Bollywood Roundup: Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and more…

Shah Rukh Khan Surprises Cast of ‘DDLJ’ Musical During London Rehearsals

Mumbai– Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan made a surprise visit to the London rehearsals of Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical, Aditya Chopra’s stage adaptation of the beloved 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Jena Pandya, who plays Simran in the musical, called it “an honor” to meet Khan. “Showing him scenes he originally performed with Kajol was unforgettable,” she said.

The musical, directed by Chopra and featuring music by Vishal and Sheykhar, will premiere at the Manchester Opera House from May 29 to June 21. Set in both India and the UK, it reimagines the iconic love story for the stage.

Ashley Day, who plays Rog (the musical’s version of Raj), said Khan’s visit was deeply emotional for the cast. “It was a moment we’ll never forget,” he shared. “Raj met Rog—and he wanted to see more!”

Composer Vishal Dadlani noted that SRK’s presence energized the room. “He loved the songs, the performances, and personally connected with everyone. It meant the world to us,” he said.

Sheykhar Ravjiani added, “Meeting the original Raj was a dream. His love for theatre was evident, and the cast will always treasure the moment.”

Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical features lyrics by Nell Benjamin, choreography by Rob Ashford and Shruti Merchant, and scenic design by Derek McLane.

Ajay Devgn, Son Yug Launch Hindi Trailer of ‘Karate Kid: Legends’

Mumbai– Bollywood star Ajay Devgn and his son Yug launched the Hindi trailer of Karate Kid: Legends in Mumbai on Wednesday, marking their first-ever collaboration on an international film.

Ajay has lent his voice to Jackie Chan’s character, Mr. Han, while Yug makes his voice acting debut as Li Fong, played by Ben Wang. Their real-life bond brings added depth to the film’s mentor-protégé storyline.

This also marks Ajay Devgn’s first voiceover for a global release, while Yug brings a fresh energy to the iconic franchise.

Set in New York City, the film follows young kung fu prodigy Li Fong as he navigates life at a new school and prepares for a high-stakes face-off with a local karate champion. Guided by Mr. Han and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Li embarks on a journey of growth and self-discovery.

Karate Kid: Legends will hit Indian theaters on May 30, 2025, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, distributed by Sony Pictures Entertainment India.

Sidharth Malhotra Pays Tribute to Indian Armed Forces

Mumbai– Actor Sidharth Malhotra expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday, honoring their unwavering dedication to national security.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Even when the noise fades, their vigilance remains. The Indian Armed Forces lead with grit, grace, and unbreakable resolve. With deepest respect and gratitude, always. Jai Hind.”

Malhotra, who portrayed Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah, has often voiced his admiration for the military. His message comes amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions following Operation Sindoor, in which India conducted precision strikes on terror camps across the border.

Recent escalations included drone incursions and missile threats from Pakistan, all of which were successfully neutralized by India’s air defense systems. Though a ceasefire is currently in place, border vigilance remains high.

Twinkle Khanna Celebrates Generations of Creativity in Heartwarming Post

Mumbai– Author and former actress Twinkle Khanna shared a touching Instagram post celebrating three generations of creativity in her family. The video features her mother, veteran actress Dimple Kapadia, her daughter Nitara, and herself, each engaged in artistic expression.

“Three generations—my mother, my daughter, and me—each creating a small piece of art in our own way,” Twinkle captioned the post. “I grew up surrounded by creativity—drawing, knitting, writing poetry—with sitar teachers and painting instructors coming and going. It was glorious chaos.”

She added that she’s grateful to share this same creative spirit with her daughter today, calling the simple act of making art together “a taste of joy.”

Twinkle, known for her candid and often humorous posts, frequently shares glimpses of her family life on social media. A popular actress in the late ’90s and early 2000s, she later transitioned to a successful career in writing.

Priyanka Chopra Faces Renewed Backlash Over Resurfaced ‘Quantico’ Clip Amid Indo-Pak Tensions

Mumbai– Priyanka Chopra is facing renewed criticism after an old clip from her American TV series Quantico resurfaced, showing a Hindu character as a terrorist. The backlash comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

The scene, originally aired in 2018, shows Chopra’s character, FBI agent Alex Parrish, uncovering a plot by Indian nationalists to frame Pakistan for a nuclear attack ahead of a Kashmir summit. The plan is foiled after she notices a rudraksha— a Hindu religious symbol—worn by one of the attackers.

The controversial storyline has triggered outrage on social media. One user wrote, “Remembering the Quantico episode where @priyankachopra busts a Hindu terror plot to frame innocent Pakistan.” Others called the portrayal “shameful” and accused Chopra of being “anti-national.”

This isn’t the first time the episode has drawn criticism. Back in 2018, Chopra issued a public apology, saying, “I’m extremely saddened and sorry that some sentiments have been hurt by a recent episode of Quantico. That was never my intention. I’m a proud Indian and that will never change.”

The backlash has resurfaced amid ongoing border tensions between India and Pakistan, reigniting debate around cultural sensitivity and representation in global media.

Aamir Khan Faces Backlash Over Operation Sindoor Post Ahead of Film Trailer Launch

Mumbai– Aamir Khan is under fire on social media for posting about Operation Sindoor just hours before releasing the trailer for his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par.

The actor’s tribute to the Indian Armed Forces came on May 12 via his production company’s X (formerly Twitter) handle. The post praised the military’s bravery and thanked the Prime Minister for his leadership. However, many users accused Khan of staying silent during the operation and timing the post for promotional gain.

One user wrote, “Too late! He only posted because his trailer was dropping.” Others called for a boycott of the film, labeling the gesture insincere.

The controversy follows similar criticism of other Bollywood stars. Amitabh Bachchan has been slammed for posting cryptic tweets—some entirely blank—while remaining silent on Operation Sindoor. Salman Khan also faced backlash after tweeting about the India-Pakistan ceasefire but not commenting on the military strike.

With growing scrutiny on celebrities’ responses to national issues, fans continue to question the sincerity behind such posts—especially when timed around movie promotions.

Anupam Kher Embraces His ‘Hindi Medium’ Roots at Cannes, Jokes About English Pronunciation

Mumbai– Veteran actor Anupam Kher, attending the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, playfully called himself a “Hindi medium boy” in a heartfelt Instagram post, asking fans to overlook his English pronunciation as he read an article about himself in Variety magazine.

Sharing a video of the moment, Kher reflected on his journey: “Even after 40 years in the industry, I still get excited about life’s big and small moments. Ignore the Hindi medium boy’s English and enjoy the content.”

In the video, the 70-year-old actor proudly showcased his appearance in a special Cannes issue, saying, “Who is this young man? Different but no less. Tanvi the Great. Wow, amazing.”

Kher’s directorial debut Tanvi The Great will have its world premiere at Cannes 2025, where he will personally present the film at the Marché du Film.

Taapsee Pannu Donates Water Coolers to Help the Underprivileged Beat the Heat

Mumbai– As summer temperatures soar, actress Taapsee Pannu has stepped in to support underprivileged communities by donating insulated water coolers and bottles.

Sharing photos on Instagram, Taapsee was seen handing out the coolers while walking through narrow lanes in a fluorescent safety vest. “Helping them store cool water for their families. The joy of helping people out of your comfort zone is real—try it,” she wrote.

Previously, she also donated fans and coolers. “We often take basic comforts for granted. Even a small breeze can feel like a blessing to many,” she said.

On the work front, Taapsee recently wrapped filming Gandhari, a Netflix action-thriller where she plays a determined mother. The film marks her sixth collaboration with writer Kanika Dhillon and also stars Ishwak Singh.

Rajkummar Rao Almost Chose Science Over Acting: “Thank God That Didn’t Happen”

New Delhi– Actor Rajkummar Rao revealed he nearly chose a career in science during high school, influenced by family expectations, but is now grateful he followed his passion for acting instead.

“In 11th grade, I thought about taking science because my brother and cousins were doing it,” Rao told IANS. “But I was always into acting, dance, and martial arts. Thank God I didn’t go through with it.”

Rao, who studied at S.N. Sidheshwar School and later Delhi University, pursued theater while studying, performing with Kshitij Theatre Group and the Shri Ram Centre.

He’s currently awaiting the release of his film Bhool Chuk Maaf. Originally slated for a May 9 release on Prime Video, the film was delayed due to heightened security concerns following Indian Air Force strikes.

However, the release now faces legal hurdles after the Bombay High Court granted an injunction preventing the film from streaming before completing its agreed-upon eight-week theatrical window with PVR Inox.

Directed by Karan Sharma, Bhool Chuk Maaf is a comedy about a Banaras man who breaks a vow to Lord Shiva and must fulfill it to escape divine punishment. (Source: IANS)