Bollywood Roundup: Madhuri Dixit, Diana Penty, Sobhita Dhulipala, and more…

Madhuri Dixit Spills on Anil Kapoor’s Sneaky Food Habit

MUMBAI– Madhuri Dixit has outed Anil Kapoor as Bollywood’s ultimate lunchtime thief.

In a clip from The Kapil Sharma Show making the rounds again, Madhuri revealed that Kapoor never sticks to his own plate. Instead, he strolls around, peeking at what everyone else is eating.

“Whenever it’s lunchtime, Anil never eats from his own plate,” Madhuri laughed. “He’ll look at your food, say ‘What’s that? Vada? Looks good!’ and then move on to the next person.”

Kapoor didn’t deny it. Instead, he turned the tables, teasing that Madhuri is no saint either. “She loves food, and if lunch is late, she goes crazy,” he said, leaving the audience in splits.

The diva recently had another nostalgic food-for-soul moment on set when she stumbled across a vintage cassette of her hit film Hum Aapke Hain Koun…! while shooting for her next project. Fans were treated to the sight of Madhuri flipping through the old tape as the classic track Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai played in the background.

Diana Penty Calls Shweta Tiwari ‘Absolutely Bomb’ in New OTT Series

MUMBAI– Diana Penty is hyping up Shweta Tiwari in the buzzy new comedy-drama Do You Wanna Partner.

When Palak Tiwari posted the trailer on Instagram with a shoutout to her “mumma,” Diana couldn’t resist jumping in. She re-shared the post, gushing: “Your mumma is absolutely bomb in the show! Can’t wait for everyone to see her.”

The series, premiering September 12, pairs Penty with Tamannaah Bhatia as two gutsy best friends who dive headfirst into the craft beer business. Packed with chaos, jugaad, and rule-breaking, the show promises a wild ride through the male-dominated booze world.

Alongside the leading ladies and Shweta, the star-studded cast includes Jaaved Jaafery, Nakuul Mehta, Neeraj Kabi, Sufi Motiwala, and Rannvijay Singha. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, the show is co-directed by Archit Kumar and Collin D’Cunha.

Palak, meanwhile, was last seen in the spooky flick The Bhootnii, where she shared screen space with Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy.

Soha Ali Khan Oozes ‘Vintage Elegance’ in Glam Photoshoot

MUMBAI– Soha Ali Khan is turning heads yet again, this time with a photoshoot straight out of old-school Hollywood glamour.

The actress channeled 1950s diva vibes in a black-and-white look complete with sequins, black gloves, ruffled headpiece, and soft curls paired with winged eyeliner. The result? Pure vintage chic.

While fans can’t get enough of her style, Soha is just as serious about her fitness. She often shows off her high-intensity workouts on social media, mixing yoga, Pilates, HIIT, and more into her routine. Recently, she even tested the trendy “ghee-coffee” shot—though she confessed it’s not a habit she’ll stick with.

Off-camera, the Rang De Basanti star is a hands-on mom to daughter Inaaya with husband Kunal Kemmu. The couple, who come from different faiths, make it a point to celebrate all festivals together, teaching their little girl inclusivity from the start.

Sobhita Dhulipala Shows Off ‘Basic Human Skills,’ Naga Chaitanya Teases Back

MUMBAI– Sobhita Dhulipala is proving her husband Naga Chaitanya wrong—sort of.

The Made in Heaven star posted behind-the-scenes clips from her latest shoot, cheekily

flaunting her “basic human skills” in the kitchen. From cooking sambar and chopping okra to grinding spices with a mortar and pestle, she showed she can do more than just face the camera. In one playful shot, she even posed as if she were about to hurl a coconut at the lens.

Her caption, full of hashtags like #basichumanskills and #IYKYK, was a direct nod to Chaitanya’s earlier joke that she lacked them. And he couldn’t resist jumping into the comments, quipping: “Waiting to get a taste of these skills.”

The couple’s cooking banter started months ago when Chaitanya admitted neither of them knew how to cook, dismissing his nightly hot-chocolate-making as “not cooking, just basic human skills.”

Sobhita and Chaitanya, who got engaged in August 2024 and tied the knot that December, continue to dish out couple goals—this time, with a side of sambar.

“Shame on You”: Shehnaaz Gill Trolled for Skipping Sidharth Shukla Tribute

MUMBAI– Shehnaaz Gill is facing a storm of online backlash after fans accused her of “forgetting” late actor Sidharth Shukla on his 4th death anniversary.

Comments under her recent post turned brutal, with one user blasting, “Shame on you for how you forgot Sidarth,” while another accused her of “seeking entertainment in the name of deaths.”

But loyal “SidNaaz” supporters quickly came to her defence, reminding trolls that grief is personal and doesn’t need to be displayed online. “If she had posted about him, people would have accused her of using his name for sympathy,” one fan shot back.

Sidharth’s sudden death in 2021 at just 40 left the nation reeling. His chemistry with Shehnaaz on Bigg Boss 14 made them household names, and fans still cherish their bond. Rumors had even swirled that the two planned to wed before tragedy struck.

For many, Shehnaaz’s silence doesn’t erase the love she shared with Sidharth—it just proves mourning comes in many forms.

Karishma Tanna Takes a Dip in Lake Zurich During Glam Swiss Getaway

MUMBAI– Karishma Tanna is living the dream in Switzerland—and making sure fans see every picture-perfect moment.

The Scoop star, vacationing with husband Varun Bangera, shared a video of herself swimming in the crystal-clear waters of Lake Zurich before strolling through cobblestone streets and soaking up the Alps backdrop. “Zurich isn’t just a stopover; it’s a vibe,” she gushed on Instagram.

Fresh from Croatia, the actress has been flooding her feed with envy-inducing snaps—from mountain views in Rigi to romantic birthday tributes for her husband. In one post, she called Varun her “rock, home, and everything,” while sharing cozy couple shots.

The glam pair, who wed in 2022 in a beachside ceremony, have been inseparable on their luxe European tour. Tanna’s fans, meanwhile, can’t get enough of her holiday diaries, which look straight out of a travel magazine.

Sonakshi Sinha Blasts Brands for Using Her Pics Without Permission

MUMBAI– Sonakshi Sinha isn’t holding back. The Dabangg star called out online brands for plastering her photos on their websites without asking—or paying.

“As someone who shops online often, I couldn’t help but notice my images popping up on several brand websites—without usage rights or even a courtesy request,” she raged on Instagram. “Basically, pull down my images before I start calling you out, or let me know where I can send my invoice… your call.”

The actress, who married longtime love Zaheer Iqbal in June, paired her fiery note with her usual humor, dropping laughing emojis. Off-screen, the couple has been sharing lighter moments, from cracking each other up in goofy videos to performing Ganesh Chaturthi aarti at Salman Khan’s home.

But when it comes to brands crossing the line? Sonakshi’s message is crystal clear: pay up or back off.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Appeals for Help as North India Battles Deadly Floods

MUMBAI– Kareena Kapoor Khan is urging fans to step up for the victims of devastating floods sweeping across North India.

Taking to Instagram, the Singham Again star wrote: “My prayers are with everyone affected by the floods up North. The floods have claimed lives, uprooted homes and shattered livelihoods. For those who can, please support trusted relief funds and join local aid efforts.”

The disaster has left towns submerged from Varanasi to Manali, with landslides tearing through the Himalayas. In Punjab alone, at least 29 people have died and thousands have been displaced in what officials call the state’s “worst flood in recent history.”

Rescue teams from the Army, NDRF, SDRF, and local volunteers are scrambling to evacuate families and restore communication in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh—regions hit hardest by cloudbursts and flash floods.

Kareena’s message comes as relief work continues amid heartbreaking losses and calls for solidarity.

Suhana Khan’s ₹12.9 Cr Alibaug Land Deal Sparks Legal Trouble

MUMBAI– Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has landed in hot water over a high-profile land purchase in Alibaug.

The actress reportedly bought farmland in Thal village—land originally allotted to farmers by the government—without the required permissions or paperwork. The plot, valued at ₹12.91 crore, was purchased from Mumbai’s Khote family last year, with Suhana paying a hefty ₹77.46 lakh in stamp duty.

Authorities have now launched an investigation, with the Alibaug tehsildar ordered to submit an impartial report.

On the career front, Suhana is preparing for her second film King alongside her superstar father, following her much-criticized debut in The Archies. SRK himself was recently sidelined with an on-set injury while filming the project. (Source: IANS)