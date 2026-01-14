Bollywood Roundup: Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, and more…

- Advertisement -

Priyanka Chopra Goes Full Pirate Mom in Gritty ‘The Bluff’ Trailer

MUMBAI, India — Priyanka Chopra Jonas unleashes a blood-soaked, battle-ready turn as a fierce pirate mother in the first trailer for her upcoming action film The Bluff.

Set in the late 1800s, the film casts Chopra as Ercell Bodden, a former pirate known as “Bloody Mary,” who fights against brutal odds to protect her child. The trailer shows her wounded but unbroken, powering through savage action sequences with raw intensity.

Sharing the trailer, Chopra wrote, “This only ends with the sand soaked in blood. The Bluff is coming to Prime Video February 25.”

The role marks a darker, grittier turn for the actor, blending emotional stakes with relentless physical combat as her character’s violent past catches up with her in the Cayman Islands.

Earlier, Chopra teased the film with first-look stills showing her bloodied and battle-ready, writing, “Mother. Protector. Pirate. Meet Bloody Mary #TheBluff | Feb. 25. 2026 Only on @PrimeVideo @KarlUrban @primemovies.(sic)”.

Reacting to her fierce look, husband Nick Jonas wrote, “Can’t wait for the world to see how absalutly incredible @priyankachopra is in this movie.(sic)”.

Backed by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, The Bluff also stars Temuera Morrison, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, Zach Morris, David Field, and Vedanten Naidoo.

Sonam Kapoor Hails Rani Mukerji as ‘Greatest Ever’ Ahead of ‘Mardaani 3’

MUMBAI, India — Sonam Kapoor has showered praise on Rani Mukerji, calling her “one of the greatest ever in Indian cinema” as excitement builds around the trailer of Mardaani 3.

Reacting to the buzz around the action sequel, Sonam wrote, “Rani you are one of the greatest ever in Indian cinema. You are a G.O.A.T for me,” adding that Rani’s passion and hunger as an actor continue to inspire. Wishing her luck, Sonam said, “You are going to kill it with Mardaani 3! Rooting for you always! (red heart emoji).”

Rani, meanwhile, kicked off promotions for the film while celebrating Makar Sankranti in Gujarat, where she was seen flying kites in Ahmedabad. Thanking fans for their support, she said she was thrilled by the love the Mardaani franchise continues to receive.

Written by Aayush Gupta and directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Mardaani 3 sees Rani reprise her popular role as tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy. Produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, the new installment dives into another dark and brutal social reality.

Mardaani 3 is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on January 30.

Raveena Tandon Shares Sweet Gup Shup Moments With Daughter Rasha During Shoot

MUMBAI, India — Raveena Tandon enjoyed a lighthearted gup shup session with daughter Rasha Thadani as the mother-daughter duo shot together, giving fans a glimpse of their warm off-camera bond.

Though Raveena did not reveal what the shoot was for, she shared a candid moment from the set, writing on Instagram, “Fleeting moments of emotions … (red heart emoji) The gup shup doesn’t end when @rashathadani and I are shooting together .. With my babies all (sic).” Rasha responded with red heart emojis.

The post also featured Raveena posing with her pet babies and sharing a few intimate family moments, delighting fans of the actress.

Separately, Raveena recently revisited Ooty after more than 25 years, returning to iconic locations where several of her popular songs were filmed. Calling the trip surreal, she shared photos and memories from the hill station.

Rasha, meanwhile, is gearing up for her next big steps after making her Bollywood debut with Azaad. She is set to enter Telugu cinema with filmmaker Ajay Bhupathi’s upcoming project, tentatively titled AB4, and also has Laikey Laikaa lined up alongside Abhay Verma.

Ameesha Patel Marks 26 Years in Bollywood as Rumored Beau Kunal Goomer Cheers Her On

MUMBAI, India — Ameesha Patel marked 26 years in Bollywood on January 14, earning a heartfelt shout-out from her business partner and rumored boyfriend, Kunal Goomer.

Kunal congratulated the actress by sharing a poster of her debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, praising her for carving out a successful career without industry backing. “I haven’t met a single person who has achieved soooooooo much… being a girl in this industry with no surname attached to it and no hero husband or boyfriend,” he wrote, adding, “Abhi tho picture baaki hai merey dost @ameeshapatel9 (sic).”

Ameesha responded warmly while resharing the post, writing, “Thank u my sweetest diamond @kuunalgoomer !! Cud not have done it minus u n @shammi being rock solid by my side. thank u for always having my back.”

Ameesha made her Bollywood debut on January 14, 2000, with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, directed by Rakesh Roshan and co-starring Hrithik Roshan in his debut role. The film went on to become an all-time blockbuster, turning both actors into overnight stars and delivering chart-topping songs that remain popular more than two decades later.

Sushmita Sen Sweats It Out With Daughter Alisah, Calls Her Part of ‘Inspired Gang’

MUMBAI, India — Sushmita Sen is raising the fitness bar, this time with daughter Alisah by her side.

The former Miss Universe shared glimpses of a workout session on Instagram, showing the mother-daughter duo powering through a core routine together. Tagging Alisah as part of her “inspired gang,” Sushmita urged fans to stay consistent and keep pushing.

“#keepgoing #strongerthanyesterday. My inspired gang @alisahsen47 @zellastrid_ Thank you for being this amazing & sooooo much fun!!! Come join us…let’s get stronger together!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #2026,” she wrote.

Sushmita, who adopted her daughters Renee and Alisah in 2000 and 2010 respectively, has often spoken about motherhood being her biggest strength.

On the work front, she was last seen in Aarya 3, the crime-thriller series that recently earned an International Emmy nomination for Best Drama Series.

Boman Irani Brings Back Khurana’s Menacing Sneer in ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla 2’ Tease

MUMBAI, India — Boman Irani is officially back as the unforgettable Khurana, and he’s bringing his trademark sneer with him in the much-anticipated sequel Khosla Ka Ghosla 2.

Teasing fans, Boman dropped a short video on Instagram showing him dressed as Khurana in a loud multicolored shirt and black trousers, flashing his devilish grin and delivering the iconic “Uncle Ji” line, followed by an evil laugh.

Sharing a joint post, Anupam Kher and Boman wrote, “KHURANA IS BACK….AND HOW Iconic #KhuranaSaab has landed back in the lives of #Khoslas with his trademark #UncleJi menacing sneer!! Jai Ho! #KhoslaKaGhosla2. (sic)”

Adding to the buzz, Tara Sharma, who returns as Meghna, said working on the sequel feels like an acting masterclass, praising co-stars including Kher, Ranvir Shorey, Parvin Dabas, and Kiran Juneja.

Anupam Kher also weighed in on the excitement, saying he has never witnessed this level of anticipation for a sequel in his four-decade career, calling Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 one of Hindi cinema’s most awaited returns. (Source: IANS)