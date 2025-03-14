Bollywood Roundup: Nandita Das, Priyanka Chopra, Kartik Aaryan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Nandita Das recalls working with Aamir in ‘1947 Earth’ on his 60th birthday

Mumbai– As Aamir Khan turned 60 today on March 14, 2025, his ‘1947: Earth’ co-star Nandita Das penned a lovely birthday wish for him on Instagram.

Nandita wrote, “Adding my voice to all those who are today wishing Aamir Khan a very happy 60th B’day.”

Recalling her first meet with Mr Perfectionist, she shared, “I first met Aamir in 1997/8 for Earth (in India it was called 1947 Earth…we like to spell out things!) I think it is one of his finest performances. Even though he betrays me in the film (spoiler!), we really got along and our friendship continued.”

She added a pic from ‘1947: Earth’ in the post.

Nandita further disclosed that Aamir was also keen for her to be a part of his 1999 romantic entertainer, “Mann”.

She revealed, “Soon after, he was keen for me to do the film, Mann. I am sure the director, Inder Kumar, and producer Ashok Thakeria were unhappy with the choice! This dark girl who had done films like Fire and Hazaar Chaurasi ki Maa for this big commercial film. No way! But who could say no to Aamir! I too was not keen at all as films wasn’t something that I was serious about. But as Aamir was, a photoshoot was organised where I was made to look fairer than him! After that, I was sure I didn’t want to do the film! Even when I meet them all today, we laugh about it! I am sure when they see this photo, it will bring a smile to their face. But Aamir, thanks for your trust in me.”

She shared a picture of the photoshoot on her IG.

Nandita added, “We have met here and there since. And at 60 Aamir remains a grounded man full of wonder and dreams. May all your dreams come true, and may you always dream wisely! Hope you had a great day!”

Her last pic of the post was a recent picture of her and Aamir.

Priyanka Chopra reveals, ‘It’s a working Holi for us’

Mumbai– Priyanka Chopra is presently occupied with her highly-awaited project, “SSMB29”. PeeCee even celebrated Holi on the set of her next in Odisha.

The diva took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures from her Holi celebration. The primary pic featured Priyanka flaunting the beautiful Holi colors on her face. This was followed by a photo of her posing with the “SSMB29” team. Her last snap of the post was of a plate full of colors.

“It’s a working Holi for us. Here’s wishing everyone celebrating a very Happy Holi full of laughter and togetherness with your loved ones”, she captioned the post.

PeeCee wore a simple yet elegant bodycon dress, along with hoop earrings.

Priyanka has been treating the netizens with several glimpses from her Odisha visit. She recently posted a few pictures and videos on social media of her landing in Odisha.

The photographs of PeeCee posing with the air hostesses were also doing rounds on social media. Additionally, the stunner dropped a still of her peeking out of an airplane window. Her social media feed also included several other glimpses from the journey.

In addition to this, Priyanka shared pictures of trees and videos of the scenic views she soaked in on the way to the shoot.

Talking about “SSMB29”, made under the direction of ‘RRR’ fame SS Rajamouli, the project will star Mahesh Babu in the lead. Touted to be a global adventure set across exotic locations, protagonist Mahesh Babu’s role in the film is believed to be inspired by Lord Hanuman.

The reports claim that the ambitious project will be made on a massive budget of Rs 900–Rs 1,000 crores. The much-awaited drama is expected to be made in two parts.

“SSMB29” will mark Priyanka’s return to Telugu cinema after a long gap of 23 years. She last appeared in P Ravi Shankar’s 2002 romantic entertainer “Apuroopam”.

PeeCee’s last Bollywood release was Shonali Bose’s 2016 drama, “The Sky Is Pink”.

Kartik Aaryan’s Holi celebration has a ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ reference

Mumbai– Kartik Aaryan celebrated Holi with his friends and family. He took to his official Instagram account and dropped a fun video of

playing Holi on his terrace.

The video opened with Kartik attacking one of his friends with colors. Later on, he pointed out that he resembles the character ‘Chota Pandit’ from the popular “Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ franchise with all this color on his face.

Agreeing with this, everyone else also started laughing at him. In order to take revenge, he also attacked Kartik with a handful of colors.

Kartik captioned the post, “Holi x Chota Pandit”, along with a laughing emoji.

The character of ‘Chhote Pandit’ has been played by Rajpal Yadav in all three installments of the “Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ franchise.

Previously, other Bollywood celebs such as Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, and Nushrratt Bharuccha also treated the netizens with a sneak peek into their Holi celebration on Instagram.

Kartik was seen wearing a checkered shirt, a white T-shirt underneath, along with blue denim as part of his Holi attire. He was seen carrying a rugged look with a beard and long hair, most likely for his upcoming movie.

Kartik is believed to be flaunting this beard and long hair look in his next with director Anurag Basu, where he will be seen sharing the screen with Sreeleela.

This yet-to-be-titled drama will be produced by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner. While the name of the film has still not been announced, it is believed that the project could be an addition to the popular “Aashiqui” franchise, “Aashiqui 3”. An official confirmation is still awaited.

The makers recently dropped a teaser clip from the forthcoming drama that showed Kartik singing “Tu Meri Zindagi” on stage.

Additionally, the rumor mills claim that Kartik and Sreeleela are in a romantic relationship. However, both are yet to make things official.

Alia Bhatt cuts short her holi and birthday celebration at Alibaug after Ayan Mukerji’s father’s demise

Mumbai– Acclaimed director Ayan Mukerji’s father and veteran actor Deb Mukherjee passed away at the age of 83.

Alia Bhatt, who is a close friend of Ayan, visited his home with sister Shaheen Bhatt to pay her last respects to the late filmmaker. The ‘Jigra’ actress returned from Alibaug, where she was celebrating Holi and her birthday with husband Ranbir Kapoor, to be with Ayan at this difficult time.Ranbir also accompanied Alia.

Kajol was also spotted at Ayan’s Mumbai residence, accompanied by her son Yug. For the unversed, Kajol is the niece of Deb Mukherjee.

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan was also seen at the director’s house.

Confirming the unfortunate news, the spokesperson shared that Dev Mukherjee died in the morning due to age-related health issues.

Deb Mukherjee’s funeral will take place at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Juhu on March 14. The funeral is expected to be attended by several big wigs from the industry, including Ayan’s family and close friends such as Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Rani Mukerji, Tanuja, Tanissha, Aditya Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Sidharth Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh.

He comes from a renowned and accomplished film family. His mother, Satidevi, was the only sister of Ashok Kumar, Anup Kumar, and Kishore Kumar.

Additionally, his siblings included actor Joy Mukherjee and filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee, who was married to Bollywood actress Tanuja. Actresses Kajol and Rani Mukerji are his nieces.

Deb Mukherjee got married not once but twice. He has a daughter named Sunita from his first marriage. Sunita is married to filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker. Ayan is his son from his second marriage.

Deb Mukherjee’s career commenced back in the 1960s with some small roles in films such as “Tu Hi Meri Zindagi”, and “Abhinetri.”

He later moved on to supporting roles in the movies “Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander” and “King Uncle.” Deb Mukherjee last appeared in Vishal Bhardwaj’s 2009 drama “Kaminey” starring Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra.

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal wishes everyone ‘Happy Holi’ with some perfect family pics

Mumbai– One of the most adored couples in Bollywood, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wished everyone a ‘Happy Holi’ with some perfect family pictures.

The first still dropped by the diva on her IG showed Katrina and Vicky, Sunny Kaushal, and Isabelle Kaif playing with colors. Next, Katrina shared a video of the entire family, including Vicky Kaushal’s parents wishing everyone a ‘Happy Holi’. This was followed by an adorable family picture.

Up next, was a still of the Kaushal brothers, Vicky and Sunny.

“Humaari taraf se aap sabko Happy Holi!!! (Happy Holi from us to you!!!)”, Katrina captioned the post.

The entire family was seen twinning in white on the occasion of Holi.

Prior to this, Katrina was seen garnering a lot of eyeballs during the recently held IIFA 2025 in Jaipur. The ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actress set the stage on fire as she grooved to the popular “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” title track with Kartik Aaryan.

In the video doing rounds on social media, Kartik was seen taking on the role of a dance instructor, as he taught Katrina the hook step of the song. The duo left the fans in awe with their infectious energy and charm.

Katrina looked stunning as always in an ivory-hued outfit, whereas Kartik was all dapper in a classic midnight blue formal suit.

Also, Katrina recently turned into a perfect bridesmaid during her best friend Karishma Kohli’s wedding. The ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actress took to her IG and treated the fans with a few photos from the wedding festivities.

Her post also included a heartfelt note that read, “My Best Friends Weddings @karishmakohli there is no one quite like you, from the first day we first met 16 yrs ago ur joy and madness in equal measures grabbed my attention and there’s been no looking back since then. You’ve been forever by my side through the good and the bad, no matter what, you are always there for me, shiny and bright no matter what is happening in your own life.”

Sonakshi Sinha celebrates Holi without hubby Zaheer Iqbal

Mumba– Sonakshi Sinha is celebrating the festival of Holi on the set of her next, “Jatadhara”. Giving her InstaFam a sneak peek into the festivities, she dropped a couple of fun photographs.

She wrote, “Holi haiiiiiiii!!! Rang barsao, khushiyaan manao!! Happy Holi mere doston, from the shoot of Jatadhara.”

Sonakshi further informed that she is spending Holi away from husband Zaheer Iqbal due to her work commitment.

(Comments mein thoda relax karo…@iamzahero mumbai mein hai, aur mein shoot pe hu isiliye saath mein nahi hai…thanda paani dalo sar pe)”, she added.

Recently, the makers of “Jatadhara” unveiled the powerful first look of Sonakshi from the movie this Women’s Day on March 8.

The ‘Heeramandi’ actress flaunted her elaborate traditional jewelry, including a golden headpiece, bangles, and rings in the pic.

Her bold makeup was completed with dark kohl-lined eyes, a red bindi, and a tilak on her forehead, enhancing the fierce look. Making the look more intense, Sonakshi covered part of her face with her hand, adorned with rings and long nails.

The tagline on the poster read, “A Force of Strength and Power.”

“Jatadhara” will mark Sonakshi’s Telugu debut. She will be seen sharing screen space with Sudheer Babu in her next. Made under the direction of Venkat Kalyan, the project will further see Shilpa Shirodkar, Rain Anjali, and Divya Vij in pivotal roles.

In addition to this, Sonakshi will also be seen romancing husband Zaheer in the upcoming project “Tu Hai Meri Kiran.” Helmed by Karan Rawal and Sanjana Malhotra, the film marks their second professional association following the 2022 laughter ride “Double XXL.”

However, the movie has landed in legal trouble. Going by the reports, Adlabs has raised concerns over copyright infringement, claiming that “Tu Hai Meri Kiran” violates the rights to several other films they own.

Sonakshi’s lineup further includes, “Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness.”

Shilpa Shetty grooves to Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s Holi song

Mumbai– On the occasion of Holi, actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra was seen dancing to the beats of the popular Holi song, “Balam Pichkari,” featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Dhadkan’ actress shared a video of her wherein she is seen grooving to the peppy Holi track from the film ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.’ Shilpa, drenched in colors, showed off her cool dancing moves alongside her son Viaan.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote in the caption, “Wishing everyone a very happy and safe Holi! Let’s celebrate Holi with love, joy, and positivity. Stay safe, and be mindful of our furry friends #HappyHoli.”

A host of Bo-Town celebs took to social media to extend their wishes to fans on Holi. Mom-to-be Kiara Advani shared a story, wishing her fans a “Happy Holi.”

Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter, Shweta, shared a heartwarming photo on her Instagram, capturing the couple standing near a blazing Holika fire. Amitabh, wearing a cozy jacket, gazes affectionately at Jaya, who looks radiant in a vibrant and colorful outfit.

Actor Pulkit Samrat shared his video of playing with colors and captioned it, “Holi is like love.. messy, magical & totally worth the chaos!! Wishing you a day full of both! #happyholi.”Bhumi Pednekar shared her video and added Amitabh’s popular Holi song Rang Barse and wrote, “Happy Holi Be safe, be happy and spread joy #Holi.”

Singer Guru Randhawa shared his craziest Holi experiences. When asked about the craziest thing he’s ever done on Holi, Guru told IANS, “Holi has been quite a memorable festival for me, especially with my college friends. For Holi, many people stick to playing with colours, but we’ve done some of the craziest things that one can ever do – as a form of fun. We used to mix eggs with colours and just rub each other’s faces with it. I know it’s really gross – but it was a way to irritate each other playfully during the festival. The smell used to stay with me for days! But, it’s the memories that stayed longer!.”

Kiara Advani begins her Holi morning on a sweet note

Mumbai– Bollywood star and expecting mother Kiara Advani started her Holi morning on a sweet note.

Kiara took to her Instagram stories to wish her fans and shared a glimpse how she has started her day of celebration. The actress shared a picture of chocolate pancakes drizzled with a nut butter sauce. The pancakes are topped with fresh strawberries and blueberries. On the side, there are beautifully arranged mango slices in a floral pattern. She added a colourful “Happy Holi” sticker on the image.

It was on February 28, when Kiara and husband Sidharth Malhotra announced that they are all set to become parents.

In a joint post on Instagram, the couple shared an image, which shows hands gently holding a pair of white knitted baby booties with delicate ribbon bows. The picture symbolizes expecting parents.

“The greatest gift of our lives… Coming soon,” the picture was captioned.

It was on the sets of “Shershaah”, where the two met and fell in love in 2020. The two maintained their silence on dating rumours. In 2023, they married in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony.

On the work front, Sidharth will next be seen in “Param Sundari” with actress Janhvi Kapoor. The two have wrapped up the Kerala schedule.

The film stars Sidharth as Param and Janhvi Kapoor as Sundari. The film is set against the picturesque backwaters of Kerala, the romantic comedy promises to be a rollercoaster of laughter, chaos, and unexpected twists.

It is a cross-cultural love story, centers around a love tale where two contrasting worlds collide, a “North ka munda” meets a “South ki Sundari.”

Kiara was last seen in “Game Changer” starring Ram Charan. She will next be seen in “War 2” alongside NTR Jr. and Hrithik Roshan. (IANS)