Bollywood Roundup: Madhuri Dixit, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Madhuri: Back in 90s, writers used to pen scripts on sets

Mumbai– Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene, who is gearing up for her streaming movie ‘Maja Ma’, recently spoke about the changes that she has witnessed in the recent years about how the Hindi film industry which is otherwise known as Bollywood has changed over the course of time.

While speaking to IANS, the actress, who plays a Gujarati homemaker in the film, said, “Earlier the Hindi film industry was very disorganised and disjointed except for a few productions like Yash Raj Films, Subhash Ghai’s production or Rajshri Production, which were very organised in their approach. But now with the corporate culture having come up in the films, things are far more streamlined today.”

She then mentioned how the industry has started taking writing – the bedrock of any film, quite seriously, “We have table reading sessions with our fellow cast members now, something which was unheard of back then in the 1990s. We used to get dialogues on the go, just before a shot was supposed to be delivered.”

Adding a humorous hue to her statement, she further mentioned, “We used to wait for the writer to finish his dialogues, who would say from some corner of the set, ‘Haan madam bas 2 minute mein likh ke deta hoon (Just 2 minutes and your dialogues would be ready, ma’am)'”.

Things have changed for the good, the actress said and this in a way helps the India cinema to compete at the global stage where productions are flawless and of six – sigma quality, “Today, we are given a bound script about, which breaks down things to the last detail like what are we going to wear in a particular scene or what should be the pitching of the character. These details really help an actor prepare for a scene and deliver something that the audience would thoroughly enjoy.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is prepping up for ‘Citadel’ in the US

Mumbai– Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who impressed audiences with her moves in ‘Oo Antava’ from the Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, is currently busy prepping for her upcoming project, ‘Citadel’.

A source close to the actress revealed that “Samantha has been working on getting into her character for Citadel in the US. She is following a very strict fitness and lifestyle regime there to get into the physicality of her character in the series.”

As a part of the preparations, the actress is also jamming with different experts of filmmaking and character building and action.

In addition, ‘Citadel’, the Indian divergent of the umbrella series of the same name, will also star Varun Dhawan.

‘Citadel’ is the second spy action drama for Samantha after her hit OTT show, ‘The Family Man 2’.

The actress also has projects like ‘Shaakuntalam’, ‘Khushi’ and Yashoda in the pipeline.

Never underestimate the power of your intuition, says actress Sadaa

Chennai– Well-known actress Sadaa, who has now taken to wildlife photography in a big way, has told her followers on Instagram to never underestimate the power of intuition.

Going on to explain in detail how her intuition helped her click pictures and videos of a leopard called Bagheera, the actress wrote a detailed post with the title, “Bagheera, the ‘Bluff Master’ from Jhalana! Read to know why I call him that!”

The post read: “This shy rugged beast is known to keep away from gypsies/ humans. Hence, getting him head-on was something I’d least expected.”

“It was already past 6:30 p.m. and we had no hopes for any sighting for that evening. Something within me asked Hemant if we could check a particular area before heading out. To my surprise, he readily agreed.”

“Just a few minutes on that route, Hemant spotted something moving in the bushes. The moment we stopped to check, Bagheera got up and tried all his antics to bluff that he had gone further inside.”

“Full marks to Hemant for understanding the animal’s behaviour and his next move. He parked the vehicle much ahead of where we saw him and asked us to behave as dead as possible!”

“After a few minutes, Bagheera appeared as a shadow from the curvy path only to make his full glorious appearance! Being the only gypsy certainly helped here! Now I know the value of exclusive sighting. P.S. Never underestimate the power of your intuition!”

Trisha Krishnan poses with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ set

New Delhi– Actress Trisha Krishnan posed with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for a picture on the sets of their upcoming film ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, directed by Mani Ratnam.

Trisha took to her Instagram, where she and Aishwarya are seen taking a selfie on the sets dressed in their costumes from the upcoming magnum opus.

For the caption, Trisha wrote: “Ash” with a hug emoji.

The film, whose first part is scheduled to open on September 30, is a story that revolves around the early life of prince Arulmozhi Varman, who later on went on to be known as the great Raja Chozhan.

Described by Mani Ratnam as his dream project, the film features a galaxy of top stars including actors Vikram, Aishwarya, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Parthiban, Lal, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prabhu and Prakash Raj.

In the movie, Aishwarya will reportedly be seen in a double role. She will be seen playing the role of queen Nandini and Mandakini Devi.

The film will be among the most expensive projects ever undertaken in the country.

Akshay Oberoi dubs for Pawan Kriplani’s ‘Gaslight’

Mumbai– Actor Akshay Oberoi has recently dubbed for Pawan Kriplani’s upcoming movie ‘Gaslight’, which also stars Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey. He is amazed how the audiences have embraced each gray character he has played till now.

Speaking of his experiences, he claims: “It amazes me how much the audience has embraced each of the grey characters I’ve played up to this point.”

He added: “Every role has something new to offer, so I really like experimenting with the variations in them. This is a character that stands out to me and on which I have enjoyed working greatly. I’m really excited to see how the audience responds to it.”

On the work front, Akshay will next be seen in projects like ‘Varchasva’ along with Ravi Kishan and Tridha Choudhary and a social satire named ‘Ek Kori Prem Katha’. (IANS)