Bollywood Roundup: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Rakul Preet, and more…

Mumbai– Nushrratt Bharuccha is slowly and steadily carving a niche for herself by experimenting with her roles and the actress feels that she deliberately changed her career graph from doing ensemble, rom-com films to solo lead films.

Nushrratt has come a long way from ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ to her latest release ‘Akelii’ now.

The actress is showing her versatility as an actress and is being appreciated for her choice of roles.

Speaking at an industry event, she felt elated to win this award and said, “I feel when I changed my career graph and started doing films other than ensemble cast, rom-coms to films like ‘Akelii’, ‘Chhorii’ and now ‘Chhorii 2’, I took a different route and to get an award at this time feels really great. Now I am understanding what it is to act from first frame to last frame. How to shoulder a full film as a solo lead female-oriented film. To get an award like this means a lot.”

Talking about always trying to bring something new for the audience, she said, “I always try to do something new every time, but it does not only depend on me. I should also get different projects. But I feel it is a very good time for someone to try different things as different content is coming up. We have many makers now who want to try something new and brave.”

On the workfront, Nushrratt will be next seen in ‘Chhorii 2’, which is a horror film that tells the story of Sakshi, a pregnant woman who moves to a new house with her husband. The film is directed by Vishal Furia and features Nushrratt, Soha Ali Khan and Saurabh Goyal.

Shilpa lauds Farhan Sabir Live’s act in ‘IGT’: ‘You reminded me of Nushrat Fateh Ali Khan’

New Delhi– The Judge of ‘India’s Got Talent’, Shilpa Shetty Kundra showered praise on the performance by Farhan Sabir Live for their rendition of ‘Piya Re Piya Re’, saying they reminded her of Nushrat Fateh Ali Khan Sahab.

In the Sunday episode, the talent reality show celebrates the festival of Janmashtami in the presence of devotional singer Anup Jalota.

The ‘Top 14’ contestants promise to leave viewers awestruck with their extraordinary performances that will not only impress special guest Anup Jalota, but also the judges — Shilpa, Badshah and Kirron Kher.

Among the spectacular performances, Farhan Sabir Live from Delhi will mesmerise everyone with their divine rendition of ‘Piya Re Piya Re’ by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. The group will not only touch everyone’s heart but will also get a standing ovation from the judges.

In addition to his vocal prowess, Farhan adds a personal touch to the performance, and shares that his family is a huge fan of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, the legendary Qawwali maestro.

Shilpa said: “This is one of your best performances. Today, you reminded me of Nushrat Fateh Ali Khan Sahab. If you close your eyes and listen to this rendition once again, it’s reminiscent of that kind of magical experience that Nushrat Sahab created.”

Impressed with the performance, Badshah shared: “Your voice is so gifted, and I can see how carefully you’ve maintained it. You are one of the finest singers in the country today. When I say, ‘one of the finest’, I dare to compare you to the likes of Sukhwinder Singh, Salim Merchant and Shankar Sir, in that league.”

India’s Got Talent Season 10 airs on Sony.

Rakul Preet shares Kashmir travel diary on Instagram: ‘Joy of being in the lap of nature’

Mumbai– Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who was recently seen in the streaming movie ‘I Love You’, shared the diary of her recent Kashmir visit on social media on Friday.

Rakul shared a video in which she can be seen interacting with the people of Kashmir and also sharing her experience about the place.

She said in the video, “The beauty of Kashmir should be experienced. I have shot for my film in Kashmir for 8 days, and it was one of the most memorable experiences of my life. The beauty of Kashmir, its food, and the way nature talks with us is simply amazing.”

Sharing the post on social media, she captioned, “Kashmir, the joy of being in the lap of nature.”

The actress was recently in Kashmir to attend ‘Hindustan Shikhar Samagam 2023’ event as the chief guest. She also explored the locales of the place and had a good time at the place.

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh had two releases with ‘Chhatriwali’ and ‘I Love You’ this year so far. She will be next seen in the pan-India film ‘Indian 2’ alongside Kamal Haasan, and also has some interesting unannounced films in the filmography.

Manish Malhotra ventures into production, promises to nurture different artistic voices

New Delhi– Fashion designer, couturier, and costume stylist Manish Malhotra on Friday announced the launch of his own production house, saying that it will nurture different artistic voices from all over India.

Taking to social media, Manish shared a poster bearing the news. Along with it he wrote: “Ever since my childhood there’s a certain calling i’ve had for clothes, colours and films. I was fascinated by fabrics, textures and music and watched every film wide eyed longing to be a part of Indian Cinema one day. The fascination with clothes grew me to becoming a costume designer and then to starting my Label after many years.”

“Today after gratifying three decades of being in the movies I Present to you STAGE5 Production .. A company that will nurture different artistic voices from all over and take pride in the diversity of stories, collaborating with directors, writers, artist who are not only talented but also have a unique new vision .. @stage5production,” added Manish.

Varun Dhawan dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section. Kriti Sanon said: “Congratulations Manishhhhh! You’ve been talking about this for so long! Wishing u a great new chapter.”

Karan Johar said: “Congratulations Manish!!!!!! An exciting new journey begins!!!” Shilpa Shetty wrote: “Wohoooo Congratulations my darling @manishmalhotra05 .. here’s to to #upwardsandonwards.”

Kareena wrote: “So so happy for you my darling Manu love you.. youuu the bestest”, Janhvi said: “So proud of you M!!! And so so excited for the sparkling stories you’re going to bring to us. This is going to be amazing.”

Kajol, Abhishek Bachchan, Malaika Arora, Athiya Shetty, Shamita Shetty and Vaani Kapoor wrote “Congratulations”.

Manish Malhotra, whose production house is called ‘Stage 5 Production’, is known for redefining and modernising how actors look in Indian films. The recipient of several awards, Manish rose to prominence for his elaborate work in cinema with Bollywood, Telugu, Tamil, Hollywood, Television, and the fashion industry.

He also won the ‘Best Costume Design’ award in 1996 for the movie ‘Rangeela’. The romantic comedy film written, directed and produced by Ram Gopal Varma, stars Aamir Khan, Urmila Matondkar and Jackie Shroff. He is the first costume designer to be feted with the honour for Best Costume Design thereby changing the course for artform in the field of Hindi cinema. (IANS)