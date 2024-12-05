Bollywood Roundup: Mrunal Thakur, Sonu Sood, Arjun Kapoor, and more…

Who is Mrunal Thakur’s Jeevan Saathi?

Mumbai– Mrunal Thakur shared a post related to her “jeevan saathi” on social media that has caught the attention of her fans.

The actress posted a photo of a delicious plate of poha, a popular Indian breakfast dish, with the caption “Jeevan Saathi” (life partner).

The ‘Jersey’ actress had earlier given her fans a peek into her culinary adventures. She shared a picture of a plated dish of Turkish eggs with bread. The dish, which originates from Turkey, featured poached eggs served over a bed of creamy yogurt and topped with a drizzle of spiced melted butter, often garnished with herbs like dill or parsley. Alongside the picture, Thakur wrote, “Turkish eggs kinda day.”

Prior to that, Mrunal posted a collage featuring a series of pictures where she was seen making goofy and lighthearted faces, showcasing her fun and carefree side. In her signature playful style, Mrunal captioned the post, “Catching flights, not feelings.”

On the professional front, Mrunal Thakur began her acting career in 2012 with the television series “Mujhse Kuchh Kehti… Yeh Khamoshiyaan,” marking her entry into the entertainment world. She gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of Bulbul Arora in Ekta Kapoor’s popular daily soap “Kumkum Bhagya” and left a lasting impression with her roles in other TV shows like “Arjun.”

Her transition to films was equally remarkable. Mrunal showcased her acting prowess in critically acclaimed movies such as “Super 30” opposite Hrithik Roshan, “Batla House,” and the action-packed thriller “Dhamaka.” She received praise for her performance in the widely praised romantic drama “Sita Ramam.”

She also featured in the sci-fi epic “Kalki 2898 AD,” where she shared screen space with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone.

Recently, Mrunal was seen shooting in the scenic locales of Uttarakhand for an untitled romantic film alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi.

The actress has an array of highly anticipated films in the pipeline. Mrunal is set to star in “Son of Sardaar 2” with Ajay Devgn, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, and a comedy venture featuring Varun Dhawan under the direction of David Dhawan. She also has an upcoming film “Pooja Meri Jaan” in the lineup.

Sonu Sood says directorial debut Fateh’ is an ode to every hero who fights back

Mumbai– Actor Sonu Sood, who is gearing up for the release of his directorial debut, ‘Fateh’, has said that the film is an ode to every hero who dares to challenge the odds and fights back.

The teaser of the film has been attached to the Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ which released in cinemas on Thursday, and is getting a positive response.

Talking about the film, Sonu Sood shared, “Stepping into the director’s chair for the first time with Fateh has been a journey of passion and purpose. This action saga calls to attention the unseen battles fought in the shadows of the digital world. I’m thrilled that the teaser of Fateh is out for the audiences who are watching ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ in theatres”.

He further mentioned, “It’s a glimpse into a world we’ve poured our hearts into creating, and I can’t wait for viewers to experience the adrenaline, the emotions, and the sheer power of Fateh. This film is my ode to every hero who dares to fight back against impossible odds, and I hope it leaves viewers inspired and electrified”.

The film is inspired by true incidents in cyberspace, and stars Sonu Sood alongside Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Naseeruddin Shah. While moviegoers are treated to a sneak peek of this outing on the big screen on Thursday, the digital unveiling of the teaser is set for December 9.

Produced by Sonali Sood for Shakti Sagar Productions’ and Umesh KR Bansal for Zee Studios, ‘Fateh’ is a gripping tale of courage, resilience, and the fight against cybercrime. The film is slated to release on January 10, 2025.

Here’s how Arjun Kapoor is enjoying ‘little breather before the hustle resumes’

Mumbai– Actor Arjun Kapoor is enjoying a “little breather before the hustle resumes.”

On Thursday, the actor shared glimpses of his weekend getaway on social media, giving fans a peek into his moments of relaxation before diving back into his busy schedule. In the video, Arjun is seen enjoying some pool time. For the caption, the ‘Singham Again’ actor wrote, “Just a little breather before the hustle resumes. #WeekendGetAway #WeekendDiaries.”

The clip also showed the actor performing an intense workout and getting a face touch-up done. The video concluded with Kapoor looking at the camera, smiling, and winking. He also added the smash K-pop global hit “APT” by BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars to the video.

On the personal front, Arjun confirmed his breakup with Malaika Arora at a Diwali event in Mumbai. In October, he announced that he is now single. At a Diwali celebration hosted by Raj Thackeray, Arjun responded to playful fan chants of Malaika Arora’s name, confirming that he is currently single.

When the crowd began chanting Malaika’s name as Arjun took the microphone, he humorously addressed the situation. “Abhi single hoon main, relax (I’m single now),” he said with a smile.

This marked the first time the ‘Gunday’ actor openly spoke about his relationship status since the breakup rumours surfaced a few months ago.

Arjun and Malaika Arora began dating in 2018, following her divorce from Arbaaz Khan. The couple frequently shared moments from their vacations and were often spotted together at social events.

Work-wise, Arjun was mostly seen playing the modern-day version of Raavan, Danger Lanka in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama “Singham Again.” The movie also stars Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

“Singham Again,” which is the fifth installment in the popular Cop Universe, was released on November 1.

Kartik Aaryan immerses himself in Jaipur’s regal aura and culinary heritage

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan recently treated his fans to glimpses of his visit to Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Sharing photos and videos from the Pink City on his Instagram handle, Kartik showcased his deep appreciation for Rajasthani culture. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor was seen mingling with locals and participating in traditional activities. In one of the videos, Kartik enthusiastically joined the locals for a lively Ghoomar dance and in another he is seen singing the song Pee Loon from the film “Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai. “

Kartik joined the traditional Ghoomar dance, a signature folk dance of Rajasthan, alongside a group of locals. The actor could be seen matching steps with the dancers. Sharing the post, the Dhamaka actor wrote in the caption, “Guess my fav color.” He also shared his candid photo wearing a pink t-shirt and blue denim jacket.

He also posted a picture showcasing a plate of traditional Rajasthani food.

Aaryan had previously penned a note celebrating two years of his film “Freddy.” In an Instagram post, the actor wrote, “Ek joke sunau – I Still Love You Two years of #Freddy, and the joy of living this ‘twisted’ lover boy still feels as electrifying as ever! Transforming into Freddy was no small feat- gaining 14 kgs to embody his vanilla yet hauntingly complex life was just the beginning. This character took me on a rollercoaster of emotions and madness, and honestly, he’s still screaming for his story to continue.”

Kartik added, “The search and quest to explore more of Freddy’s world is far from over. Thank you for showering so much love on your Dr. Freddy. This journey has been unforgettable, and who knows… the best might still be yet to come!.”

On the work front, he is riding high on the success of his recent release “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,” which has become the biggest Bollywood grossing movie. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror comedy also starred Vidya Balan Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles and Rajesh Sharma, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, and Sanjay Mishra in supporting roles.

Hina Khan is ‘walking towards corridors of healing’ post her chemotherapy

Mumbai– TV actress Hina Khan, who is undergoing treatment for stage-3 breast cancer, recently shared photos from the hospital following her chemotherapy.

On Thursday, the ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actress took to her Instagram handle to drop photos where she is seen facing away from the camera, holding a pouch bag that is attached to bottles. In the images, Hina is seen wearing a hospital gown as she walks toward a door, with her back turned to the camera. She dons a beanie cap, having cut her hair, and carries her medical equipment in her hands.

Alongside the photos, she wrote, “Walking towards the brighter side thru these Corridors of Healing..One step at a time..Gratitude Gratitude and only Gratitude Dua.”

Reacting to her post, Ankita Lokhande commented, “Lots of duas for u from the bottom of my heart always and forever.” Actor-comedian Suni Grover wrote, “Jaldi jaldi theek ho jao.” Arti Singh said, “Lionesss …. Lots of dua for u …. God is standing by your side taking step with you.”

While Dalljiet Kaur wrote, “One step at a time darling,” Surbhi Jyoti called Hina “Sherni.”

Earlier this year, in June, Hina Khan revealed that she had been diagnosed with stage-3 breast cancer. She thanked her fans and well-wishers for their unwavering support during this challenging time and continues to share her journey with them.

In an Instagram post, the actress wrote, “I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I wish to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger.”

Hina added, “I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey. I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined and positive. With the grace of the almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and will be completely healthy. Please send your prayers blessings and love.”

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal enjoy cozy dinners with a view in Rome

Mumbai– Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are enjoying a romantic getaway in Rome.

On Thursday, the couple shared a series of their mushy clicks from the trip on Instagram and wrote, “Rome in a jiffy at the @anantarapalazzonaiadi! Cozy dinners with a view, a fun buggy ride through the city, and some mandatory sightseeing! Two days well spent!!”

From indulging in cozy dinners with breathtaking views of the city to posing at some of the most scenic spots in Rome, Sonakshi and Zaheer are enjoying every moment of their getaway. In the first image, Zaheer is seen posing with his head resting on Sonakshi’s shoulder. In the next image, the ‘Akira’ actress makes a victory sign. The third mirror selfie shows the couple striking a romantic pose.

Other romantic clicks of the actors highlight their chemistry and bond.

Earlier, the couple humorously asked if anyone was casting for an Italian mafia movie, jokingly inviting them to call. Sonakshi posted a string of pictures of the two of them posing in sharp outfits in Italy, adding the iconic track from The Godfather, starring Al Pacino. She captioned the post: “Anyone casting for an Italian mafia movie… call us.”

Sonakshi and Zaheer first crossed paths at a party hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Both actors began their careers with Salman; Sonakshi made her debut alongside him in the blockbuster “Dabangg,” while Zaheer debuted in Salman Khan’s home production “Notebook.” The couple is said to have dated for seven years and lived together for a year before finally tying the knot.

Sonakshi began dating Zaheer in 2017, and the couple starred together in the 2022 film “Double XL.” They got married in an intimate ceremony on June 23 of this year, surrounded by family and industry colleagues.

The couple wed in a civil ceremony under the Special Marriage Act. They celebrated their one-month wedding anniversary in the Philippines and shared glimpses from the celebration on social media.

The ‘Dabangg’ actress captioned the post: “We celebrated one month of our wedding by doing what we needed to do the most – RECOVER!!!”

Sonam Kapoor cherishes old memories with her Nani in a rare throwback pic

Mumbai– Actress Sonam Kapoor recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane by sharing a rare throwback picture featuring her Nani.

The heartwarming post not only celebrates the bond between the actress and her grandmother but also offers fans a glimpse into her cherished family moments. Sonam shared a black-and-white snapshot on her Instagram stories, featuring herself as a toddler with her grandmother. Alongside the photo, she wrote, “Miss you Nani.”

In the picture, a young Sonam Kapoor, just a toddler, is seen sitting comfortably in her Nani’s arms. The image beautifully captures the timeless bond between the two, with Sonam’s maternal grandmother holding her with an expression of pure love and pride.

The ‘Neerja’ star has often spoken about how her family, including her grandparents, played an instrumental role in instilling values of love, kindness, and resilience in her.

In 2017, Sunita Kapoor’s mother and Sonam’s grandmother, Duru Hingorani Bhambani, passed away at the age of 89. Sonam shared an emotional tribute following her grandmother’s passing, expressing her deep love and affection through a heartfelt message.

Sharing a picture from her childhood, Sonam wrote, “Love you Nani, will miss you so much. Thank you for teaching me everything… 23/5/1928 to 29/4/2017. Draupadi/Duru Hingorani Bhambani—always in our hearts.” Her sister, Rhea Kapoor, also posted a throwback picture from her childhood with their Nani, captioning it, “What a lady, what a legacy. I will always remember you as my spirit and my strength, Nani. I love you forever. #Duru.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sonam was last seen in the thriller “Blind,” where she played the role of a visually impaired police officer on a mission to track a serial killer. The actress will next appear in the upcoming film “Battle for Bittora,” based on Anuja Chauhan’s 2010 novel of the same name. (IANS)