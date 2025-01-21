Bollywood Roundup: Malavika Mohanan, Ira Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and more…

- Advertisement -

Actress Malavika Mohanan fascinated by the Cenotes of Mexico!

Chennai– Actress Malavika Mohanan, whoe fiery performance as Aarathy in director Pa Ranjith’s ‘Thangalaan’ came in for widespread appreciation, seems to have literally been swept off her feet by the Cenotes of Mexico.

.The actress, who posted pictures of herself taking a dip in a Cenote, wrote, “Imagine discovering a secret water world tucked beneath the earth’s surface- voila, the Cenotes of Mexico!”

“Some are like giant natural bathtubs, open to the sky, surrounded by lush jungle, while others are tucked away like secret caves, only accessible through a narrow opening,” she explained.

Stating that she had read about Cenotes during an afternoon of wanderlusting almost a decade ago, the actress said, “They seemed so faraway to me, I only hoped that one day I might be able to experience it.”

Admitting that she didn’t know prior to this trip, the historical and cultural significance of these sites, Malavika said these aspects made it so much more interesting and shared some interesting facts.

She wrote, “To the Maya, cenotes held deep spiritual and cultural significance. They were considered sacred gateways to the underworld, known as ‘Xibalba’, the realm of the dead. Maya believed that the cenotes were a place where the gods resided, and the water within was seen as a direct link to the divine. As a result, cenotes were often used for religious rituals, including offerings and human sacrifices, to appease the gods or seek guidance.”

The actress concluded her note saying, “I’m sure the Mayas are looking down scowling at me for taking these photographs. Quite an antithesis of what they intended it to be.”

On the work front, Malavika has a number of interesting projects including The Raja Saab, featuring Prabhas in the lead, and Sardar 2,

Ira Khan shares heartwarming childhood picture with brother Junaid Khan

Mumbai– Ira Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, is setting sibling goals. On Tuesday, she took to her Instagram, and shared a throwback picture with her elder brother Junaid Khan.

.The picture shows Junaid holding his baby sister as he looks into the camera. Ira can be seen looking at her elder brother in a bid to get his attention.

She also penned a long note in the caption reminiscing their childhood. She wrote, “When he still thought I was cute! And look how excited I am to receive his attention and affection! I think we’re both cute”.

She further mentioned, “Someone asked me who’s older. Junaid!! 5 whole years. How is that even a question!? Can’t tell who’s being complimented and who’s being insulted. Though he does look very GenZ in #loveyapa”.

Meanwhile, Junaid is awaiting the release of his upcoming theatrical movie ‘Loveyapa’. The film is a remake of the superhit Tamil movie ‘Love Today’.

Earlier, Junaid made his acting debut with the streaming movie ‘Maharaj’ which was based on journalist and social reformer Karsandas Mulji.

Having studied at the Elphinstone College in Mumbai, Karsandas Mulji, played by Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s son – Junaid in the film, was a protege of the scholar-leader Dadabhai Naoroji. He was a member of the Gujarati Gnanprasarak Mandalli (Gujarati Society for the Spread of Knowledge), and was a friend of prominent Gujarati reformists such as poet Narmad and educationist Mahipatram Neelkanth.

Mulji wrote on widow remarriage, female education, excessive spending in pompous marriages, indecent songs sung during marriages, the funeral ritual of chest beating, and he stood up for the oppressed, calling for a social reform. Many of the evil practices in the society got abolished because of Mulji, who like his mentor believed in effective functioning of the society by weeding out its evils.

He wrote many notable articles. However, it was the article titled ‘Hinduo No Asli Dharam Ane Atyar Na Pakhandi Mato’ (The Primitive Religion of the Hindus and the Present Heterodox Opinions) published by him on September 21, 1890 in ‘Satyaprakash’. The article criticised Vaishnava Archaryas (Hindu religious leaders) for their behaviour. The article resulted in the Maharaj Libel Case in 1862 on which the Netflix film is based.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Junaid Khan also has an upcoming film with Sai Pallavi.

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals phone conversation on wife Tahira Kashyap’s birthday

Mumbai– Filmmaker-writer Tahira Kashyap turned 42 on 21st January 2025. Wishing his ladylove on her special day, Ayushmann Khurrana took to his official IG handle and penned a special post.

.The ‘Dream Girl’ actor shared a black and white pic of the couple where Ayushmann Khurrana can be seen romantically following Tahira Kashyap. He further wrote, “Ayush! Papa aa gaye! Baad mein phone karti hoon.” Se le kar “Papa! Ayush aa gaya! Baad mein phone karti hoon.” Tak ka ishq dekha hai.”

Talking about her special day, Tahira Kashyap revealed, “Every year, my birthday feels unique and special! Three years ago, it was a safari trip with friends to Gir. Two years back, it was an all-girls trip to Dubai. Last year, it was a serene celebration in Goa with a classical performance and just family.”

She further added, “I feel incredibly blessed to have such thoughtful friends and family who plan something different and memorable every time. As adults, we often feel it’s odd to get excited about birthdays, but my loved ones never fail to make mine extraordinary. But more than anything, I’m grateful that each year, I get to spend my special day with my close ones in the most heartwarming way. Truly, I couldn’t ask for more!”

On the professional front, Ayushmann Khurrana is presently busy with his forthcoming drama “Thama”. Touted to be a ‘bloody love story’, the project will be a part of Maddock’s blockbuster horror comedy universe. Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen romancing Rashmika Mandanna in his next. Additionally, Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will also be seen playing pivotal roles in the drama.

Made under the direction of Aditya Sarpotdar, “Thama” has been bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan in collaboration with Amar Kaushik. The screenplay of the drama has been written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara.

“Thama” talks about a determined historian who examines ancient manuscripts for clues to the mysterious vampire legends of Vijay Nagar.

Tinaa Dattaa talks about how her disciplined lifestyle helped her in series ‘Personal Trainer’

Mumbai– Actress Tinaa Dattaa, who will be seen in the crime thriller series “Personal Trainer”, has revealed how her disciplined lifestyle helped her in playing the character of Neha.

She said: “There’s a scene where I perform a headstand, and I was proud to pull it off on my own. My passion for health and wellness allowed me to bring authenticity to Neha’s character. It’s not every day that you get to combine your personal interests with such a meaty role.”

Talking about her experience working on the show and sharing insights about her character, she added: “Neha is a grey character, and it was exciting to portray someone complex with both strengths and flaws. Besides bringing a promising character to life, it was fantastic to work with such a talented cast.”

“Each one of them brought something unique to the table, motivating me to push my limits as an actor. We also formed a great bond on set, and the camaraderie was evident in every scene. I can’t wait for viewers to witness this thrilling drama unfold on Hungama.”

The series is set against the backdrop of Mumbai’s elite gym culture, this gripping tale explores ambition, love, and the dangerous pursuit of physical perfection. At the heart of the story is Neha Dharamrajan, a married woman, played by Tinaa, whose illicit affair with her personal trainer, Anish, essayed by Gulshan Nain, sets off a chilling chain of events that culminates in Anish’s mysterious murder.

“Personal Trainer” promises suspense, drama, and a whole lot of unexpected twists. It is slated to be released in Hungama on January 23.

Tinaa rose to fame with her portrayal of Ichcha Singh Bundela in Uttaran. She went on to participate in stunt-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and reality series Bigg Boss 16.

Kajol, daughter Nysa are ‘two chopsticks in a box’

Mumbai– Bollywood star Kajol spent some mother-daughter time with Nysa and said that the duo is “two chopsticks in a box”.

Kajol took to Instagram, where she posted a picture of the two sitting in a restaurant. The picture has the mother-daughter duo posing with chopsticks.

‘Two peas in a pod or two chopsticks in a box #unbreakablebond #partnerincrime,” she wrote as the caption.

Earlier this month, Kajol shared a glimpse of her latest photoshoot, where in the picture the diva sitting on the floor in the middle of the shoot. Meanwhile, the second photo features her facing the camera in a black overcoat and stylish spectacles.

She captioned the post, “What the camera sees and what I see…”

Meanwhile, Kajol stepped into the New Year with a very special social media post.

Looking back on the year gone by, the actress shared a couple of photos from her New Year celebration along with the following note, “And that’s a wrap! Better than a movie ending, for sure.”

“Wishes for the coming year to all of you: May you always run out of chairs for your guests, may your table always groan with the weight of food and friends, may your neighbors always complain about how long and fun your parties are, and last of all… may your joy be supremely infectious to the world around you always. #blessedbe #toasttothenewyear #happynewyear.”

\Kajol and Ajay started dating while filming “Gundaraj” in 1994. The couple married in 1999 in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony at the actor’s house. She gave birth to their daughter, Nysa, in April 2003 and seven years later, in September 2010, she gave birth to Yug.

Meanwhile, Kajol, who was last seen in “Lust Stories 2”, will next be seen in “Do Patti” alongside actress Kriti Sanon. She will also be seen in “Sarzameen” and the film “Maharagni- Queen of Queens”.

‘Gogo ke bacche’ Shraddha, Siddhanth pose for a picture

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor made an “Andaz Apna Apna” reference as she and her actor-brother Siddhanth Kapoor posed for a picture.

Shraddha re-shared a picture posted by Siddhanth on her Instagram story. The photograph seems to be from a wedding the two attended as they look gorgeous in Indian wear.

For the caption, the actress made a reference from the film “Andaz Apna Apna,” where their father Shakti Kapoor played the role of the hilarious villain Crime Master Gogo.

She wrote as the caption: “Gogo ke bacche dekho kitne acche.”

Released in 1994, Andaz Apna Apna is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. It also stars Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal (in a dual role) and Shakti. Although the film was a semi-hit at the box office, the film has emerged as a cult film over the years.

The film revolves around two gold diggers who attempt to woo an heiress to have access to her father’s wealth. They soon realize that the heiress has exchanged her identity with that of her secretary. By that point, one of them is genuinely in love with the heiress, and the other gold digger has fallen for the secretary.

Earlier this month on January 9, Shraddha showcased her new look with a shorter hairstyle with fringes. The first photograph had the actress taking a mirror selfie at the salon after getting freshly cut hair.The next photograph was of Shraddha taking an elevator selfie.

For the caption, she wrote: “Baal baal jach gayi.”

Meanwhile, 2024 has been an incredible year for Shraddha, as ‘Stree 2’ raced ahead of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’ to become the biggest hit in Hindi cinema before it was beaten by the Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’.

On the work front, the actress will reportedly star in the next installment of the “Dhoom” franchise alongside actor Ranbir Kapoor, with whom she worked in the 2023 film “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar”. (IANS)