Bollywood Roundup: Raveena Tandon, Bipasha Basu, Priyanka Chopra, and more….

Filmmaker-actressu and her husbandbecame proud parents to a baby girl last November. They have been very private and protective about their daughter’s pictures being out in the public domain.

But now, the pair has let the guard down and shared her first picture by themselves on social media.

The ‘Race’ actress took to her Instagram recently to share 2 images of Devi. The adorable pictures have melted the hearts of the acting couple’s fans. Bipasha wrote in the caption: “Hello world a I am Devi #devibasusinghgrover.”

The couple’s industry friends reacted to the picture and took to the comments section to share their blessings. Dia Mirza blessed Devi in the comments section, and wrote: “God bless you Devi. I love you! And can’t wait to hold you.”

Vivan Bhathena called her “sunshine” and Kajal Aggarwal called her the “cutest little munchkin.”

Kajal Aggarwal reacted to the post as she wrote: “Cutest little munchkin, love and blessings to little Devi.”

Sussanne Khan wrote: “She is absolutely gorgeous, god bless you three loads of love darling.”

Actress Sagarika Ghatge also wrote: “Cutie pie a God bless your princess.”

Rajiv Adatia wrote: “Awwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww she’s soooooooooo cute!!!! God bless!!!”

Priyanka to star opposite John Cena, Idris Elba in action film ‘Heads Of State’

Los Angeles– Ahead of the global debut of the streaming spy series ‘Citadel’, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is getting into business with Amazon Studios again, this time with John Cena and Idris Elba in ‘Heads of State’. The movie’s cameras roll in May.

‘Nobody’ filmmaker Ilya Naishuller is directing off a script by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec, with an initial draft by Harrison Query based on Query’s original idea, reports Deadline.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the film, which we first told you about, is being described as Air Force One meets Midnight Run. Producers are the Safran Company’s Peter Safran and John Rickard. EPs are Cena, Elba and Marcus Viscidi.

As per ‘Deadline’, in February 2021, Priyanka became a New York Times bestselling author with her memoir ‘Unfinished’. She’ll be starring with Richard Madden in Prime Video’s ‘Citadel’, set to begin streaming on April 28.

On the film side, she will next star in Sony’s ‘Love Again’ and most recently starred in Netflix’s Oscar-nominated feature ‘The White Tiger’, which she also executive produced.

Chopra Jonas’ production banner Purple Pebble Pictures is currently under a first-look film and TV deal with Amazon Studios and has also partnered with Paramount Global to create original content focused on diversity and inclusion for its entertainment and youth channels.

Apurva Asrani, Vivek Agnihotri slam KJo for remark on Anushka Sharma’s career