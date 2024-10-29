Bollywood Roundup: Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Cops arrest NOIDA man for issuing death threats to Salman Khan

Mumbai– As the investigation behind the murder of politician Baba Siddique picks up pace, a person who allegedly issued death threats to Baba’s friend, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, has been nabbed.

On Tuesday, an X user shared two videos of the person in police captivity. The user wrote, “The accused who threatened Zeeshan Siddiqui and Salman has been arrested and is being taught a lesson. Salman is counted amongst the biggest personalities of our country. Police arrested accused Gufran from Noida”.

This comes after a person from Jharkhand sent threatening messages to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, and later issued an apology. Earlier, the person in question had portrayed himself to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and had asked for Rs 5 crore to settle the matter. The traffic police had received a message stating that the message shouldn’t be taken lightly, and if Salman wants to end the feud with Lawrence then he has to pay Rs 5 crore to settle the matter.

The message further stated that if Salman fails to do so then he will face a similar fate as slain politician Baba Siddique. The cops traced the origin of the message to Jharkhand.

Baba Siddique, who joined Ajit Pawar faction of NCP, died after being shot at by unidentified persons on October 12.

The firing took place outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique’s office near Colgate ground in Nirmal Nagar in the Bandra area of Mumbai. Salman and Baba Siddique were close friends as the politician held the constituency where Salman lives. Baba Siddique’s Iftar parties were considered one of the high profile events of India’s entertainment capital.

Several media reports state that Salman, who will be seen in a cameo appearance as Chulbul Pandey in the upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial ‘Singham Again’, is spending sleepless nights after Baba’s assassination as he was his close friend. The security apparatus of Salman has also been beefed up owing to the threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a piece of her world from Pataudi Palace

Mumbai– Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently graced the streaming comedy sketch show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, has shared pictures from her Diwali festivities.

On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram to share a photo dump which includes pictures from her husband Saif Ali Khan’s ancestral home, the Pataudi Palace in Haryana.

She wrote in the caption, “A little piece of my world”.

One of the pictures also shows Saif dressed in a white kurta pyjama standing atop the balcony of the Pataudi Palace.

The Pataudi Palace was built by Saif’s grandfather, the last ruling nawab, Iftikhar Ali Khan after his high-profile wedding with the begum of Bhopal, when he felt the old family home was not grand enough to house his new bride in the manner she was accustomed. The building was designed in the style of the colonial-era mansions of Imperial Delhi. Many Hindi movies like ‘Veer-Zara’ have been shot in the palace

The palace is currently held by Saif, who is the current patriarch of the Pataudi family.

Meanwhile, Kareena is gearing up for her upcoming theatrical movie ‘Singham Again’ which integrates Rohit Shetty’s fabled cop universe as Bajirao Singham, played by Ajay Devgn, sets out to bring back his wife, Avni Kamat (inspired by Sita) played by Kareena from the clutches of Arjun’s character.

It features the biggest of stars of Hindi cinema including Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. ‘Singham Again’ marks the fifth instalment of Shetty’s Cop Universe, and is a sequel to ‘Singham Returns’. It also marks the second big budget adaptation of Ramayana after the box-office debacle of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer ‘Adipurush’.

‘Singham Again’ is set to arrive in cinemas this Diwali on November 1, 2024.

Sara Ali Khan says ‘Jai Bhole Nath’ as she seeks blessings at Kedarnath

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan seeked blessings at Kedarnath and shared pictures from her visit.

Sara took to Instagram, where she posed in front of the temple dressed in a red T-shirt paired with white pants and a shawl covering her head.

“Jai Shree Kedar. The flowing of Mandakini.. The aarti sounds… A milky ocean… Beyond the clouds

Until next time #jaibholenath.”

Kedarnath Temple, one of the twelve jyotirlinga of Shiva is located on the Garhwal Himalayan range near the Mandakini river, in Uttarakhand. Due to extreme weather conditions, the temple is open to the general public only between the months of April and November.

Earlier last week, Sara visited the Hidimba temple as she started shooting with actor Ayushmann Khurrana for next in Manali.

Sara took to Instagram stories, where she shared a string of pictures. She then shared a photograph of herself in the 24-meters tall Hidimba Devi temple, which is locally known as Dhungari Temple built in 1553 by Maharaja Bahadur Singh.

The temple is built over a huge rock jutting out of the ground which was worshiped as an image of the deity.

This will be the first time Sara and Ayushmann will be seen sharing screen space in a film, which is reported to be a “spy comedy”.

Ayushmann was last seen in the 2023 comedy drama film “Dream Girl 2”,a spiritual sequel to the 2019 film “Dream Girl.” The film also stars Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa.

The film is about a man who cross-dresses and disguises as a woman, leading to a lot of chaos and confusion.

Meanwhile, Sara was seen in the “Ae Watan Mere Watan” about India’s struggle for freedom in 1942, based on the life of Usha Mehta, a brave young girl who starts an underground radio station to spread the message of unity, setting off a thrilling chase with the British authorities during the Quit India movement.

This is the skill Tamannaah Bhatia hopes to learn from Manish Malhotra

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia hopes some of ace designer Manish Malhotra’s hosting skills rub off on her.

Tamannaah took to Instagram, where she re-shared a picture of herself originally shared by Manish. The actress is seen wearing a beautiful saree by the designer as she attended his popular Diwali bash earlier this week.

For the caption, she wrote: “Hoping some of your hosting skills rub off on me, had the best night Manish Malhotra.”

On the work front, Tamannaah is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film “Odela 2”. Earlier this month she shared a glimpse from the movie.

Tamannah took to her Instagram stories, where she had shared a picture of herself praying in front of the temple dressed in her “Odela 2” costume.

She wrote: “Happy Navratri #Odela2.”

It was in March when Tamannaah shared the first look from her upcoming film “Odela”, a supernatural thriller film. On the occasion of Maha Shivaratri in March, Tamannaah shared the first look from the film on X (formerly called Twitter).

In the image, the actress could be seen in maroon and orange clothes walking with a damru in one hand and a stick on the other. She also had a Shiva “tilak” on her forehead.

The poster had “first time ever Tamannaah Bhatia as Shiva Shakthi”, hinting that she might play a devotee of Lord Shiva.

“#FirstlookOdela2 I am glad to be revealing the first look on this auspicious day of Maha Shivaratri. Har Har Mahadev! Happy Maha Shivaratri @IamSampathNandi @ashokalle2020 @ImSimhaa @AJANEESHB @soundar16 @neeta_lulla @SampathNandi_TW @creations_madhu,” the caption read.

‘Odela 2’ is the sequel to the 2022 digital release ‘Odela Railway Station’, which was based on the real incidents that happened in Odela, India.

Directed by Ashok Teja, “Odela 2” also stars Hebah Patel, Vasishta N. Simha in lead roles, alongside Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamsi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal and Pooja Reddy.

Kajol glows in an all-green saree, asks what colour would laughter be

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kajol went all green in a saree and had a question in mind about what colour life and laughter be.

Kajol took to Instagram, where she shared a string of photographs posing in a bright green saree paired with a beige belt. She completed her look nude make-up and perfectly blow dried hair.

She wrote: “If Life and laughter had a colour would it be.”

The actress’s latest release is “Do Patti”, where she is seen playing a police officer for the first time. During an episode of the streaming sketch comedy show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ along with her co-star Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh, the actress hilariously revealed that she had “trained” her husband Ajay Devgn for “Singham”.

Comic Kapil Sharma had asked Kajol if she took any tips from Ajay since she is playing a cop for the first time in her career in ‘Do Patti’.

To this, Kajol replied by saying, “No, because I’m the one who trained him for ‘Singham’” as she burst into laughter.

In the show, Kapil joked that Ajay has played a police officer so many times that now at the Juhu Police station one chair is kept empty just for him.

Kapil was heard saying Kajol, who made her Bollywood debut in 1992 with “Bekhudi”, is playing a police officer for the first time and that Ajay has played the role many times.

Actress Kriti Sanon, who made her debut as a producer with “Do Patti”, added: “Even I was shocked. I was wondering how it is possible that you have never played a cop before. Especially with Singham right at home”

Kapil then chimed in: “Kajol played for the first time and Ajay sir has played countless times that at the Juhu Police station one chair is kept empty for him. He can sit on it any time.

Talking about “Do Patti”, which also stars Shaheer Sheikh, the actress will be seen playing a police officer. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, “Do Patti” marks Kriti Sanon’s debut as a producer. The film was released on the streaming giant Netflix on October 25.

Meanwhile, Kapil’s show also stars Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur and Archana Puran Singh. Season 2 promises to celebrate India and its rich culture with the superstars of the country.

Rakul wishes sister-in-law Deepshikha on birthday: Admire your strength and creativity

Mumbai– On her sister-in-law Deepshikha Deshmukh’s 40th birthday on Tuesday, actress Rakul Preet Singh shared a heartwarming note and said that she admires her strength, creativity and she embraces every challenge with grace.

Rakul took to Instagram, where she posted a few pictures posing with Deepshikha. The first image was from the actress’ wedding with Jackky Bhagnani, which took place in Goa earlier this year. Other images had the two ladies posing with Jackky.

“Happy birthday, Honey Di! You bring so much joy and positivity into our lives. I admire your strength and creativity and the way you embrace every challenge with grace. As you celebrate another year, I hope you know how loved and appreciated you are,” wrote Rakul.

She then wished her a year full of happiness and laughter.

“May this year be filled with laughter, cherished moments, and all the things you wish for. love ya @deepshikhadeshmukh,” she added.

Rakul celebrated her first Karva Chauth while on bed rest this year and shared a glimpse with her fans on October 20. She had shared a video showing her hands adorned with henna.

Despite nursing an injury, the actress was determined to partake in the celebrations along with her husband. The actress suffered a serious injury to her back earlier this month during her workout session when she engaged with an 80 kg deadlift.

A source had earlier said, “Rakul has been on bed rest since the last few days and the situation has been quite scary. It all started on the morning of 5th October, when Rakul was doing her workout. She did an 80 kg deadlift without wearing a belt, which resulted in a spasm on her back”.

However, the actress pushed herself, and still kept resulting in the aggravation of injury following which she has been suggested bed rest by medical experts.

The injury had resulted in an excruciating situation wherein her L4,L5,S1 nerves got jammed. Soon after her BP dropped, she broke into a sweat and she was made to sleep on the bed. (IANS)