Bollywood Roundup: Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra, and more…

Salman Khan to host upcoming season of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is currently in Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2023, has announced that the next season of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ will soon bow on the streaming medium.

The superstar, who was recently seen in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, made the big announcement in a special video.

The promo opens with Salman, who was dressed in a shiny silver jacket and matching T-shirt. In the video, he can be seen saying, “Cricket ke baad kya dekhein ye hai dilemma, entertainment hai 24 ghante available only on JioCinema. Main lekar aa raha hoon ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ toh dekhta jaaye India (What to watch after cricket is the dilemma, entertainment is now available for 24 hours on JioCinema. I’m coming soon with ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, so brace yourself”.

The previous ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ season was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, but this time the original host of ‘Bigg Boss’, Salman, will host the show.

Stopped in Vatican for her garb, Kangana slams girl for same in Baijnath temple

Mumbai– Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is known for her strong opinions, recently took to her Twitter to slam an unknown girl for her choice of clothing inside a temple.

Kangana reacted to a Twitter user who called out a girl for wearing short western clothes to the Baijnath Temple in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. She also shared pictures in which a girl is seen in a crop top and shorts while another is seen in jeans with a shawl wrapped around her.

She tweeted in Hindi which translates as: “This is the scene of Baijnath, the famous Shiva temple of Himachal. They have reached Baijnath temple as if they have gone to a pub or nightclub. Such people should not be allowed to enter the temple. I strongly oppose it. Seeing all this, if my thinking is called small or bad, then that is also acceptable!”

Reacting to the same and agreeing with the Internet user, Kangana tweeted: “These are western clothes, invented and promoted by white people. I was once at the Vatican wearing shorts and t-shirt, I wasn’t even allowed in the premises, I had to go back to my hotel and change. These clowns who wear night dresses like they are casuals are nothing but lazy and lame .. I don’t think they are capable of having any other intention but there should be strict rules for such fools.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will next be seen in ‘Emergency’, in which she will essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She also has ‘Tejas’ in the pipeline, in which she plays an Indian Air Force officer.

Sonakshi Sinha gifts a thematic painting made by her to ‘Dahaad’ creators

Mumbai– Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who has been receiving a lot of positive response for her streaming show ‘Dahaad’, recently gifted a painting to the show’s creators Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti as a gesture of gratitude. The painting is of a tiger looking blankly at the viewer.

Zoya took to her instagram to thank Sonakshi for her gesture, and commented: “Tiger Tiger Burning Bright #bestgift #painting #sonakshisinha #thatgirlisanartist @aslisona @tigerbabyofficial.”

Sonakshi also re-shared the post and thanked the creators for the show: “My best creation for the girls who created my best role. Thank you tiger babies Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar for making me Anjali Bhaati #forevergrateful.”

The thematic painting made by Sonakshi, is a tribute to Reema and Zoya’s production house, Tiger Baby.

Directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, ‘Dahaad’ is produced by Excel Media and Entertainment and Tiger Baby with Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti as Executive Producers. The 8-episodic series is streaming on Prime Video.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas-starrer ‘Citadel’ renewed for second season

Mumbai– The global spy streaming series ‘Citadel’, which stars Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lesley Manville and Stanley Tucci, has been renewed for a second season with Joe Russo set to direct every episode and executive producer David Weil returning as showrunner.

The first season of the series enjoyed breakout success in countries around the world, including India, Italy, Brazil, South Africa, the UK, and the US.

Executive producers Anthony and Joe Russo said in a statement, “AGBO is thrilled to embark on this next phase of the spyverse with Jen, Vernon, and the entire team at Amazon. The innovative storytelling of Citadel has paved the way for an incredible, worldwide collaboration with creatives in front of and behind the camera”.

All episodes from the first season of ‘Citadel’ will be available to stream beginning Friday, May 26, on Prime Video. (IANS)