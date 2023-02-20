Bollywood Roundup: Karisma Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and more…

- Advertisement -

Karisma Kapoor learnt to speak Bengali, rolled cigarettes for her part in ‘Brown’

Los Angeles– Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, whose noir-thriller show “Brown” is the only Indian show at the Berlin Series Market Selects platform, took the method acting route to play her part in the series.

The series is based on the 2016 novel “City of Death” by Abheek Barua, adapted by Digvijay Singh, Sunayana Kumari and Mayukh Ghosh and directed by Abhinay Deo, reports “Variety”.

It follows Rita Brown (played by Karisma), a world-weary and recovering alcoholic but ace detective in the Kolkata Police, belonging to the city’s small but influential Anglo-Indian community, who is assigned to the murder case of a young woman from a well-connected family.

Apart from not wearing any makeup to achieve a worn-out look for her character, Karisma also used method acting techniques to enhance the role. Someone who rarely consumes alcohol in real life, she would skip dinner, have a few drinks, and pass out in order to wake up with a hangover.

As per ‘Variety’, Kapoor, who is a non-smoker, also learnt to roll a cigarette. The actor also trained with a language coach to learn the Bengali language that is native to Kolkata and to speak a few words of it and English with an Anglo-Indian accent.

The actress further mentioned that “many people around the world will identify with her”.

On the reason for this, the actress told ‘Variety’ that “she’s (her character) beat up, she’s been through so much, people have knocked her out. And that’s what happens in normal life”.

“It’s not only depression, or alcoholism – nobody discusses this, but there’s a time where people just become irrelevant. She bounces back, because she has it in her. Rita Brown is very inspirational to women out there and that’s something that really touched me because I’ve also been through a journey in life.”

Sonam Kapoor celebrates six months of her ‘biggest blessing’, shares video

Mumbai– Bollywood actress and new mom Sonam Kapoor shared a heart warming note as her son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja turns six months old. She expressed that being a mother was the best job in the world and called her son her “biggest blessing”.

Sharing a photo and video of Vayu on Instagram, Sonam wrote: “6 months of my Vayu. The best job in the world.. my biggest blessing.. love you my darling boy…your papa and me couldn’t have asked for more…”

In the photo, the the mother-son duo looked adorable as she was wearing yellow pyjamas, while Vayu looked cute in a white onesie. Sonam also shared a short video of Vayu crawling, while playing with his toys.

Sonam’s husband Anand Ahuja commented with heart eyes emojis and wrote: “pajama partyyyyyyy.”

Sonam and Anand got married on May 8, 2018 after dating for a few years. They welcomed their son Vayu on August 20, 2022.

Priyanka Chopra dances as hubby Nick Jonas sings on stage in Las Vegas

Los Angeles– Indian actress Priyanka Chopra was seen grooving as her American pop star husband Nick Jonas performed on stage in Las Vegas.

She attended Jonas Brothers’ Las Vegas concert. A clip shared on a fan account shows Priyanka grooving at her place dressed in a shimmery silver dress and paired it with a black fur overcoat.

Nick shared several pictures with Priyanka and some solo pictures from the concert on Instagram and captioned it: “Vegas with you”.

Posting his pictures on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka wrote: “You are the wings I need to fly away.”

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018. They welcomed Malti via surrogacy in January last year.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in ‘Love Again’ and the series ‘Citadel’. She will also be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’.

Shah Rukh Khan reveals why his next is called ‘Jawan’ and it is hilarious!

Mumbai– After his action entertainer ‘Pathaan’ turned out to be a blockbuster, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next ‘Jawan’. He gave a hilarious reason behind the title of his upcoming movie, directed by Atlee.

On Monday, SRK treated his fans with a question and answer session. A user said that an FIR should be filed against the star for saying that he is 57-years-old. The fan also shared a picture of the actor flaunting his well-chiselled body.

To which, SRK replied: “Please mat karo yaar. Theek hai main hi maan jaata hoon I am 30 years old. There I have now told you the truth..and that’s why, even my next film is called Jawan.”

A fan asked him about his book, he replied: “Not yet but after I finish final shoot of Jawan and Dunki I will get back to it.”

A netizen wanted the key to a happy married life from the superstar.

“Gauri has the most simple heart and mind. She has just kept us all believing in the goodness of family and love,” said Shah Rukh.

One asked about what keeps him occupied when he does “absolutely doing.”

“Yes, I spend a lot of time doing nothing…it clears the mind for things that I need to do later. “Jo kuch nah karte woh kamaal karte hain.”

SRK: I’ll never retire from acting, will have to be fired

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, whose latest release ‘Pathaan’ created a tizzy at the box-office, said that he will never retire from acting – he will have to be fired from it!

Shah Rukh on Monday treated his fans to a question and answer session, where one asked him about who will be the next big thing after he retires.

SRK replied: “I will never retire from acting…I will have to be fired…and maybe even then I will come back hotter!!”

Talking about when he first saw himself on screen, the star said: “I get awkward seeing myself in screen.”

A user asked him about his favourite car from his line-up and the one he would never sell, SRK told the user that all the news about his luxury cars is “bogus”.

“Actually I don’t have any cool cars…except Hyundai of course. All social media articles about luxury cars I allegedly have are bogus.” (IANS)