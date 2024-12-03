Bollywood Roundup: Pooja Hegde, Priyanka Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor, and more…

Pooja Hegde wraps up ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ first schedule

Mumbai– Actress Pooja Hegde has wrapped up the first schedule of David Dhawan’s tentatively titled “Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai”, a romantic entertainer, starring Varun Dhawan.

The film, expected to release in 2025, is said to feature Pooja in a glamorous role amidst a fresh and hilarious storyline. The actress has been juggling her time between Mumbai and Chennai, simultaneously shooting for Thalapathy 69, where she stars opposite Thalapathy Vijay.

A source confirmed: “It’s been a whirlwind schedule for Pooja as she shuttles between cities, ensuring that every project gets her best.”

“Her commitment and energy are truly commendable. She has wrapped her first schedule of the film and will be shooting abroad for a month early next year for the next schedule.”

Pooja has an exciting lineup for 2025. She will kick off the year with “Deva” opposite Shahid Kapoor. Following that, she will be seen in an intense role in “Suriya 44”, where she stars opposite Suriya. Adding to that she has “Thalapathy 69”, which is reportedly Thalapathy Vijay’s final film.

Last month, Pooja shared a glimpse of ‘Thalapathy 69’ shoot in Chennai

She took to her Instagram story to share a view of Chennai, where the team is shooting.

The actress captioned the post, “Chennai Mornings Day 16,” revealing that her day started early at 6:30 a.m., along with the hashtag #T69.

Scheduled for release in October 2025 across multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, “Thalapathy 69” is set to be a monumental tribute to Vijay’s legacy. The movie will be directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions.

The film commenced with a traditional puja ceremony on October 4.

The makers shared pictures of the cast and crew, captioning, “Pictures layum seri adha paathutu iruka unga face layum seri Happy Smiles irukunu we know #Thalapathy69Poojai stills SET 1 idhoo. Updates inum mudiyala.. SET 2 incoming” (Translation: “I know there are happy smiles by adding pictures and looking at your boss. Updates are still not complete… Set 2 Incoming”).

The event gathered a remarkable ensemble of cast and crew, featuring Thalapathy Vijay, Bobby Deol, and Pooja Hegde. Thalapathy 69 also stars filmmaker-actor Gautham Vasudev Menon, National Award-winning actress Priyamani, veteran actor Prakash Raj, and ‘Premalu’ fame actor Mamitha Baiju.

Pooja was last seen in Farhad Samji’s “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,” alongside Salman Khan.

Priyanka Chopra all set to dive into holiday season post wrapping up ‘Citadel 2’

Mumbai– Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took to social media to share glimpses from the set of “Citadel Season 2,” announcing the wrap-up of the show.

In a heartfelt post, she expressed gratitude for the journey, calling this year a “whirlwind.” On Tuesday, the Desi girl shared a series of her photos and videos, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the production, featuring candid moments with her co-stars and snippets of the set’s vibrant energy. The clip captured the joyous transition from wrapping up the project to embracing the festive season.

For the caption, Priyanka wrote, “A few days late but I’ve been on a roller coaster. We wrapped Citadel season 2!! This year has been a whirlwind for me but to be surrounded by so much love and support makes everything easier. I’m so grateful to the cast and crew and especially my team who propped me up. Now… I’m Diving into the holiday season..”

In the first image, PeeCee is seen making a victory sign with one hand, and in the other, she is holding flowers. She is smiling while posing for the candid shot. In the following posts, she gives a glimpse from the sets. The last image shows Priyanka’s little baby girl, Malti Marie, holding her father Nick Jonas’ hand.

Priyanka was shooting for “Citadel Season 2” in London and has been sharing glimpses of the shoot in a foggy, icy landscape at a chilly -2°C.

In the upcoming action thriller, she will reprise her role as the fiery Nadia Sinh. Actor Richard Madden will also return as Mason Kane/Kyle Conroy. Other actors joining them include Stanley Tucci, Leslie Manville, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Møller, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Moira Kelly.

The story of the new season centers on an intelligence agency that is destroyed by a syndicate, with former agents being reactivated to prevent the syndicate from gaining further power.

Janhvi Kapoor flaunts t-shirt with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya’s name

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, who was last seen in ‘Devara: Part 1’ alongside NTR Jr., is in Nashik. However, her new t-shirt is the subject of much intrigue.

Recently, the social media handle of a five star hotel shared a picture of the actress along with Varun Dhawan, in which the actress sported a printed t-shirt with her rumoured boyfriend’s name.

The t-shirt reads, ‘Shikhar’. The actress had earlier made headlines when she hinted at her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya by wearing a necklace with ‘Shiku’ written on it.

Earlier, this year, the actress made a Freudian slip when she almost confirmed herself dating Shikhar on the streaming chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ hosted by Karan Johar.

During the Rat Race round, when Karan Johar asked Janhvi Kapoor to “name three people on your speed-dial list.” She replied, “Papa, Khushu (Khushi) and Shiku (as in Shikhar Pahariya)”.

Earlier, the actress expressed her admiration and support for actress Nayanthara, calling her a “strong woman”.

Taking to the Stories section of her Instagram, the actress praised the recently released documentary ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale’.

Sharing the post, Janhvi wrote, “Nothing more inspiring than watching a strong woman be a strong woman”.

She also added a red heart emoji on the post. The documentary ‘Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale’ premiered on November 18 on Netflix, and delves into the significant milestones and challenges in Nayanthara’s career and personal journey, including her love story with Vignesh Shivan, which blossomed on the sets of ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’.

Janhvi’s post comes amid the ongoing feud between Nayanthara and Dhanush. On November 16, Nayanthara shared an open letter on her official Instagram account.

Addressed to her colleague, Dhanush, the letter unveiled long-standing grievances, hinting at a strained professional relationship between the two. In her letter,Nayanthara accused Dhanush of being envious of actors who achieve success through their own efforts rather than industry connections. She referred to him as a “tyrant” and a “small-hearted person,” alleging that he harboured a personal grudge against her and her partner, director Vignesh Shivan.

Allu Arjun praises Sreeleela, says actress has a bright future

Mumbai– Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, who will be seen in the upcoming movie ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, has lauded actress Sreeleela, and said that the actress has got a bright future.

Sreeleela features in the special number titled ‘Kissik’ from ‘Pushpa: The Rule’. With her magnificent aura and electrifying dance moves, Sreeleela has always captivated the hearts of audiences. The actress earlier made waves with the popular song ‘Kurchi Madathapetti’ from ‘Guntur Kaaram’ starring Mahesh Babu.

During a recent pre-release event, Allu Arjun praised Sreeleela, calling her a talented actress with a promising future in the industry.

The icon star Allu Arjun said, “What a cute girl, She is so cute! She has a bright future, and I wish you all the best, Sreeleela. For this generation, you are an inspiration to all Telugu girls”.

He further mentioned, “In this generation, you are the first star Telugu girl to bring us pride. I wholeheartedly wish that you take us all to even greater heights. Amma, you should make us all proud”.

Sreeleela is known for her graceful moves and vibrant presence, has garnered significant praise for her performance. Her flawless dancing alongside Allu Arjun’s signature style adds to the song’s appeal, making it a visual treat.

Meanwhile, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, directed by Sukumar also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings with music on T Series. The film is a sequel to ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, which was released in the thick of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The film emerged as a box-office winner at a time when the majority of theatres across the nation were shut down.

‘Pushpa: The Rule’ is set to arrive in cinemas on December 5, 2024.

Sonu Sood visits Mahakaleshwar Temple to seek blessings for his directorial debut ‘Fateh’

Mumbai– Actor Sonu Sood recently visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain ahead of the release of his directorial debut, “Fateh.”

The actor also shared his photos on Instagram with the caption, “The journey of Fateh started with Mahakal, and I stand here again to seek his blessings as I begin the promotions for Fateh, releasing on 10th January 2025. #jaimahakal.”

In the photo, Sonu is seen seeking blessings and performing puja. Speaking about the film, the ‘Dabangg’ actor shared, “Fateh is more than just an action movie—it’s a story that sheds light on the rapidly growing issue of cybercrime, presented through a thrilling narrative. It’s a project close to my heart, and I hope audiences connect with its message and energy. As a filmmaker, my aim is to create a visual spectacle while delivering a story that resonates with today’s world.”

Directed by Sonu Sood, the film is set to offer an action-filled and thought-provoking storyline, focusing on the critical issue of cybercrime. The upcoming thriller marks Sood’s directorial debut and features a star-studded cast, including Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Naseeruddin Shah.

“Fateh”, is inspired by real-life instances of cybercrime that affected individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic. The film brings together a talented team, including renowned Hollywood professionals for cinematography, research, and action choreography.

The makers recently released the film’s teaser, and it opened with the bold statement, “Never underestimate a nobody.” It then transitioned to a voiceover featuring Sonu, who is heard in a conversation with another person, clarifying that he killed 50 people on March 19, not 40. He ominously added, “You’ll never find those ten bodies,” before concluding with, “Bhagvaan unki atma ko shanti de.”

Sharing the teaser, the actor captioned, “Aa Raha Hoon…Action speaks louder than words. #Fateh! Brace yourselves for the biggest action-packed thriller!”

“Fateh,” presented by Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions, is all set to hit theatres on January 10, 2025.

Shraddha Kapoor shares special moments missed due to upload glitch

Mumbai– Actress Shraddha Kapoor recently shared a collection of special moments that almost went unnoticed due to a technical glitch.

In a recent post, the actress revealed a series of candid and heartfelt snapshots that failed to upload earlier. On Tuesday, Shraddha dropped her candid photos, some of which showed her posing with her brother Siddhanth Kapoor and other friends.

In the first photo, the ‘Stree’ star is seen sitting and smiling with her hands placed on her cheeks as she poses for the camera. In the subsequent posts, she is seen posing with her brother and friends.

For the caption, she wrote, “July’24 (This time upload properly).” She also shared a playful video of herself with Namrata.

A few days ago, Shraddha sent the internet into a frenzy by recreating the iconic “Tussi na jao” moment with her pet dog, Small. She posted a cute video featuring her puppy trying to stop her from leaving by tugging at her outfit. The dog was seen holding Shraddha’s yellow kurta in its mouth. The ‘Half-Girlfriend ‘actress shared this precious moment with her pet before heading to Delhi.

Shraddha referenced a famous line from the iconic film “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” in her caption, writing, “Tussi ja rahe ho? Tussi na jao,” echoing the memorable dialogue from the movie. The video was accompanied by the song “Ladki Badi Anjani Hai from Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

On the professional front, Kapoor was last seen in the blockbuster horror comedy “Stree 2,” directed by Amar Kaushik. Released on August 15 this year, the film, which also starred Rajkummar Rao, became an instant hit and was declared an all-time blockbuster.

The movie featured an ensemble cast, including Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi, with Akshay Kumar making a cameo and Tamannaah Bhatia in a special role.

Mrunal Thakur enjoys ‘Turkish eggs kinda day’

Mumbai– Actress Mrunal Thakur recently gave her fans a peek into her culinary adventures.

Taking to her Instagram story, the ‘Sita Ramam’ star shared a picture of a plated dish of Turkish eggs with bread. The dish, which originates from Turkey, features poached eggs served over a bed of creamy yogurt and topped with a drizzle of spiced melted butter, often garnished with herbs like dill or parsley.

Alongside the picture, Thakur wrote, “Turkish eggs kinda day.”

The Jersey actress had previously shared a post about catching flights, not feelings. On Sunday, she posted a collage featuring a series of pictures where she was seen making goofy and light-hearted faces, showcasing her fun and carefree side. In her signature playful style, Mrunal captioned the post, “Catching flights, not feelings.” In the images, the actress wore headphones as she struck different goofy poses aboard a flight.

On the professional front, Mrunal Thakur began her acting journey in 2012 with the TV drama “Mujhse Kuchh Kehti… Yeh Khamoshiyaan.” She quickly became a household name with memorable roles in shows like “Arjun” and “Kumkum Bhagya,” where she played the role of Bulbul Arora in Ekta Kapoor’s hit daily soap.

Transitioning to films, Mrunal has delivered remarkable performances in critically acclaimed projects such as Hrithik Roshan’s “Super 30,” “Batla House,” “Dhamaka,” and the widely loved “Sita Ramam.” She also made waves with her role in the sci-fi epic “Kalki 2898 AD,” starring alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone.

Earlier this year, Mrunal was spotted filming in Uttarakhand for an untitled romantic project with Siddhant Chaturvedi.

The actress has a slate of high-profile films lined up. She is set to star in “Son of Sardaar” opposite Ajay Devgn, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, and a comedy project alongside Varun Dhawan, helmed by David Dhawan. Additionally, she will feature in the much-anticipated film “Pooja Meri Jaan.”

Nargis Fakhri’s sister reportedly arrested for murdering boyfriend, his friend

Mumbai– ‘Rockstar’ actress Nargis Fakhri’s sister Aliya Fakhri has been arrested for murdering her former 35-year-old -boyfriend Edward Jacobs, and his friend Anastasia Ettienne, according to media reports.

As per the Queens District Attorney of New York, Aliya, 43, at 6.20 AM reached the garage, where Jacobs and Ettienne were sleeping. She shouted out loud “You’re all going to die today,” before setting fire to the two-story garage.

According to reports, Ettienne, who was alerted by the fire, ran downstairs to check before going back up to wake Jacobs. The fire covered the building and the two weren’t couldn’t escape and died of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.

As per media reports, Jacobs had broken up with Aliya around a year ago, but she still attempted to pursue him. The New York Post quoted Jacobs’ mother, “Like any other person that is being rejected, he was letting her know like ‘I’m done with you.”

Nargis is yet to make a comment on the incident.

The actress’ mother, however, denied the claims, saying: “I don’t think she would be killing someone. She was a person who was caring for everybody. She tried to help everybody,” according to multiple news outlets.

Nargis’ sister faces a maximum of life in prison if convicted and has to return to court on December 9.

Nargis came to prominence in India with the 2011 romantic drama film “Rockstar” starring Ranbir Kapoor. She subsequently played a war correspondent in the political thriller Madras Cafe, “Main Tera Hero”, “Dishoom”, “Azhar”, “Banjo” and “Housefull 3”.

She will next be seen in “Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit”, an upcoming Indian Telugu-language historical action adventure film directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and A. M. Jyothi Krishna. Set in the 17th century Mughal Empire, the film depicts the life of legendary outlaw Veera Mallu, played by Pawan Kalyan.It also stars Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Nora Fatehi.

She will also be seen in the fifth installment of the “Housefull” franchise, starring Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff to name a few. (IANS)