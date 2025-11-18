Bollywood Roundup: Priyanka Chopra, Manushi Chhillar, Sonali Bendre, and more…

- Advertisement -

Priyanka Chopra Takes Secret Goa Getaway, Calls It Her ‘Favorite City’

Mumbai– Priyanka Chopra may be in India for work, but she’s perfectly balancing business with beach life. The global superstar slipped off to Goa — her “favorite city in the world” — for a quick family escape, and she shared the proof on Instagram.

“Goa is exceptional in every way,” Priyanka gushed in her post, showing off sun-soaked pics, family time, and even a few failed rounds of carrom. “Lost many times; clearly need more practice,” she joked. “It just wasn’t enough time.”

Just days ago, she was in Hyderabad for the grand reveal of her upcoming film Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli and co-starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Calling it a “privilege” to work with South Indian legends, she said promoting the film almost a year ahead of its release was “incredibly exhilarating.”

Priyanka even impressed fans by speaking Telugu at the event, admitting it was nerve-wracking to do it live. She posted behind-the-scenes clips of herself rehearsing her lines: “It’s more difficult to speak Telugu in front of a live audience than in a movie.”

“I’m so happy to be back, making this movie in my beloved India,” she told the cheering crowd.

Manushi Chhillar Marks 8 Years Since Miss World Win with Emotional Tribute

Mumbai– Former Miss World and Bollywood actress Manushi Chhillar is celebrating a major milestone — eight years since she won the Miss World crown in 2017.

In a special collab post with the Miss World Organisation, Manushi shared a video of her crowning moment. The post was packed with nostalgia, as the pageant team wrote: “Eight years ago, the world watched a young woman from India step onto a global stage with quiet confidence and a heart full of purpose.” They praised her historic win, calling it a “national heartbeat” that ended a 17-year drought for India.

Manushi reposted the tribute with a flurry of heart emojis, clearly moved by the memories.

Before becoming Miss World, she was studying for her MBBS. She made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar in Samrat Prithviraj, and later starred in The Great Indian Family and Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan. Despite some box-office bumps, her star power remains undeniable.

Here’s to the beauty queen who’s still making India proud.

Sonali Bendre Misses the ‘Madness’ of Pati Patni Aur Panga

Mumbai– Sonali Bendre is feeling the post-show blues after wrapping up her reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga. The actress, who hosted the couples-centered series, took to social media to share a hilarious behind-the-scenes video of the chaos in her vanity van.

The clip shows Sonali and her team arguing over whether to start with hair, makeup, or saree — and no one can seem to agree. “I’m going to put the extension only after the saree,” said her hairdresser, while the makeup artist insisted, “I can only finish the makeup once the hair is done.” Meanwhile, Sonali’s plea for clarity was met with a new demand: “We need one more get-ready video!”

“It’s the first Tuesday without Pati Patni Aur Panga… and I’m already missing the madness,” she wrote.

The show’s first season wrapped with celeb couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla taking home the trophy. They called the experience “super liberating” and thanked Sonali for her “love, gentleness, humor, and guidance.”

Shraddha Kapoor Calls Out Photoshop Fail: ‘Why Remove My Tilak?’

Mumbai– Shraddha Kapoor has a question that’s got all the photo editors sweating: “Yeh photoshop wale maathe ka til kyun nikal dete hain?”

The Stree 2 star posted a series of glam shots on Instagram, rocking a blue top and jewelry from her own brand — but what caught everyone’s eye was her witty caption calling out editors for erasing her forehead bindi. Shraddha’s humor and relatability once again shined through, just like when she was caught indulging in ‘gajar ka halwa’ in her makeup chair recently.

Up next, Shraddha will voice Judy Hopps in the Hindi version of Zootopia 2—a perfect match for her quirky charm. She’s also set to return in Stree 3 in 2027 and is training in Lavani for her lead role in Eetha, a biopic about Marathi folk legend Vithabai Narayangaonkar.

The actress continues to bring the cute, the clever, and the candid — Photoshop bindi or not.

Anil Kapoor Cheers On Tom Cruise’s Honorary Oscar Win

Mumbai– Bollywood legend Anil Kapoor couldn’t be prouder of his Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol co-star Tom Cruise, who just received the Academy Honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards.

Sharing a pic of Cruise holding his golden statuette, Kapoor wrote a heartfelt message: “Congratulations, dear friend, on this incredible honour. Your passion, discipline, and generosity are unmatched. The world has always admired you, and now they have honoured you with what you richly deserve.”

Kapoor, who played billionaire Brij Nath alongside Cruise in the 2011 blockbuster, added, “Thank you for your brilliance and for your friendship, which I will cherish forever.”

Cruise got emotional during his acceptance speech, reflecting on how movies shaped his life: “The cinema… it takes me around the world… we laugh together, we feel together, we hope together, and that is the power of this art form.”

The superstar credited a childhood trip to a movie theater for sparking his lifelong love of storytelling, adventure, and film.

Tom Cruise’s upcoming untitled film, directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu, is set to release in October 2026. (Source: IANS)