Bollywood Roundup: Parineeti Chopra, Jacqueline Fernandes, Babil Khan, and more…

Parineeti says thanks post engagement: ‘Raghav, I are overwhelmed with the love’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has penned a thank you note for all the love she and her fiance Raghav Chadha are getting.

Two days after their intimate engagement, Parineeti took to Instagram on Monday and wrote: “Raghav and I are overwhelmed with the love and abundance of positivity we have received over the past few weeks, particularly on our engagement.”

“We both come from different worlds, and it’s amazing to know that our worlds also unite with our union. We have gained a bigger family than we could have ever imagined.”

It further read: “We are so touched by everything we have read/seen, and we cannot thank you all enough. We embark on this journey knowing that you all are standing with us.”

“A special shout-out to our amazing friends in the media. Thank you for being there through the day and cheering for us. Love, Parineeti and Raghav.”

Raghav took to Twitter to thank the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who shared two pictures from the engagement ceremony.

Raghav wrote: “Sir, apne apna aashirwaad dekar khaas din ko aur bhi khaas bana diya. Parineeti aur meri taraf se aapka aur apke parivaar ka tahe dil se abhaar.”

Jacqueline Fernandes grooves to BLACKPINK Jisoo’s ‘Flower’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandes jumped on the trending song ‘Flower’ bandwagon and shared a video on social media.

‘Flower’ is a viral track by singer Jisoo, who is a part of the K-Pop all girls super band BLACKPINK.

Taking to Instagram, Jacqueline shared a transition video from her ‘Dabangg’ tour, where she was seen doing the hook step of the track which is currently all over social media.

In the first half of the clip, Jacqueline sported a casual look and then the video transitioned to her wearing her stage outfits.

She captioned the video: “Dabangg the Tour Reloaded KOLKATA. Thank you for so much love!!”

On the professional front, Jacqueline will be next seen opposite Sonu Sood in ‘Fateh’.

Parineeti Chopra’s mother pens emotional note on daughter’s engagement

Mumbai– Actress Parineeti Chopra’s mother Reena Chopra wrote an emotional note for her daughter, who got engaged to AAP leader Raghav Chadha on May 13.

Reena took to Instagram, where she shared an engagement picture of Parineeti and Raghav and penned down her thoughts for them.

She wrote: “There are reasons in your life that make you believe all over again and all the time that there is a God up there This is one of them ….#trulyblessed#thankyougod I wish to thank all of you who have reached out and poured your blessings and wishes for them.”

Parineeti and Raghav’s engagement took place at the Kapurthala House in New Delhi and was attended by close friends and family members of the couple.

After staying mum for over a month about their relationship, on the day of the engagement the couple took to Instagram to confirm.

Raghav wrote: “Everything I prayed for .. She said yes!”

While, Parineeti said: “Everything I prayed for .. I said yes!”

Babil Khan has a ‘perfect plan’ for his birthday: Work, then time with mum

Mumbai– Actor Babil Khan, who made his debut with Anvita Dutt’s ‘Qala’, is celebrating a working birthday on Monday. The actor is currently shooting for a big project the details of which are under wraps.

Talking about his birthday plans, Babil said: “My work truly makes me happy and a working birthday sounds like a perfect plan for me. I’ll also end up spending some time with Maa when I wrap work for the day, I couldn’t have asked for more.”

The songs of ‘Qala’, which starred Babil as a fine singing talent, went crazy viral on the Internet inspiring several reels and memes. The actor aims to repeat the magic with his upcoming films in the pipeline.

He further mentioned: “I am eagerly waiting for the release of the film I am presently involved in. I simply cannot wait to share the details with everyone.”

Additionally, Babil has some exciting projects in the pipeline. He is set to appear in YRF’s ‘The Railway Men’. (IANS)