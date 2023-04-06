Bollywood Roundup: Raveena Tandon, Bipasha Basu, Priyanka Chopra, and more….

Raveena Tandon gets angry as fan pushes her daughter
Mumbai– Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, who is known for films such as ‘Mohra’, ‘Dulhe Raja’, ‘Shool’ and many others, is back in the bay after receiving Padma Shri – the fourth highest civilian award by President Draupadi Murmu. She was clicked at the airport along with her daughter Rasha Thadani.
The actress smiled for the cameras as she walked in a blue coloured outfit with her hair tied neatly in a bun adorned with gajra. As she approached her car, a fan started intruding in her personal space to click a picture with her. The fan unknowingly pushed her daughter in the attempt to get the actress in his frame.
An angered Raveena intervened and nudged the fan back asking him to not push her daughter. She said: “Aap dhakka mat dijiye bhaisahab, bacchon ko dhakka mat dijiye (please don’t push the kids).”
The actress then sat in the car along with her daughter and left the airport.
Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover finally share a picture of daughter Devi
But now, the pair has let the guard down and shared her first picture by themselves on social media.
The ‘Race’ actress took to her Instagram recently to share 2 images of Devi. The adorable pictures have melted the hearts of the acting couple’s fans. Bipasha wrote in the caption: “Hello world a I am Devi #devibasusinghgrover.”
The couple’s industry friends reacted to the picture and took to the comments section to share their blessings. Dia Mirza blessed Devi in the comments section, and wrote: “God bless you Devi. I love you! And can’t wait to hold you.”
Vivan Bhathena called her “sunshine” and Kajal Aggarwal called her the “cutest little munchkin.”
Kajal Aggarwal reacted to the post as she wrote: “Cutest little munchkin, love and blessings to little Devi.”
Sussanne Khan wrote: “She is absolutely gorgeous, god bless you three loads of love darling.”
Actress Sagarika Ghatge also wrote: “Cutie pie a God bless your princess.”
Rajiv Adatia wrote: “Awwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww she’s soooooooooo cute!!!! God bless!!!”
Priyanka to star opposite John Cena, Idris Elba in action film ‘Heads Of State’
Los Angeles– Ahead of the global debut of the streaming spy series ‘Citadel’, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is getting into business with Amazon Studios again, this time with John Cena and Idris Elba in ‘Heads of State’. The movie’s cameras roll in May.
‘Nobody’ filmmaker Ilya Naishuller is directing off a script by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec, with an initial draft by Harrison Query based on Query’s original idea, reports Deadline.
Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the film, which we first told you about, is being described as Air Force One meets Midnight Run. Producers are the Safran Company’s Peter Safran and John Rickard. EPs are Cena, Elba and Marcus Viscidi.
As per ‘Deadline’, in February 2021, Priyanka became a New York Times bestselling author with her memoir ‘Unfinished’. She’ll be starring with Richard Madden in Prime Video’s ‘Citadel’, set to begin streaming on April 28.
On the film side, she will next star in Sony’s ‘Love Again’ and most recently starred in Netflix’s Oscar-nominated feature ‘The White Tiger’, which she also executive produced.
Chopra Jonas’ production banner Purple Pebble Pictures is currently under a first-look film and TV deal with Amazon Studios and has also partnered with Paramount Global to create original content focused on diversity and inclusion for its entertainment and youth channels.
Apurva Asrani, Vivek Agnihotri slam KJo for remark on Anushka Sharma’s career
An old video of KJo telling Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma that he wanted to “murder her career” has surfaced online and the Netizens including Apurva and Vivek are not pleased, to put it mildly.
In 2016, Karan said at an event that he asked Aditya Chopra to not cast Anushka in ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’.
Sharing the same video on his Twitter, Apurva Asrani tweeted on Thursday: “‘I totally wanted to murder Anushka Sharma’s career’ – Karan Johar confesses to Rajeev Masand and Anupama Chopra in 2016. Said in jest, I’m sure, but still a worthy point in the raging insider-outsider debate.”
Vivek, who took notice of the tweet, shared it on his feed adding his opinion to the same as he wrote: “Someone’s only hobby is to make or break careers. If Bollywood is in gutter, it’s because of some people’s dirty ‘backroom’ politics against talented outsiders.”
The video in question is from the 18th MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in 2016. Karan attended the event with his ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ actresses Anushka and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the promotion of the film which is known for his chartbuster music.
Speaking to Rajeev Masand and Anupama Chopra, KJo had said: “I completely wanted to murder Anushka Sharma’s career because when Aditya Chopra showed me her picture, I was like ano no, you no need to sign Anushka Sharma. There was another lead actor whom I wanted Adi to sign.”
Siddharth Anand to helm ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’
The film will showcase a ruthless face-off between the two of the biggest superstars of Indian cinema — Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.
Talking about the new development, a veteran trade source said, “Aditya Chopra has immense trust in Siddharth Anand to deliver a grand visual spectacle that has never been seen before with ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’. Siddharth is getting a dream cast of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan coming together for their first full-fledged film since ‘Karan Arjun’ and Siddharth will also be given all the support he needs to mount ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’ as the biggest film that India has ever produced.”
Earlier, the fans of Sidharth were disappointed with him not directing ‘War 2’ — the sequel to his 2019 blockbuster directorial when Ayan Mukerji was given the charge as the director but, it seems like producer Aditya Chopra is entrusting Sid with a bigger responsibility having seen his brilliant work of extracting the best out of SRK and Salman in the cross-over scene from ‘Pathaan’ and also looking at his brilliant track record at the box-office considering his blockbuster hattrick with ‘Bang Bang!’, ‘War’ and ‘Pathaan’.
The source further mentioned, “YRF’s war chest and its entire creative might is ready to roll out a film that should go down in the history of Indian cinema as a record-smashing blockbuster.”
YRF Spy Universe is now one the biggest IPs in Indian cinema.
From a timeline point of view, YRF’s spy universe started in 2012 when Salman Khan took charge as Tiger in ‘Ek Tha Tiger’. In 2017, Salman reprised the role of the super-spy in ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. In 2019, Hrithik Roshan made his entry into the universe as the suave super-spy Kabir in ‘War’. With ‘Pathaan’, Shah Rukh Khan entered the YRF spy universe as the super-agent Pathaan and delivered a mammoth global blockbuster.
However, the crossover of spies from this universe only began with ‘Pathaan’ in what will go down in the pages of history as one of the best cinematic moments of mainstream Hindi cinema. (IANS)