Bollywood Roundup: Rakul Preet Singh, Shruti Haasan, Aamir Khan, and more…

Rakul Preet Singh ‘shimmers’ as she stuns in black and silver

Mumbai– Actress Rakul Preet Singh looked every-inch a doll dressed in a silver sequined top paired with a black skirt.

The actress took to her Instagram, where she shared a string of images flaunting her stunning outfit. In the image, Rakul wore a sequined top and a thigh high slit long skirt. She completed the look with a sequined choker.

For her make-up, she went for a smokey eye look with nude lips and chose to leave her tresses open.

“Top it up with a little shimmer,” she wrote as the caption.

A few days ago, Rakul, who is married to actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani shared a few pictures dressed in an electric blue jumpsuit.

She wrote: “Aaj feeling hai beautiful.”

Last month, Rakul shared a heartfelt tribute to the two most important people in her life, her parents, whom she credits with teaching her the true meaning of love.

In a touching post, Rakul wished her parents, mother Rini Singh and father Kulvinder Singh, on their wedding anniversary, expressing her admiration and gratitude for the love they share.

Alongside it, Rakul wrote in the caption, “Happy anniversary to my pillars two people who showed me the meaning of love, mutual respect and partnership. Mommyyy and popsiiii your journey together has shaped our lives in ways I can’t even express. May your love continue to shine brightly forever n ever . Love you both so sooo much! @rinisingh491 @kayjay.singh. (sic)”

Wishing her in-laws, Rakul’s husband and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani posted a smiling photo of his father and mother-in-law, calling them the “most loving parents.”

For the caption, Jackky wrote, “Happy Anniversary to the most loving parents. Wishing you both a day filled with love, joy and beautiful memories as you celebrate all the years of laughter, care and warmth you’ve shared. Your love is the building block in our lives, every room lights up with your presence and I am so grateful for the love and support you have always shown. Here’s to a lifetime of happiness and togetherness.”

On the professional front, Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in “Indian 2” alongside Kamal Haasan and Siddharth. The film was directed by S Shankar.

She will next be seen in the upcoming film “De De Pyaar De 2” alongside Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan. Rakul and Devgn will be reprising their roles from the first part.

Shruti Haasan, Aamir Khan start shooting for ‘Coolie’ in Jaipur

Mumbai– Actress Shruti Haasan and Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan are in pink city, Jaipur for the shooting of their upcoming movie ‘Coolie’.

The film stars Tamil cinema icon Rajinikanth in the lead role, and has been creating a buzz since its announcement. This project reportedly marks the first-ever collaboration between Shruti and Aamir, sparking immense excitement among fans eager to witness their on-screen chemistry.

According to insiders, Shruti Haasan has already begun shooting alongside Aamir Khan in Jaipur. Having previously filmed portions of Coolie in Vizag and Chennai, Shruti has been deeply immersed in the project. With Aamir now joining the cast, expectations for this cinematic venture have soared even higher.

The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is known for ‘Vikram’, ‘Kaithi’ and ‘Leo’.

The team is currently engaged in an intensive 10-day shoot in Jaipur, capturing pivotal scenes for the film. ‘Coolie’ promises to be a cinematic treat, poised to mesmerize audiences with its gripping narrative and stellar performances.

The film also stars Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Reba Monica John and others in pivotal roles.

Composer Anirudh Ravichander, editor Philomin Raj and cinematographer Girish Gangadharan are part of the technical team.

Produced by Sun Pictures, ‘Coolie’ is slated for a grand release in 2025.

Shruti, who is the daughter of Tamil cinema icon Kamal Haasan and actress Sarika Thakur, is also an established playback singer. She has also sung songs in Hindi films including ‘Aazma’ for ‘Luck’, ‘Alvida’ for ‘D-Day’ and ‘Joganiyan’ for ‘Tevar’.

She began her career as a music director with her father’s production ‘Unnaipol Oruvan’ and has since formed her own music band. She won the Best Music Director award for ‘Unnaipol Oruvan’ at Edison Awards.

Last year, the actress released her single ‘Monster Machine’ which is a hard edged, industrial rock track, the song is an edgy and trippy celebration of the misfit attitude.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas honoured at Red Sea International Film Festival

Mumbai– Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been honoured at the ongoing edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival. On the occasion, the actress said that is a believer of the universal power of entertainment to bring people together.

With this, the actress has joined previously announced Red Sea Honouree, Viola Davis as the film festival celebrates and recognises her accomplished career and achievements on screen and within the wider film industry.

The actress said, “I am humbled to be recognised at the Red Sea International Film Festival, a celebration of storytelling that transcends language, borders, and cultural divides. I have always believed in the universal power of entertainment to bring people together, and I applaud the Red Sea team for their commitment to showcasing the incredible talent and diversity of stories being told around the world, not just within Hollywood or Bollywood but far beyond”.

She further mentioned, “Reflecting on nearly 25 years in the industry, I am reminded of how fortunate I’ve been to witness and contribute to storytelling that challenges perspectives, inspires change, and connects us all. This recognition is a reminder of why I fell in love with making movies in the first place. My gratitude to the Red Sea International Film Festival for this special honour and for their efforts to spotlight the extraordinary artistry of global cinema”.

Priyanka, who boasts of two National Film Awards, was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2016, she has also appeared on Time’s 100 most influential people list and Forbes’ World’s 100 Most Powerful Women. A trailblazer in entertainment, Priyanka has bridged industries, championed representation, and continues to shape global cinema and culture.

Shivani Pandya Malhotra, Managing Director of the Red Sea Film Foundation said, “Each year we honour changemakers and entertainment icons – and Priyanka is someone who has become both of those things over a magnificent career which continues to flourish. She is a global star, but also an actor who has championed the work of upcoming filmmakers and has gone on to produce herself. We’re thrilled to be welcoming her to Jeddah as a Red Sea Honouree”.

Sharvari: Being the youngest spy is beyond a dream come true

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sharvari, who is gearing up for her next “Alpha”, said that being the youngest spy is beyond a dream come true for her.

She expresses, “Honestly, I didn’t even realise this fact until recently when I was doing success interviews for Munjya’s 100 crore feat and it was pointed out to me! Being the youngest spy of YRF Spy Universe is beyond a dream come true.

She said that it is a responsibility and an extraordinary opportunity rolled into one.

“I have been a fan of these huge blockbuster films and the incredible superstars who have graced the screen as spies in this universe. To be a part of this legacy truly feels special. The YRF Spy Universe has a 100 percent hit rate and I hope Alpha extends this brilliant feat by giving people a visual experience that they can never forget!”

Sharvari said that she is incredibly grateful to Aditya Chopra for placing his trust in her.

She added: “I’m thankful to my director Shiv Rawail for feeling that I can deliver on his vision.”

“Alpha”, directed by Shiv Rawail of The Railway Men fame, is set to hit theatres on December 25, 2025. The film also stars Alia Bhatt.

In other news, Sharvari last month was having troubles with sleeping and hence has asked for “tips” as she is super exhausted.

Sharvari took to Instagram stories, where she wrote: “Super exhausted.. But not getting any sleep.. Tips please.”

The actress shared a string of glimpses of herself along with her “cheat meal” and her pet, a dalmatian. In one picture the actress is seen making a funny face while in a clip, she is seen getting her hair done.

In the clip, Sharvari is seen asking her hairstylist about how many dozens of pins has she put in the actress’ hair, to which the hairstylist hilariously replies only 10 to 12 and not “dozens.”

For the caption, she wrote: “Me, Miso &amp; My diet being funny this month.”

Beauty queen Harnaaz Sandhu to make Bollywood debut with ‘Baaghi 4’

Mumbai– Harnaaz Sandhu, who is the winner of the Miss Universe 2021 beauty pageant, is all set to make her debut in Hindi cinema with the Tiger Shroff-starrer “Baaghi 4”.

An announcement was made on X by the official handle of Nadiadwala Grandson, which read: “From #MissUniverse to the #BaaghiUniverse! Presenting our new #NGETalent, the lady Rebel in #Baaghi4 – @HarnaazKaur #SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi4 Directed by @NimmaAHarsha Releasing in cinemas on 5th Sept 2025.”

Harnaaz is the third entrant from India to win Miss Universe. She was previously feted with the crown for Femina Miss India Punjab in 2019, and was a semifinalist at Femina Miss India 2019 pageant.

Born in Gurdaspur district, Punjab, Harnaaz in 2006, she moved to England, before returning to India two years later and settling in Chandigarh. Prior to becoming Miss Universe, Sandhu was pursuing a master’s degree in public administration.

On December 10, it was announced that actress Sonam Bajwa is set to star alongside Tiger Shroff in ‘Baaghi 4’. Filming for the film has begun.

It was on November 18, Tiger announced the fourth installment of his “Baaghi” franchise, which will be directed by A. Harsha, and that the actioner will hit the screens on September 5, 2025.

Talking about the franchise, “Baaghi”, an action thriller, first released in 2016 and was directed by Sabbir Khan. A partial remake of the 2004 Telugu film “Varsham” with a climax inspired by the 2011 Indonesian film “The Raid: Redemption”. The film had Tiger, Shraddha Kapoor and Sudheer Babu.

“Baaghi 2”, which was directed by Ahmed Khan, released in 2018. It was a remake of the Telugu film “Kshanam”. The second installment had Tiger alongside Disha Patani, Manoj Bajpayee, Darshan Kumar, Prateik Babbar, Randeep Hooda, Deepak Dobriyal and Arravya Sharma.

The third installment of the movie, which was again directed by Ahmed Khan, was partially inspired from Tamil film Vettai, stars Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles.

A Sajid Nadiadwala franchise, under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner, the film is set to release on September 5, 2025.

Rashmika Mandanna is thankful for all the love for ‘Pushpa 2’, Srivalli

Mumbai– Actress Rashmika Madanna is overwhelmed with the response her character Srivalli and her latest release “Pushpa: The Rule” is getting and has expressed her gratitude on social media.

Rashmika took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures of herself dressed in burnt orange saree. She completed her look with deep kohlled eyes, gajra, nude lips and heavy earrings with a triple layer “kaan sahara” chain.

For the caption, she wrote: “You guys were asking me to post this lewk and here it is! Thankyou .. THANK YOU for all your love for Pushpa and Srivalli guys! If you guys have watched I hope you’ll enjoyed it and do watch it again.. if you haven’t please go watch it Mwah! Loads of love my loves.”

On December 9, Rashmika shared that she has already started to miss her much loved character “Srivalli.” She took to her Instagram stories, where she posted a glimpse of her character from the shoot of the film.

“I am starting to miss Srivalli already,” she wrote as the caption.

Rashmika reprised her role of Srivalli alongside Allu Arjun in Sukumar’s action drama. Also starring Fahadh Faasil, “Pushpa 2” released in theatres on December 5.

She will next be seen in ‘The Girlfriend’. On December 8, a new poster of the upcoming Telugu movie starring Rashmika was unveiled.

The poster reads, “Vijay Deverakonda will introduce ‘The Girlfriend’”.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who are two of the leading stars in India, are rumoured to be dating, and the Internet users brought that up in the comments.

Earlier, Rashmika celebrated the “very special” month of December with the 1st anniversary of her movie ‘Animal’.

She wrote on the video, “December has indeed been very very special to me. So grateful. Swami swami swami.Thank you Thank you Thank”. (IANS)