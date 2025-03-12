Bollywood Roundup: Kartik Aaryan, Rakul Preet Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, and more…

- Advertisement -

Kartik Aaryan’s mom adds fuel to son’s dating rumours with Sreeleela

Mumbai– Aside from his professional commitments, Kartik Aaryan remains in the news for his love life. Going by the latest buzz, the “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” actor is currently romantically involved with Southern actress Sreeleela.

Adding fuel to rumour mills, Kartik’s mother Mala Tiwari said something during the recently held IIFA Awards 2025 that raised a lot of eyebrows.

A clip that has gone viral over the internet featured Kartik’s mother being asked about her future daughter-in-law’s expectations. Reacting to this, Mala Tiwari revealed that she wants a good doctor as her son’s wife.

Kartik’s mother stated in the video, “The family’s demand is a very good doctor”. Netizens are taking her statement as a hint towards her son’s speculated lady love.

For those who do not know, Sreeleela is also studying to become a doctor.

The latest statement by Kartik’s mother has fueled the speculations about Kartik and Sreeleela being in a relationship.

Some time back, a video of Sreeleela having fun at Kartik’s family celebration went viral on social media. The clip showed her dancing with other guests during a house party.

According to the reports, Kartik and his family hosted a celebration for his sister, Dr Kritika Tiwari as she achieved another milestone in her medical career.

In the meantime, Kartik and Sreeleela have also been paired in a movie together. These two will be seen sharing the screen in director Anurag Basu’s next. This yet-to-be-titled drama will be produced by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner. While the name of the film has still not been announced, it is believed that the project could be an addition to the popular “Aashiqui” franchise, “Aashiqui 3”. An official confirmation is still awaited.

The recently shared teaser clip showed Kartik singing “Tu Meri Zindagi” on stage. He sported a heavy beard and rugged long hair.

Rakul Preet Singh shares glimpses from her most enriching family trip

Mumbai– Actress Rakul Preet Singh shared a heartwarming video from what she described as the “most amazing enriching trip” with her family.

In a heartfelt post, the actress revealed how special it was to spend quality time together, stating, “Adventure is our love language.” She also expressed her gratitude to her husband and producer, Jackky Bhagnani for making their anniversary celebrations unforgettable.

Sharing a heartfelt video, Rakul wrote, “Adventure is our love language The most amazing enriching trip .. heart is so full to see the whole family vacationing together the way we love to do could not have asked for better anniversary celebrations @jackkybhagnani @baglionimaldives thankyou for the amazing memories and hospitality.”

The video, filled with romantic moments between the couple, also beautifully showcases the warmth and togetherness of the family during their unforgettable vacation. The clip offers a sneak peek into Rakul and Jackky’s happy moments highlighting the special bond they share, not only with each other but also with their loved ones. The ‘Thank God’ actress had previously shared her photos from the beach gateway and captioned the post, “Fun, family , laughter and pure joy .. this is what it feels like to be surrounded by the most important people in life #family.”

One of the sweet shots showed the couple in a pool, embracing each other with a beautiful ocean backdrop. The floating meal tray featured an assortment of pastries, bread, scrambled eggs, cold cuts, cheese, fruit, and condiments.

Rakul wrote “My whole (heart emoji)” as the caption.

On the professional front, Rakul Preet Singh has recently completed the Patiala schedule for her upcoming film “De De Pyaar De 2.” In the sequel, she will reprise her role as Aisha, alongside Ajay Devgn. Directed by Anshul Sharma, “De De Pyaar De 2” also stars R. Madhavan, who will play the role of Singh’s father.

The first installment of the franchise, “De De Pyaar De,” was released in May 2019.

Ranbir Kapoor gets upset with Aamir Khan for getting his surname wrong

Mumbai– A showdown is happening in the boulevard of B-town. On Wednesday, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram, and shared a brand video featuring her actor husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, and actor Arbaaz Khan along with cricketers of the Indian National Cricket Team including Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin and others.

The brand video centres around Aamir forgetting Ranbir’s last name and mistakenly calling him Ranbir Singh. This references the superstar habit of forgetting names. The video starts off with Rishabh Pant requesting Aamir for an autograph from Ranbir. Aamir approaches Ranbir, and lavishes praise on him in front of Rishabh Pant, however, he wrongly addresses him as Ranbir Singh.

This throws Ranbir off the handle, what follows is a chain of hysterical events and dialogues with Hardik even saying that Aamir has spread ‘raita’ because of his habit of forgetting names. The video then references a dialogue from ‘Animal’ as Ranbir then says, “Sunaayi de raha hai behra nahi hoon main”. To this Aamir says, “Let’s settle it on field” before he proposes the idea of Ranbir 11 and Aamir 11 on the Dream 11 betting app.

Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen in the blockbuster movie ‘Animal’, wrapped up the recording session for Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming movie ‘VD12’.

The anticipation for the film is sky-high, with fans eagerly waiting to see Vijay in this powerful avatar once again. A new update revealed by a source says that Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has provided the voiceover for the teaser of VD 12, adding to the excitement surrounding the much-anticipated film.

As per an industry source, “Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for his much anticipated ‘VD12’ releasing this year. But what’s exciting is that Ranbir Kapoor has given the voice-over for the VD12 teaser which was recorded in Mumbai yesterday”.

This unexpected collaboration between two superstars has amplified anticipation, promising a power-packed cinematic experience.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is in Thailand for next 25 days for shooting of upcoming project

Mumbai– Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is known for ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘The Lunchbox’, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and others, is shooting for his next project in the far east.

The actor wrapped up the shooting of his movie ‘Raat Akeli Hai 2’, and has quickly moved on to his next production in Thailand.

A source close to the production revealed, “After ‘Raat Akeli Hai 2’, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been juggling between projects and is now fully immersed in his next venture. He has begun an extensive 25-day shoot for his upcoming project in Thailand, further adding to his packed schedule”.

The source added, “His dedication to his craft remains unmatched, and fans can look forward to yet another power-packed performance”.

Earlier, Nawaz celebrated 10 years of his film ‘Badlapur’. On the occasion of the film’s 10th anniversary it was revealed that the actor banked on improvisation for his character in the film.

Nawaz said that his character evolves along a certain trajectory in the film, and for that he jammed with the director of the film, Sriram Raghavan.

Talking about the same, he earlier said, “Playing this role wasn’t easy because he wasn’t someone who openly expressed emotions. His transformation was happening internally, in a space that wasn’t visible to the audience. And since he wasn’t intellectually evolved, he couldn’t even put those changes into words”.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s performance in ‘Badlapur’ is truly one of his finest, making the film an unforgettable thriller. His portrayal of Liak, a cunning yet strangely endearing antagonist, was widely praised.

Meanwhile, On the work front, Nawazuddin will be seen in ‘Raat Akeli Hai 2’, ‘Noorani Chehra’ and ‘Sangeen’. He also has ‘I’m Not An Actor’ on the horizon. The film is set for its world premiere at the 2025 Cinequest Film Festival in California.

Sanjay Dutt shares breathtaking pictures of Aurora Borealis

Mumbai– Actor Sanjay Dutt, who was last seen in the streaming movie ‘Ghudchadi’, is currently in Finland enjoying the sighting of Aurora Borealis.

On Wednesday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared an array of pictures and videos from Finland. In the video, he can be seen chanting ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and ‘Jai Bholenath’ along with a few fellow Indians in Finland.

He wrote in the caption, “Bholenath’s presence knows no boundaries. Meeting fellow Indians in Finland, the magic of the Northern Lights, and the love of family by my side, it couldn’t get any better. Jai Bholenath”.

The Aurora Borealis is a natural light display that occurs when charged particles from the sun collide with Earth’s atmosphere.

Last year in October, the actor took the wedding vows with his wife Maanayata Dutt once again. The actor took the pheras with his wife. A video of the actor taking pheras with Maanayata also went viral on social media. The video showed Sanjay Dutt in a saffron-coloured kurta and pyjama and a towel, while Manyata Dutt wore white and plain clothes.

The pheras were reportedly taken as a part of a pooja at their newly renovated house in Mumbai. Maanayata even shared a picture of the pooja ceremony on her Instagram Story. The picture features the couple sitting together for the puja.

Sanjay has been married thrice. In 1987, he married Richa Sharma, who passed away in 1996 due to brain tumour. In 1998, he tied the knot with Riya Pillai, who was an air hostess and model. The two parted ways in 2008. The same year in Goa, he married Maanayata, nee Dilnawaz Sheikh.

Sanjay and Maanayata, who tied the knot in 2008, became proud parents to the twins in 2010. Sanjay’s family moved to Dubai before the first lockdown in 2020, and have been living there since then. Maanayata has been with Sanjay through thick and thin as she has lent support to her husband during his jail term and his fight with lung cancer back in 2020.

Athiya Shetty flaunts baby bump in maternity shoot with hubby KL Rahul

Mumbai– Actress Athiya Shetty has shared a heartwarming glimpse of her pregnancy journey, flaunting her baby bump in a beautiful maternity shoot with her husband, cricketer KL Rahul.

The duo, who is expecting their first child together, shared a stunning maternity photo shoot on their respective Instagram handles. For the caption, the parents-to-be wrote, “Oh, baby.” In the photos, Athiya can be seen showcasing her growing baby bump while posing with her husband. The first image shows the mom-to-be sitting on a couch with KL Rahul lying on her lap.

The second shot shows Athiya flaunting her baby bump in a white t-shirt paired with unbuttoned denim jeans. One of the photos shows the dad-to-be adorably putting his hand on Athiya’s belly as they strike a romantic pose on the couch.

Notably, the couple’s heartwarming post received love not just from fans but also from their family members. Athiya’s father, Suniel Shetty, dropped red heart emojis in the comments section.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul announced their pregnancy in November of last year. They captioned the post, “Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025 (along with tiny feet and evil eye emoticons).” In April of 2024, rumours about Athiya expecting her first child began circulating after her father, Suniel, made a “nana” comment on a popular dance reality show.

His remark led to widespread speculation that Athiya and KL Rahul were about to welcome a baby. While the couple did not publicly address the pregnancy rumours, a source later clarified that the news was false, confirming that Athiya was not expecting at that time.

The couple tied the knot in January 2023 in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Alibaug.

Athiya and Rahul, who first met in 2019 through a mutual friend, married in the presence of their family members and close friends after dating for almost four years.

Madhuri Dixit misses her mother, says ‘your presence is felt in every moment’

Mumbai– Actress Madhuri Dixit shared a heartfelt tribute to her late mother, Snehlata Dixit, expressing how much she misses her. In an emotional post, the actress said that her presence is felt in every moment, reflecting on the deep impact her mother had on her life.

On Wednesday, the ‘Devdas’ actress shared a couple of photos featuring her late mother alongside a note that read, “Two years without you, and not a day goes by that I don’t miss you. Your love, your wisdom, and your presence are felt in every moment. Forever in my heart, Mom.”

The first black-and-white photo shows Madhuri’s mother from her younger days. Other photos feature the actress sitting with her mom.

Madhuri’s mother, Snehlata Dixit, passed away on March 11 at the age of 90. Following her mother’s sad demise, the actress shared a heartfelt note along with a photograph of the two of them at home.

Madhuri had written, “Woke up this morning to find Aai’s room empty. It feels surreal. She taught us to embrace and celebrate life. She gave so much to so many people. We will miss her dearly but she will live on in our memories. Her wit, positivity and grace were infectious. We will celebrate her life together through our memories. Om shanti om.”

Madhuri’s husband, Shriram Nene, also honored his late mother-in-law with a heartfelt tribute.

“Our beloved Aai, Snehalata Dikshit, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by her loved ones. I am emotionally and physically drained. But the love of my family, friends and all of you have made this bearable. She was a saint: full of life, wisdom, patience, and a sense of humour that pierced all barriers. She will be missed but never forgotten. Her memories will keep her alive forever for all of us,” he wrote.

Pooja Chopra recalls water balloon fights and fond Holi memories with family

Mumbai– As Holi approaches, actress Pooja Chopra looks back at some of her most cherished memories of the festival. She shares a personal glimpse into her childhood Holi celebrations, revealing how she would sneak water balloons into her tuition classes.

Recalling her childhood days, Pooja told IANS, “One of the craziest things I remember doing on Holi—or rather, the day before—was back when I was in school. I used to carry water balloons in my bag when I went for my tuition classes. I’d quietly attend my class as if nothing was up, and once we were done and came downstairs, l’d pull out the balloons and throw them at my friends when they least expected it. They would go back home drenched and come back next day with vengeance.”

“Back in school, I remember being completely drenched in baby oil from head to toe before Holi every strand of hair, the creases of my ears, earlobes, nail beds, even my elbows were covered in oil! Thankfully, now everyone plays with gulal and organic colors, so I no longer have to worry about stubborn stains after a shower. But even today, I still like to apply a thick coat of moisturizer before heading out,” Pooja added.

The ‘Commando’ actress also fondly recalled her favorite Holi treat, Puran Puri.

“My favorite food has to be Puran Puri with ghee! After playing Holi, my nani would make it for me thick, stuffed, more like a Puran Paratha than a Puran Puri, but absolutely delicious. Garam puran paratha with ghee, has to be my all-time favorite.”

Reflecting on the tradition of Holika Dahan, Pooja recalled the sacred rituals that have remained unchanged since childhood.

Pooja Chopra mentioned, “Holika Dahan Since childhood, it has been about coming together for the puja, circling the bonfire, offering prayers and receiving sweets as prasad. But as kids, the most exciting part was sneaking away to play with water with friends right after! Even today, the essence of Holika Dahan remains the same it is a time for prayer, reflection, and seeking blessings also an excuse where u meet everyone in the community and sharing sweets.”

Pooja, who won the Femina Miss India World 2009, got her breakthrough with “Commando: A One Man Army” and since then has appeared in many films, including Madhur Bhandarkar’s movies “Fashion” and “Heroine.”

Farhan Akhtar on recovering from meniscus tear and surgery: Life’s getting back on track

Mumbai– Actor Farhan Akhtar has shared an update on his health, revealing that life is “getting back on track” after a meniscus tear and subsequent surgery.

In his latest post, the ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ actor revealed he had suffered a meniscus tear last year and underwent surgery in December to address the issue. Opening up about his recovery, Farhan expressed his gratitude and optimism as he continues to heal and regain his strength. On Wednesday, Akhtar posted a photo of him and penned a caption that read, “Life’s getting back on track .. Had a meniscus tear last year and a surgery in December to take care of it. Thank you Dr Vivek Shetty, for allaying any fear I had about the procedure and recovery.”

Farhan added, “Now, with the support of my awesome trainers @samir_jaura & @drewnealpt, finally beginning to pack some load onto the knee and start my way back to where I love my mind and body to be..Ups and downs are all part of the journey. We got to keep moving. Let’s go #takeitoutside #fitnessgoals #sweat #blood #tears #effort #reward.”

In the image, Farhan could be seen wearing a sleeveless t-shirt with shorts and shoes.

Meanwhile, the ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ actor recently made headlines for reuniting with Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol for the campaign, “Zindagi Ko Yas Bol.” The five-episode series will follow the trio on thrilling adventures, reigniting the film ZNMD’s spirit of friendship and excitement.

Interestingly, fourteen years after ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara,’ Farhan, Hrithik, and Abhay reunited for a thrilling series, which feels like the perfect follow-up to their iconic journey. The series takes them to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, where they dive into a range of exciting challenges, saying “Yas” to every adventure.

On March 1, the actors shared a picture together on social media, wearing outfits reminiscent of those from “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara,” posing on an open road while sitting in a car.

The caption read, “It took time, but we finally said YAS,” accompanied by hashtags like “#ZindagiKoYasBol” and “#collab (sic).” (IANS)