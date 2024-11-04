Bollywood Roundup: Preity Zinta, Abhishek Bachchan, Sunny Leone, and more…

- Advertisement -

Preity Zinta shares endearing pictures from her Diwali celebrations

Mumbai– Actress Preity Zinta, who will be next seen in the upcoming movie ‘Lahore 1947’, has shared pictures from her Diwali celebrations.

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures of herself celebrating Diwali with her family. One of the pictures also features her husband, financial analyst Gene Goodenough.

The actress wrote in the caption, “Diwali vibes. Hope everyone had a Happy & Safe Diwali #HappyDiwali #Family #Celebration #ting”.

Earlier, the actress gave a shoutout to parents through a social media post for their sacrifice and their hard work.

She took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself walking through the streets of Los Angeles, with their back facing the camera. She was seen holding hands of both her kids in the picture which was attached to an elaborated note.

She wrote, “The last two weeks have been particularly difficult as Gene was travelling for work & I was holding fort doing mama duties which include – waking up the kids, getting them ready for school, packing their lunch box, dropping & picking them up from school, dinner & finally putting them to bed”.

She further mentioned, “I’ve Hardly had a moment to myself or ended up doing any work except looking after them. This made me realise how much work & sacrifice all parents put in for their children specially single mothers & fathers”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be next seen in ‘Lahore 1947’, a period drama film directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan.

The film is set against the backdrop of the Partition of India in 1947, and also stars Sunny Deol in the lead role. The film is set to release on 26 January 2025, coinciding with the Republic Day.

Abhishek Bachchan says common sense is the answer to natural stupidity

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who finds himself in the midst of divorce rumours from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, has something to say on artificial intelligence and natural stupidity.

On Monday, the actor took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a video in which he shared his opinion on the rising use of artificial intelligence, and how it will never be at par with natural stupidity.

However, he said that the greatest weapon to combat natural stupidity is common sense.

He wrote in the video, “While Al is in trend, remember common sense was and will always be your best comeback to natural stupidity! Presenting #Blabberhead, he ‘talks’ sense”.

He then went on to say in the video, “Common sense is like deodorant, the people who need it the most, never use it”.

The video is a part of promotions for his upcoming movie ‘I Want To Talk’ which is helmed by ace director Shoojit Sircar. It marks Abhishek’s first collaboration with Shoojit Sircar who has earlier worked with his father, veteran Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan in three films including ‘Piku’, ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ and ‘Shoe Bite’.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Abhishek Bachchan has been in the centre of a storm pertaining to his marriage with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as there have been rumours of him being involved romantically with his ‘Dasvi’ actress Nimrat Kaur.

While the rumours are yet to be validated, Abhishek and Aishwarya have maintained a total silence on their parts.

Their love story intensified while working on Muzaffar Ali’s ‘Umraao Jaan’ when Abhishek started to develop feelings for Aishwarya. Around the same time, they were also shooting for ‘Dhoom 2’ when they realised their feelings for each other and started getting closer. The couple tied the knot in 2007.

Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber renew wedding vows after 13 years of their marriage

Mumbai– Actress Sunny Leone, who last hosted the dating reality show ‘MTV Splitsvilla X5’, has renewed her wedding vows with her husband Daniel Weber after 13 years of their marriage.

The couple renewed their vows in an intimate ceremony in the Maldives on October 31, and was joined by their children Nisha, Noah, and Asher. A source close to the couple shared that the couple had wanted to renew their vows for quite some time but waited until their children were old enough to understand the significance of the occasion.

The source said, “They believe that when you first marry, you know each other but haven’t yet faced life’s challenges together. Now, after weathering hardships and celebrating beautiful moments as a couple, renewing their promises to each other held a much deeper meaning”.

The source further mentioned, “They chose the Maldives because it’s one of their favourite family destinations. They also timed the ceremony with their children’s school break so they could all be together. Sunny and Daniel wanted the kids to understand the values of family, love, and togetherness. They shared vows they had written themselves, and each child spoke about what family means to them. Daniel surprised Sunny with a new engagement ring”.

The ceremony was intentionally kept small and meaningful as it was really about the five of them being together. It wasn’t a grand affair, but rather a quiet celebration.

“Nisha walked down the aisle with Sunny, while the boys waited for them. Sunny and Nisha wore custom-made gowns designed by Sunny’s stylist friend, while the boys dressed in simple white. The focus was on love and family, keeping things simple yet beautiful”, the source added.

Kareena Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Jacky shroff wish Tabu on 53rd birthday

Mumbai– As Bollywood star Tabu turned 53 on Monday, her friends and co-stars from the industry such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonali Bendra and Jacky Shroff wished her love, happiness and sunshine.

Jacky, who has worked with Tabu in films such as “Bharat” and “Kohrram” took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a video montage of the actress. It featured several pictures of Tabu and was captioned with a “heart” emoji.

Tabu’s “Crew” co-star Kareena shared a monochrome picture of the actress dressed in Indian wear. She is seen fixing her earring as she got clicked.

Kareena wrote: “Geetu happy birthday sending you love always.”

Sonal Bendre, who starred alongside Tabu in the 1999 film “Hum Saath Saath Hain”, shared a still from the movie, which also stars Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor, Mohnish Behl, Salman Khan and Saif Ali Khan.

Alongside the image, she wrote: “Happy birthday @tabutiful Sunshine and love your way!”

On the work front, Tabu was last seen in the romantic thriller “Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha”. The film was directed by Neeraj Pandey. It also stars Ajay Devgn. The movie marked their ninth film together.

Others, who were seen in the film included names such as Jimmy Sheirgill, Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar. The film story follows a couple whose love story spans two decades from 2000 to 2023, delving into the emotional depth and evolving dynamics of their relationship over two decades.

Last month,her film “Haider” , a 2014 political drama by Vishal Bhardwaj, completed 10 years in Hindi cinema. Tabu, who played Ghazala Meer in the film, expressed her gratitude and celebrated the moment.

She shared a video featuring moments from the film, which also stars Shahid Kapoor, Kay Kay Menon, Irrfan Khan and Shraddha Kapoor among many others.

She wrote: “#Haider Oct 2 , 2014. A decade of all that followed…Thank you

@vishalrbhardwaj @shahidkapoor @utvfilms @shraddhakapoor @vishaldadlani @kaykaymenon02 @dollyahluwalia.”

“Haider”, which is a modern-day adaptation of William Shakespeare’s tragedy “Hamlet”, was set amidst the insurgency-hit Kashmir conflicts of 1995. It is also based on Basharat Peer’s memoir “Curfewed Night”.

The film revolved around Shahid’s character Haider, a young student and a poet, who returns to Kashmir at the peak of the conflict to seek answers about his father’s disappearance and ends up being tugged into the politics of the state.

Madhuri Dixit reveals her secret to happy, successful marriage

New Delhi– Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit Nene has been married for 25 years. The actress has now shared her thoughts on what makes a happy and successful partnership, which she agrees is not “easy peasy.”

The dancing diva tied-the-knot to Shriram Nene, a cardiovascular surgeon from Los Angeles, California in October 1999, in a traditional ceremony held at the residence of the actress’ elder brother in Southern California. The couple welcomed their first son Arin in 2003 and their second boy Ryan was born in 2005.

“It’s a lot of things. You have to give and you have to take. It’s like, it’s a give and take. And you have to realise that, you know, these are two human beings under one roof. So, there will be positives and there will be negatives and you just understand that,” Madhuri told IANS.

“And understand the fact that you will always be working towards a goal that’s, you know, equal to both of you, right? You both have dreams and you have equal goals. And you’re always working towards that,” she added.

The actress, whose latest release is “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” with Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri, said that one has to work towards their marriage everyday.

“It’s not easy peasy. And, you know, it’s not like, it’s not like that. But you have to work at it every day and it’s a partnership. There should be respect for each other. There should be love for each other. There should be space for each other also.”

“I think all these things together make a marriage work,” she added.

The 57-year-old actress has been in the industry for almost four decades. She made her debut in 1984 with “Abodh” and was then seen in over 70 films. In her journey in cinema, Madhuri has been lauded for her acting and dancing skills, which earned her several honours including a Padma Shri in 2008 by the Government of India.

Has self doubt ever crept into Madhuri?

“No, not really, because I’ve always gone with gut feeling and when I heard the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ script, I had a feeling that I had to be a part of it because that’s just what I felt. Also, I felt that it gave me something different to do, you know, on screen. People have not seen me in this avatar. And for me, it’s always been about what I want to do, what excites me, what I feel is going to add a new dimension to who I am.”

“So I’ve always selected a script like that. And I think that’s always been my motto in life. You know, do what you love to do. There’s nothing to prove. It’s like, just enjoy what you’re doing.”

Sara Ali Khan is ‘back to reality’ with ‘post Diwali shoot day’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has returned to work post Diwali and said she is “back to reality.”

Sara took to Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of the sun from her undisclosed shoot locations.

For the caption, she wrote: Post Diwali shoot day. Back to reality & still chasing the sun.”

However, the actress, who is the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, did not reveal what film she is shooting for.

On October 25, Sara revealed she was shooting for next in Manali, Himachal Pradesh with filmmaker Amar Kaushik and actor Ayushmann Khurrana. After which, she visited the 24-meters tall Hidimba Devi temple.

Sara shared a string of pictures posing with the director and the actor as they sat next to a bonfire. In one image, the actress was seen in a black and white graffiti hoodie paired with dark jeans and earmuffs. Keeping the colour code in check, Kaushik and Ayushmann too were dressed in black.

This will be the first time Sara and Ayushmann will be seen sharing screen space in a film, which is reported to be a “spy comedy”.

Sara was seen in the “Ae Watan Mere Watan” about India’s struggle for freedom in 1942, based on the life of Usha Mehta, a brave young girl who starts an underground radio station to spread the message of unity, setting off a thrilling chase with the British authorities during the Quit India movement.

On Diwali, Sara shared photos with her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, showcasing their sibling bond.

Unleashing her poetic talent, Sara lived her ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’ moment with her brother jaan.

She took to her Instagram handle to post her pictures with Ibrahim and wrote in the caption, “Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. With my Brother Jaan, it’s always fun. Kabhi laughter & sometimes he’ll scold. And Appa Jaan will do as she’s told.” (IANS)