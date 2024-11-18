Bollywood Roundup: Ranveer Singh, Alaya F, Sonu Sood, and more…

- Advertisement -

Ranveer Singh finally reveals the secret behind his pulsating energy

Mumbai– Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who has been getting a lot of positive response to his work in the recently released theatrical movie ‘Singham Again’, has shared the secret behind his pulsating energy.

On Monday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video in which he said that a certain protein bar is the secret behind his energy.

The video shows members of the film fraternity and the audience often wondering about how Ranveer gets the energy which is difficult to contain. It also features clips where the actor’s energy is on a different level altogether.

The actor wrote in the caption, “Now you know. Don’t just be You, be SuperYou”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in Aditya Dhar’s untitled movie. The actor had earlier announced the film as he shared a black-and-white photo collage also featuring Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Aditya, and Arjun Rampal. All of them wore black outfits in the picture, and had grim expressions on their faces.

For now, Ranveer and his wife Deepika Padukone have been enjoying parental bliss. The couple welcomed a baby girl in September this year. Recently, Deepika revealed the baby’s name as Dua.

While Deepika registered a solid success with ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Ranveer followed up the success of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ with ‘Singham Again’ which also stars his wife in the role of ‘Lady Singham’ Shakti Shetty.

Recently, Ranveer attended a UFC event on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE along with Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur. Varun took to his Instagram, and shared pictures and videos from his outing with the “boys”. In the picture, Varun and Ranveer, who are new dads were seen enjoying the event along with Aditya, who perhaps is the most eligible bachelor in the country right now.

Alaya F shares vintage holiday dump as she plans her next vacation

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Alaya F recently shared a throwback “holiday dump” while planning her next vacation.

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of photos, writing, “Throwback holiday dump while I plan my next holiday. (Don’t ask me why I’ve put this vintage filter on it, I just liked the vibeee).”

In the images, Alaya is seen sporting various monokinis and bikinis. From enjoying refreshing juices to practicing yoga asanas by the beach, the actress’ post is certainly serving major travel goals. She can be seen soaking in the serene beauty of her surroundings while posing with effortless style.

A few days ago, the ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ actress also posted a video of herself nailing a yoga asana. For the caption, she wrote, “Monday blues ho ya weekend feels, AF’s fitness content is guaranteed.”

Meanwhile, Alaya F, who made her Bollywood debut with “Jawaani Jaaneman” alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu, has shared her desire to be a part of fresh, relatable content that resonates with the Gen Z generation.

She expressed, “I’m really excited to find a project that speaks to our generation—Gen Z and even the Alpha generation. We live in such a dynamic time where everything is evolving so quickly, especially with social media, technology, and the way we communicate.”

Alaya also shared her excitement about joining projects that reflect real-life stories and personal experiences. She added, “I think it’s important to be part of stories that reflect how we’re navigating all of this. I want to be involved in projects that not only entertain but also show the reality of our experiences and aspirations. Something fresh, relatable, and meaningful that really resonates with the youth.”

On the work front, Alaya, daughter of actress Pooja Bedi, was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s action film “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” alongside Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Manushi Chhillar. She also played the role of Srikanth Bolla’s girlfriend in the biopic “Srikanth”, opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Yo Yo Honey Singh calls Sonu Sood ‘pride of Punjab’

Mumbai– Indian rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has heaped praise on actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood, whom he referred to as his “big brother” and called him the “pride of Punjab.”

Honey Singh took to Instagram, where he shared a posing next to Sonu, who was born in Moga, Punjab in 1973 and was raised in Nagpur.

“Respect to my big brother @sonu_sood THE PRIDE OF PUNJAB #punjabi #punjab @kiki.ziani,” the rapper, who hails from Hoshiarpur, Punjab, wrote in the caption.

On the work front, Honey Singh is joining hands with dancing diva Nora Fatehi for the music video titled “Payal.”

On November 17, the makers released the teaser of the song on social media, captioning it: “It’s time for the next BIG THING. THE OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO OF #Payal by @yoyohoneysingh featuring @norafatehi &amp; @paradox.here drops tomorrow. From the album #Glory #tseries #BhushanKumar @mihirgulati @rdmmedia @itsrdm.” In the teaser, both Nora and Honey look promising, generating excitement for the upcoming release.

Earlier, Yo Yo Honey Singh shared a behind-the-scenes reel, revealing that they filmed the music video in bone-chilling -3 degrees Celsius. He praised Nora for her dedication, calling her “legendary” and “super hard-working.”

“Payal” marks Nora’s first collaboration with Honey Singh. The upbeat track is set to be released on November 18 and is from Singh’s highly anticipated album ‘Glory’.

Meanwhile, Sonu earlier this month supported a small dhaba business in Uttarakhand.

Sonu posted a video featuring a group of local dhaba owners.

In the clip, he is heard saying, “Today, we are in Alwar, and from here, we are going to Vrindavan. These are our brothers standing here from Uttarakhand, and they run a dhaba where they have employed 70 people. It’s always said that the people from Uttarakhand make very good food.”

“They all have left their homes to work here, and they are working very hard. So, all Uttarakhand people keep working hard and keep bringing smiles to the faces.”

Sharing the video, the actor wrote in the caption, “Uttarakhand walon ka jawaab nahin #supportsmallbusiness.”

The 51-year-old actor is all set to make his directorial debut with the upcoming action-packed thriller “Fateh.” The thriller stars Naseeruddin Shah and Jacqueline Fernandez. Produced by Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions, the film is slated to hit theatres on January 10, 2025.

Ekta Kapoor reacts after Amit Shah says ‘The Sabarmati Report’ exposes the truth

Mumbai– After Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded “The Sabarmati Report” for its gripping narrative, Home Minister Amit Shah also praised the film for its bold and uncompromising depiction of events.

Taking to his social media handles, the Home Minister praised Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna starrer saying the movie defies the ecosystem with unparalleled courage and exposes the truth. Amit Shah wrote, “No matter how hard a powerful ecosystem tries, it cannot keep the truth hidden in darkness forever. The film #SabarmatiReport defies the ecosystem with unparalleled courage and exposes the truth behind the fateful episode to broad daylight.”

Ektaa Kapoor was quick to take note of Shah’s kind words and shared his post on her Instagram handle with the caption, Heartfelt thanks for your loving words and appreciation. #TheSabarmatiReport #Grateful #TruthWillPrevail.”

On November 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded “The Sabarmati Report” for its effort in uncovering the truth. Responding to an X user who tagged him with the film’s trailer, the Prime Minister praised the movie for shedding light on the events surrounding the 2002 Godhra train tragedy.

Highlighting the importance of bringing facts to light, PM Modi, who was the Chief Minister of Gujarat at the time of the train burning, wrote, “Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out!”

PM Modi supported Alok Bhatt’s post, where Bhatt described the film as a must-watch.

Giving four reasons for watching the movie, he wrote, “Why I feel the film #SabarmatiReport is a must-watch. Let me share my views. The effort is particularly commendable because it brings out the important truth of one of the most shameful events in our recent history. The makers of the film handled this issue with a lot of sensitivity and dignity.”

Responding to Modi’s post, Ektaa shared a screenshot of the PM’s tweet and wrote in Hindi, “Respected Prime Minister, thank you very much for your positive words on #TheSabarmatiReport. Your appreciation on #TheSabarmatiReport proves that we are on the right track. And thank you for the love and support! History is witness that whether it is a country or a person, it is only by falling. No matter how long the cycle of lies, the truth changes it.”

“The Sabarmati Report” explores the events leading up to the 2002 Godhra train burning incident. Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, and produced by Vikir Films, the film also features Ridhi Dogra in a pivotal role.

Kiara Advani give a funny peek into Sindhi lifestyle

Mumbai– Actress Kiara Advani has hilariously revealed how one can tell she is a proud Sindhi.

Kiara took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of her toothbrush. What catches the eye in the picture is that her toothbrush is in the hues of gold. The actress too can be seen in the bathroom mirror holding the phone to click the picture of her shimmery toothbrush.

“Tell me you’re a Sindhi without telling me you’re a Sindhi,” she wrote as the caption.

Kiara is a proud Sindhi and has often shared pictures of her home-cooked meals. Last years she had given a sneak-peek into her plate of authentic Sindhi food, which Sindhi curry, aloo tuk, and bhindi fry.

Talking about her work life, Kiara is all set to be seen in the Ram Charan-starrer “Game Changer”. Ahead of the teaser launch, the wife of Sidharth Malhotra shared a poster where she could be seen sitting on a chair with water surrounding her. The actress looked every-inch a mermaid as she donned a blue outfit with scalloped details.

“Game Changer”, which is directed by Shankar Shanmugam, will have Ram Charan in the role of an IAS officer who fights against corrupt politicians while advocating for fair elections.

Bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish, with a storyline by Karthik Subbaraj and writing by SU Venkatesan and Vivek. The film is co-produced by Harshit, the action choreography is by Anbariv, with dance sequences directed by Prabhu Deva, Ganesh Acharya, Prem Rakshit, Bosco Martis, Jhony, and Sandy.

The songs “Raa Macha Macha” and “Jaragandi” have already been unveiled from the film. “Game Changer” is slated to hit theatres on January 10, 2025.

That’s not it as Kiara will also be seen in “War 2” alongside Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. The film is the sequel to the 2019 movie “War” directed by Siddharth Anand.

Ananya Panday reveals what magic means to her

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has talked about what magic means to her and it involves her furry friend Riot.

Ananya’s make-up artist and hairstylist took to their respective Instagram handles, where they shared a video of Ananya talking about what magic means to her.

The actress is heard saying: “So to me magic is when my dog Riot looks at me with all the love in his eyes. Like I mean the whole entire world to him. That is magic to me.”

Last week, Ananya spoke about the importance of taking a “step back” and being “grateful” in the moment.

Ananya was talking to content creator Ankush Bahuguna on her podcast So Positive. The glimpse of the chat was uploaded on Instagram with the caption: “From chasing 10K followers to fearing it all slipping away… @ankushbahuguna gets real with @ananyapanday on the So Positive Podcast.”

In the video Ankush can be heard saying: “Biggest fear is that whatever I’ve accumulated, how do I protect it and how do I like to move forward and not lose it. If I ever get this lucky again in life, I’ll find such a loving audience.”

To which, Ananya added: “Stepping back and being grateful for how far you’ve come is very important and you know giving yourself a little pat on your…”

Ankush shared that the actress just gave him the “solution to deal with this”.

“Yeah, I think just because I feel that all the time because when a good thing is happening to you, your first thought is like, oh what if it goes away? And I think just stepping back and kind of being grateful in the moment and taking it all in and realizing how far you’ve come. Instead of thinking about how far you need to go, you’ve also come a long way,” said Ananya.

Ankush recalled how the biggest deal for him was to have a certain number of followers on Instagram.

“That’s actually very true because I remember if I like to reel back to 5-6 years ago, when the biggest deal for me was that I have 10,000 followers on Instagram. And now I’m sitting here being like “when will the followers increase?”

Ananya chimed in: “You always want the next thing.”

“But like you rightly said, it’s sometimes just very healthy to just step back and be like look how far you’ve come,” concluded Ankush.

On the film front, Ananya, who was last seen on screen in “CTRL”, will next be seen in the lovestory “Chand Mera Dil”. The film also stars Lakshya. (IANS)