Bollywood Roundup: Meera Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Shruti Haasan, and more…

‘Kaali’ poster controversy: Actress Meera Chopra joins criticism

Mumbai– While there is outrage over the controversial poster of the documentary film ‘Kaali’ directed by filmmaker Leena Manimekalai, Bollywood actress Meera Chopra also criticised the image shown in the poster of Goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette.

Meera is known for appearing in films like ‘Section 375’, ‘1920’, and Disney Hotstar’s show ‘Kamathipura’.

Sharing her opinion on the matter Meera Chopra said, “Creative freedom is definitely needed to make honest and thought-provoking cinema and stories. However, being insensitive to the religious beliefs of the audience, or showing a certain section of the society in poor light, just to create controversy and hog the limelight, does not fall under the creative paradigm. I strongly detest such a portrayal of our gods and goddesses. And if this is what people think liberation means then I feel sad for them.”

The actress is currently working on two films with very different subjects. She is playing the female protagonist in the upcoming film ‘Safed’. ‘Safed’ depicts the atrocities against widows and transgenders. ‘Safed’s’ first look was unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival this year by A.R Rahman.

Another of her upcoming film ‘Super Women’ is India’s first film on ‘Asexuality.’

Alia talks about fitting into Kapoor family in ‘Koffee With Karan’ Season 7 opener

Mumbai– The seventh season of popular chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ is set to premiere on July 7 and will see Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt gracing the couch for the first episode.

During the episode, show host Karan Johar and ‘Gully Boy’ co-stars Ranveer and Alia touched upon celebrity relationship trajectories, supporting their partners and their lives after marrying the love of their lives.

Alia Bhatt took the conversation further with her experience of fitting into the Kapoor clan.

Tracing her journey of shifting from a nuclear family and adapting to the majestic celebrations of Bollywood’s First Family, she said, “I have been brought up between me, my mum, my sister and my father. That was it. Our interaction was very limited. We were a very close family, but we were not a big family. We did not have these massive celebrations or get-togethers.”

Chalking out the difference between her home and that of her in-laws, Alia mentioned, “Everybody did their own thing. Enter the Kapoor family, where everyone does everything together. You eat together, do aarti together, everything is done together. It was cute. I have been through so many moments of culture and family because of the Kapoor family that it has given me a totally new layer in my life.”

Season 7 of ‘Koffee with Karan’ will air on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar, with new tattletale games including Koffee Bingo, Mashed Up, along with the all-time favourite rapid fire — bringing fans closer to their favourite stars. The first episode will drop on the streamer on July 7 at 7 p.m. (IST) with every new episode coming up every Thursday.

Shruti Haasan clarifies she is perfectly fine!

Chennai– Actress Shruti Haasan has clarified that she is not unwell or in a critical condition as was reported by a section of the media.

The actress, in a video clip, said: “I am having PCOS which a lot of women have. Yes, it’s challenging. But no, it doesn’t mean I am “unwell” or in “critical condition” of any kind. I’ve realised that some media and news outlets have blown it way out of proportion without reading the actual post, which was supposed to be positive.”

“I also got calls asking me if I was admitted to the hospital, which I am clearly not. I am doing perfectly fine. I have PCOS for years and I have been doing just fine. So, thank you for your concern. You have a good day.”

It all started some time ago, when the actress put out a post on Instagram, saying she had PCOS. Posting a video of her working out, she wrote: “Work out with me! I’ve been facing some of the worst hormonal issues with my pcos and endometriosis – women know it’s a tough fight with imbalance and bloating and metabolic challenges – but instead of looking at it as a fight, I choose to accept is as natural movement that my body goes through to do it’s best and I say Thank you by eating right, sleeping well and enjoying my work out. My body isn’t perfect right now but my heart is. Keep fit keep happy and let those happy hormones flow !!! I know I sound a tad preachy but it’s been such a journey to accept these challenges and not let them define me.. so, I’m so happy to share this with all of you.”

Some media reports went on to report this as the actress being in a critical condition, forcing the actress to issue a clarification.

Urfi Javed calls Rakhi Sawant a ‘legend’ to shut down the trolls

Mumbai– ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ fame Urfi Javed was recently compared to Rakhi Sawant by netizens on social media. While responding to them, she in fact called Rakhi a ‘legend’.

In her Instagram story, she shared the screenshot of the comment written by a user, saying: “Totally agree with you! She’s like the next Rakhi.”

Urfi, who is often known for her style statement gave a befitting reply by mentioning: “Just because you know a few international brands, just cause you add vintage filter to your photos, you think you’re way above me that you can insult me.”

Later calling Rakhi, a ‘legend’, she comments: “Also Rakhi is a legend, the way you guys insult her for being herself and then talk about feminism. The fact that you think being compared to her will be an insult shows a lot about your character and the way you think! Putting other women down unnecessarily only makes you a mega loser! Xx.”

Urfi recently had also slammed those circulating her fake suicide pictures, wishing death upon her in the comments.

Urfi is known for playing the role of Avni in ‘Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania’. She was also seen as Aarti in ‘Meri Durga’, Bella in ‘Bepannaah’ and Mira in ‘Puncch Beat’ and many more.

Arjun Kapoor hopes people see his evolution as actor in three upcoming films

New Delhi– Arjun Kapoor, who has been in the industry for a decade now, hopes that people see the improvement, growth and the evolution in him as an actor with his upcoming lineup including films such as ‘Ek Villain Returns’, ‘Kuttey’ and ‘The LadyKiller’, which marks his 18th film in the Hindi film business.

With a decade-long-journey in Hindi cinema, how has Arjun evolved as an actor?

In a conversation with IANS, the actor said: “I would like to say I am a student of cinema. I have evolved in all aspects by working on so many different films. ‘LadyKiller’ is my 18th film and at the end of the day for me every film is a learning experience….”

“I might have done a few films that might have not been my best work but its not been because of my lack of trying but today I feel that the three films that are coming out… starting from ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ to ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ and ‘Bhoot Police’ you can see the variety of roles that have tried to do and do justice to all the three roles.

The 37-year-old star added: “Now I have ‘Ek Villain Returns’, ‘Kuttey’ and ‘The LadyKiller’ so I hope people see improvement and the growth in me and evolution in me as an actor and the choices I am making.”

‘Ek Villain Returns’, which also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria, will debut in theatres release worldwide on July 29.

The movie is directed by Mohit Suri and jointly produced by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms.

KJo was overwhelmed when Alia told him about her pregnancy

Mumbai– Multi-hyphenate Karan Johar, who is gearing up for the release of the seventh season of his chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’, shared that he was overwhelmed when his mentee actress Alia Bhatt shared the news of her pregnancy.

The Dharma Productions head-honcho told press that Alia had come to his office and after he broke down, she gave him a hug. He also shared that his “first burst of parenting” was actually with Alia Bhatt.

In an interview with Times of India, Karan said: “I cried. She came to my office. I remember I was having a bad hair day and I was sitting in a hoodie with a cap. And she told me this. My first emotion was that tears just came out and she came and gave me a hug. I was like I can’t believe you are having a baby. It was like your baby is having a baby. It was a very emotional moment for me, it still is.”

He also added, “I’ve seen her transforming from a girl into an outstanding artiste, into this wonderful self-assured woman. And I feel so much pride. Because really, my first burst of parenting was actually with her. She walked into my office when she was 17. She’s 29 today and these last 12 years have been magical for both of us because I share such a strong bond with her. I can’t wait to hold her baby in my arms. It will be a very emotional moment, as close to when I held my own children.”

Alia had made her Bollywood debut with the romantic comedy-drama Student Of The Year which was directed by Karan Johar. (IANS)