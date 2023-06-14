Bollywood Roundup: Richa Chadha, Raima Sen, Rakul Preet, and more…

- Advertisement -

Richa Chadha calls ‘Fukrey’ special as it introduced her to ‘the love of her life’

Mumbai– Actress Richa Chadha, who is celebrating the tenth anniversary of her comedy film ‘Fukrey’, has shared that the film holds a special place in her heart because it gave her one of the most loved characters and also introduced her to her life partner, Ali Fazal.

What started off as a friendship in 2013, grew into love story and the couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony last year.

Expressing excitement about the anniversary of comdey flick ‘Fukrey’, Richa Chadha said: “It’s incredible that it has already been 10 years since ‘Fukrey’ was released. This film has been a game-changer for me in so many ways.”

She further mentioned: “Not only did it give me the opportunity to portray a character like Bholi Punjaban, which has become an iconic role in my career, but it also introduced me to the love of my life, Ali. ‘Fukrey’ will forever hold a special place in my heart.”

The third part of the franchise is set to bow in theatres on December 1, 2023.

Raima Sen joins cast of Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Vaccine War’

Mumbai– Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, best known for ‘The Kashmir Files’, introduced another addition to the cast of his upcoming film ‘The Vaccine War’ on Wednesday.

Actress Raima Sen, has joined the cast which includes actors such as Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher and Sapthami Gowda.

Ever since its announcement, the movie has been a topic of much debate, creating a lot of hype across social media.

In a video shared on Twitter by the filmmaker, Vivek Agnihotri expressed his delight upon meeting the actress during his recent trip to Kolkata and inviting her to act in his film.

Introducing her in a 52 second clip, the filmmaker captioned “Look who joined the cast of #TheVaccineWar.#ATrueStory”.

While much of the film’s details are under wraps, the title of the movie speaks about its underlying themes and overall focus.

‘The Vaccine War’ alludes to the exploration of Indian bio-scientists and their groundbreaking indigenous vaccines.

Furthermore, the film also aims to honour the unwavering dedication of the fraternity of scientists and the medical community who tirelessly faced the unprecedented challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘The Vaccine War’ will be released on October 20, 2023 during Dussehra in 11 languages.

Last scene of Rakul Preet-starrer ‘I Love You’ was shot outside SRK’s Mannat

Mumbai– Director Nikhil Mahajan, whose Hindi film ‘I Love You’ starring Rakul Preet Singh and Pavail Gulati releases on June 16, is a huge Shah Rukh Khan fan.

The director shared that he decided to shoot the film’s last scene outside the megastar’s Mumbai house Mannat in order to have “a bit of SRK in it.”

Nikhil has won accolades for his 2022 Marathi directorial ‘Godavari’ and has directed other films such ‘Pune 52’ and ‘Baji’.

He said, “That I’m a massive SRK fan is hardly a surprise to anyone who knows me. I came to Mumbai to work with SRK one day and I decided to be a filmmaker when I watched Ashutosh Gowariker’s ‘Swades’. So when I got to making my first Hindi film, it was important to me that there is a bit of SRK in it.”

He continued, “We were shooting the montage for the ‘Hai Tu’ song on the last day of filming and an idea hit me! There was no way I could get SRK to be in the film, but I could always have Mannat. So the last shot that I shot for ‘I Love You’ was Pavail and Rakul looking at Mannat.”

“Pavail is a big SRK fan as well so he was very thrilled with this. Rakul being the sweetheart that she is, gladly played along and we got one of the most special shots of the film! I also have to thank my direction team and the production team at Athena for making sure we could shoot in such a busy street without any trouble whatsoever,” he said.

Presented by Jio Studios, ‘I Love You’ is an Athena and The Vermillion World Production.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose, it will release on JioCinema.

Anil Kapoor was at first sceptical about playing Shailendra Rungta in ‘The Night Manager’

Mumbai– The crime thriller series ‘The Night Manager’ has received a positive reception. One of the show’s biggest highlights is Anil Kapoor’s performance as the classy and stylish antagonist Shailendra Rungta, which impressed audiences and critics alike.

While Anil Kapoor has immersed himself into the role, the actor was initially sceptical of playing the antagonist.

Elaborating further, the creator of the show, Sandeep Modi said: “When I first approached Anil Kapoor for the role of Shailendra Rungta, he was reluctant to play the villain. He has always been this larger than life hero, so he was slightly sceptical to play an outright antagonist.”

He continued: “But once he sunk into the character, he made it his own and brought the smallest of nuances to his role. From suggesting the name of the character to bringing a factor of relatability and Indian-ness, it is safe to say that Shelly Rungta aka Anil Kapoor is the most heroic villain we have ever seen.”

Sandeep Modi is known for being larger than life in his scripts and productions, using a derring-do approach for his characters and screenplay such as in ‘Aarya’ and ‘The Lottery’, something that manifests itself in ‘The Night Manager’ as well.

A remake of the British crime thriller series starring Tom Hiddleston, which was in turn adapted from the eponymous English novel, the show was praised for its production, characterisation, themes, screenplay, performances and capturing the spirit of the original British show while also adapting it for an Indian audience etc.

‘The Night Manager’ has a dynamic plot full of character studies, a moving storyline, action and suspense as it mixes the suspense of spy thrillers with the grittiness and tension of crime dramas.

Ali Fazal, Tamannaah, phalanx of celebs walk ‘Jee Karda’ red carpet

Mumbai– Ahead of its premiere, the makers of ‘Jee Karda’ and Prime Video hosted a glamorous red carpet gala event in Mumbai, which had an array of celebrities in attendance.

The event saw Madhur Bhandarkar, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sanya Malhotra, Aashim Gulati, Suhail Nayyar, Jannat Zubair, Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal, Sayan Banerjee, Karan Singh Chhabra, Anushka Sen, Deepak Dobriyal, Samvedna Suwalka, Vipin Sharma, Aditya Seal, Kritika Kamra and many more celebrities in attendance.

Actress Anya Singh graced the red-carpet gala flaunting a hip-hugging white designer outfit and she kept her hair free-flowing. She looked stunning.

Interacting with the media, she said: “I want everyone to watch this show. I promise it is a really fun show. You will have fun, and the songs are really good.”

An Amazon Original, ‘Jee Karda’ is backed by Maddock Films and penned by Hussain and Abbas Dalal. The series is helmed by Arunima Sharma, and features an ensemble cast of Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Aashim Gulati, Suhail Nayyar, Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal, Sayan Banerjee, and Samvedna Suwalka.

The story of ‘Jee Karda’ revolves around Rishab (Suhail Nayyar), who proposes to his long-time friend Lavanya (Tamannaah Bhatia). Their school buddies attend the wedding, but problems develop and relationships change.

Sara Ali Khan shares throwback Kedarnath pix on SSR death anniversary

Mumbai– Actress Sara Ali Khan, who is receiving a lot of positive response for her recent theatrical release ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’, has shared throwback pictures of herself with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The actress took to her Instagram on Wednesday to share two pictures, one which shows her enjoying a helicopter ride with Sushant, and the other of her reading the script sitting next to him.

She wrote in the caption: “On our way to Kedarnath for the first time. On my way to shoot for the first time. And I know neither are ever going to feel the same again. But somewhere between action, cut, sunrise, rivers, clouds, moonlight, Kedarnath and Allah Hoo I know you’re there. Keep shining amongst your stars. From Kedarnath to Andromeda.”

Sara made her Bollywood debut alongside Sushant in the 2018 film ‘Kedarnath’. The film was well received by the audience.

Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020. He was found dead at his Mumbai house. His death sparked a massive outrage across the country at a time when everyone was confined to their homes in the pandemic. The case, which was also transferred to CBI, opened a can of worms and also put Bollywood on NCB’s radar for alleged substance abuse.

How Kajol slipped into Noyonika’s character for ‘The Trial’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kajol, who is gearing up for her streaming release ‘Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’, feels that she did not have to prepare too much for her role of Noyonika Sengupta as the script provided her an in depth detail about the same.

She spoke about her part and lavished praise on director Suparn S. Varma, saying that as he narrated the script to her, he presented it in an in-depth detail about Noyonika’s character about how she talks, how she walks and that “everything was written” (in the script).

She said: “We had Kimani & Associates (a law firm) team members on sets with us to tell if we are doing the things correctly. They used to tell us how we should sit, how we should talk, what should be worn, what should not be worn, what is allowed, what is not allowed. We did not take much cinematic liberty in presenting this.”

Talking about Noyonika’s character, she said: “The graph of Noyonika from the first episode to the last is very good. From a vulnerable state to where she reaches in the end, her personal journey has been portrayed very nicely.”

‘The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’ is an Indian Adaptation of the US series ‘The Good Wife’. It is a story of a housewife who is forced to return to work as a lawyer after her husband’s public scandal puts him behind bars.

Produced by Banijay Asia and Ajay Devgn FFilms, the series will begin streaming from July 14 on Disney+ Hotstar. (IANS)