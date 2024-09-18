Anjalli Sidhu on Launching Her Healthcare and IT Staffing Firm Omnistarr Solutions

- Advertisement -

WALTHAM, MA– Anjalli Sidhu, who until recently served as global vice president of a major US-based company, earlier this year launched her own healthcare and IT staffing firm, Omnistarr Solutions.

In an exclusive video interview with INDIA New England News, Ms. Sidhu talks about her entrepreneurial journey that began in India.

To watch the full 70minute interview, please click here or on the image below.

Ms. Sidhu is the CEO and founder of Omnistarr. She brings extensive experience and innovative spirit to the talent acquisition and digital transformation sectors. Her previous role as the Global Vice President of a leading IT services and consulting company since 2022 has been marked by pioneering talent management strategies, leveraging artificial intelligence to attract top-tier talent, and fostering a workplace culture that celebrates diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Ms. Sidhu’s entrepreneurial journey began with the founding of Coding People and her impactful roles at Virtusa, Newgen, and Systems America. Her expertise in the healthcare and life science hiring segment is recognized industry-wide, and her insights on artificial intelligence in recruitment have reached a wide audience through her well-received podcasts.