Bollywood Roundup: Salman Khan, Sunny Hinduja, Esha Deol, and more…

- Advertisement -

Salman Khan asks Shehnaaz to ‘move on’ at ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ trailer launch

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was seen giving a word of advice to co-star Shehnaaz Gill during the trailer launch of his upcoming film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.

Shehnaaz was asked by the host of the event if she was nervous while shooting for film.

Salman answered in place of her: “Main keh raha hoon move on kar jao.”

To which, Shehnaaz replied: “Kar gayi.”

Salman added: “And Shehnaaz, I want you to move on. Kyuki mujhe aise lag raha hai… And I notice all these things. If I can notice this about me, then I can notice this about all of you also… Actually, I shouldn’t say much.”

It is not clear why Salman asked her to move on. However, many feel the ‘Dabangg’ star cryptically hinted at Shehnaaz being stuck in an emotional dilemma after the untimely death of close friend Sidharth Shukla, who she met on the sets of the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 13’.

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ will release in theatres on April 21.

Sunny Hinduja to reprise his role in the second season of ‘Aspirants’

Mumbai– Actor Sunny Hinduja, who was seen playing the role of Sandeep Singh Ohlan in the web show ‘Aspirants’, has started shooting for the second season of the show and said that he is excited to reprise his role in the web series.

‘Aspirants’ deals with the past and present of three friends, Abhilash, Guri and SK, who are UPSC aspirants. The past is all about their struggle as students to clear the examination and the present focusses on their life as adults. It features Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Namita Dubey and Sunny Hinduja.

Sunny in season 1 played the character of Sandeep bhaiya, who is a student studying day and night to clear the civil service examination.

While talking about reprising the role in the second season, he recalled working in season 1 and said: “I am grateful for all the love and appreciation that I have received for my work in the first season. It is a huge responsibility to live up to the expectations of the viewers and I will try to do my best. Hopefully people will give us their love and support as they did for season one.”

On the work front, Sunny has done movies, TV shows, and web series. Some of his notable works include ‘The Family Man’, ‘Bhaukaal’, ‘Inside Edge’, and many more. He was also seen in the TV show, ‘Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’, and movies such as ‘Mardaani 2’ and ‘Shehzada’. Sunny’s upcoming projects include The Railway Men’.

Esha Deol: Kick-boxing helped me perform action sequences in ‘Hunter’

Mumbai– From practicing kick-boxing to non-combat action training, Bollywood actress Esha Deol has left no stone unturned to give her best while playing the character of Divya in the web series Hunter – Tootega Nahi Todega.

She enjoyed every bit of shooting for the show and shared a few memories that are thrilling and memorable for her.

She said: “I have been an avid practitioner of kick-boxing which has helped me tremendously in performing my action sequences. Also, I practiced non-combat action training to enhance the output of my action sequences. Then the look too has a transition. She is not your regular girl. She is on a mission, so clothes are basic”.

Esha, who made her acting debut with ‘Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe’, and later worked in ‘Dhoom’, ‘Kaal’, ‘Dus’, and ‘No Entry’, shared a memory from the sets.

She added: “We shot in Dhobi Ghat, a place I wouldn’t usually venture into, so it was exciting to walk on the rooftop and see Mumbai from up there. Every day on the set of ‘Hunter’ was amazing for me. The energy was fantastic, and everyone was always charged up.”

The show features Suniel Shetty as A.C.P. Vikram Sinha, Esha Deol as Divya (Freelance Journalist), Rahul Dev as Police SHO Hooda, alongside Barkha Bisht, Karanvir Sharma, Mihir Ahuja, Teena Singh, Chahat Tejwani, Siddharth Kher, Gargi Sawant, Smita Jayakar and Pawan Chopra.

Sonu Sood fans in Dewas, MP, make his portrait with 2500 kilos of rice

Mumbai– Actor Sonu Sood, who is known for his work in films such as ‘Yuva’, ‘Singh Is King’, ‘Simmba’ and several others, is moved by the recent gesture of his fans who made a portrait of the actor from 2,500 kg of rice.

Fans and an NGO made the actor’s picture using 2500 kg of rice on over 1 acre of land at Tukoji Rao Pawar Stadium in Devas, Madhya Pradesh.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude, he said, “The love and admiration I get every time is unreal. I love how fans are doing everything in their capacity to help others. Seeing this makes my heart full and I cannot be more thankful and grateful for this”.

The picture will be panned over one-acre land. The rice used for picture will be donated by ‘Helping Hands’ NGO to households who are in dire need and don’t have access to basic facilities.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, he is currently shooting for his film ‘Fateh’ with Jacqueline Fernandez. The actor will be seen doing death-defying stunts without using a body double. He will also be seen in the upcoming season of ‘Roadies’.

Arjun Kapoor to sponsor a promising girl cricketer’s dream of playing for India

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has turned into a real-life hero for an 11-year-old girl cricketer named Anisha Rout as he has come forward to sponsor her entire equipment cost till she turns 18.

Anisha Rout travels 80 kms a day for eight hours of cricket training seven times a week, as she pursues her ambition to emulate her hero, Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, and become a professional player.

Anisha’s father, Prabhat, who works as a supervisor is doing whatever it takes to give wind beneath her wings so that she can fulfill her dreams. However, he needs support to provide Anisha with all the best facilities and equipment so that she can give her best shot to play for India.

Anisha’s father Prabhat says, “As parents, we want the best for our child but training to become a world-class cricketer is expensive. Anisha wants to earn the India cap and bring glory to our country like Sachin Tendulkar.

The father added: “As a father, I need to empower her so that she can try to do that and become an inspiration for others like her for generations to come.

“This help from Arjun Kapoor is godsend.”

“It takes a lot of load off my shoulders and I can’t thank him enough. It is important for Anisha to get the best equipment as a cricketer and now she will have everything till she turns 18!”

Residing in Panvel, Maharashtra, Anisha trains eight hours a day to chase her dream. She was inspired to play cricket after watching the film ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’. At the age of 10, she played Under-15 Women’s Cricket for Raigad District, Maharashtra.

She has scored three half-centuries in her previous matches. Anisha is currently playing for MIG Club under 15. She opens the batting for her team. (IANS)