Bollywood Roundup: Richa Chadha, Ekta Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, and more…

Richa Chadha thankful to Ajay Devgn for putting together ‘The Great Indian Murder’

Mumbai– Actress Richa Chadha, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming web show ‘The Great Indian Murder’, has lauded its Producer Ajay Devgn for his foresight on the booming culture of OTT and bringing together the show.

Talking about the same, Richa Chadha, who plays the role of an investigating officer named Sudha Bhardwaj in the show, said, “Audiences can engage in OTT content from anywhere, the internet is a global village. I feel, Ajay Devgn sir has the foresight and understood the advantages the platform brings in.”

She commented, “Would like to thank Ajay Devgn, for setting up and supporting our show — ‘The Great Indian Murder’. There is an added advantage for the show because of his name attached to it. Some of the great actors have been cast in the show like Raghubir sir, and so many more. He is supporting all of us and the content.”

The ‘Great Indian Murder’ helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia is a screen adaptation of Vikas Swarup’s second novel ‘Six Suspects’. It revolves around murder of the son of a high-profile minister and promises an intriguing mystery with a talented cast that includes Pratik Gandhi and Richa in the lead, along with Raghubir Yadav, Ashutosh Rana, Paoli Dam, Jatin Goswami and Shashank Arora.

‘The Great Indian Murder’ will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from February 4 in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bengali.

Ekta Kapoor to produce new digital reality show

Mumbai– Producer Ekta Kapoor is all set to produce a new show through her digital production house, ALTBalaji.

It will be on the lines of a reality show for digital entertainment for which the banner has partnered with MX Player. The title and the concept of the show will be soon revealed.

On Tuesday, ALTBalaji took to their Instagram handle to share a creative which read: “Ekta Kapoor to announce the biggest and most fearless reality show”. The caption read: “It’s showtime! It’s drama time! Are you ready to tune into excitement? It’s going to be intense!”

ALTBalaji, which was founded in 2017, has been an important part of the OTT system in India and their collaboration with MX Player is being touted as one of the groundbreaking content strategies through the said show.

In November 2021, Ekta was conferred the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award along with Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Adnan Sami and late singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam in a ceremony held in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Bipasha walks down the memory lane as ‘Raaz’ completes 20 years

Mumbai– Bipasha Basu’s film ‘Raaz’ has clocked two-decades in Bollywood on Monday. The Bollywood actress went down the memory lane and shared some interesting anecdotes about the movie.

Bipasha played the role of a woman who is haunted by the spirit of her husband’s lover, the glamorous diva set the tone for the rest of her career with this film. The Vikram Bhatt directorial became the second highest grossing film of 2002.

She said: “We were shooting in Ooty for the film and we had a lot of night sequences to shoot where I would wake up in the night to sounds and walk into the forest. While the real location was a beautiful bungalow, the ambience around was cold, chilly, dimly lit and eerie.”

“This would make the surroundings in the night so scary! And I had to walk alone into the wilderness in the cold wearing a nighty!”

Talking about some fun pranks director Vikram Bhatt played on her to get an on-camera reaction, she said: “Vikram had this huge gong that he would unexpectedly ring to get the right reaction out of me. The first time he used the gong, I was absolutely caught unaware while walking in pin-drop silence and it was so scary that I shook and screamed loudly!”

“I thought my soul left my body! After that, the gong became my biggest villain! He would use that gong at any point to get a crazy reaction out of me!”

Speaking about how the film’s cast and crew would add more spookiness to the shoot, she said, “In the night, everyone, including Saroj Khan, Ashutosh Rana and Vikram Bhatt, would narrate the scariest ghost stories that they have experienced.

‘Gehraiyaan’ helped Siddhant Chaturvedi overcome his fears

Mumbai– ‘Gully Boy’ fame Siddhant Chaturvedi, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Gehraiyaan’, revealed that the film allowed him to face his fears.

He mentioned that when he first got to know about the details about his character of Zain, he found himself in a tough spot.

The character has layers that need to be dealt with immense maturity.

Speaking about it, Siddhant shares, “Shooting for a film like ‘Gehariyaan’ has made me face my fears, which in turn has helped me grow as a performer and a person. It made me look beyond my hydrophobia, and expand my horizons, and explore an untapped version of myself.”

He recollects one of his conversations with the film’s director Shakun Batra, “I remember telling Shakun that I want to grow up with this film, and that’s exactly what happened. I am grateful to him for making me look beyond the conventional norms and dig deeper into reality.”

‘Gehraiyaan’, which also stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa, will release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.

Ahan Shetty wants to star in father Suniel Shetty’s ‘Dhadkan’ remake

New Delhi– Actor Ahan Shetty says he would like to star in a remake of his father Suniel Shetty’s films such as ‘Dhadkan’ and ‘Border’.

‘Dhadkan’, was a hit when it was released in 2000. The romantic drama film also stars Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar. The movie was inspired by the novel ‘Wuthering Heights’.

‘Border’, a mega hit, released in 1997, was set during the India-Pakistan War of 1971. It is an adaptation of real life events that happened during the Battle of Longewala in 1971.

Talking about the remake culture and a film of his father he would want to star in, Ahan in a conversation with IANS said: “I absolutely love border so I think ‘Border’ would be a fantastic film to remake and be a part of. I think ‘Dhadkan’ would also be an interesting film to be a part of.”

Ahan made his Bollywood debut last year with ‘Tadap’, which follows the story of a guy hopelessly in love, who turns vindictive along the course of the film after being abandoned.

Asked what he has planned next, Ahan said: “There are a few interesting things that we have planned. There should be an announcement within a month… Other than that I can say that I have a four-film contract with Sajid Nadiadwala. So I will be working with him again.”

Nikki Galrani completes 8 years in film industry; pens post to express gratitude

Chennai– Actress Nikki Galrani, who has been a part of several successful films including ‘Darling’ and ‘Velainu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran’ in Tamil, has announced that she has completed eight years in the film industry.

The actress, who made her debut in the film industry through the Malayalam film ‘1983’, took to Instagram to express her gratitude. She said: “Eight years of ‘1983’. It’s been eight years since I stepped into this industry as an outsider !!! It’s also been eight years since all of you have accepted me and made me feel at home.

“This journey of mine has been a wonderful blessing with many highs and a few lows. Each and every opportunity brought to me is valued and I couldn’t be more grateful for them all. The love and respect for my work has always been and will remain immense.

“All your constant love and unconditional support has led me to where I am today. Thank you for everything. I am, because of you. Much Love, Nikki.”

Nikki Galrani has director Rambhala’s much-awaited laughter riot ‘Idiot’, in Tamil, featuring Mirchi Shiva and her in the lead, waiting to release next. She also has ‘Virunnu’, featuring Arjun Sarja in the lead, in Malayalam.

Aparshakti Khurana wraps up shoot of ‘Jab Khuli Kitaab’

Mumbai– Actor Aparshakti Khurana has finished the filming of ‘Jab Khuli Kitaab’, a light-hearted romantic comedy starring Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia.

‘Jab Khuli Kitaab’ is directed by Saurabh Shukla, the film is based on a play of the same title.

Supported by Samir Soni and Nauheed Cyrusi, it is based on the love story of a couple in their 70s, doing everything that every other teenager would do in a relationship.

On wrapping up the film, Aparshakti says: “Work never feels like work when you have such a great mix of experienced actors around. I am sure ‘Jab Khuli Kitaab’ start to finish schedule was an absolute delight for all of us and an immense learning opportunity especially for me.”

The actor added that the is based on the fact that love knows no age.

“And I, for one, am a true believer of that. This love story, beautifully portrayed by Pankaj ji and Dimple ji will hit the screens soon! Super excited for this one,” he said.

Aparshakti also has movies like ‘Dhoka Round D Corner’ and ‘Berlin’. (IANS)