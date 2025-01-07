Bollywood Roundup: Kriti Sanon, Bipasha Basu, Sonu Sood, and more…

- Advertisement -

Kriti Sanon is still lingering in December 2024

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, who was recently seen in the streaming movie ‘Do Patti’, seems to be stuck in 2024.

On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared throwback pictures from 2024 in which she can be seen having a gala time.

She wrote in the caption, “Still lingering somewhere in December 2024”.

Earlier, the actress enjoyed a musical evening with her rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia, and the former Indian cricket team skipper M. S. Dhoni as the group listened to a live performance of the Mohammed Rafi classic ‘Kya Hua Tera Vaada’.

The rumoured couple was also seen celebrating Christmas together. Kabir had shared a picture from the Christmas celebrations which also featured Dhoni and his wife Sakshi along with their daughter.

Kabir is the son of Kuljinder Bahia, the owner of a UK-based leading travel agency, and is the Managing Director at Worldwide Aviation and Tourism. He studied at the Regent’s University London where he specialised in Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services.

Kabir is reportedly very close to MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi, and is often seen partying with them, He has often been spotted with the likes of Hardik Pandya and few other sporting and Bollywood celebrities.

Prior to this, Kriti and Kabir were spotted at the Mumbai airport. However, the two refrained from posing together for the shutterbugs. Pictures shared by the paparazzi show Kabir at the airport followed by Kriti. Kriti went for a solo photo-op for the shutterbugs instead. Interestingly, the two twinned in black outfits as they jetted off to an undisclosed location.

Last year, Kriti bought a 2000 sq ft plot of land in the celebrity capital of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Alibaug. The land is situated in a prime location, and is less than 20 minutes away from Mandwa jetty. Kriti, who has been increasing her real estate portfolio, purchased the plot at Sol De Alibaug, which is India’s first signature land development and embodies exquisite design, lush green surroundings, and top-notch amenities.

Bipasha Basu’s daughter ‘raps’ for ‘mamma’ on her birthday

Mumbai– Bipasha Basu’s toddler daughter Devi made her mother’s 46th birthday even more special as she “sang and rapped” for the actress.

Bipasha took to her Instagram, where she shared a video of Devi sitting on the beachside dressed in a monokini paired with tiny sunglasses and singing “happy birthday mamma”.

The video begins with the actress asking Devi, whose birthday it is and her daughter adorably replies “mamma”.

Bipasha then asks about what song Devi will sing and the two-year-old starts singing “Happy birthday mumma.”

For the caption, Bipasha wrote: My Best Birthday Wish Ever From my sweet munchkin , My Mishti Devi … singing and rapping for mamma from the time mamma has woken up Blessed and Blissed #monkeylove.”

On January 6, Bipasha opened up about her favourite things on Instagram. Sharing a glimpse of her mornings, the actress dropped a picture where her husband Karan Singh Grover can be seen standing by the balcony, while little Devi relaxes by her mother.

Her post was captioned, “These are a few of my favorite things”

Bipasha dropped some other snippets from her Maldivian vacation. While one of the pictures shows little Devi having a fun time at the beach, another picture has Bipasha Basu enjoying a hot beverage by the beachside.

She furthermore posted a clip of the pool from their hotel. Bipasha Basu keeps on treating the netizens with adorable updates with her little bundle of joy.

Bipasha’s husband Karan Singh Grover last appeared on the big screen in the aerial action thriller film “Fighter”. Made under the direction of Siddharth Anand, the action entertainer saw Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in the primary roles.

Talking about Bipasha Basu’s filmography, the actress was last a part of the web series “Dangerous”. While Bhushan Patel helmed the drama, Vikram Bhatt penned the screenplay.

Apart from Bipasha Basu, “Dangerous” also featured Karan Singh Grover, Sonali Raut, Natasha Suri, and Suyyash Rai in pivotal roles. The show aired on MX Player back in 2020 and the actress has stayed away from acting ever since.

Sonu Sood feted with 390-foot cutout by 500 Sholapur students

Mumbai– Ahead of the release of his upcoming film “Fateh”, 500 students from Sholapur paid a heartfelt tribute to Sonu Sood with an incredible 390-foot cutout poster of the Bollywood actor and humanitarian.

A record-breaking 390-foot cutout was created with custom Fateh-themed t-shirts, statues, and even decorated autos with the film’s branding. The 390-foot cutout stands not only as a tribute to Sonu but also as a testament to the film’s impact, even before its release.

“Fateh”, directed and written by Sonu, is a high-octane action thriller set against the backdrop of cybercrime. The film promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats with its gripping storyline.

A few days ago, Sonu visited the Samadhi of Shri Sai Baba and he stated that he seeked divine blessings for the success of his upcoming film.

In an interview with IANS, the actor shared how playing the role of an ordinary man with hidden strength and determination provided him with a fresh outlook on personal growth and self-confidence.

Sonu shared, “I think Fateh was my dream role, one that I always wanted to play: a common man who has a superhero inside him. I believe every individual, every common man, has a superhero within them.”

“You just need to discover that. I’m glad that with Fateh, I was able to discover that side of myself. And I hope that when people watch it, they not only get entertained by the script but also get inspired.”

Asked what Fateh means to him, he said, “I think when you can be someone’s hope, it’s not about how rich, famous, or influential you are.”

“We are all those things, but sometimes, when someone becomes a hope, a person leaves their native village in Punjab or Uttar Pradesh with the belief that when they reach out to an individual, their life will change. I think that is true Fateh—when you can change someone’s life, that’s what real Fateh is.”

Produced by Umesh KR Bansal under Zee Studios and Sonali Sood of Shakti Sagar Productions, with Ajay Dhama as co-producer, Fateh, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Naseeruddin Shah, and Vijay Raaz, is slated to release on January 10.

Jackie Shroff calls himself an open book

Mumbai– Actor Jackie Shroff, who will be next seen in the upcoming streaming title ‘Chidiya Udd’, has called himself an open book, and shared that he likes to completely surrender to the director’s vision.

Throughout his filmography, the actor has never shied away from exploring diverse roles and adding richness to his craft. Whether playing the lead young man, a friend, an angry young man, or a grey role, Jackie Shroff has established himself as a versatile powerhouse performer. Recently, the actor, who was recently seen in the theatrical release ‘Baby John’, spoke about exploring various characters, and how he lets the filmmakers create an image surrounding his characters.

Talking about the same, Jackie Shroff shared, “I’m an open book, and I keep on working. I’m an actor; I keep on exploring new characters, be it in ‘Baby John’ or any other film. I leave myself to the director’s vision and the ability of the cameraman and technicians”.

Jackie Shroff, known for his spontaneity and vibrant personality, left the audiences impressed with his portrayal of grey characters in ‘Singham Again’ and ‘Baby John’. The actor not only pulled off the roles of menacing villains with utmost ease but also delivered characters to remember.

Meanwhile, the actor is gearing up to tickle the funny bones with his upcoming comic caper ‘Housefull 5’. The actor will be seen in a comic role alongside Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, and others.

The excitement and anticipation surrounding the film is palpable, with the audiences eagerly waiting to witness Jackie Shroff portray another stellar role. ‘Housefull 5’ is set to arrive in theatres on June 6.

Janhvi, Khushi recreate ‘Loveyapa Hogaya’ hookstep, ‘papa’ Boney makes special appearance

Mumbai– In a hilarious twist that included a cameo from their ‘papa,’ Boney Kapoor, Bollywood sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor recreated the hook step of the song “Loveyapa Hogaya” from the upcoming film “Loveyapa.”

Khushi took to her Instagram, where she shared a reel video. In the clip, the two girls are seen doing the hookstep of the track, originally picturised on Junaid Khan and Janhvi’s sister. Boney Kapoor makes a hilarious special appearance in the background.

“Nikla tha love karne par papa aagaya #Loveyapa,” Khushi captioned the post.

Janhvi and Khushi’s half brother and Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor made a special comment about their father.

He wrote: “Best alaap ever!!”

While, actor Varun Dhawan dropped laughing emojis in the comment section.

It was on January 3, when the track was unveiled. In “Loveyapa”, Junaid, who is the son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, will be seen romancing Khushi Kapoor.

Featuring the leads Junaid and Khushi, the song is being touted as ‘A Love Anthem for the Youth’. The titled song from the movie enjoys a perfect blend of lively beats and relatable lyrics.

“Loveyapa”, directed by Advait Chandan also stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Sathyaraj, Yogi Babu, Eijaz Khan, Raveena Ravi, Adnan Siddiqui, and Swati Verma, along with others.

The drama deals with the life of a young couple whose relationship ends up taking a massive turn after they exchange their mobile phones and learn some bitter truths about each other.

Jointly produced by the banners Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment, “Loveyapa” is scheduled for a theatrical release on 7th February this year. The movie will mark Junaid Khan’s theatrical debut.

Junaid made his debut drama, “Maharaj”, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey, and Sharvari. The drama premiered on the streaming giant Netflix. On the other hand, Khushi’s “The Archies” failed to make an impact on the audience.

Preity Zinta: If it doesn’t challenge you, it doesn’t change you

Mumbai– Actress Preity Zinta has redefined fitness goals as she shared a video of her working out and said that one has to make themselves better, stronger and healthier.

Preity took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself exercising in the gym. In the clip, the actress is seen doing incline crunch sit ups. She used the song “The Business” by Dutch DJ and record producer Tiesto.

The actress also shared a motivating line about not giving up and being consistent.

“It doesn’t matter if you are on holiday or at work, you have to make yourself better, stronger and healthier cuz if it doesn’t challenge you it doesn’t change you So don’t give up, be consistent & push yourself.”

“There is no better love than self love. A very Happy & Healthy 2025 to all of you,” she wrote as the caption.

On January 5, Preity shared some glimpses of her luxurious vacation in Uruguay with husband Gene Goodenough.

She posted an array of pictures and videos. The first had the couple posing at the beach. A clip had Preity show the picturesque locales of Punta del Este, where the couple are vacationing.

She then shared some glimpses of flowers, some antiques in the hotel, and a video of the actress flaunting her hair and food. The last was a picture of the duo sitting in a restaurant while the actress took a selfie.

For the caption, the actress dropped some heart and evil eye emojis. She added Nick Jonas’ song “This is heaven” as the background score.

It was in 2016, when Preity got married to Gene. The two then welcomed twins, a boy named Jai and a girl named Gia via surrogacy in 2021.

On the professional front, Preity is gearing up to make her comeback to the Hindi film industry with Rajkumar Santoshi’s upcoming directorial “Lahore 1947,” where she will star alongside star Sunny Deol.

Sara Ali Khan visits Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy temple

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who was last seen in the period film ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, visited Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam.

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared an array of pictures of herself at the temple.

She wrote in the caption, “First Monday of the year for Sara. Jai Bholenath.”

Earlier, Sara celebrated six years of the release of her debut movie ‘Kedarnath’, as she took to her Instagram, and shared a video featuring a collection of clips of the movie and its BTS. She wrote in the caption, “6 years of Kedarnath. Sometimes it feels like just yesterday and sometimes it feels like a lifetime away… Jai Bholenath. Thank you for making me me. And thank you for giving me a lifetime of memories.”

‘Kedarnath’ marked Sara’s debut in Bollywood, and starred her opposite the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The disaster film is based on the 2013 flash floods in Uttarakhand and tells an inter-faith love story between a wealthy Hindu Brahmin girl whose family owns a lodge and shops near the historic Kedarnath Temple in the Uttarakhand mountains and a Muslim boy who is a ‘pithoo’ (porter) working in the same vicinity.

The film was written and directed by Abhishek Kapoor, who is known for ‘Rock On!!’ and ‘Kai Po Che!’.

While Sara went on to struggle at the box-office after the success of ‘Kedarnath’, SSR went on to do the critically acclaimed ‘Sonchiriya’, the box-office hit and the National Award-winning movie ‘Chhichhore’, and the streaming disaster ‘Drive’ before he was found dead in his house in Mumbai during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be next seen in the upcoming movie ‘Skyforce’. (IANS)