Bollywood Roundup: Priyanka Chopra, Shilpa Shetty, Sonam Kapoor, and more…

When Priyanka Chopra said ‘life would be easier as a Guy’

Mumbai– An old video featuring actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas from her appearance on the talk show ‘Rendezvous with Simi Garewal’ has resurfaced. In the video, the actress’ share her thoughts on the challenges women face compared to men.

In the throwback clip, Priyanka could be heard saying, “It’s so difficult being a girl, really wish I was a guy at times. For real, nothing no stress, just throw on a pair of jeans and a t-shirt and you are done”.

In response, Simi remarks, “But these days, guys are taking on more responsibilities”. However, Priyanka remains skeptical, asserting, “They can never do as much as we have to do. We have to stay so stiff that one curl doesn’t go out of place.”

As the conversation unfolds, Priyanka’s hair and makeup artist unexpectedly enters the frame to adjust her hair, leaving the actress surprised as the host Simi mentions, “Excuse me, we are rolling”.

Last year, Simi shared this video on her Instagram with the caption: “RENDEZVOUS GEMS! Priyanka Chopra. #Throwback. She doesn’t ‘sit still’ anymore. She is ubiquitous. She is Priyanka Chopra Jonas. She is a global star—on the covers of magazines, on screens, and in our hearts. It is we who ‘sit still’ in awe while applauding her phenomenal success! #RendezvousGems Priyanka”.

Priyanka Chopra also appeared on “Rendezvous with Simi Garewal” in 2006, where she shared her thoughts on the qualities that make up an ideal man and confessed to being a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in the upcoming film “Citadel Season 2”, reprising her role as special agent Nadia Sinh.

Directed by the Russo Brothers, ‘Citadel’ season 2 features Richard Madden returning as Mason Kane/Kyle Conroy. This season boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Stanley Tucci, Leslie Manville, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Møller, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Moira Kelly.

Shilpa Shetty goes ‘Taambdi Chaamdi’, hubby Raj Kundra asks, ‘All okay?’

Mumbai– Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently joined the latest trend by posting a fun reel on the popular Marathi song “Taambdi Chaamdi.”

Dressed in a vibrant outfit and showcasing her signature dance moves, Shilpa’s reel quickly drew attention not only from fans but also from her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, who couldn’t resist adding a playful comment under the post. He asked, “All okay?” sparking a string of amusing replies from fans.

On Monday, the ‘Dhadkan’ actress took to Instagram to share a humorous reel of herself grooving to the peppy Marathi track, which is composed and produced by Kratex and Krunal Ghorpade.

In the video, Shilpa is seen making goofy faces while grooving on the song.

The post garnered hilarious reactions from fellow celebrities and friends in the industry. Neelam Kothari commented, “Hysterical”, while Sanjay Kapoor wrote, “Chembur.”

Earlier, Mrunal Thakur also shared her reel vibing to “Taambdi Chaamdi.” Stars Ranveer Singh and Shraddha Kapoor included the trending song in their Instagram stories.

Shreyas Sagvekar not only penned the lyrics for “Taambdi Chaamdi” but also sang the song. Sagvekar revealed to media that the song was inspired by his everyday experiences.

On the work front, Shilpa began her acting career with the thriller “Baazigar” and is celebrated for her roles in films like “Dhadkan”, “Dus”, “Life in a… Metro”, and “Dostana.”

She returned to the screen in 2021 with the comedy “Hungama 2”. Most recently, Shilpa appeared alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in Rohit Shetty’s series “Indian Police Force.”

Shetty is now awaiting the release of his highly-anticipated cop drama “Singham Again” which stars an ensemble cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff.

It is the fifth entry in the cop universe and the third film in the Singham series.

The film will hit theatres on November 1.

Sonam Kapoor reveals son Vayu’s ‘favourite people’ and it’s not her or Anand!

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor recently took to social media to wish her brother-in-law, Anant Ahuja, on his birthday. The sweet birthday message was accompanied by a heartwarming revelation that Sonam’s son, Vayu, considers his “chachu,” Anant, one of his favourite people.

On Friday, the ‘Neerja’ star shared a series of candid photos of Anant with Vayu. Alongside the images, she wrote, “Happy happy birthday to the best brother-in-law! A do-gooder who makes music… how perfect is he, ladies?! He also happens to be my sounding board. Much love always to one of Vayu’s favorite people, Anki chachu.”

In the first video, little Vayu is seen playing with his chachu. Other images showcase Anant’s stromg bond with Vayu. Some of the stills features Anant posing with Sonam and her brother, Anand Ahuja. In one of the photos, Arjun Kapoor is seen taking a selfie with Anand, Anant, and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. Sonam also posted pictures of herself alongside Anant.

Notably, Kapoor wishes her brother-in-law a happy birthday every year through sweet posts on social media. Last year, the ‘Veere Di Wedding’ actress shared an adorable picture of Anant reading a book to little Vayu. The post was captioned, “Happy happy birthday to the best brother-in-law! Love you @ase_msb. I hope Vayu learns from your curiosity, kindness, and empathy. Love you.”

Meanwhile, Sonam recently made headlines after she and her husband Anand Ahuja purchased Rhythm House for a whopping Rs. 47.80 crore from fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in the upcoming film “Battle for Bittora”, which is based on Anuja Chauhan’s 2010 novel of the same name. Her sister, Rhea Kapoor, has reportedly acquired the film rights to the book, and the project will be produced under the Anil Kapoor Films Company banner.

The forthcoming film narrates the story of an animation expert who unexpectedly finds herself competing against a former royal in the elections for Bittora.

Sonakshi Sinha shares pictures with her ‘Pookie’ ahead of Diwali

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is enjoying her marital bliss. On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared two pictures with her “pookie”.

However, the actress left it to her followers to decide as to who her Pookie is, her husband Zaheer Iqbal or their new furry friend.

In the pictures, while Sonakshi can be seen dressed in a bright red coloured lehenga, her husband opted for a royal blue coloured sherwani.

The actress wrote in the caption, “Guess the pookie”.

Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23 in Mumbai after 7 years of dating. They first met at a party hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Interestingly, both Sonakshi and Zaheer started their careers with Salman.

While Sonakshi made her debut opposite Salman in the box-office phenomenon ‘Dabangg’, Zaheer made his debut with Salman Khan’s home production ‘Notebook’. The couple reportedly dated for 7 years, and lived together for a year before tying the knot. Their wedding ceremony was followed by a grand reception ceremony that was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Kajol, Tabu, Yo Yo Honey Singh and more.

Zaheer is an actor, and made his debut in 2019. His father Iqbal Ratansi has businesses in jewellery and real estate, and is a childhood friend of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan which explains Zaheer making his debut with ‘Notebook’, produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films. His sister Sanam Ratansi is a celebrity stylist.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is set to share the screen with her husband in ‘Tu Hai Meri Kiran’ The two have previously worked together in the film ‘Double XL’, which also starred Huma Qureshi, and a music video titled, ‘Blockbuster’.

Karan Johar mulls over loneliness and singlehood amid Diwali festivities

Mumbai– Amid the vibrant celebrations of Diwali, filmmaker-producer Karan Johar took a moment to reflect on the complexities of loneliness and singlehood.

On Monday, KJo shared a series of his stunning photos in a black and gold sherwani and penned a thought-provoking caption. The filmmaker wrote, “Diwali nights, so many meetings, so many talks, still loneliness in the crowd, when will the single status be separated?.” In the image, the filmmaker is seen posing with utmost style and perfection. He complimented his sherwani, adorned with exquisite detailing, with statement ring.

Known for his impeccable sense of style, Johar’s choice of attire perfectly complemented the festive spirit of the season while showcasing his flair for fashion.

He had previously shared his pictures in a sepia shaded kurta pyjama with a plunging neckline. He gave a peek into his look for a Diwali party.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar recently made headlines for selling a 50 per cent stake in Dharma Productions to Serum Institute’s CEO Adar Poonawalla. As per an official announcement, Serene Productions plans to invest over Rs 1,000 crore in Dharma Productions, securing a 50 percent stake, while Johar will maintain the remaining 50 percent ownership.

The statement read, “India’s entertainment industry has experienced remarkable growth, driven by increasing digital penetration and a diverse audience seeking high-quality content across multiple platforms with growing global relevance. This strategic partnership between Serene Productions and Dharma is designed to capitalize on these opportunities by combining Dharma’s rich legacy in storytelling with Adar Poonawalla’s strategic acumen and resources.”

Amidst this move, Karan Johar shared a cryptic post on his Instagram where he talked about competition. His post read, “’Competition happens at the bottom. The people at the top are collaborating.”

In terms of work, Karan’s production company, Dharmatic Entertainment, most recently produced Netflix’s show ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’. The third season premiered on October 18.

Karisma Kapoor shares her love for chocolates

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor has shared glimpses of what an average day on the sets of the dance reality show ‘India’s Best Dancer 4’. The glimpse also stated her love for chocolate.

On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a video from the sets of the show. Karisma serves as a judge on the show. The Reels shows the preparations and the BTS moments from the sets and also feature Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming horror-comedy movie ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’.

The actress wrote in the caption, “A day in the life of IBD. And yes I eat chocolate. Watch tonight at 7.30pm”.

The episode is for the promotions of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ which is set to release on November 1, and clash with the multi-starrer ‘Singham Again’ at the box-office. ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ marks the new chapter in the horror-comedy franchise ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ which originally starred Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.

Kartik took the baton from Akshay Kumar in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, and essayed the role of Rooh Baba. While in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ Kartik romanced Kiara Advani’s character on-screen, in the 3rd instalment, he will be seen starring opposite ‘Animal’ star Triptii Dimri.

Earlier, Karisma met the actress Priya Bapat, who predominantly works in Marathi and Hindi cinema.

Priya shared her special memory from her childhood when she met Karisma. She revealed that she has been a huge fan of Karisma, and she used to collect her posters and postcards, sticking them on her study cupboard. Priya even still has the postcards from ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’.

Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor was recently seen in the streaming movie ‘Murder Mubarak’. The film also starred Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and Tara Alisha Berry.

The film is based on the novel ‘Club You To Death’ written by Anuja Chauhan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a glimpse of her Sunday food menu

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is gearing up for her upcoming Diwali release ‘Singham Again’, is relishing on the homemade biryani.

On Sunday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a picture of Biryani.

She wrote on the picture, “Aaj ghar pe biryani bana hai”.

Biryani is a mixed rice dish, mainly popular in South Asia. It is made with rice, some type of meat (chicken, goat, lamb, beef, prawn, or fish) and spices. Biryani is one of the most popular dishes in South Asia and among the South Asian diaspora. It is considered a strong pillar of India’s food e-commerce economy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen reprising her role in the multi-starrer ‘Singham Again’. It also stars Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. ‘Singham Again’ marks the fifth instalment of Shetty’s Cop Universe, and is a sequel to ‘Singham Returns’.

The film follows the story of a righteous cop Bajirao Singham, played by Ajay Devgn, as he sets out to bring back his wife, Avni Kamat (inspired by Sita) played by Kareena Kapoor Khan from the clutches of Arjun’s character.

The film is set to clash on box-office against the Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan-starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ on Diwali. The prospects of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ also look solid as the horror-comedy genre is yielding good returns on the box-office, case in point being the recent Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer ‘Stree 2’.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ sees the return of the OG Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit. It also stars Triptii Dimri, who is witnessing a dream run at the box-office after the success of ‘Animal’. (IANS)