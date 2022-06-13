Bollywood Roundup: Saba Azad, Chhavi Mittal, Rana Daggubati, and more…

Saba Azad to start shooting for her next project ‘Minimum’ from June 17

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Saba Azad, who portrayed the role of Parvana Irani in ‘Rocket Boys’, is set to work on her next project titled ‘Minimum’ where she will essay the role of a French girl.

The actress is currently anticipating the commencement of the film’s shoot which starts on Friday and has a lot to talk about the same.

She said, “It’s been daily classes for my next project ‘Minimum’, I really hope they pay off. The biggest perk of cinema are the new skills you get to learn along the way. The film commences shoot on the 17th of this month.”

“In the meantime It’s been amazing to be back on the road with my band ‘Madboy/Mink’ since the covid restrictions eased up and live performances and music festivals restarted, we’re working on a music video to be shot and released after the shoot for minimum concludes”, she added.

Saba recently grabbed headlines as she walked with her rumoured beau Hrithik Roshan at Karan Johar’s birthday bash.

Chhavi Mittal flaunts cancer scar, says she’s proud to be cancer survivor

Mumbai– TV actress Chhavi Mittal, who was diagnosed with breast cancer and recently underwent surgery for the same, shared a picture where she can be seen proudly flaunting her scar.

Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared a set of four pictures where she is wearing a yellow coloured gown. In the first picture, she is flaunting her scar post the surgery with her back facing the camera.

She also shared a small note in the caption, “Scars. You can see the ones on the body.. but you’ll never see the ones etched on the bearer’s soul. Yesterday when I found the courage to flaunt this scar there were some who flinched at the sight of it. I say, if the mere sight of it makes you flinch, imagine what I felt when it was given to me!”

She further mentioned in her note, “But in my opinion, a man is not a complete man if he has the nerve to look down and admire a woman’s assets but is not brave enough to appreciate the effort she went through to save those assets. Some have also asked me if I’ll remove these scars with a laser or some such and I say never!”

She concludes her post by saying that she is proud to be a cancer survivor having come out bravely by defeating the illness, “They remind me of the fight I fought and the victory I achieved. Why would I ever want to hide these battle scars! That would be tampering with evidence! Proud to be a #cancersurvivor.”

Rana Daggubati says he was criticised for doing an ‘art film’ like ‘Virata Parvam’

Hyderabad– The ‘Virata Parvam’ team held an ‘Aathmeeya Vedika’ in Warangal to promote the upcoming film which will be released on June 17. Lead star Rana Daggubati says he was asked why he chose to appear in a film with a smaller role.

“Many people asked me why I’m doing this movie instead of doing some action picture,” Rana stated while speaking on the occasion.

“Generally, heroes make films for the enjoyment of their fans and claps. However, if you’re looking for an honest movie line in between claps, this is the film for you”, the ‘Dum Maaro Dum’ actor explained.

Rana said during the ‘Virata Parvam’ event that the film is totally Sai Pallavi’s show.

“Sai Pallavi is an exceptional performer. “It’s possible to find another actor who can play my role in the film,” Rana stated, “but no one else could have done what Sai Pallavi did in the film.”

Rana went on to say that ‘Virata Parvam’ has a poetic touch. Rana explained why the movie is being released only in Telugu and not in other languages, claiming that the film has a unique narrative and appeals entirely to the Telugu audience’s sensibilities.

Fatima Sana Shaikh closely following life events of Indira Gandhi for ‘Sam Bahadur’

Mumbai– ‘Dangal’ actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who received a lot of positive response for her work in the anthology “Modern Love Mumbai”, is set to focus on her upcoming movie based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw ‘Sam Bahadur’ where she will essay the role of India’s first female Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

For the same, the actress is closely following the life events of the late leader by watching old interview tapes and reading about her childhood and formative years. Ask her what led to her saying yes to the film and she says, “I got excited about the film only because of Meghna Gulzar (the film’s director).”

Fatima reveals that Meghna is good at her craft and the experience she has had with the meetings with Meghna interests her a lot from learning filmmaking to understanding various aspects of the film.

She also shared that she is studying Indira Gandhi’s personality from the material on her that’s available in public domain to lend broad strokes to her own imagination of the character. She further added that though all this won’t be shown on screen, it is really interesting to learn about eminent figures who have changed the course of history.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Fatima Sana Shaikh is also working in Taapsee Pannu’s production ‘Dhak Dhak’ along with Dia Mirza and Sanjana Sanghi. (IANS)