! So grateful for the barrels of laughs, happy tummies, and picture-perfect memories. These girls make great things truly spectacular! #DubaiDiaries #FriendshipGoals #GirlsTrip #MemoriesToCherish”.

The 39-year-old fashion icon, Sonam had started her career as an assistant director with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black’.

She made her acting debut with 2007 romantic drama ‘Saawariya’, alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Produced and directed by Bhansali, the film was based on Fyodor Dostoevsky’s 1848 short story ‘White Nights’.

Sonam has then featured in movies like ‘Delhi-6’, ‘I Hate Luv Storys’, ‘Mausam’, ‘Raanjhanaa’, ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’

In 2016, she essayed the role of Neerja Bhanot, in the biographical thriller film ‘Neerja’ directed by Ram Madhvani and written by Saiwyn Quadras and Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh. The movie also featured Shekhar Ravjiani, Shabana Azmi, Yogendra Tiku, Kavi Shastri and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles.

The movie revolved around the real-life event– the attempted hijacking of Pan Am Flight 73 in Karachi, Pakistan by Libyan-backed Abu Nidal Organization on September 5, 1986.

Sonam also appeared in movies like ‘Pad Man’, ‘Veere Di Wedding’, ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’, ‘Sanju’, and ‘Blind’.

On the personal front, Sonam is married to businessman Anand Ahuja. The couple have a son named Vayu.

Sonal Chauhan soaks in the serenity of ‘Jannat’

Mumbai– Actress Sonal Chauhan is holidaying in Gulmarg, Kashmir, and has shared a sneak peek into her vacation along with her sister Himani Chauhan.

Sonal, who has 7.8 million followers on Instagram, took to the Stories section and shared photos from her mountainous getaway.

The first candid picture features Sonal and Himani standing at a resort and posing for the lenses.

Sonal is wearing a black long sleeve tee-shirt and paired it with green joggers. She has captioned it as: “Beautiful mornings”.

The second photo shows her posing amidst the trees. She gave the geotag of Gulmarg, Kashmir to her photo.

On the work front, she made her acting debut in 2008 with Hindi film ‘Jannat’. Sonal essayed the role of Zoya in the romantic crime film, directed by Kunal Deshmukh, and produced by Mukesh Bhatt. The film stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead.

She made her Telugu debut in 2008 with ‘Rainbow’, directed by V. N. Aditya and starring Rahul, and Sindhu Menon.

Sonal has been a part of projects like– ‘Cheluveye Ninne Nodalu’, ‘Bbuddah… Hoga Terra Baap’, ‘Legend’, ‘Pandaga Chesko’, ‘Size Zero’, ‘Dictator’, ‘Paltan’, ‘Ruler’, ‘F3: Fun and Frustration’, and ‘The Ghost’.

The diva portrayed the role of Mandodari in 2023 mythological action film ‘Adipurush’, based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. Directed and co-written by Om Raut, and produced by T-Series and Retrophiles, the film featured Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Devdutta Nage.

She next has Indian-Bangladeshi psychological action thriller film ‘Dard’ in the kitty. Directed by Anonno Mamun, the film features Shakib Khan in the lead role.

Sara Khan: Have strong command over Hindi, also speak Sanskrit quite well

Mumbai– Ahead of Hindi Diwas, which falls on September 14, actress Sara Khan said that she has a strong command over the language and can also speak Sanskrit well.

Sara said: “Hindi has always been my language; it’s a significant part of who I am as an Indian. I’ve been speaking Hindi since I was born, so it feels natural and close to my heart. I don’t need to explain it further, but one thing I’ll share is that I’m very patriotic about my language and culture.”

“I have a strong command of Hindi, and I also speak Sanskrit quite well. Sometimes, I might unintentionally make people self-conscious around me because I’m very fluent in the language,” she added.

Sara, who plays Goddess Kritikayein in the show “Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya”, is portraying six different avatars in the show.

“Portraying Goddess Kritikayein requires using pure Hindi along with some Sanskrit words, which is challenging but highly rewarding,” the actress stressed.

She talked about what can help in connecting with the audiences.

“To truly connect with an audience, you need to communicate in a way they understand. If you can express your feelings and emotions effectively, the language itself isn’t a barrier. However, knowing Hindi is definitely an advantage as it reaches a larger audience in India.”

Sara also shared her views on multilingualism among actors, saying, “Being able to speak multiple languages, especially Hindi and English, helps you connect with a broader audience. I appreciate that more people are understanding English now, which is a big advantage.”

The actress said that she absolutely loves Punjabi.

“Many of my songs are a mix of Hindi and Punjabi. Personally, I’m really enjoying this process because it allows me to connect with the northern audience, which feels special to me.”

“Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya”, which also stars Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Sara Khan, Jaya Bhattacharya, Brinda Dahal, and Ashish Dixit, airs on Sun Neo.

Aditi Rao Hydari, beau Siddharth meet ‘kindest, most venerable’ Tim Cook

Mumbai– Star couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth met Apple CEO Tim Cook, whom the actress described as “sweetest, kindest and most venerable.”

Taking to Instagram, Aditi and Siddharth in a joint post, shared a string of pictures featuring them with Cook. They said that they had an “unforgettable and magical experience” with Cook.

“What an unforgettable, magical experience… thank you sweetest kindest most most venerable #TimCook. The last two days have been very special for both of us, surrounded by mind- bending brilliance, epic creativity, peak technology and aesthetics max,” the caption read.

“But most most most special of all was meeting the people who make the Apple ecosystem… the Apple family. Kind creators, warm and loving genius innovators, brilliant minds with the most expansive and inclusive hearts. Our minds are charged and our hearts are full.”

It was in March, when Aditi and Siddharth got engaged. The two had a low-key engagement that took place at her family’s 400-year-old temple.

Talking to Instagram, the two flaunted their rings and the caption by the actress read: “He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D.”

Siddharth also shared the same photo and wrote in the caption, “She Said YES! E. N. G. A. G. E.D”

It was in 2021, Aditi and Siddharth reportedly started dating during the filming of their film “Maha Samudram.”

Aditi was last seen onscreen in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar”. She will next be seen in “Gandhi Talks” and “Lioness.”

Meanwhile, Siddharth, who was last seen in Kamal Haasan-starrer “Indian 2”, will next be seen in “Miss You”, “Test” and “Indian 3” and a film, which is tentatively titled as “Siddharth 40”.

Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani to shoot for ‘War 2’ romantic song in Italy

Mumbai– Bollywood stars Hrithik Roshana and Kiara Advani will be shooting a romantic number in Italy for the upcoming action “War 2”.

The Italy schedule is scheduled to start from September 18 and will last for almost 15 days.

“When you have two of the most good-looking actors in the Indian film industry paired for the first time, you need to give audience songs that will present them in their hottest best. War 2 is going to do exactly that with Hrithik and Kiara as the two are headed to Italy to shoot a massively mounted romantic number that will be shot for around 6 days!” said a source.

The source added that after Hrithik and Kiara paint Italy red with romance, they will also be shooting some action and drama sequences for the remaining schedule before flying back to India.

“Not one image of Kiara and Hrithik from War 2 are out in media, so the YRF production is going to pull all stops to hope that nothing leaks. It will be a coup if any image comes out because the anticipation to see anything from War 2 and especially Hrithik and Kiara’s pairing is sky high,” shared the source.

The source further said that a battalion of security has been locally hired to comb these secret locations in Italy prior to the team’s arrival.

“Everyone is tight lipped about the cities that Hrithik and Kiara are heading to but it seems like they will visit 2/3 cities to film this gorgeous song sequence. It will be steamy and sizzling is the word on the street. This pairing has certainly got people super excited,” said the source.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, “War 2” is set to release on August 14 next year. Joining Hrithik, is the pan Indian superstar NTR Jr in the film.