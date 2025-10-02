Bollywood Roundup: Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Bipasha Basu, and more…

- Advertisement -

Priyanka Chopra Says Goodbye to Mumbai, Thanks ‘Bhabhi’ for Stepping In

MUMBAI– Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrapped up her whirlwind trip to Mumbai with prayers, parties, and a little family help. Before flying out, the global superstar gave a sweet shout-out to her “bhabhi” Neelam Upadhyaya for coming to the rescue when Nick Jonas wasn’t around.

Priyanka posted a cheeky Instagram video showing Neelam pulling clips out of her hair after a long day. “Alvida Mumbai! Always so wonderful to be back… Thank you @neelamupadhyaya for stepping in when hubby wasn’t around,” Priyanka wrote.

The actress made waves at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja in a dazzling purple outfit, sharing her festive spirit with Ayan Mukerji and Tanishaa Mukerji. She also wished fans a happy Dussehra before hopping on a flight home.

On the work front, Priyanka just starred in the action flick Heads of State with John Cena and Idris Elba. She’s gearing up for big projects, including Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29, Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4, and the swashbuckling drama The Bluff, where she plays a pirate queen.

Alia Bhatt Can’t Wait to Take Baby Raha on Safari — But There’s a Catch

MUMBAI– Alia Bhatt has a favorite getaway spot — but little Raha Kapoor isn’t old enough to tag along just yet. The Jigra star revealed on the chat show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle that she’s obsessed with the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya.

“I love Maasai Mara. I can stay there for days,” Alia gushed. “Being around the animals, the greenery… it’s one of my most precious places to visit. I can’t wait to take Raha there, but kids aren’t allowed until they reach a certain age.”

The wildlife reserve is world-famous for the Great Migration of over a million zebras and gazelles — but for now, Raha will have to wait at home.

Alia also admitted she never really thought about marrying into Bollywood’s legendary Kapoor clan until much later. “When you’re so drawn into a relationship, the family legacy isn’t what you’re thinking about,” she said. “It hit me only when we celebrated 100 years of Raj Kapoor — that’s when I realized, wow, he’s Raha’s great-grandfather.”

Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle is now streaming on RPrime Video.

Bipasha Basu Brings Back Her Hit Song ‘Bipasha Bipasha’ in Festive Style

MUMBAI– Bollywood beauty Bipasha Basu lit up social media this Durga Puja, stunning fans with her festive look — and a blast from her own past.

Draped in traditional attire with glittering jewelry, Bipasha posted a reel set to her viral track “Bipasha Bipasha” from the film Jodi Breakers. Fans went wild as the actress herself embraced the trend, giving the throwback anthem a whole new life.

The Raaz star has been keeping a lower profile since becoming a mom in 2022, when she and husband Karan Singh Grover welcomed daughter Devi. The little one, who bravely underwent heart surgery as an infant, has already stolen hearts — recently “singing” Jai Ganesh Deva in a sweet car-ride video with dad.

For now, fans are just thrilled to see Bipasha glowing, grooving, and proving she’s still the “OG” diva.

Nia Sharma Tries Dhunuchi Naach for the First Time — And She’s Loving It

MUMBAI– TV star Nia Sharma just had her first taste of Dhunuchi Naach, and she called it nothing less than “absolute excitement.”

The Naagin actress lit up Durga Puja celebrations as she twirled in a saree, balancing the traditional smoke-filled pot while moving to the beats of the dhak. She shared the moment on Instagram, gushing over the energy of the ritual: “The absolute excitement to experience the vibe of #dunuchi for the first time… Happy Dussehra everyone!”

Nia kept her festive look simple but stunning — an elegant saree, bold earrings, bangles, and a bindi — while soaking in the devotional atmosphere.

For those who don’t know, Dhunuchi Naach is a centuries-old Bengali dance performed during Durga Puja, where devotees sway gracefully with incense-filled pots as smoke and music fill the air.

Fresh off her 35th birthday bash in Dubai, Nia has also been busy on-screen, recently seen in Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited and the fantasy thriller Suhagan Chudail.

Sonam Kapoor Calls BFF Shehla Khan Her ‘Chosen Family’ in Sweet Birthday Post

MUMBAI– Sonam Kapoor is all about celebrating her “ride-or-die.” The actress took to Instagram to shower love on bestie Shehla Khan, calling her not just a friend but her “chosen family.”

Sharing throwback snaps from their younger days to wedding moments, Sonam wrote: “To my best friend. My chosen family. Love you so much. I don’t know what I’d do without your unconditional support and love… May we always find each other in every lifetime.”

While Sonam’s emotional note grabbed attention, so did the buzz around her personal life. Rumors are swirling that the Neerja star may be expecting baby number two. Sonam and husband Anand Ahuja already share a son, Vayu, born in 2022, though the family hasn’t confirmed the latest speculation.

Sonam, who tied the knot with Ahuja in 2018, has taken a step back from films since becoming a mom, but fans still remember her for hits like Raanjhanaa, Veere Di Wedding and Delhi 6. She was last seen in the 2023 thriller Blind.

Shahid Kapoor Forgets His Favorite Food After Too Many Cheat-Free Days

MUMBAI– Shahid Kapoor may be Bollywood’s ultimate fitness buff, but it looks like his strict diet has gone so far he doesn’t even remember what he likes to eat.

The Kabir Singh star confessed on Instagram that after indulging in a “cheat day” for the first time in ages, he had no clue what to order. Sharing a pensive selfie, Shahid wrote: “Cheat de after so long bhool gaya what I like…”

On the work front, Shahid has wrapped his fourth project with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj — the gangster drama O’ Romeo (previously titled Arjun Ustara). Set in Mumbai’s gritty ’90s underworld, the film also stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, and Randeep Hooda, and is slated for a Valentine’s Day 2026 release.

Shahid teased fans with high praise for his co-stars and even dropped hints about a surprise actor joining the cast. After hits like Kaminey and Haider, expectations for this reunion with Bhardwaj are sky-high. (Source: IANS)