Bollywood Roundup: Kareena Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Ananya Panday, and more…

- Advertisement -

Kareena Gushes Over ‘Darling Bro’ Armaan Jain on His Birthday

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan lit up Instagram on Tuesday with a gushy birthday shout-out to her cousin Armaan Jain, calling him her “darling bro” and promising she “can’t wait to celebrate soon.”

Kareena posted a stylish black-and-white snap with Armaan and his wife Anissa Malhotra, showering him with love and good wishes in true Kapoor style.

The timing couldn’t be better: Kareena and Armaan are already buzzing thanks to their Netflix special “Dining with the Kapoors,” which brings the famous family together for an hour of candid chaos, heartfelt memories, and plenty of food.

Kareena, who dubbed her clan “funny, loving, and united,” revealed Armaan helped organize a family luncheon honoring what would’ve been Raj Kapoor’s 100th birthday.

Meanwhile, Kareena’s star streak continues. She recently appeared in Singham Again, and is now filming the dark crime thriller Daayra alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Anupam Kher Says Robert De Niro Is Now One of His ‘Best Friends’

Veteran star Anupam Kher sent jaws dropping at IFFI when he declared that he can now proudly call Hollywood legend Robert De Niro one of his “best friends.”

Speaking at his masterclass, Kher opened up about his gritty rise in Bollywood, his breakout in Saaransh, and his belief that “giving up is not a choice.”

Kher, who was only 28 when he played a grieving 65-year-old in the 1984 classic, later crossed over to Hollywood with Silver Linings Playbook and New Amsterdam. But his biggest full-circle moment came when he finally shared a set with his lifelong idol De Niro.

The actor recalled how De Niro initially objected to a key scene Kher was meant to perform. Rather than stay silent, Kher spoke up and defended the moment — risking the role entirely. Hours later, De Niro invited him in for a drink and praised him, sparking a friendship Kher still treasures.

“Today I can claim that Mr. Robert De Niro is one of my best friends,” he told the crowd, urging them to embrace struggle.

Kher wrapped his session with a signature dose of inspiration, saying life’s challenges are what make your story worth watching — and every life deserves a blockbuster ending.

Stars Rush to Deol Home as Bollywood Mourns Dharmendra

A somber silence hung over the Deol residence on Tuesday as Farah Khan and Ananya Panday arrived to offer condolences following the death of legendary actor Dharmendra.

Farah was spotted entering the house quietly to stand with the grieving family. Ananya arrived soon after, dressed in white as she paid her respects to the late superstar.

Both stars had already shared emotional tributes online. Farah posted a nostalgic photo with Dharmendra, praising the joy he brought to generations. Ananya revealed that her father Chunky Panday filmed his very first shot with Dharmendra, calling the late icon “forever special.”

Dharmendra, one of Bollywood’s most beloved figures, passed away at 88 after a period of illness. His legacy includes classics like Sholay, Chupke Chupke and Phool Aur Patthar, and a career that helped shape modern Hindi cinema.

As news spread, tributes from across the industry poured in — honoring the He-Man of Bollywood one last time.

Manish Malhotra Reveals Childhood Obsession With Amitabh Bachchan, ‘Naseeb’

Fashion icon Manish Malhotra just opened up about his Bollywood fanboy days — and it all started with Amitabh Bachchan.

In Farah Khan’s new vlog, Manish took a nostalgic dive into his teenage years, remembering the first time he watched the 1981 blockbuster Naseeb. He said seeing Amitabh and the galaxy of stars onscreen sparked a wild dream: to meet them at glamorous parties… and eventually design their clothes.

He confessed he was “a crazy film fan,” imagining a future surrounded by movie legends — and he wasn’t wrong.

Farah teased that she used to drag Manish along to meet leading ladies, promising them he’d design for them… and let them keep the outfits.

Manish recalled his early encounter with Rekha as a defining moment, saying dressing her turned into a lifelong obsession.

The vlog takes fans inside Manish’s home, with Farah and her cook Dilip dropping by for an unfiltered hangout, proving even Bollywood’s biggest designer started out starstruck.

Manoj Bajpayee Blown Away by Nagaland While Shooting ‘The Family Man 3’

Manoj Bajpayee is riding high on the success of The Family Man Season 3 — and he can’t stop raving about Nagaland, where large parts of the new season were filmed.

The acclaimed actor said the state’s beauty “can’t be described in words,” admitting he’d never been there before filming. The lush scenery, the food, and the warmth of the locals left a deep impression on him.

He revealed the cast and crew were stunned by how early life begins in Nagaland — with the sun blazing before 5 a.m. and locals already up and active. According to Manoj, it’s proof of how closely people there live with nature.

Calling Nagaland “pure, untouched, and clean,” he urged fans to visit at least once in their lifetime.

Manoj also praised the Northeast actors who joined the series this season, saying they’re global in their thinking yet deeply rooted in tradition.

With rave reviews pouring in, the actor believes the show will inspire a new wave of tourism: “People will want to come and experience this beautiful place for themselves.”

Amitabh Bachchan Mourns Dharmendra: ‘Another Valiant Giant Has Left Us’

A devastated Amitabh Bachchan has paid tribute to his legendary Sholay co-star Dharmendra, calling him “another valiant Giant” who has left a painful silence behind.

Sharing his grief on social media, Big B wrote that Dharmendra was “the epitome of greatness,” remembered not just for his iconic screen presence, but for his “largeness of heart” and unmatched simplicity.

Amitabh reflected on how the actor stayed humble and unspoiled throughout decades of cinema, saying his charm, warmth, and smile remained unchanged even as the film industry transformed around him.

The superstar joined Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan at Dharmendra’s funeral in Mumbai, where Bollywood gathered to bid farewell to the beloved “He-Man.”

Dharmendra passed away at 89 after a recent hospitalization. His legacy includes unforgettable classics like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Ram Balram, Naseeb and The Burning Train — films that defined an era, and cemented his place as one of Hindi cinema’s true giants. (Source: IANS)