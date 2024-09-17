Bollywood Roundup: Priyanka Chopra, Rashmika Mandanna, Bhumi Pednekar, and more…

- Advertisement -

Priyanka Chopra delves into nostalgia after Nick Jonas’ concert in London

Mumbai– Actress Priyanka Chopra took to her social media and shared her nostalgic moments on her husband singer Nick Jonas’ birthday as he performed in London, United Kingdom.

Priyanka, who has 91.8 million followers on her Instagram account shared some wonderful pictures with her better half and daughter Malti Marie as she enjoys one of her best nights in London.

Priyanka shared many wonderful snapshots and videos from her memorable night along with an adorable picture in which Malti was seen keeping her hands on her eyes as her parents shared a kiss of love and joy.

In other pictures, Malti was seen enjoying herself while holding the mic in her lovely hands emphasizing her inner rockstar while spending time with her charming dad and uncles Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas.

Meanwhile, to mark this night as one of the finest the ‘Barfi’ actress shared a nostalgic story which is related to winning the iconic Miss World Title in the year 2000.

“Monday nights should not be so much fun”. Also story time: I was crowned Miss World at this arena 24 years ago. It was called the Millennium Dome back then. I’ll never forget my little 18 year old, excited, nervous and competitive self, trying to look and be the best I could be”.

Priyanka later mentioned in her post about an unfortunate situation in which she survived well. She wrote, “A memory I will never forget from November 30th 2000 is the feeling of balancing on pencil heels with a gorgeous Hemant Trivedi dress that was falling off the entire evening because my body tape would not stay on, as I was sweating so much from nerves.”

“Hence if you google the pictures, after I win, I look like I’m doing a namaste in gratitude but I’m actually desperately trying to keep my dress up. Clearly I survived and it was all well at the end”. Priyanka continued.

“To be back here watching my husband and his brothers perform with my daughter, family and friends is such a full circle. Life has been good. Gratitude”. Priyanka concluded.

On the work front, Priyanka will be featuring in the next season of the Richard Madden-starrer ‘Citadel: Season 2’ helmed by ‘The Gray Man’ famed brothers Joe Russo and Anthony Russo.

Rashmika Mandanna teases runway appearance for Japanese brand at Milan Fashion Week 2024

Mumbai– Actress Rashmika Mandanna, currently in Milan for ‘Milan Fashion Week 2024’, took to social media on Tuesday to drop a tantalising hint about her upcoming runway appearance.

Her latest post suggests that she will be gracing the ramp for Onitsuka Tiger, the Japanese sports fashion brand.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Rashmika, who boasts 44 million followers, shared an intriguing snap featuring flowers and carry bags adorned with Onitsuka Tiger branding, accompanied by the caption: “always a warm welcome.” The post was geotagged in Milan, Italy, hinting at her exciting upcoming runway appearance for the brand.

In another post, Rashmika humorously captured a moment of her day, posing in a white shirt while enjoying a meal that included salad, croissants, coffee, and scrambled egg toast. She quipped in the caption: “Oh shit…! Why am I always eating when there are cameras around me…,” adding a touch of lightheartedness to her glamorous Milan adventure.

Earlier, a source close to the industry had revealed: “Rashmika will be representing India on a global stage for the second time among many other celebrities from Asia at the Milan Fashion Week 2024.”

“Milan Fashion Week 2024” (the 2025 spring/summer collections) will be held from September 17 to September 23.

For the unversed, this is the second time that Rashmika will grace the Milan runway. Last time, she left everyone in awe with her stunning black gown, capturing the hearts of both fans and critics alike.

Beyond her fashion prowess, Rashmika is also a powerhouse on the film front, boasting a remarkable slate of over eight films.

From her anticipated role as Srivalli in ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ to her collaborations with stars like Salman Khan in ‘Sikandar’, Dhanush and Nagarjuna in ‘Kubera’, Vicky Kaushal in ‘Chhava’, Dev Mohan in ‘Rainbow’, Ayushmann Khurrana in ‘Vampires of Vijay Nagar’, and Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Animal Park’, her diverse projects showcase her incredible versatility and promise.

She made her acting debut in 2016 with the Kannada film ‘Kirik Party’. She has then featured in Kannada films like ‘Anjani Putra’, ‘Chamak’, Telugu movies– ‘Geetha Govindam’, ‘Devadas’, ‘Dear Comrade’, ‘Bheeshma’, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

Rashmika has also starred in Hindi action drama movie ‘Animal’, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri.

The diva has also featured alongside Sidharth Malhotra in action thriller ‘Mission Majnu’ directed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala and Garima Mehta.

Bhumi Pednekar delights fans with ‘Ukadiche Modak’ recipe

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar on Tuesday delighted her fans by sharing a glimpse of her preparation of Ukadiche Modak, a traditional sweet, as part of the Ganesh Utsav celebrations.

In the spirit of the auspicious week, Bhumi showcased her culinary skills and personal touch in making these cherished treats.

Taking to Instagram, Bhumi, who has 9.4 million followers, shared a delightful Reel video capturing her preparation of Ukadiche Modak at home. In the clip, Bhumi is dressed in a beautiful white and lavender kurta, adding a touch of festive charm as she diligently makes the traditional sweets.

The video also features a heartwarming moment where she turns to her mother for guidance, with her mom’s voice giving helpful instructions.

In the caption, Bhumi wrote: “I am not a cook, but today I took on the challenge and decided to make some Ukadiche Modak! I can eat Modak for breakfast, lunch & dinner.Bahut mehnat lagi but they tasted #UkadicheModak #IAmNotACook Batao is it giving a vibe?!”

The 35-year-old actress further shared the recipe of Ukadiche Modak.

She said: “Recipe… Ukadiche Modak… Dough prep: Simmer 1/2 cup milk + 1/2 cup water with 1/2 tsp ghee and a pinch of salt. Let it simmer, Stir in 1 cup rice flour to make a soft, shaggy dough. Knead it well and let it rest for 10 minutes. For the filling: Grate 1 coconut, sauté in 2 tsp ghee, then add 1.5 tsp poppy seeds, 1 cup grated jaggery, and 1/2 tsp cardamom powder. Mix until everything melts into sweet, fragrant bliss…Shape the modaks: Grease your hands, take a portion of dough, fill generously, and seal them perfectly! Steam with haldi leaves and a few strands of kesar for 10-12 mins.Finally, drizzle with ghee and enjoy them hot!”

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife and director Tahira Kashyap commented: “Same man! I had 9 in 2 days”.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Bhumi was last seen in the crime thriller film ‘Bhakshak’ which is based on the Muzaffarpur shelter case.

Directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under the banner Red Chillies Entertainment, the film also stars Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar. It is streaming on Netflix.

She next has ‘Daldal’ and ‘The Royals’ in the kitty.

Tamannaah Bhatia missed her award due to this fiasco

Mumbai– Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has revealed the true reason behind her absence from the 12th Edition of the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA), where she was honored for her significant contributions to Indian cinema over the past 20 years.

In a recent update, Tamannaah shared insights into why she couldn’t attend the prestigious event, offering her fans a glimpse into the circumstances surrounding her absence.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Tamannaah, who has 26.7 million followers, shared a stunning video showcasing her elegant look. Dressed in a royal blue saree adorned with intricate golden work, she rounded her outfit with a neutral makeup look and her hair styled in a chic bun.

The ensemble was accessorised with a gold and pearl choker necklace and matching jhumkas, adding a touch of sophistication to her glamorous appearance.

In the clip, she is heard saying, “It’s been an interesting 24 hours… a cancelled flight… a 24 hour delay and an award function that I missed.”

Tamannaah holds the SIIMA trophy and expresses her gratitude, saying, “But here I am right now holding the honor that SIIMA had planned for me… so, so beautiful celebration… celebrating 20 years of mine in cinema, and thank you SIIMA for this honor; it means a lot to me. And looks like I am going to celebrate it tonight.”

The award ceremony took place at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) on September 14 and 15.

Tamannaah began her acting career in 2005, by featuring in the music video “Lafzo Mein” from Abhijeet Sawant’s album. She made her debut as the female lead in the Hindi film ‘Chand Sa Roshan Chehra’, co-starring Samir Aftab.

That same year, she entered Telugu cinema with ‘Sree’ and Tamil cinema with ‘Kedi’ in 2006.

Tamannaah was last seen in Tamil comedy horror film ‘Aranmanai 4’ directed by Sundar C. It stars Sundar, alongside Tamannaah, Raashii Khanna, Ramachandra Raju, Santhosh Prathap, Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh and Delhi Ganesh.

She was also seen in a cameo appearance in the action drama ‘Vedaa’, directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment. The film stars John Abraham, Sharvari, and Abhishek Banerjee.

Tamannaah has recently won the hearts of the audiences with her dance performance on the song ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ in the comedy horror film ‘Stree 2’. It is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

A sequel to the 2018 movie ‘Stree’, it stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar in the lead, alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles.

She next has Telugu supernatural thriller film ‘Odela 2’ directed by Ashok Teja and created by Sampath Nandi in the pipeline. The film also stars Hebah Patel, Vasishta N Simha in lead roles, alongside Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamsi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal and Pooja Reddy.

She also has ‘Daring Partners’ in the kitty.

Bipasha Basu crafts a sentimental quilt for Devi from her cherished outfits

Mumbai– Actress Bipasha Basu on Tuesday touched hearts with a heartwarming social media post featuring quilts crafted from her daughter Devi’s year one clothes.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha, who has 14.1 million followers, shared a heartwarming Reel video featuring her daughter Devi. In the clip, little Devi, dressed in a white tee and blue skirt, joyfully walks and plays on the quilts made from her own cherished clothes.

The quilts are adorned with special messages such as ‘Devi’, ‘Made with Love’, ‘Baby Basu Singh Grover’, ‘The Princess Has Arrived’, ‘Mummy + Daddy’, and ‘Got It from My Mama,’ adding a personal and sentimental touch to these keepsakes.

The post is captioned as: “Made with love… our Devi and now these gorgeous memory quilts made with Devi’s year one clothes… This is just love”.

Bipasha had tied the knot with actor Karan Singh Grover in April 2016. Their daughter, Devi was born in November 2022.

On the other hand, Bipasha had made her acting debut with a negative role in 2001 opposite Akshay Kumar in Abbas-Mustan’s action thriller ‘Ajnabee’. The film also starred Kareena Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

Bipasha got her breakthrough with Vikram Bhatt’s 2002 supernatural horror thriller ‘Raaz’. The film stars Dino Morea in the lead. She then went on to featured in movies like — ‘Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai’, ‘Chor Machaaye Shor’, ‘Jism’, ‘Zameen’, ‘Aetbaar’, ‘No Entry’, ‘Omkara’, ‘Corporate’, ‘Dhoom 2’, ‘Race’, ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’, ‘Raaz 3: The Third Dimension’, and ‘Welcome to New York’ among many others.

She was last seen in the crime thriller series ‘Dangerous’, written by Vikram Bhatt and directed by Bhushan Patel. The series also features Karan Singh Grover. It is streaming on MX Player.

Karan has been a part of shows like ‘Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi’, ‘Dill Mill Gayye’, ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3’, ‘Dil Dosti Dance’, ‘Qubool Hai’, and ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’.

He has appeared in movies like ‘Hate Story 3’, and ‘Bhram’. Karan was last seen in ‘Fighter’, directed by Siddharth Anand. Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, it starred Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

Anushka Sen’s Korean cuisine escapade is a visual feast

Mumbai– Actress Anushka Sen gives another peak from her South Korea trip as she gets a taste of wonderful Korean delicacies.

Taking to her Instagram, Anushka who has 39.4 million followers on the photo-sharing platform shared a set of pictures for her fans and gave a glimpse of her best days from Seoul, Korea.

The 22-year-old actress also wrote a caption, “Best days here, my fav Seoul”. She added the pictures with Canadian rapper-singer AP Dhillon’s song ‘Losing Myself’ featuring Gunna.

In the first picture, Anushka was seen in her glamorous avatar. She opted for a white, black and white striped corset and paired it with matching trousers. The look was onto the top with blue sneakers, a black handbag and oval-shaped sunglasses.

In the next picture, the ‘Baalveer’ actress was seen posing candidly while having the perfect set of delicacies from one of the finest restaurants in Korea.

The actress was seen having oysters with delicious spaghetti kept on a white plate. She also had a healthy Poke bowl that consisted of quinoa, boiled egg, salmon, corn, cucumber, avocado, onion and tomato.

Apart from this, Anushka posted many pictures of herself while exploring and enjoying her amazing time on the streets of Seoul.

Soon after Anushka’s post surfaced online, many of her admirers showered their excitement in her comments section.

A fan wrote, “I think you can slay in any kind of outfit it doesn’t matter if it’s Indian or a Western. You know how to flaunt your swag with your killing style sense and with your gorgeous aesthetics”.

Another one wrote, “’In the realm of stars, you stand apart, With a glow that warms the coldest heart. Your beauty, pure as morning dew, A heavenly sight, forever true’.

Earlier, Anushka posted a collaborative dance reel with the South Korean dancer Aiki in which the duo were seen tapping feet together on the beats of Blackpink Lisa’s groovy number ‘New Woman’ feat Rosalia.

The ‘I Am Next’ star was last seen in the web series ‘Dil Dosti Dilemma’ helmed by Debbie Rao and bankrolled by Jahanara Bhargava and Seema Mohapatra in a joint venture. The show also featured Revathi Pillai, Tanvi Azmi, Shishir Sharma, Mahesh Thakur, Shruti Seth and Priyanshu Chatterjee.

The comedy-drama series is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Did Rajkummar Rao ask Adnan Sami’s voice to be replaced in a song?

Mumbai– B-town is a fascinating place to be in. While the boulevards of glamour and box-office success often paint a hunky-dory picture, there are certain corners which are filled with conflicts, ego clashes or insecurities.

One such instance has come to light where actor Rajkummar Rao, who witnessed landslide success with his film ‘Stree 2’, has allegedly declined the voice of playback singer Adnan Sami for a song that is picturised on him.

The disagreement erupted between the singer and the actor with the actor allegedly insisting on replacing him as the playback singer over incongruence between vocal expressions of Adnan Sami and his lip-syncing.

As per a source close to the project, Adnan Sami was approached by T-Series Music label & music director duo Sachin-Jigar to lend his voice to a romantic song after a nine-year hiatus. However, Rajkumar Rao, who had already filmed the song’s visuals and lip-synced to a previous version using the voice of a scratch singer, expressed his reservations.

Despite the team’s assurance, the actor reportedly put his foot down, demanding a change in the playback singer. By then, it had already been announced by the music duo & the Music label that Adnan Sami had sung the song and was therefore covered by the media with great enthusiasm.

This unexpected twist has left the music label & the directors of the song surprised. Insiders reveal that Adnan Sami’s version was widely admired by all.

Rajkummar Rao is yet to comment on the issue, and present his side of the story.

The controversy raises questions about the artistic collaborations in Bollywood.

Earlier, Raj was also embroiled in the controversy over the credit war pertaining to ‘Stree 2’ which has emerged as a blockbuster bailing Bollywood out of troubled waters.

Meanwhile, Raj will be next seen in the upcoming movie ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ opposite ‘Animal’ star Triptii Dimri. (IANS)