Bollywood Roundup: Kriti Sanon, Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, and more…

Kriti Sanon is relishing the ‘best Jalebi in best weather’

Mumbai– Kriti Sanon recently took to social media to share behind-the-scenes photos and videos from her film “Do Patti”. In one of the videos, she is seen relishing the best Jalebi.

On Tuesday, the ‘Heropanti’ actress posted a series of her photos and videos alongside a note where she thanked fans for their outpouring love on her recently released film “Do Patti” where she played double role. Alongside the images, Kriti wrote, “Some बी टी एस ! Thank you audience for all the love! It’s because of you guys that Do Patti is trending at #1 in India & in top 10 of global charts for consecutively second week! Both Saumya and Shailee are elated.”

In the first video, Kriti is seen relishing the ‘best Jalebi in best weather.’ In the clip, she is heard saying, “best. This is the best jalebi in the best weather.” In the next follow-up posts, Sanon is seen posing with the cast and crew of the film.

“Do Patti”, directed by debutant Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon, also starred Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh. For the first time, the ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ actress played the role of a cop in her career. The Netflix mystery thriller follows the story of twin sisters, played by Kriti whose love for the same man puts them under a determined cop’s watchful eye. The 34-year-old actress took on dual roles for the first time in her career. Kriti portrayed twin sisters Saumya and Shailee. Additionally, Kriti is also one of the producers of the film.

“Do Patti” also marked Sheikh’s Bollywood debut. The actor is best known for his roles in TV shows like “Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi” and “Mahabharat”. He portrayed the character Dhruv Sood in the film.

The National Award winning actress is also recognised for her performance in the films like “Bareilly Ki Barfi”, “Adipurush”, “Mimi”, “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya” and “Crew.”

Priyanka Chopra drops cute pics of daughter Malti from October roll

Mumbai– Priyanka Chopra Jonas has delighted her fans by sharing adorable pictures of her daughter, Malti Marie, taken during their recent October outing.

The actress took to her Instagram account to post a series of heartwarming images that capture the precious moments spent with her little one. In the photos, little Malti is seen enjoying time with her parents, Priyanka and Nick Jonas. The actress also included glimpses from her Diwali celebrations, showcasing candid shots where she beams with joy alongside her friends.

In the first image, the desi girl is sitting and posing for the camera. The next photo captures Priyanka taking a selfie with little Malti sitting on the floor and Nick seated on the sofa. In another picture, the adorable munchkin is seen playing with a doll.

Sharing these heartwarming clicks, the ‘Baywatch’ actress captioned them with “October roll.”

Priyanka had previously offered fans a sneak peek into her Diwali celebrations, posting photos featuring herself, Nick, and their little girl, Malti. Before that, she shared snapshots from her Karwa Chauth celebrations with Nick in London, embracing her cinematic flair.

She posted several photos of herself breaking her fast, dressed in a maroon tracksuit complemented by a red dupatta. In the images, Nick is seen holding a glass as Priyanka enjoys her first sip of water.

On the work front, the actress will next appear in the upcoming second season of ‘Citadel,’ where she reprises her role as special agent Nadia Sinh alongside co-star Richard Madden, who portrays Mason Kane/Kyle Conroy. The new season, directed by the Russo Brothers, also stars Stanley Tucci, Leslie Manville, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Moller, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Moira Kelly.

Priyanka also has several projects in the pipeline, including ‘Heads of State’ alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, ‘The Bluff’ directed by Frank E. Flowers, and Farhan Akhtar’s road trip film “Jee Le Zaraa.”

Vicky Kaushal can’t wait to watch blissful classic ‘I Want To Talk’

Mumbai– Actor Vicky Kaushal recently expressed his excitement for the upcoming film “I Want To Talk”, calling it a “blissful classic.”

On Tuesday, the ‘Uri’ actor took to his Instagram Stories to praise Shoojit Sircar’s directorial after its trailer release. Sharing the trailer, Vicky wrote, “Classic Shoojit Da, raw, beautiful, and blissful! Can’t wait to watch it this 22nd Nov. :)”

Today, the makers of the Abhishek Bachchan starrer unveiled the trailer, which opens with Arjun, played by Abhishek, seated on a couch wearing a cervical collar as his daughter, portrayed by Ahilya Bamroo, assists him as he recovers his speech. Initially, he struggles to form words but soon gives up. The trailer then shifts to Arjun reflecting on the purpose and significance behind every story, hinting at a deeper narrative.

The film also stars Johnny Lever, Jayant Kriplani, Pearle Maaney, and Kristin Goddard.

“I Want to Talk” delves into the intricate dynamics of modern relationships, personal struggles, and the human experience. It tackles sensitive themes, balancing humor with the emotional depth of life’s everyday challenges. Produced by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works, the movie is set to release in theaters on November 22.

Meanwhile, Vicky recently celebrated Diwali with his wife Katrina Kaif and their families. He shared photos from the festivities on social media. The family photo includes Vicky’s parents and brother Sunny Kaushal, as well as Katrina’s mother, brother Sebastian, and sister Isabelle Kaif, all posing happily together. Malavika Mohanan and her family also joined them for the celebration.

On the work front, Kaushal is gearing up for the release of his period drama “Chhaava”, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. The film set to hit theatres on December 6. He will also feature in the film “Love & War” where he shares the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

After India’s Test series loss, Anushka Sharma shares picture of hubby Virat and kids

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who was last seen in ‘Zero’, has shared a picture of her husband, the Indian attacking batsman Virat Kohli, and their two children.

On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram to share the picture. THe picture shows Virat holding their two kids, daughter Vamika and son Akaay. However, she concealed the faces of her kids with emojis.

Virat and Anushka are known to be fiercely protective of their children, and have in the past have requested the media to not click the pictures of their kids. The couple welcomed their second child, a son Akaay in February earlier this year.

This comes after the Indian cricket squad was battered by New Zealand in the recently concluded test series in India. The Indian team, which is currently being coached by Virat’s 2011 Cricket World Cup teammate Gautam Gambhir, lost the footing with the very first match, and never recovered from the bowling attack of the New Zealand in the entire series.

This marks the first time in the history of the game for India when it has been white-washed on the home turf.

The embarrassing defeat has raised questions on the coaching abilities of Gautam Gambhir especially after India registered a solid victory in T20 Cricket World Cup in June this year.

India has been known to be one of the strongest teams on home turf but, looking at what unfolded in the recent series, serious doubts have crept in with regards to the team’s performance in the upcoming Border–Gavaskar Trophy where the Indian cricket squad will lock horns with the Australian cricket team.

Meanwhile, Anushka, who took to her mom duties is yet to make her comeback on the screen. She was supposed to essay the Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami in the sports biopic ‘Chakda ‘Xpress’. The film is awaiting its release.

Diana tells why she would’ve joined a digital marketing agency if she wasn’t an actress

Mumbai– Diana Penty shared that she would have joined a digital marketing agency if she had to change jobs.

On Tuesday, Diana treated her fans to a question and answer session with her fans, where a user asked the actress what she would do if she had to change jobs.

Replying to the question, she said: “I don’t know life any other way. Maybe I would join a digital marketing agency and be somebody else’s social media team and harass the hell out of them the way you guys harass me.”

Another fan asked the meaning of her surname. The actress said: “Million Dollar question. I am not telling.”

Diana was also asked about her cousin, who has given her a nickname.

The actress said: “My cousins used to call me funny names but Diana duck.”

In September, filmmaker Sabbir Khan talked about how he found his mysterious character Mary Matthews for “Adbhut” in Diana, whom he said is such an untapped, underrated actor.

She will next be seen in ‘Azaad’, which marks the debut of superstar Ajay Devgn’s nephew, Aaman Devgan and the reigning queen of the 1990s Hindi cinema Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani. The film is directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

‘Azaad’ promises to be another captivating cinematic saga. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, the film is set for a grand release on the big screen in January 2025.

Heaping praise on the actress, Sabbir said: “Interacting with Diana was always a pleasure she’s someone who conducts herself with so much poise, professionalism and warmth in equal measure. We also realised its a small world and we have a Devlali connection.”

“Diana was a sponge through the entire process, absorbing the written word and our conversations to output Mary Matthews fantastically. She’s such an untapped, underrated actor and I as a filmmaker want to see so much more of her,” he wrote.

“Adbhut” is an upcoming supernatural horror film, which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Shreya Dhanwanthary. The film was released directly on OTT on 15 September.

Being known as Salman’s ex-girlfriend is the biggest curse for me: Somy Ali

By Anupama Kumar

Mumbai– Somy Ali, an actress and social worker who dated Bollywood actor Salman Khan in the 90s, says being known as his ex-girlfriend is the biggest curse for her.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Somy Ali spoke about her days with Salman, her tryst with Bollywood, her NGO ‘No More Tears’, underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, etc.

When asked, “if her tumultuous relationship with Salman Khan had yielded any benefits, such as increased recognition, as even today she’s often identified as Salman’s ex-girlfriend”.

Somy replied: “It is the biggest curse for me. I have done such good work in America and achieved so much, still, people identify me as Salman’s ex-girlfriend.”

She continued, “Salman Khan will be turning 59 or 60 this December, still behaves like a playground or high school bully, harassing others due to his insecurities. He keeps telling people not to talk to me.”

She also discussed Manisha Koirala, revealing: “Manisha told me that someone had informed her I had cancer. I was shocked. I said: ‘No, what are you saying? I wanted to reach out to you because we hadn’t been in touch for so long. In fact, I had no idea about your cancer.'”

She shared insights on her relationship with Salman Khan, saying, “Salman has a pattern — the seven-year itch. Women usually stay with him for seven years before discovering his true self. Interestingly, he never ends relationships; the girl always walks away. It takes her seven years to figure out what he truly is.’

Somy Ali revealed she had no contact with the Indian film industry for a long time. She explained, ‘Whenever I thought of Indian cinema, it reminded me of Salman, filling me with sadness and depression.’

Sara Ali Khan shares a picturesque glimpse of ‘baadalo ke bageeche’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is definitely a mountain girl. She shared a glimpse of “baadlo ke bageeche”, which was above the Kedarnath.

Sara took to Instagram, where she shared a reel video of her trekking on a mountain. Dressed in a pink full sleeve top paired with sweatpants and a baseball cap, the actress pointed at Kedarnath and said: “Yeh dekho waha pe hai Kedarnath.”

She then walks up on the mountain and is hilariously heard saying: “Mountain toh end hogaya.” She then shows the beautiful location she reaches after a long trek.

For the caption, she wrote: “Aaj mein upar.. Aasmaan neeche… Kabhi nahi dekha aise Baadalo ke bageeche.”

For the background score, Sara used the track “Aaj main upar” by Kavita Krishnamurthy and Kumar Sanu from the 1996 film “Khamoshi: The Musical” directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

On November 4, Sara shared a picture of the sun from her undisclosed shoot locations.

For the caption, she wrote: Post Diwali shoot day. Back to reality, still chasing the sun.”

However, the actress, who is the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, did not reveal what film she is shooting for.

On October 25, Sara revealed she was shooting for next in Manali, Himachal Pradesh with filmmaker Amar Kaushik and actor Ayushmann Khurrana. After which, she visited the 24-meters tall Hidimba Devi temple.

Sara shared a string of pictures posing with the director and the actor as they sat next to a bonfire. In one image, the actress was seen in a black and white graffiti hoodie paired with dark jeans and earmuffs. Keeping the colour code in check, Kaushik and Ayushmann too were dressed in black.

This will be the first time Sara and Ayushmann will be seen sharing screen space in a film, which is reported to be a “spy comedy”.

Sara was seen in the “Ae Watan Mere Watan” about India’s struggle for freedom in 1942, based on the life of Usha Mehta, a brave young girl who starts an underground radio station to spread the message of unity, setting off a thrilling chase with the British authorities during the Quit India movement. (IANS)