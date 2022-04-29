Bollywood Roundup: Palak Tiwari, Rasika Dugal, Huma Qureshi, and more…

- Advertisement -

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak opens up on her mom’s struggles in married life

Mumbai– Actress Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari is all set to make her Bollywood debut with ‘Rosie: The Saffron Chapter’. Palak has seen her mother facing a lot of hardships in her married life.

Shweta got married to Raja Chaudhary in 1999. Palak was born a year later. They were separated in 2007. The actress later married Abhinav Kohli in 2013 but that marriage also ended in 2019 on a bitter note.

Recently, Palak spoke to the media and recalled how her mother handled all the problems in her married life.

She said that one should not be in a hurry to get married and take time before making any decision: “I have also realised that one should not rush into marriage. If you feel something is wrong with the person, it’s better to leave him at that moment.”

“We keep justifying things for our partners because we want to see the good in people. It’s a great quality, but it will come back to bite. That’s not love or at least that’s not the kind of love I want – not now, not ever. Women struggle with that the most and I have seen that with not just my mother, but women from around the world.”

She also shared how rumours and gossip always keep going around Shweta.

“We don’t spend a lot of time convincing people about our side of the story. My mother’s priority has been to make sure that the family is protected. That’s what I have focused on as well,” she said.

On the work front, Palak was seen in the music video of Harrdy Sandhu’s song ‘Bijlee Bijlee’.

Rasika Dugal set to scare in supernatural horror ‘Adhura’

Mumbai– Actress Rasika Dugal is quite excited about her upcoming show ‘Adhura’ in which she has got a chance to explore a new genre of horror.

‘Adhura’ outlines a story set in an elite boarding school with a dark secret that will shake up the lives of everyone connected to it.

Directed by Gaurav Chawla and Ananya Banerjee, it is also featuring Ishwak Singh.

Rasika said, “It is exciting for me to experiment with a new genre. And that too supernatural horror. I am easily spooked and therefore haven’t watched any horror story at all. So this one is all kinds of new for me. With this script, I realised on the second day of the shoot that I couldn’t go over my lines after 5 pm if I wanted a good night’s sleep. What is special about the show is that besides having all the elements of horror, the story is also very poignant.”

The show will be releasing on Prime Video.

‘The Khatra Khatra Show’: Huma Qureshi fails to recognise her own song

Mumbai– Actor siblings Huma Qureshi and Saqib Salim recently were on ‘The Khatra Khatra Show’ led by Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Farah Khan where they were tasked with a fun challenge of identifying a song by jumbling its lyrics.

The sibling duo went against Karan Patel – Rashami Desai and Haarsh Limbachiyaa – Aditya Narayan for the challenge where the participants had to answer some puzzling questions to protect themselves from being hit by a ball.

While Huma failed to guess the song, the show host Farah Khan came to her rescue as she slid down after being hit by the ball. As Farah dropped some hints, Huma figured that the song titled ‘Yaaram’ was in fact from one of her own films ‘Ek Thi Daayan’.

‘The Khatra Khatra Show’ presents a unique amalgamation of comedy and games as it takes viewers on a fun-filled ride. The show is available to stream from Monday to Friday, at 7 pm on Voot and is broadcast at 11 pm on Colors from Monday to Friday.

Sunidee Chauhan: Hindi cinema moving towards more realistic stories and approaches

Mumbai– With films like ‘The Kashmir Files’ doing exceedingly well, actress Sunidee Chauhan feels there is a focus once again on realistic cinema. The ‘Lovepantii’ actor also talks about how TV also has started taking the same route. With films like ‘The Kashmir Files’ doing exceedingly well, actress Sunidee Chauhan feels there is a focus once again on realistic cinema. The ‘Lovepantii’ actor also talks about how TV also has started taking the same route. “Hindi cinema is moving towards more realistic stories and approaches. These kinds of movies are more relatable to the audience, who connect more with such stories. And if we talk about our TV, there are so many shows made on real stories. So definitely TV is going for that kind of content too to entertain its audience,” she says. However, she feels TV has an audience that is divided when it comes to how many of them enjoy realistic content. “It’s half-half, I feel. TV does have those audiences watching realistic content but if we talk about real stories they have a span. It will surely end. But TV is something people want to watch more and more. They like all the drama, suspense, thriller, romance etc everything in one show itself which by default will go for a longer time. So I think that larger-than-life portrayal works well for TV more,” she adds. The actor feels the entertainment industry has changed over the years. She has been a witness to its growth since the time she has joined showbiz till now. With so much uncertainty around in terms of Covid and the pandemic, ask if work life balance is still a concern and she is quick to add, “The pandemic has changed a lot in all the sectors of life. Our work is something which cannot be done sitting at home. “As the cases are again rising, I am just hoping that work does not get affected as it will disturb the whole balance of my life again. I am totally dependent on this, my sole source of earning. I haven’t thought of trying any other field of work. I wish I don’t have to go down that path again, like what happened in the last two years and want to focus on one thing as of now.” (IANS)