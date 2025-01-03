Bollywood Roundup: Mira Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Raveena Tandon, and more…

Mira Kapoor is all set to head home soon

Mumbai– Shahid Kapoor and his better half Mira Kapoor kicked off 2025 in Maldives. It seems, the star wife is making the most of her time there.

Recently, Mira Kapoor took to the stories section of her official Insta handle and dropped a stunning picture of herself in a white and brown striped silk shirt. Her look was completed with some light makeup, hoop earrings, and her hair tied up in a tight bun.

Her post included the words, “I guess we must go home at some point.”

Prior to this, Mira Kapoor shared a romantic photo with hubby Shahid Kapoor on Insta. The ‘Vivah’ actor can be seen posing at the beach while holding his wife’s hand. Mira Kapoor captioned the post, “Come away with me”.

Recently, Shahid Kapoor also dropped a shirtless selfie from her Maldives vacay on his official Instagram account. The actor looked ruggedly handsome with a beard, spiked-up hair, and black sunglasses.

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor is waiting for the release of his next with Rosshan Andrrews titled “Deva”. He will be seen sharing screen space with Southern beauty Pooja Hegde in the much-anticipated drama. The movie will be released on the silver screens on January 31, this year.

Additionally, Shahid Kapoor will also collaborate with the ‘Kaminey’ maker Vishal Bhardwaj for “Arjun Ustara”. The film is yet to go on the floors. The filming is expected to commence from 6th January , while the release has been scheduled for 5th December 2025.

Shahid Kapoor is also reported to be in talks with director Sujoy Ghosh. While the actor and director duo have been planning to collaborate since 2021, the project failed to materialize because of some scheduling conflicts.

Going by the reports, Shahid Kapoor and Sujoy Ghosh are once again in talks for their forthcoming drama. However, the actor has denied any such reports.

Rakul Preet Singh reveals her 2025 mantra

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh’s mantra for 2025 seems to be of letting go.

The ‘Doctor G’ star recently treated fans with a couple of lovely pictures from her most recent holiday. The photos show the diva enjoying some sweet delicacies while dressed in a white overcoat and woolen cap. She also gave the fans an insight into the places she has been to during her time off.

Rakul also penned a long note sharing her learning from the year gone by and how she looks forward to 2025, “This holiday was all about letting go…so here is what I wanted to share ..I always struggled with letting go and relishing food without feeling guilty , or the constant stress of getting back on track .. basically a lot of guilt attached to indulgence and constant noise in my head .. but I’m so happy that I could let go this year !! I was able to enjoy every bit of every meal be it sugar or fried .. it’s a hard task to live in the moment and enjoy the joy of it and I’m sure a lot of you resonate with it ..so here I am telling you .. it’s fine .. pause , enjoy and get back on track .. cos how you feel is more important than how you look .. no one’s validation is more important than your acceptance of yourself…”

The ‘Runway 34’ star further added, “Ok now yes obviously we do need to get back on track and it is time to do so but without any fads , without any stress.. embracing all the memories of the trip and looking into the future of 2025.”

On the work front, Rakul will next be a part of Mudassar Aziz’s “Mere Husband Ki Biwi.” Touted to be a comedy love triangle, the project will also star Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. It might be noted that Rakul Preet Singh had previously shared the screen with Arjun Kapoor in the 2021 drama “Sardar Ka Grandson.”.

Raveena Tandon calls Vishal Sablley’s women’s figures artwork ‘inspiring’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon recently praised the artwork of artist Vishal Sablley, particularly his stunning depictions of women’s figures.

Tandon recently inaugurated Nayika: Recreating the Essence of Feminine by Vishal Sablley, in the presence of Vastu Mahaguru Basant R. Rasiwasia and prominent artists such as Kiran Chopra, Om Thadkar, Mamta Sharma, Pravin Gangurde, curator Ritu Chopra, Rutuja Padwal, sculptor Kiran Mahale, gallerist Meenu De, photographer-author Fawzan Husain, and Dr. (Hon) Anusha Srinivasan Iyer, among others.

Vishal Sablley’s series of artworks beautifully portrays the divine essence of women through representations of various Nayikas, or Goddesses, from Indian mythology. These include revered figures like Durga, Tripura Sundari, Lakshmi, Brahmini, Saraswati, and more, each depicted with grace and power.

Speaking to IANS about Vishal’s artwork, Raveena shared, “I think this moment is especially important for me. When we look at Vishal ji’s work, the way he portrays his subjects through his paintings is extraordinary. In each piece, you can see a different representation of women—be it Maa Saraswati, Maa Durga, Maa Parvati, or other revered women figures. They’re depicted in various forms, each one powerful in its own way.”

She added, “As someone who deeply believes in women empowerment, I find it inspiring that an artist like Vishal ji, a male artist, has chosen to showcase women in such a profound and beautiful way. This is a new year, and he is introducing new artworks, which makes it even more meaningful.”

The ‘Mohra’ actress went on to say, “We should respect every woman in our lives. When you respect a woman, it is like honoring Lakshmi, Saraswati, and Ganpati—all the divine energies. Respect for women brings blessings.”

When asked about her interest in art, Tandon mentioned, “I have a strong interest in all forms of art, including painting. I admire and collect works by talented artists. India has no shortage of artistic talent, but many artists, like Vishal ji, often lack the platform to showcase their brilliance. I believe Vishal ji’s work is phenomenal—each painting is a masterpiece. It’s crucial to encourage such talent, which is why, even though I am unwell, I had to be here. Supporting and appreciating artists is essential.”

The exhibition is currently open to the public at Jehangir Art Gallery in Mumbai, running from December 31 to January 6.

Manushi Chhillar begins New Year on a spiritual note

Mumbai– Manushi Chhillar, the former Miss World, began the New Year on a spiritual note by seeking blessings at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.

Manushi visited the temple to offer her prayers and start 2025 with positivity. She also shared her images from her visit on her Instagram handle and wrote in the caption, “First post of 2025.”

In the images, the ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ actress stands with folded hands as she offers her prayers. A pandit is also seen applying tilak on her forehead.

In her previous post, the actress shared a heartwarming reflection on the year gone by, calling it “the most beautiful ending to an incredible year.” She expressed how 2024 was filled with countless moments to celebrate, but nothing could match the joy she experienced with her close friends.

From dancing and singing to competing in a pageant and laughing together, the memories they created were truly special. Manushi also extended her gratitude to Akshay Kumar, thanking him for bringing everyone together for an unforgettable experience.

She captioned the post, “The most beautiful ending to an incredible year

While 2024 had lots lots to celebrate, nothing can match the fun I had with these girls We danced, we sang, we competed at a pageant and we laughed louder than ever!!! Thank you @akshaykumar sir for bringing us all together.”

On the professional front, Manushi Chhillar made her acting debut with the historical drama “Samrat Prithviraj,” alongside Akshay Kumar. In the film, she portrayed the brave and determined princess Sanyogita.

Following her successful debut, Manushi appeared in several films, including “Operation Valentine,” “The Great Indian Family,” and “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.”

Manushi will next star in the upcoming thriller “Tehran,” directed by debutant Arun Gopalan. The film, which also features John Abraham in the lead, is produced by Dinesh Vijan and is said to be inspired by true events. (IANS)