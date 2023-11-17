Bollywood Roundup: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt,, Shahid Kapoor, and more…

- Advertisement -

Ranbir Kapoor is a burp specialist, reveals Alia Bhatt

Mumbai– Actress Alia Bhatt says her husband and star Ranbir Kapoor, who is lauded for his power-packed performances on screen, is a burp specialist.

Alia said: “He is deeply, madly and truly in love with Raha, he is sometimes just staring at her, he is troubling her, he is playing games with her. In the beginning, he was a burp specialist. The only thing he was not doing was feeding her.”

Alia was seen as a guest on Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ along with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Alia and Ranbir got married in 2022 after they started dating on the sets of ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’. The two welcomed Raha in November last year.

‘Koffee with Karan’ Season 8 is airing on Disney+ Hotstar.

Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Pankaj Tripathi to headline 54th IFFI Opening ceremony

Mumbai– The 54th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will be hosted in Goa from November 20 to 28, and it is promising to be a full on star-studded affair as actors Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Pankaj Tripathi, Nushratt Bharucha along with singers Shreya Ghoshal and Sukhwinder Singh re set to headline the opening ceremony of the coveted film festival.

Over 250 films are set to be showcased across the various sections of the festival, which will be held at Shamaprasad Indoor stadium, Panaji, Goa. After its opening, the ceremony will be hosted by Aparshakti Khurrana and Karishma Tanna.

Several dignitaries are expected to be present at this massive juncture along with eminent personalities from Indian cinema, including Sunny Deol, Vijay Sethupathi, Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar, among others.

The 54th IFFI has invited Indian actors and filmmakers to promote their upcoming films at the opening gala with Karan Johar and actress Sara Ali Khan along with the team of ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ set to unveil the first look of the drama-thriller.

Sukhwinder Singh will sing the film’s inspiring title track during the showcase. The film chronicles the journey of Usha Mehta who during the 1942 Quit India Movement started an underground radio station, Congress Radio, which for a few months broadcast uncensored and even banned news.

Pankaj Tripathi, Shantanu Moitra, Shreya Ghoshal and Taba Chake will then introduce the crime-thriller ‘Kadak Singh’ directed by National Award-winning director Aniruddha Roy Choudhary.

The film captures the story of AK Shrivastav, an officer in the Department of Financial Crimes who while battling retrograde amnesia exposes the truth behind a Chit Fund Scam.

Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi will also unveil the trailer of his black comedy ‘Gandhi Talks’, a silent film in a present-day setting revolving around four characters, played by Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami, Siddharth Jadhav and Aditi Rao Hydari.

The song and dance routine will continue with actress Nushrratt Bharuccha and IFFI celebrating ‘The India Story’. While the Oscar-winning track ‘Naatu Naatu’ from ‘RRR’ will bring to memory the feeling of glory, the ‘Pushpa’ track ‘Sami Sami’ will represent the growing popularity of South Indian cinema.

The celebrations are set to continue over a week. Prithul Kumar, Festival Director- IFFI (Jt. Secretary (Films) & MD/NFDC), said in a statement, “This IFFI will have 13 World Premieres, 18 International Premieres, 62 Asia Premieres and 89 India Premieres. These films, which transcend all borders and cultures, represent the best of Indian and world cinema.”

“This carries forward the compelling obligation to continue the legacy of showcasing cinematic excellence at the 54th IFFI. The Festival Team is working tirelessly to make sure that the participants enjoy the outstanding films, engage in thought provoking discussions and leave with memories that will last a lifetime,” he added.

The prestigious festival would be further graced by other dignitaries such as Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta Jones, Salman Khan, Vidya Balan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anupam Kher, Vicky Kaushal, Siddharth Malhotra, Aditi Rao Hydari, AR Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal, Shantanu Moitra, Sukhwinder Singh, Amit Trivedi, among celebrated filmmakers.

The closing ceremony will be headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana and music composer Amit Trivedi.

At the closing ceremony, several awards and special honours will be presented for Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor (Male) and (Female), ‘Special Jury Award’, ‘Best Web Series on an OTT Platform’, ‘Indian Film Personality of the Year’, ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Medal.

After Rashmika and Katrina, now Kajol’s deepfake video goes viral

Mumbai– The issue of deepfakes is really surging as artificial intelligence advances. After actresses Rashmika Mandana and Katrina Kaif, now Kajol has fallen prey to the deepfake controversy as an Internet influencer has morphed the ‘K3G’ actress’ face on herself.

Although the original clip was shared in June this year by influencer Rosie Breen on TikTok as part of the ‘Get Ready With Me’ trend, it resurfaced recently, sparking concerns over the use of AI.

The video in question shows Breen’s face being replaced with that of Kajol. The clip showed the ‘My Name Is Khan’ actress changing clothes on camera. The original video was of Rosie, and Kajol’s face had been morphed into the video. For a split second, the manipulated video features the face of the original woman.

In Rashmika Mandanna’s case, the deepfake video showed a woman, dressed in black, entering a lift. Her face was morphed and edited in a way that it resembled the actor.

In Katrina Kaif’s case, a digitally altered image of the actress from her recently released film ‘Tiger 3’ showed the actress engaging in a fight with a stuntwoman clad in a towel, the edited version showed her wearing a low-cut white top and a matching bottom instead of the towel.

Yami Gautam wraps up ‘most important film’ of her career

Mumbai– Actress Yami Gautam, who is known for Bollywood movies ‘Vicky Donor’, ‘Uri’, ‘OMG 2’, and others, has wrapped up the shooting of the “most important film” of her career.

The actress took to her Instagram on Friday and shared a happy picture from the wrap-up schedule of her next untitled film. The sunkissed picture shows her smiling as she holds a maple leaf.

She wrote in the caption,”Wrapped up one of the most important films of my career. Thank you to the entire Direction, Production team and our wonderful crew at #B62Studios. Thank you to the local people, security forces and authorities in Kashmir who took such brilliant care of us throughout the schedule.”

She further mentioned, “Also had the great fortune of taking blessings of the divine Mata Kheer Bhawani at Tulmulla. Hope we are able to entertain our audience to the fullest with this mammoth of a film. Announcement soon.”

While the details of the character are certainly kept under wraps, it will be rather interesting to watch Yami treat the audiences to another performance at the theatres.

The actress also shared a video of her visit to a temple, on her Instagram.

Earlier, in October it was reported that the actress was stationed in a North Indian town for 50 days for the shoot of her film.

She has been having a terrific run as her projects including ‘Lost’, ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’, and most notably, her theatrical release, ‘OMG 2’, have received good response.

‘OMG 2’ even managed to cross the Rs 100 crore benchmark, firmly establishing her as a box-office draw. The actress has ‘Dhoom Dham’ in the pipeline along with this untitled project.

Sunny Leone attends Ganga aarti in Varanasi with Abhishek Singh

Mumbai– Actress Sunny Leone, who has released her new track ‘Third Party’ with IAS officer-turned-actor Abhishek Singh, paid a visit to the holy city of Varanasi for Ganga aarti.

In the pictures shared by Abhishek Singh on his Instagram, Sunny can be seen dressed in ethnic attire. She wore a pink salwar suit, attending the Ganga aarti alongside ex-IAS officer Abhishek Singh, who sported Kurta Pyjama paired with a Nehru jacket.

Sunny also shared a video from Ganga aarti and wrote in the caption, “The most amazing experience in Varanasi watching the Ganga Aarti. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, Sunny has been quite busy with back to back projects of late. Last month, she unveiled ‘Mera Piya Ghar Aaya 2.0’, which is a modern version of a classic track from the film ‘Yaraana’. Sung by Neeti Mohan and created by Enbee and Maya Govind, the composition is by Enbee and Anu Malik.

She is also one of the judges on mentor-based reality show, ‘Glam Flame’, which is for aspiring models.

In addition, the actress has also worked in Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming film, ‘Kennedy’, which also stars Rahul Bhat and Abhilash Thapliyal.

The film revolves around an insomniac ex-policeman (essayed by Rahul Bhat), long thought to be dead, but still operating for the corrupt system, and looking for redemption. (IANS)