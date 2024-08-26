Bollywood Roundup: Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, Arjun Rampal, and more…

- Advertisement -

Priyanka Chopra is back to where she belongs, dives into nostalgia

Mumbai– Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who will be next seen in the American swashbuckler action drama film ‘The Bluff’, is currently in Mumbai, and revisiting some old places.

On Monday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a video in which she could be seen entering the filmcity in the Goregaon area of Mumbai.

The actress put up laughing emojis on the video and used the song ‘Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava’ from the Sunny Deol-starrer blockbuster ‘Gadar 2’. The actress visited the filmcity along with her mother Madhu Chopra and her brother Siddharth Chopra. She is in the filmcity for her upcoming Marathi production ‘Paani’.

Earlier, the actress attended the wedding festivities of her brother Siddharth Chopra. Siddharth and Neelam Upadhyaya had their roka ceremony in April this year. For the wedding celebration which also included an official engagement celebration, Priyanka Chopra wore a stunning saree channelling her inner desi girl.

Meanwhile, the actress recently wrapped up the period film ‘The Bluff’ on August 10. On the occasion of the film’s wrap up, she had shared a fun video of herself wearing a face mask on the sets.

She had shared a light-hearted video, in which she could be seen sporting a skincare sheet mask. She playfully commented, “Yes, this is my morning mask, no judgment. Last day at The Bluff today—exciting stuff, and going back home tomorrow. Yay”.

The actress also has the second of her spy-thriller streaming show ‘Citadel’ in the pipeline. As per reports, the 2nd season of the global series is set to begin production this year, with Joe Russo directing. Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be returning to her role of Nadia along with Richard Madden, who essays the role of Mason Kane. The Russo brothers serve as executive producers on the global series.

How Rajkummar Rao coped up after being dropped from films

Mumbai– Actor Rajkummar Rao, who has recently delivered the blockbuster ‘Stree 2’, has opened up about the times when he was replaced or dropped from projects.

There have been instances when the actor was dropped from projects for some or the other reason. However, the actor has said that such instances don’t highlight his but the failure of those makers.

Rajkummar recently appeared on ‘The Longest Interview’ podcast by Audible, and said, “There were a couple of times when everything was going well, but then I was dropped from the film for some reason. That wasn’t my failure; it was theirs for not handling it properly. Those experiences taught me to always be prepared”.

He further mentioned that looking back, he realised it might have been for the best—either the film never got made, or the character wasn’t impactful.

“I believe that when the universe is guiding you, everything falls into place”, he shared.

He also spoke about how he manifested to work on ‘Kai Po Che’.

Sharing the intriguing story, he said, “I enjoyed reading The Three Mistakes of My Life by Chetan Bhagat. Before that, one of his other books, One Night at the Call Center, had already been adapted into a film, so I knew he was a writer whose books were getting turned into movies”.

“I still remember, when I was new in Bombay, I read Three Mistakes of My Life and actually manifested it to the universe. There are three characters in the book, and I hoped that if a film was ever made, I would get one of those roles. I didn’t specify which one, but I really wished for it—and then Kai Po Che! happened. It’s surreal but true”, he added.

Arjun Rampal shares a glimpse of ‘love bite’ from pet dog

Mumbai– Actor Arjun Rampal celebrated International Dog Day by sharing a glimpse of his dog Brando’s “love bite”.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared a string of pictures, where he is seen posing with his dogs. His leg can be seen bandaged in some images. The last image was of his bloodied leg with bitemarks.

“Happy International dog day. A love bite from my pet Brando.( scroll till end to see it) lol I guess this is unconditional love. #internationaldogday,” he wrote as the caption.

Earlier this month, Arjun had revealed that his account on the social media platform ‘X’ was hacked.

He wrote: “Not good news, my X account has been hacked. Please don’t respond to any tweets or messages. #accounthacked.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor, who was recently seen in the sports action film ‘Crakk’ along with Vidyut Jammwal, has started the work on an upcoming, yet-to-be-titled film directed by Aditya Dhar of ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ fame.

The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Akshaye Khanna. Details about the movie’s plot are currently under wraps. He also has ‘The Battle of Bhima Koregaon’ in the pipeline.

The film is a period war drama. It is based on the historic combat of January 1, 1818, in which 800 Maharashtrian Dalits of the British forces defeated an army of 28,000 led by the Peshwas. It depicts the events that took place during the Battle of Koregaon.

Arjun will essay the role of Sidhnak Mahar Inamdar, also known as Sidhnak Mahar, an Indian soldier of the Mahar Regiment, in the film. The film also stars Digangana Suryavanshi.

He will also be seen in the second season of the Telugu original OTT series ‘Rana Naidu’. The series focuses on the on-screen father-and-son duo of Rana and Naga Naidu, and also stars Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati.

Arjun made his acting debut in Rajiv Rai’s 2001 romance film “Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat’. After acting in over 40 films, the actor has won several honours including a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in “Rock On!!”

The actor has worked in films such as “Deewaanapan”, “Dil Hai Tumhaara”, “Dil Ka Rishta”, “Vaada”, “I See You”, “Asambhav”, “D-Day”, “Yakeen”, “Roy”, “Chakravyuh”, “Inkaar”, “Daddy”, “Aankhen”, “Don”, “Om Shanti Om”, “Housefull”, “Rajneeti” and “Ra. One”.

Abhay Verma bats for adoption of pets on International Dog Day

Mumbai– Actor Abhay Verma, whose horror-comedy film ‘Munjya’ has bowed on OTT, is celebrating the International Dog Day on Monday.

The actor loves dogs and has a dog named Joey. He has shared how adopting a pet changes people’s lives for wholesome goodness.

The actor said: “’Joey’ has brightened my life. Whenever I return from a shoot, he welcomes me with so much joy, it just takes away all the tiredness! And I make sure that I greet him with the same amount of delight, no matter what! I really can’t fathom the bliss he has brought into my life.”

The actor said that he really doesn’t mind spoiling his little boy.

“When you adopt a pet, you turn into a parent by default! This joy knows no bounds, honestly,” he added.

Meanwhile, ‘Munjya’, which breached the Rs 100 crore mark during its theatrical run, is now available on streaming medium.

The film is set against the backdrop of Pune and Konkan region in Maharashtra and revolves around Bittu (played by Abhay Verma) who is head over heels in love with Bela (played by Sharvari) but when he goes to his hometown, he discovers his past and ancestral history wrapped around demons and paranormal activity unknown to Bittu.

Talking about the film, Abhay Verma said: “I think ‘Munjya’ chose me and not the other way around. Any creative endeavour like such is too big to choose, it’s more than spiritual for me and with Bittu being loved in such a big way; it felt as if my prayers were being answered by the audience as the almighty.”

The film also stars Sharvari and Mona Singh in the lead roles.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under Maddock Films, the film is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar.

Sidharth Malhotra: Kiara’s fashion sense is undeniably bold and adventurous

Mumbai– Bollywood’s dapper dude Sidharth Malhotra has heaped praise on his actress-wife Kiara Advani’s style and said that her fashion sense is undeniably bold and adventurous.

Talking about his wife’s fashion, Sidharth told IANS: “Kiara’s fashion sense is undeniably bold and adventurous.”

He said that Kiara maintains a sense of individuality with her style.

“She fearlessly embraces the latest trends and isn’t afraid to experiment with color and embellishments. While her style is distinctly glamorous, she also maintains a strong sense of individuality,” he shared.

Sidharth had earlier spoken about his fashion game and had said: “I gravitate towards classic silhouettes with a subtle touch of masculine edge. My style is more about looking effortless than overly styled.”

Sidharth, who made his debut in 2012 with “Student of the Year” and was later seen in hit films such as “Ek Villain,” and “Shershaah,” also shared that perfect fit is essential for him.

“I ensure to invest time in making sure each piece is tailored to perfection,” said Sidharth, who began his career as a fashion model.

Sidharth and Kiara started dating in 2020. It was on the sets of “Shershaah”, the two met and fell in love. They got married in Rajasthan in 2023.

Sidharth started off as an assistant director to Karan Johar in “My Name Is Khan” in 2010. He made his debut in 2012 with the film “Student of the Year.” He was then seen in “Hasee Toh Phasee,” “Ek Villain”, “Kapoor & Sons”, “A Gentleman”, “Aiyaary,”, “Jabariya Jodi” among many others.

He made his debut on OTT with the digital thriller series “Indian Police Force,” starring Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. The series was directed by Rohit Shetty.

Sharvari is in an ‘Alpha state of mind’

Mumbai– Ahead of her shoot in Kashmir, actress Sharavri is in an “Alpha” state of mind as she intensely preps for the schedule.

Sharvari took to Instagram on Monday and shared a slew of pictures featuring her in “action mode”, where she is seen working out. She captioned it: “Alpha state of mind #MondayMotivation”

Team “Alpha” is heading to Kashmir on Monday to shoot for the second schedule of the entertainer.

The actress had earlier shared her excitement to shoot in Kashmir, which is also called as “Heaven on Earth.”

Talking about her upcoming schedule, Sharvari had earlier said: “I can’t wait to be on the sets of Alpha again and I can’t wait to shoot in Kashmir! I’m thrilled that it’s going to be a very exciting schedule. The Alpha team will be meeting after some time so we are all super ready to start the Kashmir sked!”

“And on the sets of Alpha, I’m like a ball of energy soaking everything and trying to learn and better myself. To get an opportunity like this so early in one’s career is truly a blessing. I’m just humbled to be in such a franchise that has the megastars of our film industry in it!”

Sharvari is currently basking on the success of “Munjya”, which raked in Rs. 100 crore. She was also seen in “Maharaj” and “Vedaa”, of which she had offered a glimpse into her boxing preparations, which she underwent for seven months and endured “countless muscle pulls”.

She wrote, “7 months of boxing prep. 2 hours daily for 6 days a week. Countless muscle pulls. Rehab. Back to the grind… again… No shortcuts. Eyes on the prize #MondayMotivation #Vedaa”

The film, which stars John Abraham and is directed by Nikkhil Advani, centers on a Dalit girl who is being abused by the upper caste and how Abhimanyu plays a crucial role in her life. (IANS)