Bollywood Roundup: Pooja Hegde, Ananya Panday, Rakul Preet Singh, and more…

Pooja Hegde dubs in her own voice for Suriya-starrer ‘Retro’

Chennai– Actress Pooja Hegde is dubbing in her own voice for her character in director Karthik Subbaraj’s much-awaited action entertainer Retro, featuring actor Suriya in the lead.

Continuing its practise of presenting some funny and memorable incidents that have happened on the sets of Retro as a comic strip, Stone Bench films, the firm producing the film along with Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, on Monday released its fifth comic strip titled ‘EPI005: Vaazhga Tamizh! Challenge accepted! Pooja Hegde dubs for herself’ on its X timeline.

The production house then went on to explain how the actress was chosen for the role and how she was up to the challenge of having to dub for the role herself.

“When director Karthik Subbaraj was searching for a heroine, multiple names were suggested, but it was Pooja Hegde who caught everyone’s attention. After seeing her, Pandiyaa himself confirmed, ‘This is the girl we’ve been looking for!’. The only concern was whether she could deliver dialogues fluently in Tamil. But Pooja, known for taking on challenges since her childhood, confidently assured the team that she would overcome this too,” the production house explained.

“After an impressive look test, she began her daily Tamil training and surprised everyone by delivering even lengthy monologue sequences flawlessly. There were plenty of fun moments on set, with the team confusing her with tougher Tamil words,” it disclosed.

But the unit saved the best news for the last. It said, “And here’s the big news! Pooja Hegde is dubbing in her own voice for the first time in a regional film. Her dedication and hard work has truly paid off. Can’t wait to witness this on the big screen!”

Apart from Suriya and Pooja Hegde, ‘Retro’, which is to hit screens on May 1, will feature a host of stars including Malayalam actors Joju George and Jayaram and Tamil actor Karunakaran.

Music for the film is by Santhosh Narayanan and cinematography by Shreyaas Krishna. Editing is being handled by Shafique Mohamed Ali and art direction by Jacki, Mayapandi. The film, which will be high on action, will have stunts by Kecha Khamphakdee.

Ananya Panday will wake up early on a holiday for this person

Mumbai– As her sister Rysa turned 21 on Monday, actress Ananya Panday penned a sweet birthday note and said that she will wake up early in the morning for a yoga class on a holiday just for her sibling.

Ananya took to her Instagram, where she dropped a motley of pictures from her family vacation in Seychelles. The first image featured Ananya posing for a picture dressed in a silver dress during the golden hour.

The next was a family photograph featuring Ananya, Chunky Panday, Bhavna Panday and Rysa. Another click showed Ananya stargazing on a runway. A glimpse also gave a sneak-peek into Rysa’s quaint birthday party.

“Happpy birthday Rychiieeee! No one else I’d rather lay on a runway with and stargaze at midnight and then wake up at 8 am on a holiday for a yoga class for,” Ananya wrote as the caption.

Ananya has been sharing several pictures with her fans on social media from her little family getaway.

On March 8, she dropped a handful of images of herself. The actress shared closeup images of herself showcasing the make-up, tan lines and the sunrays adding an extra glow to her perfect skin.

“The sun, my tan and my make up were very supportive,” she wrote as the caption.

On Friday, the actress gave a peep inside her first day at the Island country in East Africa.

She wrote: “Seychelles day 1 has already been a dream @fsseychelles @aabee_holidays”

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday was recently spotted with Siddhant Chaturvedi at an outdoor location, sparking fresh speculation about a potential collaboration. Photos of the two actors, surrounded by cameras and crew members, quickly made their way across the internet, fueling rumors of a new project.

Next, the actress is preparing for her upcoming roles in several exciting films, including “Tu Mera Main Tera” and “Chand Mera Dil”.

Additionally, Ananya will be returning as Bella Chowdhary in the second season of the hit series “Call Me Bae.”

Rakul enjoys ‘floating meal’ with her ‘whole heart’ Jackky in Maldives

Mumbai– Bollywood star couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are currently enjoying a romantic holiday in the Maldives. The actress tagged her husband as her “whole heart” while enjoying a floating meal.

Rakul took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture romantically posing with her husband. The picture features the couple enjoying a floating meal in a luxurious setting.

The actress looks like a doll in a red swimsuit and sunglasses, while Jackky is shirtless and is also sporting sunglasses. They are in a pool, embracing each other with a beautiful ocean backdrop. The floating meal tray contains an assortment of pastries, bread, scrambled eggs, cold cuts, cheese, fruit, and condiments.

She wrote “My whole (heart emoji)” as the caption.

On March 9, Rakul shared some romantic glimpses from their holiday. She took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a video featuring the couple. In the clip, the actress and Jackky are seen embracing each other. Rakul then asks her husband “like the sunset?”

To which, Jackky looks at his wife lovingly and answers “lovely”.

On the work front, the actress has wrapped up the Patiala schedule of her upcoming film “De De Pyaar De 2.”

In “De De Pyaar De 2,” the actress will be seen reprising her role of Aisha alongside Ajay Devgn. The sequel, directed by Anshul Sharma, also features R. Madhavan.

In the upcoming comedy, Madhavan will portray Singh’s father, and there will be a comedic interaction between his character and Ajay Devgn’s role, Ashish.

The first film, “De De Pyaar De,” which hit theaters in May 2019, told the story of Ashish (Ajay Devgn), a wealthy 50-year-old man who falls in love with Ayesha (Rakul Preet), who is nearly half his age. Their relationship faces opposition from Ashish’s family and his ex-wife, Manju (Tabu).

Ayushmann Khurrana’s heart is full with India’s stunning Champions Trophy win, actor pens poem

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is on cloud nine with India’s stunning victory over New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 finals.

The actor took to his Instagram, and posted multiple stories watching the match and wishing Team India. Even while travelling for a shoot, Ayushmann couldn’t stop watching this nerve-wracking match as shown on his Instagram stories.

The actor broke into cheers as victory came team India’s way. “Shoot ruk jaati hai jab India jeet jaata hai”, Ayushmann captioned the post, suggesting that the team paused the film’s shooting to witness India’s winning moment.

On Monday, the actor took to his Instagram and posted a video talking about how he can’t get over India’s win in the finals while reciting a poem he penned for Team India’s win.

He wrote, “Koi hara na paaya humein, upar wala hamara saarathi hai. Par sach kahoon, hamari team selfless hai… niswarthi hai. It’s actually a rare sight to see somebody else sad for somebody else’s dismissal. Shubman out hota tha, nirash Rohit hota tha. Shreyas kuch galat kar deta, Kohli ka chehra utar jaata. Kohli ke out hone par toh KL ne keh bhi diya frustrate hokar. ‘Kya kar rahe ho yaar? Main le raha tha na risk!’. Pakistan ke against, Rohit haath utha utha kar khush ho raha tha, aur Virat ko keh raha tha, ‘End mein laga de, laga de six!’”.

He continued, “Before the last England series ke pehle tak we were never sure about Rohit and his team. Rohit ka balla nahi chal raha tha and we were also missing Bumrah ki seam. Rohit ka hua comeback, backed by his nation. Sach bataoon, maine toh kabhi nahi dekha usse better hand-eye coordination. Tum bhi kehte honge ki jab bhi kuch bhi hota hai, Main bolne lagta hoon… dimaag na jaane kis setting mein hai. Mera bolna wagera kuch deep nahi hai… asli depth toh India ki batting mein hai. Hum bahut fortunate hain ki hum Bharatiya vishv ke kone kone mein hain”.

He added, “Hamari team ko supporters mil jaate hain. Koi bhi team agar apne desh se door bada tournament jeete, Toh unki hausla afzai karne mein hum thoda katarate hain. Badla toh le liya humne Australia se, par jab World Cup jeete the toh stadium mein unke liye kisi ne taali nahi bajayi. Toh aap hi batao, Indian team ne kya baat sikhayi? Wo selfless hain, niswarthi hain. But for now, we are the World Champions, Kyuki uparwala hamara saarathi hai”.

Sara Ali Khan asks brother Ibrahim: When are you going to stop blowing up?

Mumbai– Sara Ali Khan has been cheering for brother Ibrahim Ali Khan as he made his Bollywood debut with the romantic entertainer “Nadaaniyan”. The ‘Kedarnath’ actress took to social media to ask her baby brother a very crucial question.

Dropping a glimpse of a song from “Nadaaniyan” on her Insta Stories, Sara wrote, “Brother when are you going to stop blowing up??? (I really hope never)”.

“I still remember I used to rag little Iggy who could be a drag..But now seriously Darshaks don’t mean to brag but mera bhai ka alag hai swag…Fateh kar raja lehrakar flag,” the diva added.

Earlier, Sara watched the film during a special screening in Mumbai and penned a heartfelt note for Ibrahim saying, “My Baby Brother! @iakpataudi I promise to forever have your back and be your loudest cheerleader. You were always a star in my eyes… and now, God willing the whole world will see you shine, glow, explode. Happiest Birthday and welcome to the movies, this is just the beginning…

Additionally, as the movie reached the audience, Karan Johar also took to his IG and wrote, “The day is here…the doors open to a story filled with love, dosti &amp; a lot of ‘nadaani’! Binge it, feel it &amp; swoon with it!!! Watch Nadaaniyan, out now, only on Netflix. #Nadaaniyan.”

Helmed by Shauna Gautam and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the project enjoys a stellar supporting cast, including Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj.

“Nadaaniyan” chronicles the journey of Pia (Khushi Kapoor), a South Delhi diva who is determined to create her perfect love story, and Arjun (Ibrahim Ali Khan), a middle-class overachiever aiming to become the debate team captain. Their lives intertwine when Pia convinces Arjun to pose as her boyfriend for a staged romance. However, what begins as a simple plan soon turns complicated.

“Nadaaniyan” premiered on Netflix on March 7.

Kartik Aaryan chuffed with big IIFA win: ‘Not Chandu but definitely a Champion’

Mumbai– Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan is over the moon after clinching the IIFA trophy for Best Actor (Male) for his work in the superhit horror-comedy franchise ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’.

His heartfelt acceptance speech resonated with the audience as he reflected on the challenges and triumphs that shaped his career, particularly his journey with the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ franchise.

The actor, referencing his role in ‘Chandu Champion’, said, “I don’t have words right now. I am not Chandu, I am the champion. I know this is not an award for that film, but I have the same feeling”.

He acknowledged the skepticism he faced when he first stepped into the franchise, recalling how people questioned whether he could carry ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ on his shoulders. “From the beginning, when I was cast for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, people questioned whether I could carry the film on my shoulders. And even during ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, we didn’t know if we would succeed on the big day”, he added.

Kartik was cast in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ replacing Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, the casting made huge noise and riled up the loyal fans of Akshay Kumar. However, Kartik cranked it up a notch as the film franchise with him the in lead has collectively earned close to Rs 600 crore

Despite these hurdles, Kartik expressed immense gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support. He continued, “Thank you to the audience for always supporting the entire franchise and for giving so much love to both Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. This year, when the film was released during Diwali 2024, we were incredibly happy to see the love it received”.

He also credited director Anees Bazmee for shaping his character of Rooh Baba, as he said, “A big thank you to Anees Bazmee sir for creating such a huge character, Rooh Baba, which has truly become a legacy across generations”.

The actor also took to his Instagram, and shared pictures of himself holding the coveted IIFA trophy. He wrote in the caption, “My first IIFA Best Actor Leading Role, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ #roohbaba. If audience stands by you no one can stop you from emerging a winner, the unforgettable thrilling journey of #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 now seems complete with this jewel added to rooh baba’s crown. Blessed and grateful to have achieved one of the biggest awards in indian cinema. This award belongs to each and every member of bb3 team your #roohbaba will return soon with Manjulika”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’, directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Dharma Productions in the pipeline.

The rom-com is set to release in 2026.

SRK gives a warm hug to Shreya Ghoshal, singer calls it ‘highlight of a lifetime’

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan walked up to Shreya Ghoshal and gave her a warm bear hug. Calling it the “highlight of a lifetime”, the singer revealed that the global icon blessed her and asked “how are you?”

Shreya took to Instagram, where she dropped a video, where Shah Rukh is seen walking up to Shreya after posing for the media. She also shared a picture with Shah Rukh from the green carpet of the event.

Tagging it as the “highlight”, Shreya wrote in the caption: “This was the highlight of a lifetime. Always in awe of his humility and affection- The mega star @iamsrk loved by all for a reason!! At the @iifa green carpet he gave me a warm hug and blessing asking me ‘beta how are you’ will be one of the warmest memories.”

Taking a trip down memory lane, Shreya recalled how she kick started her career with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Devdas” starring SRK, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Jackie Shroff.

“My career started with him with the film Devdas 23 years ago!! Life came at a full circle, at the 25th year of @iifaafter receiving my 10th @iifa award in the state of Rajasthan where I grew up! Gratitude to the Almighty, my family, friends and my fans,” Shreya concluded the post.

On March 8, Shreya reflected on completing 25 years in the industry during IIFA 2025. She revealed that with IIFA celebrating its 25th year, she has also completed almost the same number of years in the industry.

Shreya said, “With IIFA celebrating its silver jubilee, it’s almost 25 years of my career as well. I don’t know how it could have been any better. It’s like in every sense, it’s the most perfect occasion to be here. I am also happy to be performing for our beautiful Rajasthan. Just very honored- there are nominations also, so my happiness is on cloud nine at the moment.

Janhvi Kapoor to resume ‘Param Sundari’ shoot

Mumbai– One of the most bankable Bollywood actresses Janhvi Kapoor is juggling between the shoot of her two promising projects, “Param Sundari”, alongside Sidharth Malhotra and “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” opposite Varun Dhawan.

Janhvi used social media to reveal that after shooting for “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari”, she is ready to take on the role of ‘Sundari’.

“Hair still kind of red from Tulsi’s holi rager but gotta get back to Sundari life (character clues on my sipper)”, Janhvi captioned the post.

The ‘Mili’ actress also dropped a couple of pics on her IG. In one of the photos, she can be seen holding a sipper with ‘Sundari’ written on it.

Talking about “Param Sundari”, the film has been made under the direction of Tushar Jalota, who is known for his work on ‘Dasvi’. The film stars Sidharth as ‘Param’ and Janhvi as ‘Sundari’.

The project is set against the picturesque backwaters of Kerala, the romantic comedy promises to be a rollercoaster of laughter, chaos, and unexpected twists. It is a cross-cultural love story that centers around a love tale where two contrasting worlds collide, a “North ka munda” meets a “South ki Sundari.”

The team has already wrapped up the Kerala leg of the shoot.

“Param Sundari” is slated to a release on July 25, 2025.

Shifting our focus to “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari”, produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Apoorva Mehta, the primary cast of the drama also includes Sanya Malhotra, Abhinav Sharma, Maniesh Paul, and Manini Chadha.

Additionally, Janhvi has also been roped in as the female lead in Ram Charan’s “RC 16”. The project will see Janhvi in a rustic yet elegant avatar.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, “RC 16” further stars Shiva Rajkumar, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. (IANS)