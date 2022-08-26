Bollywood Roundup: Kartik Aaryan, Rakul Preet, Kangana Ranaut, and more…

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Pooja Entertainment, Directed by Ranjit M. Tewari ‘Cuttputlli’ will be released exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on September 2.

Akshay plays Arjan Sethi, a dutiful sub-inspector who vowed to keep the people of Kasauli safe. However, fate has other plans as the killer strikes from the shadows of terror, leaving behind no trace of evidence, except a body.

“I think he is amazing when it comes to loving his work, respecting his work, and being diligently involved in every process of it. Also what I love about Akshay sir is that his energy on set is to bring everyone together and that’s something I learned, so, all in all, it was an amazing experience.”

Speaking about her experience working with Akshay, Rakul said: “I have always been a huge fan of Akshay sir, I had only heard of his discipline but now I witnessed it.”

Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film ‘Cuttputlli’, has been a fan of the Bollywood star’s work. She says that she had only heard of his discipline but got to witness it on the sets of the movie.

Kangana: Most gratifying job in the world is to make movies

Mumbai– Actress Kangana Ranaut shared a string of photographs from the sets of her upcoming movie ‘Emergency’ and said that the most gratifying job in the world is to make movies.

Kangana posted the images on her Instagram story. The first picture has Kangana explaining a scene to a person. It also features an ambassador car.

“Most gratifying job in the world is to make cinema this morning on #emergency shoot,” she wrote.

She then shared a picture of her standing and looking at a scene.

“And ofcourse my favourite directing pose,” she wrote.

Kangana added: “Filmmaking my first love”

‘Emergency’, as the title suggests, is all about the state of national emergency declared by Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975. It lasted till March 21, 1977, when Janata Party was voted to power in a historic election.

The film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry and Milind Soman.

Manikarnika films presents ‘Emergency’ which is written and directed by Kangana Ranaut. The film is produced by Renu Pitti and Kangana Ranaut.

The film dialogues are by Ritesh Shah, who was previously associated with celebrated films such as ‘Kahaani’, ‘Pink’, ‘Raid’ and ‘Airlift’.

Being a social media star doesn’t help: ‘Spy Bahu’ casting director

New Delhi– Casting Director Taranvir Singh, who has been associated with popular TV shows like ‘Nima Denzongpa’, ‘Spy Bahu’ and others calls actors’ remarks baseless about losing work for not trending on social media.

He says: “I heard actors claiming that casting requires a trending profile on social media which is baseless and not true at all when it comes to TV. In some music videos people prefer more following. Every medium has its own demand. TV and films don’t need someone to be hit on Instagram.”

“To be honest a lot of money and time is spent in making a show. So, one needs to be a decent actor first. No producer can risk their product just for the sake of an influencer who cannot act. Yes if someone is fitting in the look, and who can act as well then it’s a different ball game.”

Singh adds how he gave break to the ‘Nima Denzongpa’ lead actress Surabhi Das, who is from Assam through audition and not by finding her profile on social media.

“I met her in her hometown when we were doing auditions for the show and needed a North-East face. She came for the audition and her selection happened. She was not a social media star at that time but after the show she became popular.”

Often many say that the leads are finalised by the producers and channels and he replies: “Casting director only cares for character and other requirements. It’s total teamwork. Only those who fit in perfectly look wise, acting wise and budget wise are finalised. Producers, channel team , creative team do suggest people who according to them fit in and the casting directors test actors whom they think fits in perfectly.”

“At the end, all options are scrutinised . And then a decision is made. These days many fresh faces are getting chances. And mostly casting directors are the ones who scout them. Be it a lead or other primary characters.

Ask him about his equation with the actors he casted and now have become well-known names of the industry and he shares: “Though I keep my personal and professional life separate. I still manage to have an amazing bond with the people I have casted and who are doing good today.” (IANS)