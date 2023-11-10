Bollywood Roundup: Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy, Karan Kundrra, and more…

Mrunal Thakur says ‘Pippa’ gave her a rare role

Mumbai– Actress Mrunal Thakur will be seen in the film ‘Pippa’, based on the critically acclaimed novel ‘The Burning Chaffees’. She is overjoyed about being a part of a film where a female character is given a well-defined arc, challenging the traditional gender norms seen in war dramas.

Mrunal plays Radha, a medical student and cryptographer, who becomes an essential part of the war alongside her siblings.

In discussing her role, Mrunal shared: “Radha is a character close to my heart. She represents the resilience and strength of women, not just emotionally, but also intellectually. It was refreshing to see a female character actively involved in the war effort, making significant contributions through her expertise in cryptography.”

She said: “Pippa showcases a different perspective, and I am honored to bring Radha’s story to life”.

‘Pippa’, directed by Raja Menon, also stars Ishan Khatter.

‘It’s important to love yourself in relationships,’ say Mouni and Karan

Mumbai– Actors Mouni Roy and Karan Kundrra emphasised on self-love while in a relationship and revealed why it is important to prioritise oneself.

Mouni said: “In any partnership, two individuals unite to create a new life, but it’s crucial to remember that it remains two individuals. Temptation Island encourages personal growth and self-improvement.”

“This show serves as a platform for individuals to work on themselves, fostering a deeper understanding of the value of self-respect in the context of love.”

Karan Kundrra, sums it up: “This show teaches you either about yourself or about love. Whether you discover more about your own self or the intricacies of love, the journey on this show provides valuable insights.”

“It’s a unique experience that has the potential to uncover truths about your own character and your understanding of love, making it a profound learning adventure.”

‘Temptation Island India’ airs on JioCinema.

Jasmine Bhasin will miss Diwali celebrations for shoot in London

Mumbai– Actress Jasmine Bhasin is currently shooting in London for her next film ‘Carry on Jattyie’. She shared some fond childhood memories of Diwali and said it was all about “eating good food, rangoli and burning tubri.”

Jasmine, who has been brought up in Kota, Rajasthan, said: ”Diwali in Rajasthan is a different experience compared to Diwali in a metro city like Mumbai, the pace of life is very different in a city like Mumbai. There is that cosmopolitan touch where all the festivals are celebrated. In my childhood it was all about eating good food, rangoli and burning tubri and other stuff.

“But gradually when you grow up you know that all the fire crackers create so much noise pollution. It especially bothers you when you are an animal lover. My heart goes out to all the animals who bare this sound. This year I won’t be in India as I am shooting for a film in London,” she added.

“Of course” she will miss Diwali, “Specially the mithai and not to forget the Diwali parties. It will be a working Diwali for me. I have been here in London for the last few weeks and have been enjoying the weather and the shooting everyday. It’s a different feeling when you are away from your home during festivals, but an actor has no specific holidays. Whenever there is a schedule we work at any day in a year.”

Jasmine wished all my fans a happy and prosperous Diwali and urged everyone to not burn crackers as they cause air pollution and noise pollution.

Salman, Katrina and their first ever Diwali release: ‘We are celebrating with everyone’

Mumbai– Stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are all set for their first Diwali release with ‘Tiger 3’ and the two said that it would be a humbling feeling if they give the best celebration with the film.

Salman said: “It is always special to have a release in Diwali because I have very fond memories of how the festival has always blessed me with good luck.”

“It is quite amazing that Katrina and I, as a pair, haven’t had any Diwali release and Tiger 3 will be our first Diwali film! As co-stars, we have done films that have been loved by many people. So, if we can give them the best Diwali with Tiger 3, we would be very humbled.”

Katrina added: “This Diwali is extra special because I have a release in Tiger 3, a film which is about triumph over evil. It’s also my first film with Salman to be releasing on Diwali! Salman and I are looking forward to entertaining everyone and adding even more joy and excitement to this Diwali’s festivities.”

She said: “This year I feel we will be celebrating Diwali with everyone all through the country with our film release and I hope we give everyone an amazing Diwali gift in Tiger 3!”

Salman said: “For me, Diwali has always been that festival that brings people together, brings families together. I’m looking forward to spending this Diwali with my folks. I will watch Tiger 3 with my entire family this Diwali and I hope everyone does too and thoroughly enjoys this big screen experience.”

Katrina said that Diwali has always been a festival all about celebration.

“For me, it is a festival of togetherness, love, light, celebrating our families and bonds of friendship and the acknowledgment that good will always triumph over the bad.”

Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is set to release this Sunday, November 12 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. (IANS)