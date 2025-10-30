Bollywood Roundup: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, and more…

- Advertisement -

Shah Rukh Khan Teases Reunions With Rani Mukerji and Deepika Padukone

MUMBAI– Shah Rukh Khan sent fans into a frenzy during his latest #AskSRK session on X, where questions poured in about his rumored film “King” and possible reunions with Rani Mukerji and Deepika Padukone.

When one fan mentioned Rani, SRK melted hearts with, “I love Rani with or without films.” Another fan cheered his pairing with Deepika, to which he quipped, “Me too haha.”

Though Rani’s role in “King” isn’t confirmed, the idea of seeing SRK with both of his legendary co-stars has fans buzzing. The superstar’s history with Rani spans hits like “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” and “Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna,” while his chemistry with Deepika has dazzled audiences from “Om Shanti Om” to “Pathaan.”

“King,” reportedly produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Siddharth Anand’s Marflix Pictures, is expected to drop its first look on November 2 — Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday.

Kartik Aaryan’s Birthday Wish for Ananya Panday Turns Into a Hilarious Prank

MUMBAI– Kartik Aaryan had fans cracking up as he wished his co-star Ananya Panday a happy 27th birthday with a hilarious behind-the-scenes video.

Taking to social media, Kartik shared a monochrome clip from the set of their upcoming film’s song shoot, writing, “Happy Birthday to the most selfless @ananyapanday What an announcement.” The video showed the two teasing each other with their trademark banter.

At one point, Ananya joked, “You’ll realise my true value when I’m gone!” to which Kartik shot back, “But you have to go first! I’ll make her disappear with a snap!” The laughter continued as Ananya playfully announced, “Guys, I’m in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4. I’m Manjulika — ami Manjulika chan chan chan!” sending fans into a frenzy.

Though the “announcement” was clearly a prank, it left fans buzzing with speculation about her joining the hit horror-comedy franchise.

Kartik and Ananya, who last shared screen space in “Pati Patni Aur Woh,” will next be seen together in “Tu Meri Main Tera,” now set to release on December 31, 2025.

Alia Bhatt Nails the Ultimate Hair Flip While Doing Her Makeup

MUMBAI– Alia Bhatt gave fans a dose of glam and goofiness as she showed off her flawless hair flip while getting ready.

The actress dropped a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram with the caption, “eyes, lips & hairflips.” In the clip, Alia is seen doing her makeup and playfully tossing her hair in slow motion — not once, but several times — while flaunting her effortless charm. The video cheekily begins with “Count the hair flips” and ends with “Flip counter: 9+99 (off screen).”

Alia opted for a soft nude look with blush, mascara, and glossy lips, radiating her signature fresh-faced glow. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over her natural beauty and playful energy.

The actress recently went viral with pictures from her Diwali celebration alongside Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha. Up next, Alia will be seen in the action thriller “Alpha” with Bobby Deol and Sharvari, and in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic “Love & War” co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, set to release in 2026.

Kareena Kapoor Sends Love and a “Big Hug” to Birthday Girl Ananya Panday

MUMBAI– Kareena Kapoor Khan showered birthday love on Ananya Panday, calling her a “shining star” in a sweet social media post that melted fans’ hearts.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kareena shared a chic photo of the young actress and wrote, “Happy Birthday you shining star Big hug @ananyapanday,” with a heart emoji. The warm gesture highlighted the affectionate bond between the two, who are often seen greeting each other with mutual respect and admiration at Bollywood events.

Ananya, who turned 27 on October 30, kicked off her celebrations with close friends Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor. Filmmaker Karan Johar gave fans a glimpse of the midnight bash, posting a fun selfie captioned, “Me and the girls! And by the way, Happy Birthday @ananyapanday.”

The actress also shared a photo from her film set holding a chocolate cake, writing, “Perks of shooting close to your birthday — endless cakes on set!”

Ananya, who made her debut with “Student of the Year 2,” recently ventured into OTT with Karan Johar’s “Call Me Bae.” She will next be seen in “Tu Meri Main Tera” and “Chand Mera Dil.”

Soha Ali Khan Shares Romantic Elevator Selfie With Kunal Kemmu

MUMBAI– Soha Ali Khan gave fans a peek into her love life with a sweet elevator selfie featuring her husband, actor-filmmaker Kunal Kemmu.

The actress took to Instagram Stories to share the cozy mirror photo, where she leaned close to Kunal with the caption, “My mood elevator @kunalkemmu,” set to G-Eazy and Halsey’s hit song “Him & I.”

Soha and Kunal have been together since 2009, got engaged in Paris in 2014, and tied the knot a year later in Mumbai. The couple welcomed their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Khemu, in 2017.

On the work front, Soha was last seen in the horror drama “Chhorii 2,” while Kunal made his directorial debut with “Madgaon Express” and continues to be celebrated for his comic flair in hits like “Golmaal,” “Lootcase,” and “Go Goa Gone.”

Rashmika Mandanna Says Screaming Is Her Superpower as Tadaka in ‘Thamma’

MUMBAI– Rashmika Mandanna, the nation’s sweetheart, is turning heads yet again with her fierce performance as Tadaka in the fantasy hit “Thamma.” The actress revealed that her character’s primal power comes from one thing — her scream.

Talking about how she shaped the role, Rashmika said, “Tadaka has been alive for so many years in the forest. Humans fascinate her — when they cry or laugh, she’s just observing and trying to learn. She doesn’t know how to cry, so all she can do is scream. Screaming is her superpower.”

Rashmika explained that she approached the character like an animal discovering human emotions for the first time. “If I were turned into a human, this is what I’d have to do,” she added.

“Thamma,” starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Ayushmann Khurrana, is set in a dark, mystical world that connects to the “Stree,” “Bhediya,” and “Munjya” universe. The story follows a journalist who becomes entangled in a supernatural battle between vampires.

Next up, Rashmika will be seen in the Telugu romantic drama “The Girlfriend,” releasing November 7, 2025, along with her upcoming films “Cocktail 2” and “Mysaa.”

Priyanka Chopra Shares Dreamy Vacation Pics With Nick Jonas and Daughter Malti

MUMBAI– Priyanka Chopra is living her best family life! The global superstar shared a series of adorable moments from her Orlando getaway, including a romantic snap with husband Nick Jonas and a heart-melting picture of their daughter Malti posing with a mermaid.

Posting the photos on Instagram, Priyanka captioned them, “Ohana means family.” One image showed Nick hugging her tenderly, while another captured Malti sitting beside the mermaid, flashing her trademark smile.

In a playful video, Nick was seen teasing Priyanka about a snake draped around her neck, saying, “Loving the new jewelry, babe,” to which she quipped, “Thanks, it’s the new serpenti.”

The actress also shared clips from Nick’s Florida concert, where little Malti tried to climb the stage steps to reach her dad mid-performance. Priyanka captioned it, “On tour with Daddy is always a good time.”

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in the action-comedy “Heads of State” alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. Up next, she’ll team up with Mahesh Babu for “SSMB29,” appear in Hrithik Roshan’s “Krrish 4,” and star as a 19th-century pirate in “The Bluff.”

Aamir Khan to Receive First-Ever R.K. Laxman Award for Excellence

MUMBAI– Bollywood’s “Mr. Perfectionist” Aamir Khan is set to receive the inaugural R.K. Laxman Award for Excellence, a new honor established by the family of the legendary cartoonist to celebrate his enduring legacy.

The award will be presented during a grand live concert by music maestro A. R. Rahman on November 23 at Pune’s MCA Cricket Stadium. The event, organized by the R.K. Laxman family, will kick off at 5 p.m. and serve as both a musical celebration and a heartfelt tribute to the late artist.

“The recipient of this award will be Aamir Khan, and this will be the biggest tribute we, as a family, are offering to Laxman,” said Usha Laxman, the cartoonist’s daughter-in-law.

R.K. Laxman, one of India’s most beloved illustrators, was best known for creating “The Common Man” and the iconic cartoon strip “You Said It.” He also designed the sketches for the television classic “Malgudi Days,” written by his brother R.K. Narayan.

Over his illustrious career, Laxman was honored with the Padma Bhushan in 1973, the Padma Vibhushan in 2005, and an honorary doctorate from the University of Mysore in 2004. He passed away in 2015 at the age of 93. (Source: IANS)