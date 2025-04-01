Bollywood Roundup: Rakul Preet Singh, Malaika Arora, Anupam Kher, and more…

Rakul Preet Singh shares childhood moments with brother Aman on his birthday

Mumbai– Actress Rakul Preet Singh took to social media to celebrate her brother Aman’s birthday in the most heartwarming way—by reminiscing about their cherished childhood memories.

On Tuesday, the actress shared a glimpse of their bond, taking her followers on a nostalgic journey as she marked this special occasion with her sibling. Rakul posted a heartwarming video showcasing her journey from childhood memories with her brother Aman to the present day. The video beautifully captures the bond they’ve shared over the years, blending nostalgic moments with their current connection.

Sharing this beautiful clip, the proud sister wrote in the caption, “Happpppy happpppy bdayyyyy my not so little anymore piece of heart may this year be the best ever and may you get all that u desire .. dream big achieve bigger i love you a lottttttt n i will keep irritating u always have best day best year @aman01offl.”

Rakul’s husband Jackky Bhagnani also penned a heartwarming birthday note for his brother-in-law. Sharing their candid photo, he wrote, “Happy Birthday. You are kind of person who makes life brighter! Grateful for your constant chill, your big heart and jokes! Here’s to more laughs, more adventures and all the great times ahead. Big love, big hugs-have the best one, brother!”

Rakul’s younger brother, Aman Preet Singh, is also an actor.

Meanwhile, the ‘De De Pyaar De’ actress recently shared her thoughts on the importance of dressing appropriately for every occasion, especially in the public eye. Rakul emphasized the responsibility that comes with being a public figure and how it extends to one’s fashion choices.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Lakme Fashion Week, Rakul told IANS, “Anything you do in the public eye as a public figure, you have to take actions with responsibility, I feel. And in fashion, I always believe in dressing according to the occasion. If you’re going to a temple, dress accordingly; if you’re going to the gym, wear appropriate clothes; or if you’re going out for dinner, you will dress accordingly. For me, I’m someone who believes in dressing for the occasion, dressing right, and enjoying your fashion within that boundary.”

Malaika Arora shares a post about “strong tomorrow” amid dating rumors with Kumar Sangakkara

Mumbai– Malaika Arora has shared an inspiring post about a “strong tomorrow” on social media amid ongoing dating rumors with cricketer Kumar Sangakkara.

Recently, the actress has been making headlines due to speculations about her alleged link-up with the former Sri Lankan cricketer. The rumors were sparked after Malaika was spotted enjoying an IPL match alongside Kumar Sangakkara.

Sangakkara, who previously served as the head coach of Rajasthan Royals (RR), was seen supporting the team during the match. Interestingly, Malaika was also cheering for Rajasthan Royals, which only fueled further speculation about their relationship. Fans quickly took to social media, questioning the nature of their association, with some even wondering if the two are dating.

Amidst this, the ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ actress posted a video of herself from her yoga workout, captioning it, “Sore Today, Strong Tomorrow Fitness Motivation | Abs and Core Workout.” In the clip, Arora is seen performing various yoga asanas on a mat. She frequently posts videos from her yoga workouts, giving a glimpse into her disciplined fitness regime.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora’s love life has always been a topic of public interest.

Malaika Arora was married to Arbaaz Khan for 19 years before they divorced in 2017, citing compatibility issues. The couple shares a son, Arhaan Khan. She was previously in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor, but they parted ways in 2024. The actor confirmed his single status during the promotions of his film “Singham Again,” stating, “Nahi, abhi single hoon. Relax karo” (No, I’m single now. Relax.

Malaika and Arjun were reportedly in a relationship for several years, having started dating in 2018. Despite their breakup, Arjun has continued to show his support for Malaika, notably being there for her during the passing of her stepfather.

Now, Malaika is reportedly being linked to former cricketer Kumar Sangakkara, fueling fresh rumors about her personal life.

Why Anupam Kher got teary-eyed while announcing his next project, ‘Tanvi The Great?’

Mumbai– Veteran actor Anupam Kher became emotional while announcing his next project, ‘Tanvi The Great.’

Kher, known for his powerful on-screen performances, was seen teary-eyed as he shared details about the film, reflecting on its personal significance and the journey it took to bring the project to life. On Tuesday, he took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of him reflecting on his journey in the cinema. Alongside the clip, he wrote, “Tanvi the Great—The Journey: My film #TanviTheGreat is ready! Time to slowly tell the world about film! Not sure how to start publicity of this. Marketing people are different and were giving good tips! But I thought the film story was fictional! But our tanvi is not imaginary! He is real!.”

“That is why publicity should also be real. So, here’s my conversation with you. Directly!! I don’t know why my eyes were teary while talking. Actually, I know it! But I will tell that story sometime in the future. But of course before the release of the movie! So, let’s listen and share! #TanviTheGreat #Courage,” Kher added.

In the video, the ‘Special 26’ actor revealed that the film holds a special place in his heart for several reasons. Describing ‘Tanvi The Great’ as one of his greatest achievements, he emphasizes that it is a project created with immense passion and dedication. In the video, Anupam could be heard saying, “I want to talk to all of you. This year, while celebrating my birthday in Haridwar, one morning I was looking at the Ganga and reflecting on my life, thinking about my achievements. Of course, my achievements include doing 40-50 films, playing meaningful roles, and receiving the Padma Shree and the Padma Bhushan, but I feel my greatest achievement is that I have lived my life on my own terms.”

He went on to say, “I come from a very small town, and 43 years ago, I moved to Mumbai—half bald, but full of confidence. At 28, I was playing roles meant for 35-year-olds. People told me my career was over and that I would only get older roles, but I broke that typecasting myth. I believed that I would find strength in being myself.”

With “Tanvi The Great,” Anupam Kher will be returning to the director’s chair 22 years after his directorial debut, “Om Jai Jagadish.”

Arti Singh breaks her silence after brother Krushna Abhishek hints at her pregnancy

Mumbai– Television actress Arti Singh has finally addressed the speculation surrounding her personal life after her brother, Krushna Abhishek, hinted at her pregnancy.

The actress broke her silence to clarify the rumors, shedding light on the situation. On Tuesday, Arti took to her Instagram handle to set the record straight, clarifying that she is not expecting. She humorously mentioned that Krushna bhaiya will become a “mamu” (uncle) when the right time comes.

The ‘Thoda Hai Bas Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai’ actress wrote, “Krushna bhaiya’s words were just filled with love, excitement, and a little manifestation—’Woh kab mamu banenge?’ He jokingly said, ‘Jaldi sunao, woh kab aa raha hai!’ but that doesn’t mean I’m expecting it. And well, he said it so dearly, let’s call it an indirect manifestation—uparwale ki daya se, jab Bhagwan chahega, tab ho jayega. Till then, Dipak and I are enjoying our journey, and when the right time comes, Krushna bhaiya will finally get his wish of becoming a mama. Keep sending your love & blessings.” (sic)

Arti’s statement comes a day after she made a joint appearance with Krushna, where he addressed the rumors about Arti’s pregnancy. During the conversation with paparazzi, the comedian mimicked a pregnant belly gesture and joked, “Humko news sunao ke wo kab araha hai,” making Arti blush as everyone around laughed heartily.

For the unversed, Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan tied the knot on April 25, 2024, in an intimate ceremony at the Iskcon Temple in Mumbai, surrounded by their close family and friends. Notably, Arti’s uncle, the superstar Govinda, attended the wedding, putting aside their past family differences to bless the couple. In addition to Govinda, guests at Arti Singh’s wedding included Kashmera Shah, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, and many others.

Tamannaah Bhatia looks immersed in bhakti at Mata Ki Chowki during Navratri

Mumbai– Tamannaah Bhatia captured hearts with her dance performance at Mata Ki Chowki during Navratri.

Fully immersed in the spirit of bhakti, the actress showcased her devotion through graceful moves. Recently, Tamannaah hosted a Mata Ki Chowki to celebrate the Navratri festivities. The pictures and videos circulating on social media from the event show the actress enjoying quality time with her friends and family. Videos from the event captured Bhatia dancing and performing the aarti with devotion.

She also shared a video from the celebration on her Instagram handle and captioned it, “Jai Mata Di.” In the clip, the ‘Baahubali’ actress is seen fully immersed in the celebration, dancing joyfully to bhajans. She looked elegant in a beautiful pink silk suit, embracing a simple yet graceful style.

Rasha Thadani, the daughter of Raveena Tandon, also attended the event.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah has been making headlines following reports of her breakup with Vijay Varma. In an exclusive chat with IANS, she recently expressed that she values her privacy and prefers to keep her “personal life” “private,” sharing only what she feels “comfortable with.” Tamannaah said, “I am a people person. I enjoy people. In fact, I bumped into a gentleman at the airport, and I was just giving photographs to people who came and wanted to click photographs, and I was happily doing it.”

On the professional front, the actress is preparing for her upcoming theatrical release, “Odela 2,” where she plays the role of Shivashakti. “Odela 2” is the sequel to “Odela Railway Station” and continues the story of the fictional village of Odela. The film depicts how Odela Mallanna Swamy defends his village from evil forces. It is set to release on April 7.

Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in ‘Sikandar Ka Muqaddar” alongside Jimmy Sheirgill, Avinash Tiwary, Rajeev Mehta, and Divya Dutta.

Arjun Kapoor shares a playful conversation with his ‘Ki’ as he celebrates nine years of ‘Ki & Ka’

Mumbai– Arjun Kapoor took to social media to celebrate the 9th anniversary of his hit film “Ki & Ka” with a fun and heartfelt conversation.

On Tuesday, the ‘Gunday’ actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of his engaging conversation with his ‘Ki’ and captioned it, “Siri, Alexa, ChatGPT… Everyone came, but no replacement of ‘Ka’ was found! What do you think about ‘Ki & Ka 2’? #9YearAnniversary.”

A chat appears on the screen where Ki says, “Aree, already 9 years? Time flies!” To which Ka replies, “I know, right! 9 years since we turned gender roles upside down!” Ki then recalls, “Remember how people were shocked to see you running the house while I ran the office?” Ka responds with a laugh, “Hah! And now husbands are meal prepping and wives are investing in stocks. We were just ahead of the trend!” Ki chuckles and asks, “Haha, true! But tell me, do you think the Ka of 2025 still runs the house like a pro?” To which Ka responds, “Well, now I have a secret weapon—AI!”

Arjun also reshared a fan-edit collage featuring him and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Directed by R. Balki, “Ki & Ka” stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles. Released theatrically on April 1, 2016, the film received mixed reviews but went on to become a hit, grossing over Rs 100.33 crore worldwide.

The film follows the story of Kia, an ambitious woman (Kareena Kapoor), and Kabir, a man who chooses to be a househusband. Their unconventional marriage flourishes until they encounter challenges such as ego clashes and jealousy. The romantic comedy marked Kareena’s first on-screen collaboration with Arjun.

Meanwhile, both Arjun and Kareena were recently seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama “Singham Again,” which also featured Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, and Jackie Shroff. (IANS)