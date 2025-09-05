Bollywood Roundup: Mouni Roy, Aditi Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Mouni Roy Stuns as South Indian Beauty in Onam Look

Mumbai– Mouni Roy set the internet on fire this Onam with her “South Indian sundari” vibe. The actress slipped into a classic white saree with a bold golden border, paired with a sleeveless blouse, red lips, heavy jhumkas, and fresh gajra.

Sharing the festive snaps online, the Bhootnii star wrote, “Happy Onam to all celebrating,” while also indulging in traditional Kerala delicacies.

She wasn’t the only celeb sending love. Allu Arjun called himself Kerala’s “adopted son” while wishing Malayalis a joyous festival, Hema Malini prayed for health and prosperity, and Mohanlal dropped a heartfelt video message. Prithviraj Sukumaran also shared a sweet photo with wife Supriya in matching white-and-gold looks.

For those new to the tradition, Onam marks the annual return of King Mahabali and is celebrated with flower carpets, boat races, dance, and the grand Sadhya feast.

Up next, Mouni will appear in David Dhawan’s star-studded drama Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, alongside Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur.

Aditi Sharma Glams Up in Red Dress, Thanks Fans for Birthday Love

Mumbai– TV star Aditi Sharma turned 29 in style, dazzling in a short red dress with golden accessories as she rang in her birthday with cake, flowers, and family.

The Rabb Se Hai Dua actress shared snaps of her celebrations, which included a visit to her Guruji’s ashram, time at an NGO, and a cozy evening with close friends. “Grateful beyond words for all the love, wishes, and support… feeling so blessed,” Aditi wrote on Instagram.

Fans flooded her feed with edits, DMs, and sweet messages — and she made sure to thank every one of them.

Sharma, who first appeared in Guru Randhawa’s 2017 hit music video Taare, has since made her mark on television with shows like Kaleerein and Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka!.

Amitabh Bachchan Admits Biggest Regret: Missing Kids’ Childhood

Mumbai– He may be Bollywood’s biggest legend, but Amitabh Bachchan says even stardom has its price. On Kaun Banega Crorepati, the 82-year-old icon confessed he

regrets not spending enough time with his kids, Abhishek and Shweta, while they were growing up.

“Jaya took care of the children completely. I would leave in the morning and return at night while they were asleep,” Big B revealed. “Sometimes I wish I could have been there more.”

The superstar shared that he eventually made Sundays sacred, dedicating the day to family meals — a tradition the Bachchans still keep.

Now in his 23rd year hosting KBC, Amitabh continues to juggle work and family pride, watching Abhishek thrive in films and daughter Shweta raise her own family.

Shilpa Shetty Gushes Over Hubby Raj Kundra, Calls Him ‘Forever Hero’

Mumbai– Shilpa Shetty just scored her “first autograph” — from none other than husband Raj Kundra. The actress shared a playful video from a movie theater where Raj, making his

Punjabi film debut with Mehar, signed a tissue for her.

“First autograph. Abhi tak cheque par leti thi main,” Shilpa joked, as Raj scribbled, “Raj loves you only.”

On Instagram, she cheered him on: “My forever hero… proud of your honest performance in Mehar. Wishing you and the team huge success. Rab Mehar kare.”

The couple, married since 2009, were joined by son Viaan for the special moment. Raj’s film tells the story of a rural man fighting to reclaim his dignity.

Shilpa, last seen in Sukhee, will next appear in the Kannada action drama KD: The Devil with Dhruva Sarja and Sanjay Dutt.

Hrithik Roshan Gushes Over Saba Azad: “Tears Filled Me Up, I Love You”

Mumbai– Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan just melted hearts with a glowing tribute to girlfriend Saba Azad’s performance in Songs of Paradise.

Sharing stills from the film, Hrithik praised Saba’s turn as Zeba, saying the role “touched me to my core” and even brought him to tears. “You deserve all the applause coming your way… you, my love, deserve the world and more,” he wrote, signing off with, “Rock on baby. My heart is full. I love you.”

Saba, who plays a character inspired by Kashmiri music legend Raj Begum, said the film opened her eyes to Kashmir’s rich musical heritage. “It was an education for me… music is universal and it always resonates,” she shared.

With rave reviews rolling in, Songs of Paradise is quickly becoming a career milestone for Saba — and clearly, her biggest fan is cheering the loudest. (Source: IANS)